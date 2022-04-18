Community Events
Browntown Redbud Festival to be held Saturday, April 23rd
Come enjoy the day at our Browntown Redbud Festival in scenic downtown Browntown. The Festival benefits the Browntown Community Center, (Old Browntown Schoolhouse). Shop for Crafts, bid at the Silent Auction, buy some plants and Redbud Tree Seedlings, listen to music, watch the ducks race down the Gooney Creek and enjoy the wonderful food and great entertainment. A great time for all!
Highlights
- Redbud Seedling Sale
- Silent Auction—ends at 2:30 pm
- Craft Sales at two locations: Browntown Community Center and Browntown Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
- Antique Car Show Baptist Church Parking Lot
- Gooney Creek Duck Race 1:00 – 1:45
- Full Kitchen Menu!
- Hot dogs and Pop Corn sold outside
- Famous Browntown Bake Table
- Browntown hats, shirts, calendars, note cards and cook books.
- Browntown Calendar Photo Contest
- Browntown’s Dr. Updike Museum
- Live Outdoor music from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
- Humane Society Pet Adoptions
There is going to be great music:
- 9:00 – 9:45 Kurt Schlesinger
- 10:00 – 10:45 Isaac Stroupe
- 11:00 – 11:45 Rich Follett
- 12:00 – 12:45 Passage Creek Rising
- 1:00 – 3:00 Gary Slavinsky & Kurt Schlesinger
Gooney Creek Duck Race
- 1:00 Race Time!
- $5 per ticket
- Available at: O.J. Rudacille General Store in Browntown 636-2149 – or – Browntown Community Center on the day of the festival.
Browntown Calendar Photo Contest
Vote for your favorite “Browntown Scenic Views” photo. Winner receives $100 and the cover of the Browntown Calendar. The top 12 will be featured pictures in the months of the calendar. Entry deadline April 11th.
For information and entry form contact: Joanne Koszyk 540- 551-3815 and Stacy Mikel 703-507-9973, or on the BCCA webpage: www.browntowncommunity.com
Directions:
- From Front Royal take Rt. 340 South
- 1/2 mile and turn left onto Browntown Road
- Go 8 miles to the Village of Browntown
- 96 Browntown Rd, Browntown, VA
Free Admission and Free Parking!
Find us at: www.browntowncommunity.com and on Facebook at Browntown Community Center Association, Inc.
Wakefield Country Day School’s 50th-anniversary celebration kicks off on Founders Weekend
Such a historic occasion calls for a momentous celebration! Wakefield Country Day School(WCDS) invites the entire community to join in on a jam-packed weekend celebration from April 22-24. Several events are lined up for the weekend beginning with a Founders Day Feast on Friday night, and Saturday matinee Picollo Zoppé Circus showtimes, Gala & Auction, Fodderstack 10K, Sunday Seminars, and an Alumni VS Student Soccer Match! Purchase tickets at wcdsva.org/foundersweekend.
FOUNDERS WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Friday, April 22
- Founders Day Feast, Oak Crest, Woodville, Virginia: Please join us in toasting WCDS, a half-century-old Rappahannock County institution, and pay tribute to co-founder, Pamela Lynn-Tucker. Hear former Head’s tales of ghosts, and times dear and austere, while feasting on the County’s spring bounty from the grand lawn at Oak Crest. Music, merriment, and champagne to follow! Beginning at 7 PM, few seats remain.
- The Piccolo Zoppé Circus, Friday night and Saturday showtimes! The esteemed Piccolo Zoppé Circus will grace the WCDS Campus for a Friday evening show at 7 PM and a Saturday matinee at 1 PM. Piccolo Zoppé is known for promoting the preservation of classical circus and equestrian arts. For 180 years, the Piccolo Zoppé Circus has been bringing smiles to faces around the world, and we don’t want you to miss out on the chance to see them while they’re close by in Virginia! “The Flying Wallenda Family” will also be joining the show bringing High-wire, trapeze acrobatics, and world-class juggling! Cotton candy, popcorn, sausages, beer, and more will be available to purchase at each showtime.
Saturday, April 23
- Fodderstack 10K Race – Go Team WCDS! Love to run the Fodderstack and love WCDS too? Join our team! Sign up on our website for a 50th t-shirt.
