State News
Bristol trying to ban abortion providers and more Va. headlines
• The state inspector general’s office says it will investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad firm was hired to make a tourism ad that featured the governor.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The city of Bristol is taking steps to ban abortion providers, despite uncertainty over whether local governments have that authority. The city is exploring the move after a clinic moved across the state line from Tennessee, which now has a strict abortion ban.—WJHL, Bristol Herald Courier
• Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano released a data dashboard showing his office often recommends denying bail for violent suspects, but judges don’t always grant the requests. “You can’t fix what you don’t measure.”—Washington Post
• Hard-right Rep. Bob Good and Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg shared sharply different visions of the country at a candidate forum in the 5th District congressional contest.—Cardinal News
• Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans met for their third and final debate in the Virginia Beach-anchored 2nd District. Luria again accused Kiggans of hopping aboard the “election denier train.”—Virginian-Pilot
• Former President Donald Trump is reportedly eyeing longtime Virginia Republican operative Chris LaCivita for a key role in his potential 2024 campaign.—Washington Post
• The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares says it’s “exploring all legal remedies” against the printing vendor whose mistakes contributed to thousands of Virginians getting incorrect voting info.—WTOP
• A federal judge ruled Roanoke police violated a suspected drug dealer’s rights during a traffic stop by making him wait 16 minutes for a drug-sniffing dog to be brought to the scene. The search turned up a gun but no drugs.—Roanoke Times
• The Downtown Norfolk Council hired an outside consultant to try to manage nightlife issues without the “‘us vs. them’ mentality between businesses and government.”—Virginian-Pilot
• A Richmond cafe is shutting down months after its owner posted an anti-abortion message on Facebook that he says led to a wave of “intolerance and hate.”—WRIC
• A judge will have to fill a vacant seat on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors after infighting derailed the board’s efforts to appoint someone. “I’ll be bluntly honest,” said one board member. “I dread coming here.”—Danville Register & Bee
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Sportfishing group presents petition to move Omega Protein out of Chesapeake Bay
The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association is calling on the governor and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission to halt menhaden fishing in the Chesapeake Bay, this time with the backing of a petition with 11,000 signatures.
Association president Stephen Atkinson presented the petition to the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin Monday before presenting it to the VMRC on Tuesday.
“We want something done about this,” Atkinson told the Mercury as the petition was delivered to Youngkin’s office.
Youngkin and Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles have been discussing potential regulatory changes since July, according to Pat Geer, chief of fisheries management with VMRC. Meetings in November and December are lined up for public debate and potential regulatory changes.
The petition is the latest move by the nonprofit, which advocates for saltwater and recreational fishing, following a letter sent to the governor over the summer that cited reductions in striped bass populations in the Bay as a reason to close the menhaden fishery there.
Striped bass, a prized catch in the Bay, forage on menhaden, which are prevalent up and down the East Coast and use the Chesapeake Bay as a nursery. Atkinson said that the striped bass fishing industry has been in steep decline for years.
In 2019, a coastwide assessment showed overfishing had caused declines among striped bass. Geer said the coastwide population is on track to reach a 2029 population increase goal. A new assessment of the population by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which oversees fisheries in state waters along the East Coast, will be presented to the Striped Bass Fishery Management Board of the ASMFC on Nov. 7.
Among the arguments marshaled by sport fishers for the closure of the Bay menhaden fishery are several net breaks that occurred this summer, resulting in thousands of menhaden washing ashore and the accidental catching of 264 red drum.
The claims that menhaden are being overfished in the Bay are all levied against Omega Protein, an industrial fishing operation that has argued that scientific data don’t support the contention that menhaden fishing is reducing the striped bass population to such an extent that it warrants the closure of the Bay fishery. Omega also says closing the Chesapeake menhaden fishery would hurt its business, which has long been an economic driver in the region.
Atkinson acknowledges that there hasn’t been a stock assessment showing how fishing menhaden in the Bay impacts striped bass but said he believes the species in the Bay are underfed. He wants the company to shift its operations from the Bay to the Atlantic Ocean.
