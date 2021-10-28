Brush up on table etiquette before the holiday season

Good dining etiquette is about more than knowing which fork to use and when — good manners are about respecting others and yourself. And a quick brush-up on table manners before the holiday social season starts means that you’ll be a confident and charming dinner companion, no matter where you go or who you’re with.

* Be on time, whether you’re going to someone’s home or meeting others at a restaurant.

* Silence your phone and put it away. Give others your full attention.

* Place your napkin in your lap as soon as you sit down.

* With utensils, the best rule is to start from the outside and move in as the meal progresses. Dessert utensils are often found above the plate.

* Picture your plate as a clock. When you take a break from eating, rest your fork and knife at the three o’clock position. When you finish eating, place your utensils at 10 and four.

* Do not eat until the host or hostess starts to eat, even if others at the table have already started.

* Cut your food into only one or two bite-sized pieces at a time.

* Don’t butter an entire slice of bread or roll at once — cut a chunk of butter from the dish, then butter small pieces before you eat them. The bread plate, if there is one, should be above your dinner plate and to the left.

* If food is being served at the table, pass dishes counter-clockwise. Always pass salt and pepper together. Use serving utensils to remove food from a dish — not your own.

* Don’t blow on your food. Wait a minute or two for it to cool instead.

* When in doubt, watch the host or hostess for cues.

* Send a thank-you note a day or two after the meal.