- 50th Anniversary Gala: Fundraiser, Dinner, and Auction: Get your bidder paddles ready! The Annual Auction is Wakefield’s biggest annual fundraising event for the school. The evening begins at 5:30 pm with a cocktail hour and silent auction filled with one-of-a-kind items, followed by a seated dinner and live auction with auctioneer Cathy MacPherson. The Gala will take place at WCDS in the Leonard Cowherd Auditorium, and for those interested in continuing the celebration after the auction, ticket holders have free entry to the WCDS Community Dance Party taking place beginning at 9 PM.
Sunday, April 24
- Super Seminar Sunday: It wouldn’t be a Wakefield celebration without a Wakefield education! Industry leaders in tech and finance join us on Sunday at 11 AM to share their secrets to success. Featuring WCDS Alumnus Paul Lackman ’85 of Google and Finance Guru Chuck Akre, interviewed by Head of School Paul Larner and Chris Cerrone, Partner at Akre Capital Management. Gain valuable insights and have the opportunity to ask questions, right here at Wakefield Country Day. All are welcome to attend these complimentary seminars. Please register if you plan to attend.
- Alumni vs. Student Soccer Game: At 1 PM Students and Alumni will face off in a soccer match. All are welcome to attend and cheer for their favorite team of Owls vs. Owls!
Wakefield Country Day School would like to thank the greater community for supporting our school over the last 50 years. We hope you will come to one of the events over the weekend and celebrate the big 50 with us. To purchase tickets or register for any of the above events, please visit: wcdsva.org/foundersweekend.
Warren Heritage Society and SAR commemorate Patriots Day
On April 16, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society and Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution cosponsored a Colonial Patriot Day at the Balthis House, the oldest house on the oldest street in Front Royal. Also participating was the French and Indian War Foundation and a vintage blacksmith, covering the early part of history in what is now Warren County.
Melanie Gregory of WHS coordinated the events throughout the day and Waltraud Hornick and Vernee Peterson of the WHS prepared a meal of pork stew and corn fritters on the fireplace in the outdoor kitchen. They used the same techniques as the colonists in the backcountry of the Virginia Frontier. At this time, cooking was done exclusively on wood-burning stoves and fireplace hearths, both of which radiated intense heat. An outdoor kitchen, kept the heat, the smoky smells and the risk of fire out of the main house. The hearth was level with the floor to allow for cooking ease. Dutch ovens with a grooved lid were the main cooking vessel. These pots were placed on the hearth floor on top of a bed of hot coals. The same glowing coals were then spread evenly onto the pot lids. Game, beef and pork were often cooked on a spit over the open fire. Kettles were suspended over the fire from a metal swinging arm.
There were several presentations given by the members of both groups on the Balthis House, colonial equipment, blacksmithing, cooking demonstrations, muskets and safe firing procedures. The house is a rare surviving example of a two-story wood frame Federal-style townhouse. The house has many architectural elements salvaged from other houses of the same era that were demolished, and includes appointments of furnishings of the period. The original section is three bay and the house was expanded to its present size in the mid-19th century. Also on the property are the outdoor kitchen, playhouse, general store, smoke house, Ivy Lodge, Belle Boyd Cottage and WHS Archives.
Front Royal was a prosperous center of wagon manufacturing, serving the westward expansion of the US. The Balthis family were successful blacksmiths and in mid-19th century, had additions built on the original house. A small blacksmith’s shop has been built as a recreation of the time. Jay Hatfield, worked hard in the blacksmith shop forging and shaping metal. He gave several presentations on the different kinds of equipment that he made.
All of the buildings were open with demonstrations and presentations at all locations. At the end of the day, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter provided a musket salute, firing three rounds in honor of all patriots. Participating for the SAR were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson. In addition, French and Indian War Foundation members Dale Corey, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson provided demonstrations and incite into the French and Indian War era on the Virginia Frontier. Jan Long and Elizabeth Cagle dressed in colonial attire, adding to the atmosphere with Jim Heflin, (retired archivist) and SAR compatriot adding insight and information about the history of the county.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 15th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 15:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Bad Guy’s”
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Living Water Christian Church seeking vendors for upcoming Craft Bazaar
The Living Water Christian Church is having a Craft Bazaar/Silent Auction on May 7, 2022. We are looking for vendors wanting to participate!
We are located at 72 North Lake Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630. If interested, you may contact Judy Gribble at judy.gribble@comcast.net to register.
Table fee is $15 per table. Breakfast and lunch will be served — Cost: free will offering.
All money goes toward missions to help our community and support our missionary!