“Is the governor going to prioritize the profits of a Canadian-owned company that’s taking resources from our Bay versus acting to protect the Bay?” Atkinson said. “What’s it going to be?”
‘The beginning of the end’?
Omega Protein, based in Reedville on Virginia’s Northern Neck, has been pulling in menhaden from the Bay for over 140 years, according to spokesperson Ben Landry. The company, which was acquired by Canadian firm Cooke Inc. in 2017, provides jobs to about 250 people, all but one of whom reside in Virginia, with an annual payroll of about $25 million.
Landry said that the net spills over the summer were two accidents among 2,000 uses of the nets.
The one just after the July 4 holiday occurred about eight-tenths of a mile from the Eastern Shore and resulted in 10,000 fish being collected and taken to a landfill. The company paid for beachgoers’ temporary membership at a nearby country club to use its pools and restaurants.
“We tried to make it right,” Landry said. “We knew it was our mistake, and we did our best to mitigate the issue.”
The other spill stemmed from a spotter plane not seeing a school of red drum underneath menhaden being caught, so the net was opened up to release them, said Landry.
He noted that about $200,000 was spent to clean up each spill, and the company is investing in a new vessel to collect fish from any spills going forward.
” Landry said, “You’re not in business for 144 years if you’re flippant about regulations and other user groups,” Landry said. “We do our best to be good partners of the Bay and will continue to do so.”
Landry added that the fishing operation is confined to a 51,000 metric-ton catch quota in the Bay set by the ASMFC, while smaller bait fishermen don’t need to limit their catches.
He said the request to remove one-third of Omega’s operations from the Bay to the Atlantic Ocean would “be the beginning of the end” because it would prevent the company from being able to fish in calmer waters when inclement weather creates high seas in the Atlantic that make it difficult to operate safely.
“I think being able to catch zero fish in the Chesapeake Bay would ultimately shut this plant down,” Landry said.
Potential changes
Under a 2020 law, oversight of the menhaden fishery was switched from the General Assembly to the VMRC, and any changes to regulations have to be made between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. The law also created a Menhaden Management Advisory Committee but left the definition of the geographic limits of the fishery with legislators.
Menhaden regulations have plagued lawmakers for decades. Why were they able to find a fix now?
The changes were made after Omega announced it would exceed its ASMFC cap in 2019, leading the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to order the closure of the Virginia menhaden fishery.
Menhaden fishing boundaries are set by state code, and the 2020 law transferring authority over the fishery to the VMRC does not appear to have included the power to modify those boundaries, leaving the latitude regulators to narrow or eliminate the Bay fishery unclear. Landry acknowledged the intent of the law change was to give management of the fishery to the commission but said any Bay ban imposed by it could need upholding by a judge.
Geer declined to provide specifics on any proposals to change regulations but said they would be unveiled at a Nov. 28 Menhaden Management Advisory Committee Meeting.
“There is a desire to do something, and what that something is going to be, I’m not allowed to say at this point,” Geer said.
The VMRC will then meet on Dec. 6 to hold a public hearing on the proposals and make a final decision ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline.
At that time, Geer said the VMRC could accept recommendations or modify them within limits set by the recommendation. For example, if a quota is proposed to be reduced from five fish to three fish, VMRC could set the number at four but not one.
Geer said that financial data on Omega Protein’s operations in the Bay are confidential, following a “rule of threes” established by the Atlantic Coastal Cooperative Statistics Program and National Marine Fisheries Service. The rule states that if there are fewer than three operations within a specific fishery, catch and revenue data for that part of the fishery can be kept confidential. Omega Protein is the only large-scale menhaden operation in the Bay.
This story has been corrected to fix meeting dates, and the estimated number of red drum caught and clarify the Rule of Three.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
State News
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. The 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain, and heart palpitations in the past two years. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble she has focusing.
