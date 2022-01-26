Bruce T. Clark (1935 – 2022)

Bruce T. Clark, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral Mass will be held for Bruce at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic church with Father Gee officiating. There will be a wake for Bruce the night prior to the service from 7-9 P.M. also at St. John’s. The burial will be private with just the family.

Bruce was born on December 7, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Thomas and Jean Strachan Clark. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Clark.

Surviving Bruce is his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Kay Clark; his sons, Kenneth Clark (Nina), Kevin Clark (Laura), Daniel Clark (Laura), Paul Clark (Monika), John Clark (Lisa), James Clark (Valerie), Timothy Clark (Yvonne); his sister-in-law, Jean Clark; his 39 grandchildren; his 14 great- grandchildren; his nephews, Brad Clark and Rob Clark and their families; and the entire Lynch family.

Bruce served his country in the United States Army and was a Special Forces Green Beret. He was a part of the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. He wrote four published novels, was an avid historian and enjoyed playing the piano and trombone.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).