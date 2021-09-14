Regional News
Broad coalition launches effort to help resettle Afghan refugees; Hogan urges aid
WASHINGTON – A widespread coalition of political, religious, and business leaders, joined by numerous large companies and advocacy organizations, on Tuesday launched an effort to help Afghan evacuees resettle in the United States.
The new group, called Welcome.US, seeks to engage the American public in welcoming Afghan refugees in a multifaceted effort, Cecelia Muñoz, the initiative’s co-founder, said at a virtual press conference. The former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under President Barack Obama, she is a senior adviser to New America, a public policy group.
The initiative will try to make it easier for Americans to donate to frontline organizations and sponsor Afghan families arriving in the United States.
“Welcome.US is being launched in response to this outpouring from the American people to channel and fan its flames, building on the extraordinary work so many tireless frontline organizations have been leading,” co-founder John Bridgeland said. He was director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under President George W. Bush. He is president and CEO of Civic Enterprises, a public policy firm.
Afghan-American organizations, faith-based groups, resettlement agencies, businesses, veterans, nonprofits, universities, and political leaders have joined the initiative.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also expressed his support for Welcome.US, urging Marylanders to help Afghan evacuees resettling in this country through donating money to frontline organizations, hosting families, or providing essential services.
“When America began its withdrawal from Afghanistan, I made it clear that Maryland was ready and willing to welcome these Afghan allies,” Hogan said at the press conference.
Hogan also spoke of America’s history of compassion and commitment to helping others.
“Today, we’re calling on that spirit of compassion yet again,” Hogan said. “The thousands of Afghan allies, who desperately need our help now, have been our strong allies for the past two decades.”
Welcome.US’s co-chairs include Obama, Bush, and former President Bill Clinton, as well as former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton.
“Many of the refugees fleeing Afghanistan stood by America and risked everything for a chance at a better life,” Obama tweeted. “With the launch of Welcome.US, we can support our new Afghan neighbors and reaffirm our common humanity. I hope you’ll join us.”
Welcome.US’s launch comes during a pivotal moment in Afghan-American relations. The withdrawal of American troops and the Taliban’s control in Afghanistan left hundreds of thousands of Afghan allies struggling to escape and find new places to call home.
The initiative also begins shortly after the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
“But this call to action transcends the toxic politics of the moment, and I ask all Marylanders – and all Americans – to help us prove once again why this nation truly is ‘the last best hope of earth,’” Hogan said.
Potential congressional legislation aimed at helping Afghan evacuees could affect the impact of Welcome.US.
“Congress has some serious work to do to make this success possible,” said Nazanin Ash, the International Rescue Committee’s vice president of global policy and advocacy.
Ash pointed to the Biden administration’s request for funding and authority on extending refugee benefits to Afghan evacuees and providing them a path to permanent legal residency in the United States.
“Without this assistance, Afghan evacuees will not be able to access healthcare, language services, or secure other public and private benefits that will help them find their footing and get a leg up in their new country,” Ash said.
By SHAUNEEN MIRANDA
Capital News Service
Regional News
Fauquier Health Wellness Center’s Cardiovascular/Pulmonary Rehabilitation program received certification by industry leader
Fauquier Health Wellness Center is proud to announce the certification of its cardiovascular/pulmonary rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). This certification is recognition of Fauquier Health Wellness Center’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
To earn accreditation, the Fauquier Health Wellness Center’s cardiovascular/pulmonary rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high-quality patient care. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
About AACVPR
Founded in 1985, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the mission of reducing morbidity, mortality and disability from cardiovascular and pulmonary disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research and disease management. Central to the core mission is improvement in quality of life for patients and their families.
Crime/Court
Virginia State Police seeking public’s help with Culpeper arson
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying the individual who set fire to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) Adult Probation and Parole office building in the Town of Culpeper.
At 4:58 a.m. on June 16, 2021, the Town of Culpeper Police responded to a report of arson at the 1800 block of Orange Road. Surveillance video from the building shows the individual light something in his hand and throw it at a window of the building. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The suspect is described as an adult male. He was seen wearing a white or grey sweatshirt and baggy pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information about this individual is asked to call Virginia State Police at 540-829-7742 or contact us by email at bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.
Regional News
State Police investigating fatal single vehicle Culpeper crash
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Burgett is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County. The crash occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 1:03 a.m. near the intersection of Route 229 (Rixeyville Rd) and Route 211 (Lee Hwy).