Although her condition is improving, Withnall said she still isn’t back to her pre-COVID-19 health, and she’s had to ask her employer, New Mexico Highlands University, for accommodations, which include time off to go to her various medical appointments and the ability to work remotely. When she does commute, it takes her an hour to get to the office.
“There were a couple of times I had to commute, and that was really, really hard and exhausting just physically,” she said. It doesn’t take much to cause a health setback. A simple cold can last weeks, so she worries about getting the flu or, even worse, COVID again.
“I have no idea how bad it could be for me,” she said.
Long COVID, which the Mayo Clinic classifies as suffering from new, returning, or ongoing symptoms, can include fatigue, chest pain, joint pain, dizziness, headaches, digestive issues, blood clots, and brain fog, which makes it difficult to concentrate.
Sixteen million people of working age in the U.S. suffer from long COVID, and of those, 2 to 4 million people were unemployed in June and July, according to an August 2022 Brookings Institution report, which analyzes Census Bureau survey information. It’s one of numerous papers, surveys, and studies attempting to assess the effect of long COVID on workers, businesses, and the overall economy.
The unemployment of so many Americans with long COVID, a lack of a social safety net for many of them, and a labor market that is beginning to turn in favor of employers could collide to create wider economic problems, some economic experts say.
The cost of lost wages has already been great. The Brookings Institution report puts the amount between $170 billion to $230 billion a year. And a National Bureau of Economic Research paper published in September found that workers with COVID-19 absences could see their earnings fall by about $9,000 in the 14 months afterward.
Andrew Goodman-Bacon, a senior research economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said it’s unclear how the spending habits of people with long COVID will be affected by their illness.
“Some households will certainly have to cut back,” he said. “But some subset of those households will also have ways to sort of insure themselves or be insured by these public programs. … What is aggregate spending going to look like if we enter a recession with a large group of workers with a health condition, a newly acquired health condition hard to predict? It will pull a lot of these levers in the economy, some of which will make consumption patterns change more and some of which might kind of push the other direction.”
Goodman-Bacon added, “The health of the workforce really does matter, and it’s mattered for a long time. … We’re all really trying to understand the same questions of just how much, and right now, we don’t know.”
Taking care of workers
Withnall said that at the beginning of the pandemic, she was living in Missoula, Montana, and teaching creative writing at schools. That work ended when schools shut down. It also became harder to place her freelance writing.
Then her landlord raised the rent.
“The real estate prices were skyrocketing, and still are actually, and so as a single parent with a meager freelance income and very little teaching left, I was just really, really struggling even with the unemployment benefits,” she said in a phone interview. “I was also really not able to work a lot because of how bad my COVID symptoms were.”
She said for the first six weeks after she tested positive for COVID, her neck and back “felt like it had been turned into concrete.” At one point, a walk to the bathroom could leave her gasping for air. She ended up in the emergency room three times.
She still struggles financially because of health care costs despite her job as associate director for communications at the university and writing a few articles each month as the economic justice fellow for the nonprofit Community Change.
“I also don’t have savings or the ability to even think about bigger things like buying a house,” she said. “My oldest teen just started college, and I can’t afford to help pay for it at all. I’d love to be able to put the money I’m paying in medical expenses towards my teen’s college, but that’s not yet possible. I’m still hoping that full recovery from long COVID will happen, but we will see.”
While the accommodations she has received from her employer have allowed Withnall to keep working, Katie Bach, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and author of the 2022 report, said that with a changing labor market, there’s a question of whether employers will be less likely to support workers with long COVID who need accommodations at work.
“Labor market participation among the disabled has gone up about two percentage points during the pandemic,” Bach said “Now, there are a bunch of reasons that could be the case. One potential explanation is employers are more incentivized to find ways to accommodate people because they are short on people. If the macroeconomic conditions are such that over the next year, we really see a move away from this kind of labor market tightness, employers are a little less motivated.”