National Park Week kicks off Saturday, Old Rag visits require a $1 day-use ticket
As spring gives way to milder temperatures, many folks spend more time on outdoor activities. In Warren County, residents and visitors alike flock to Shenandoah National Park. (SNP) This Saturday, entrance fees to SNP and all 400 national parks, will be waived.
Beginning Saturday, April 16, the presidentially proclaimed National Park Week 2022 kicks off, running through April 24. All national parks in the U.S. will waive entrance fees on Saturday and offer special programs, events and digital experiences throughout the week.
This year’s National Park Week theme is “sPark Connections”. With over 400 national parks and National Park Service programs and partnerships in communities across America, there is something to pique everyone’s interest.
Those planning to hike SNP’s Old Rag Mountain, including hikers on the Saddle, Ridge, and Ridge Access trails, need to obtain an Old Rag day-use ticket in advance, as well as a park entrance pass. Because of severe crowding on the über-popular trail destination, the NPS implemented a pilot project, running from March 1 through November 30 of 2022 that requires hikers to obtain a $1 ticket in advance.
The project is “intended to improve the visitor experience and address public safety concerns, while also better protecting the rare ecological communities found on Old Rag,” a Shenandoah National Park news release stated.
SNP spokesperson Claire Comer said Park management will evaluate the results at the end of the pilot project and use the information to possibly adapt to a permanent system. She said the information gathered from the project will be shared with the public as well.
A recent visitor-use and expectations study showed significant crowding and congestion at Old Rag, especially during certain times of the year. Most visitors participating in the study agreed that limiting visitors would improve their experience and safety, as well as better, protect the ecological communities found on Old Rag.
Hikers must purchase their tickets in advance at www.recreation.gov. Comer stated that tickets will NOT be available at the Old Rag fee station and noted that there is very little cell phone coverage in the area. Tickets may be purchased up to 30 days in advance and are valid for the day of arrival only.
A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day, with 400 released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 released five days in advance. A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot.
For more information on Shenandoah National Park or National Park Week 2022, visit National Park Week – NPS Celebrates! (U.S. National Park Service).
Sons of the American Revolution sponsor Grave Marking Ceremony in Lovettsville, Virginia
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a grave marking ceremony cosponsored by Fairfax Resolves, Sgt Maj John Champe and Sergeant L. Everhart Chapters of the SAR. The event was held at New Jerusalem Church, Lovettsville, Loudoun, Virginia on 10 April 2022. This marking honored five Revolutionary War Patriots who are buried in the cemetery next to the church. They are Frederick Belse/Beltz, about 1741-1831; John Compher, Sr 1740-1814; Michael Cooper, Sr 1742-1815; John Fawley 1719-1803 and Johann Michael Boger 1762-1822. All of these patriots owned land and paid supply and/or property taxes in Loudoun County in 1782 or 1783.
The ceremony was emceed by Fairfax Resolves (Virginia) President David Huxsoll and Sergeant L. Everhart (Maryland) President Karl Woodcock. There was a presentation of the colors by the Virginia State Color Guard commanded by Brett Osborn (CJWII). Society greetings were given by Virginia State President Bruce Meyer, Maryland State President Mark Deeds, Virginia State DAR Vice Regent Laurie Nesbit, Virginia Society Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox and Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots Governor Dr Michael Weyler. Vice Mayor of Lovettsville, Christopher Hornbaker welcomed the audience and read a proclamation, with Mike Sapf providing a history of New Jerusalem Lutheran Church. Wreath presentations followed a roll call and biography of the patriots. Wreaths were presented by five State Societies, nine SAR Chapters, nine DAR Chapters, two CAR Societies and the Virginia OFPA. A musket salute of three rounds was provided by the Virginia SAR Musket Squad.
The SAR Chapters who participated were Fairfax Resolves, Colonel James Wood II, George Mason, Sgt Maj John Champe, George Washington, Colonel William Grayson, Colonel Fielding Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Lawrence Everhart (MD) and John Paul Jones (MD). DAR Chapters included Ketoctin, Mary Hemings Bell, Fairfax county, Bottony Cross, Lane’s Mill, Elizabeth McIntosh Hammill, Stone Bridge, Frederick and Pack Horse Ford (WV). Children of the American Revolution Societies were Reverend John Marks and Colonel Alexander Spotswood.
Participating from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds and Jim Simmons. Dual members included Ken Bonner (Sgt Maj John Champe), Forrest Crain (Fairfax Resolves), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Leamon Duncan (Col William Grayson) and Mike Weyler (Col William Grayson).
