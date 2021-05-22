Bring your houseplants outside this summer

This summer, consider bringing your houseplants outdoors. Doing so will enhance the appearance of your garden and provide your plants with more light to grow.

In particular, cacti, spurges, and succulents will benefit from time spent outside. You can transplant them into flower beds or arrange them in pots.

Hanging plants such as ivy, pothos, and spider plants are a great way to adorn a pergola or gazebo. If you have large potted plants, use them as accent pieces for your deck or patio decor.

Give them time to adapt

Remember that your plants need time to acclimate to outdoor weather conditions before being exposed to the elements full time. Start by placing them outside for a few hours a day. Make sure the temperature is above 54 F and that they’re protected from wind, rain, and direct sunlight.

Gradually, you can increase the time your plants spend outdoors. This process should take about two weeks. However, be sure to wait until overnight temperatures remain above 54 F before you leave your plants outside for the rest of the season.

Plant inspection

Before you bring your houseplants back inside, check them thoroughly for bugs. Shower them in warm water, including the underside of the leaves, to wash away any unwanted pests. If necessary, repot your plants prior to bringing them indoors.