And there are some signs that the labor market may indeed be cooling down. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5% in September, the same as in September 2019 before the pandemic. Companies throughout the U.S. are having less trouble hiring staff, according to The New York Times’ reporting, and the rate of people leaving their jobs sunk to 4.1% in July 2022 from 5.9% in July 2021, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York SCE labor market survey.
If employers become unwilling to keep on people with long COVID or if those workers are forced to quit for health reasons, many parts of the social safety net, including the unemployment system, are not set up well to help them, researchers say.
Andrew Stettner, director of workforce policy and senior fellow at the Century Foundation, said there are a few states with laws that allow people to collect state unemployment benefits if they cannot work because of their own illness, but “that’s definitely not the majority.”
The Biden administration has taken some action to ensure that people with long COVID have safeguards against discrimination, including guidance on treating long COVID as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy also has a website that links to resources for employers on workplace accommodations for people with long COVID.
But Goodman-Bacon pointed out that as more people return to work, employers may be more likely to keep only the useful and cost-saving accommodations, such as allowing remote work, which has been shown to increase productivity.
Experts expect legal battle over COVID-related workers’ compensation in Virginia
It may also be difficult for people to receive workers’ compensation when they get long COVID. Tom Wiese, vice president of claims at the MEMIC Group, said that claims of work-related long COVID are challenging to investigate.
“Even if the medical causation and/or origin of the symptoms/disease diagnosis can somehow be linked to COVID, there still remains the workers’ compensation causality from a legal principle perspective. Did that causation arise out of and occur within the scope of their employment?” he said.
For instance, a woman who had COVID-19 lost a workers’ comp case in Virginia in 2021 even though she worked in a nursing home when she became sick. According to the Virginia Mercury, her weekly trips to the grocery store hurt her claim.
Advocates and researchers have proposed the number of policies to provide economic stability to long COVID sufferers, whose numbers the Brookings report says could increase by 10% each year — and lead to a half trillion dollars in lost wages in 10 years — if people don’t begin to recover at greater rates.
In addition to better treatment options, the Brookings report recommends:
Expanding paid sick leave could reduce the spread of COVID; Improving accommodations offered to workers such as flexibility on deadlines, longer and more frequent breaks, flexible hours, and remote work; and Providing greater and more timely access to Social Security Disability Insurance.
Bach and Stettner say the Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics need more questions on long COVID and employment in their surveys to guide policymakers better.
The Patient-Led Research Collaborative, which is a group of long COVID patients and researchers, says that there should be a federal advisory committee on long COVID at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and that Congress should appropriate money for states to fund or open clinics treating people with long COVID, pass universal healthcare and expand access to disability benefits, among other policies.
Lisa McCorkell, a long COVID patient and the cofounder of and researcher for the Patient-Led Research Collaborative, said that although the Biden administration guidance is helpful, there’s a lot of people with long COVID who will still encounter discrimination at work.
“We’re still seeing a lot of people not get the accommodations that they need,” she said.
It can be difficult for some long COVID patients to access the health care they need to establish that they are covered, and some employers still don’t believe they need to offer accommodations such as breaks or the ability to start work later in the day, McCorkell said.
She said that although she’s seen people forced out of the workforce due to a lack of accommodations from employers, not many people have the resources to fight that termination, and it’s also hard to take on legal issues when you’re sick.
Stettner said that it’s important employers adjust and provide accommodations for workers with long COVID because the workforce is changing in the long term.
“We had a very large generation of workers born in the ’40s and ’50s, and those workers are reaching retirement age,” he said. “We really don’t have enough workers to grow the economy, and we need to be able to accommodate those who are able to work, even if they’re not able to work full time, 12 months a year. We have to do better at that. It’s an economic necessity for us to do that as a society.”
by Casey Quinlan, Virginia Mercury
State News
Printer takes responsibility for incorrect voter postcards sent to thousands of Virginians
A Richmond-area printing company acknowledged that it was partly responsible for errors that caused roughly 60,000 Virginians to get incorrect voter notices ahead of the November 8 midterms.