A 2001 Ford Excursion was traveling north on Rt. 229 when it went through the intersection into a convenience store parking lot, collided with a gas pump, overturned, and struck a tree.
The driver of the Ford, Troy A. Anderson, 26, of Lignum, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
VSP was assisted by the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office and Culpeper Fire and EMS.
Crime/Court
Operation Valley Venue IX nets 83 charges & seizure of $130,435 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its ninth annual Operation Valley Venue this week. The three day operation took place from Tuesday (August 24, 2021) to Thursday (August 26, 2021), and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester, and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah and Page.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, District 11 Probation and Parole, the Woodstock Police Department, and tactical teams from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force member agencies also provided additional patrol and investigative personnel to assist during the three day operation. The operation netted 73 felony charges, 8 probation violations, and 2 misdemeanor charges. Additionally, 86 probation searches were conducted, 5 search warrants were obtained and executed, and 22 interdiction traffic stops were completed. During the operation, 881 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $87,800.00, 328 grams of heroin with a street value of $39,610.00, 8 grams of cocaine with a street value of $800.00, 7 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $800.00, 19 doses of MDMA/Ecstasy with a street value of $380.00, 33 doses of LSD with a street value of $480.00, 3 fluid ounces of PCP with a street value of $300.00, and 70 grams of psilocybin with a street value of $350.00 was seized. The total street value of the narcotics seized during the operation was $130,435.00. In addition, $16,295.00 in currency, and 8 firearms was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA funded initiative.
Regional News
Fauquier Health now offering virtual Childbirth Education classes
Fauquier Health is excited to announce the continuation of Childbirth Education classes to its patients. The health system had to temporarily pause all childbirth classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 15, 2021, the hospital and the OB/GYN & Midwifery clinics have begun offering the classes once again and have moved towards a more personalized and convenient way for expecting and new mothers to get access to education.
Powered online through Birthly, patients are now able to access a variety of classes through a virtual platform. Each patient can register to sign up for the classes for which they will have the opportunity to connect through a live video feed with certified and experienced childbirth educators. The educator will provide live and interactive teaching with dedicated time for the patient to ask questions. Patients now have more flexibility in choosing a time that fits their schedule and can connect from the comfort of their own home.
“We have been very eager to bring back our childbirth classes for our patients,” commented Jammie Moran, Director of the hospital’s Family Birthing Services. “After COVID, it was important for us to get creative and identify a way to give our patients full access to the education and resources they deserve. Since going virtual, we can now offer a variety of topics, provide time for interactive discussion, and encourage group chats for shared experiences.”
Monica Freidline, Certified Nurse Midwife with Fauquier Health OB/GYN & Midwifery, strives to ensure her patients are educated throughout the entire prenatal and postnatal journey. “Now we can offer patients with topics that fit their stage of pregnancy or area of interest post pregnancy,” commented Ms. Freidline, CNM. “We will offer our patients with the opportunity to choose five classes including – early pregnancy preparations, prenatal bootcamp, coping and comfort associated with labor, breastfeeding 101, and newborn care.”
For any questions about Fauquier Health’s Child Education Classes, please contact info@mybirthly.com.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Local News
On Second Thought Consign & Thrift: Three generations, two locations, one goal
Come in soon and see what everyone is talking about! We’re an upscale consignment store, but we have daily sales of 25% to 90% off! Every week we put thousands of “new to us” items that come from our over 5,500 consignors. We have unique, vintage and antique items from estates, clothing and shoes for the entire family (some new with tags), home décor, housewares, jewelry, antiques, purses, linens, toys, furniture, over 12,000 DVDs (starting at .99). We work hard every day to provide our customers with the best consignment/shopping experience. Your one-stop thrift shop with something for everyone. Make the shift to thrift!
Our Two Locations:
476 North Main St.
Woodstock, VA 22664
(former Ben Franklin Store)
540-459-2655
390 East King Street, Suite 6
Strasburg, VA 22657
(Beside Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop)
540-465-2655
We are a unique and fun place to shop, and are one of the largest consign & thrift stores located in the state of Virginia. Now accepting consignments and donations.
Both stores are open Monday–Wednesday, 9am–6pm, and Thursday–Saturday, 9am–7pm (closed on Sundays).
Check out our Facebook page for weekly updated pictures and sale information.
Wind: 2mph N
Humidity: 95%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 0
81/66°F
79/64°F