Brow lift: What are your options?

Knowledge is power.

Bone cancer

Bone cancer is a malignant tumor that destroys bone tissue or cartilage and can spread to other body parts. Cancer that starts in one part of the body and spreads to the bones is called metastasis. The most common types of bone cancer are osteosarcoma and chondrosarcoma, which begin in the bone and cartilage, respectively.

Brain cancer

A cancerous tumor causes brain cancer in the brain cells, including the cerebrum, cerebellum, and brainstem. As cancer grows, it puts pressure on the brain and disrupts normal function. The most common symptoms are headaches, difficulty walking, nausea, impaired fine motor skills, and drowsiness.

Breast cancer

Breast cells can undergo changes that alter their growth or behavior, resulting in benign cysts or cancer. Breast cancer can spread locally to the lymph nodes, skin, chest muscles, as well as other parts of the body. The five-year net survival rate for women diagnosed with breast cancer is 89 percent.

Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer mainly affects women under the age of 50. The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the leading risk factor. However, not all forms of HPV cause cancer. Sexual intercourse can expose women to HPV. Consequently, this cancer rarely develops in women who have never been sex¬ually active. Regular Pap smears are recommended to make an early diagnosis.

Colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer includes cancers that start in the colon and rectum. These two parts of the large intestine comprise the same tissue and lack a rigid demarcation—a five-year net survival rate in 67 percent of cases if diagnosed early. Common symptoms include diarrhea and constipation, loss of appetite, weight loss, rectal bleeding, and abdominal pain.

Hodgkin lymphoma

Hodgkin lymphoma attacks lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. These cells are found in the lymphatic system, which works with your immune system to fight disease and infection. Cancer often starts in the chest lymph nodes, armpits, or neck. The risk of developing Hodgkin lymphoma is ten times higher in people with HIV, which weakens the immune system.

Kidney cancer

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most common type of kidney cancer. It starts in the lining of the renal tubules, tiny tubes that filter waste products from the blood and produce urine. RCC mainly affects people aged 50 and over and is more common in men than women. Risk factors include smoking, obesity, and high blood pressure. Blood in the urine is the most common symptom.

Prostate cancer

The prostate gland is located just below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It’s part of the male reproductive system and produces seminal fluid. Out of every 100 American men, about 13 will get prostate cancer during their lifetime. If detected early, it can be very treatable. The five-year net survival rate for prostate cancer is about 90 percent. Men and people born male should have their prostate checked regularly.

Liver cancer

The liver is in the upper right part of your abdomen. It can be affected by several types of cancer, namely hepatocellular carcinoma. This cancer attacks the hepatocytes, the primary type of liver cells. Risk factors include cirrhosis, excessive alcohol consumption, hepatitis B or C infections, and smoking.

Lung cancer

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States. The most significant risk factor for developing lung cancer is smoking. The more you smoke, the greater your risk. Exposure to second-hand smoke, radon, and asbestos can also cause lung cancer. Common symptoms include a severe cough, bloody sputum, chest pain, and shortness of breath.

Ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer is difficult to detect until it spreads beyond the ovaries. There are no recommended screening tests, and the symptoms can be somewhat inconclusive. For instance, signs like bloating, fatigue, abdominal pain, discomfort during sexual intercourse, and menstrual irregularities can be attributed to other causes. However, they often only appear at an advanced stage of the disease. The earlier the disease is diagnosed, the better the prognosis.

Pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer develops rapidly and usually doesn’t cause symptoms until it has spread, making it difficult to treat. The five-year net survival rate is only 10 percent. Weight loss, jaundice, pain in the upper abdomen or back, dark urine, and difficulty digesting food can indicate pancreatic cancer.

Leukemia

Leukemia is cancer that attacks a person’s bone marrow and lymphatic system. It causes the body to overproduce immature blood cells, severely reducing the immune system’s effectiveness. Fever, fatigue, recurrent infections, frequent nosebleeds, and night sweats are some of the most common symptoms.

Skin cancer

The skin is the largest organ of the body. Three main types of cancer affect the skin: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Melanoma is the rarest form of skin cancer but also the most dangerous. Risk factors for skin cancer include aging, exposure to UV radiation (sun or tanning beds), and having many moles, light eyes, skin, or hair.

Stomach cancer

Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is less common in North America than in the rest of the world. It typically affects people over 50 and is diagnosed in men more often than women. Risk factors include a poor diet, smoking, obesity, a history of gastro¬intestinal problems, certain genetic disorders like Lynch syndrome, and infections like H. pylori.

Testicular cancer

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in men between the ages of 15 and 35. Most cases are diagnosed in men aged 20 to 35. It affects white men more than men of African, Caribbean, or Asian descent. It’s essential to perform regular self-exams to detect and report any abnormal growths or tenderness. Catching the disease early typically results in a good prognosis.