Choice Printing Services, a vendor the Virginia Department of Elections and several other state agencies have used for years, was given the job of creating and sending the millions of notices recently mailed to eligible Virginia voters, according to state procurement records. The company is listed as a small, woman-owned business that’s done a variety of work for government customers, including printing bat guides for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, maps for the Science Museum of Virginia, and flu clinic posters for the Chesterfield Health District.
The election postcards were meant to inform people where to vote and what congressional and legislative districts they’re in after the 2021 redistricting process, but ended up causing more confusion for thousands of recipients in Northern Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
The errors also led to strong criticism from Democrats, who have portrayed the issue as incompetence or intentional “voter suppression” by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his appointees.
In a brief phone interview Tuesday, Lainee Biliunas, who co-owns Choice Printing, said problems on the company’s end were honest mistakes and had nothing to do with politics.
“It wasn’t like a conscious error where somebody manipulated information,” Biliunas said. “We’re very transparent. People make mistakes. Things happen. I know it was rectified immediately because it was a serious problem.”
Biliunas directed the Virginia Mercury to other Choice Printing representatives who could explain the errors in more detail. But the company didn’t respond to repeated inquiries Wednesday seeking additional clarity.
The mixups in both regions arose from efforts to address earlier issues with the 6 million voter notices that were originally mailed, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.
In Southwest Virginia, notices were initially sent to residential addresses instead of mailing addresses, creating a problem for rural recipients who get their mail at P.O. boxes instead of having it delivered at home. As the state and the vendor tried to correct that issue, a printing problem caused erroneous information to be sent to more than 31,000 people.
In Northern Virginia, the problems arose after initial postcards were sent without information on town elections, and the postcards created to fix that problem were printed incorrectly.
In a written response this week to questions posed by a Democratic legislator, Elections Commissioner Susan Beals, a Youngkin appointee, offered a more detailed explanation for the roughly 31,100 incorrect notices sent to voters in seven towns in Fairfax and Prince William counties. The problem, Beals wrote, was that voting locations on that batch of postcards were “kept static on the print job” instead of changing to match each voter’s correct polling place.
“The general registrars of Fairfax County and Prince William County have sent corrected notices to these voters,” Beals wrote to Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, who chairs the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee. “The Department of Elections will reimburse these localities for their expenses.”
State purchasing records show Choice Printing has been paid more than $380,000 since July 1, most of it for work done on behalf of the elections department. The purchase orders hint at the complexity of the redistricting postcard project, indicating some notices were printed in English only while others, including more than 55,000 sent to diverse areas of Northern Virginia, were printed in multiple languages. The postcards also varied depending on whether the recipient was a registered voter or someone eligible to vote who was not yet on the rolls.
The state checked a sample of the postcards for accuracy, but the errors apparently went undetected until it was too late.
The General Assembly ordered the state elections department, as opposed to local election offices, to send the post-redistricting notices through a $2.2 million budget amendment approved earlier this year.
Incorrect voter mail isn’t an entirely new phenomenon in Virginia. In the summer of 2020, a progressive nonprofit group sent out 587,683 erroneous absentee ballot applications that told recipients to return them to the wrong election office, a mixup rooted in confusion over Virginia’s independent cities and counties. But unlike the problems this year, those mailings didn’t come from an official government source.
Spruill and other Democrats have been sharply critical of the string of troubles in Virginia’s first election cycle under Youngkin, who campaigned on “election integrity” and well-run government. In an Oct. 6 letter to Beals seeking an explanation for why roughly 107,000 electronic voter registration transactions from the Department of Motor Vehicles hadn’t been properly processed, Spruill called Virginia’s voting infrastructure “historically reliable.”
Technological problems with the state’s voter system, VERIS, have been well documented across multiple gubernatorial administrations. The system, which dates back to 2007, has long been criticized by local election officials as sluggish and unreliable, and officials have been working for years on plans to modernize it.
A state report released in 2018 said VERIS was “not sufficiently functional or reliable” and pointed specifically to inaccuracies that arose from trying to sync DMV transactions with the voter rolls.
That report followed a major crash of the voter system in 2016 right at the registration deadline, which led a federal judge to order the state to reopen the registration period to accommodate would-be voters who had been locked out in a presidential year. At the time, Republican lawmakers blamed former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration for failing to foresee a surge in voter interest that overwhelmed the online system.
As the registration deadline approached in 2020, workers accidentally severed an underground cable in Chesterfield County that powered most state IT functions, knocking out the voter registration system and leading a judge to extend the deadline again.
Some advocacy groups have called for the state to take additional steps to address this year’s voter registration problems, but Beals told Spruill the problems processing registrations coming over from the DMV were caught quickly enough that all impacted voters will be able to cast a ballot.
In her letter responding to the senator, Beals said the data issue seemed to begin around May 18, when the Virginia Information Technologies Agency was performing server maintenance. When the server was restarted, the automated process of transferring DMV transactions into the voter system failed to restart with it. Election officials didn’t immediately notice the error, she said, because registrations were still coming through, even though the numbers seemed unusually low.
Beals said it wasn’t until Sept. 28 that her agency received a report about a specific voter’s registration that hadn’t been processed.
“Upon researching this particular voter, it was discovered that there was an issue between the computer code that receives the data from DMV and the computer code that presents the data to the VERIS application for processing,” Beals wrote. The coding problem “has not repeated since,” Beals said, and the elections agency added new “auditing code” so it can catch similar issues going forward.
“I am satisfied that Commissioner Beals is making headway in addressing these issues,” Spruill said Wednesday evening. “Having an election system and process that is open, fair and accessible to all our citizens is my utmost goal. I will continue to monitor the progress in resolving these problems.”
On Monday, the elections department announced it had awarded a long-awaited contract to replace VERIS, a project expected to cost $13.5 million to implement and $2.9 million per year for hosting, maintenance and support. The project has been in the works for years and was previously expected to be completed in time for this year’s elections. Officials now say the new system will go live in early 2025.
Officials had hoped to have a more modern system in place in time to implement same-day voter registration, a policy change Democrats passed in 2020 that’s just taking effect this year. Under the new law, voters can still register any time after the Oct. 17 deadline up to Election Day, but they have to cast a provisional ballot that doesn’t immediately go into the scanning machines and is set aside for further verification of the voter’s status.
In her response to Spruill, Beals noted the elections department has been asked to implement numerous policy changes while handling redistricting and working with an aging IT system.
“We will make sure that the new system has proper auditing and logging throughout the application to allow for 24/7 visibility into the system’s operations to prevent the issues discussed above from reoccurring,” Beals wrote.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
Richmond police chief resigns after months of scrutiny and more Va. headlines
• Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigned after months of intense scrutiny over whether he embellished details of an alleged Fourth of July mass shooting plot he said his department had stopped. Smith got the job in the summer of 2020 amid the turmoil that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The man who escaped from Williamsburg’s Eastern State Hospital was caught just a few miles away from the psychiatric facility after being spotted at a convenience store, police said.—WAVY
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he supports a bill that would allow drug dealers to be charged with murder for contributing to overdose deaths. “Since that bill was vetoed in May 2019, we have lost 4,702 Virginians to fentanyl overdose,” he said.—WRIC
• A Navy sailor living in Virginia Beach was convicted of selling illegal machine guns and possessing other heavy weaponry like grenade launchers and anti-tank missile launchers.—Virginian-Pilot
• “Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and his firebrand father warned voters at a Northern Virginia rally this week that the nation would falter if they don’t send Yesli Vega to Congress.”—Washington Post
• A Richmond judge sided with the city in a lawsuit over the fate of a monument to Confederate figure A.P Hill that also serves as his gravesite. The ruling potentially clears the way for the city to remove its last Confederate statue.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares advised the State Board of Education not to take in-person public comments on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s controversial policies on transgender students, a suggestion the board’s Democratic chairman rejected as “bad policy.”—VPM
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called the federal government’s process of picking a site for a new FBI headquarters “outrageous and disappointing,” saying late changes to the selection criteria seemed to be rigging things for Virginia.—WTOP
• In a T-shirt that said “Stop Cronyism,” NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith denounced what he called a rigged system for developers in Virginia Beach.—Virginian-Pilot
• An Albemarle County man was arrested for allegedly hanging a noose around the neck of a statue of the poet Homer at the University of Virginia. He’s been charged under a hate crime-related law barring the display of nooses to intimidate. A letter found at the site contained no racial or religious references and claimed the statue “glorifies pedophilia,” according to police.—Cavalier Daily
• Officials are in the early stages of planning a 25-mile paved bike trail from Charlottesville to Afton Mountain.—WVTF
• Some VCU professors aren’t enthused by the university’s decision to let its logo be used for a VCU-branded beer.—WRIC
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Community Events
Virginia State Police taking back unwanted prescription drugs October 29 at sites statewide
On Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 22nd opportunity in twelve years to participate in the National Drug Take-Back Initiative to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
The Virginia State Police are hosting sites at Division Headquarters across the state. You can bring your pills for disposal to a collection site near you. To locate a collection site near, simply go to the DEA website DEATakeBack.com. You can search by zip code for a collection site near you or call. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Last April, Americans turned in 360 tons (over 721,093 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,144 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,427 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 21 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 15,989,566 million pounds, more than 7,995 tons of pills.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines, flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash both pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 29 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion Website.
State News
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power.
ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in Maryland, and one in Delaware, will construct all five projects through power purchase agreements with EDF Renewables.
The projects will produce 2.8 megawatts in Pittsylvania County for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, 4.2 megawatts in Shenandoah County for Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, 3.2 megawatts in Rockbridge County for BARC Electric Cooperative and 6.5 megawatts in Richmond County for Northern Neck Electric Cooperative. The fifth project will generate 5.8 megawatts in Delaware’s Sussex County with Delaware Electric Cooperative.
The Pittsylvania project is expected to be built this year, with the others completed in the first quarter of 2023.
The projects come after ODEC announced in early 2020 that it aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, with an interim goal of reducing emissions from 2005 levels by 50% by 2030. The company also set a goal in 2019 to develop solar projects with each of its member cooperatives.
Despite not being subject to renewables mandates in the Virginia Clean Economy Act, ODEC president, and CEO Marcus Harris said the cooperative sees “solar and renewables as sort of the next generation” for creating power.
According to Kirk Johnson, senior vice president of member engagement, the company currently serves about 450,000 customers in Virginia, which constitutes roughly three-quarters of co-op customers in the state.
ODEC’s 3,000-megawatt portfolio includes two utility-scale, or larger, solar purchase power agreements for 20 megawatts from a site in Northampton County and 10 megawatts from a Clarke County site, which generate power for all of ODEC’s grid.
About 270 megawatts of ODEC’s power are also generated from wind in Pennsylvania. Through agreements with Dominion Energy to source power from its North Anna station, nuclear constituted 14% of ODEC’s generation in 2021.
The portfolio also includes natural gas from a combined cycle plant constructed in Maryland in 2018 and the Clover coal plant in Halifax County. Harris said those facilities provide reliable baseload power as the cooperative develops intermittent renewable sources and battery storage.
Fossil fuel generation is “available when we need it,” said Harris, noting the Clover plant provided 4% of the company’s power last year.
Johnson declined to provide details on the costs of the energy from the new solar projects but said the deals for them were made prior to recent price increases across the economy and are locked in for 20 years.
“It’s fair to say that, compared to today’s general wholesale market rate for energy, this will be a savings compared to what the market can provide today for our members,” Johnson said.
The projects are being constructed despite general pushback against solar from rural communities across the state concerned about the conversion of agricultural land and viewshed disturbances, Harris noted.
“I think one of the beauties of these smaller projects is they’re just a little more acceptable than a really large project,” Harris said. “We want our members to be pleased.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
