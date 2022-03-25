Opinion
Budapest Memorandum
It seems as if over the past several weeks the main questions my students have is about the Ukraine. This nation has a rich in history even if, unfortunately, much of it has been conflict. Writing about history is trivial compared to what is going on in Ukraine, but I think it can help us process if we understand some of what is behind this conflict.
The history of this article began in 1991 with the break-up of the Soviet Union and the establishment of an independent Ukraine. As a result, Ukraine found itself with the third largest nuclear arsenal in the world. The issue was that Ukraine had the actual nukes in the country but the ability to control them was in Russia. At the time, President H.W. Bush worried about several new nations with nuclear ability, especially in an insecure region of the globe. Bush began working with several nations on a deal that would see these new nations give up their nuclear weapons in exchange for protection.
In 1993 Bill Clinton became President and continued the work that Bush had started. In December of 1994 Clinton, along with the U.K., Russia, China, France, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, met in Budapest, Hungary, and signed the Budapest Memorandum. The Memorandum basically said that Ukraine would agree to give up its nukes and in return the other nations would protect the borders and sovereignty of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine. The other nations were also to refrain from threatening or using economic pressure against those nations. Finally, the member nations gave assurances of help if the new nations were attacked.
Here is the problem with the Budapest Memorandum: it’s the language. The U.S. gave the Ukraine assurances, not guarantees. A guarantee, like the U.S. has with NATO, is a commitment of unlimited support. An assurance is basically saying we will help if we can. Really the Memorandum was just a good faith agreement that counties would not invade. There were two issues as to why we gave assurances. First, Clinton did not think he could get the Democratic Congress to ratify a treaty with guarantees. Secondly, at the time, Boris Yeltsin led Russia and, for all his flaws, was trying to work with the West. We took his word that he would leave Ukraine alone. He did keep his word.
Enter Vladimir Putin. In 2014, Russian forces moved into Crimea, violating the Budapest Memorandum. At the time Putin made similar claims as he has now – that Crimea wanted to break away and he was only assisting them. He also claimed he did not go against the Memorandum because he did not attack Ukraine – he only helped Crimea. By this time, Obama had become President, and his response was to condemn Russia’s actions, freeze assets of important people, eliminate Russian visas, and not attend the Group of Eight summit. None of these worked and Russia is still in control of the Crimea.
Not only is Putin following the playbook to the letter of Hitler, as I described in an earlier article, but he also followed the playbook of his hero Stalin. Stalin was completely paranoid about the West and believed the West was trying to overthrow the Soviet Union. He used this fear as justification for his tyrannical actions at home. He felt the only way to keep Russia safe was to rule his nation with an iron fist. If people had freedom, they could overturn his communist paradise. Putin has claimed similar protections are now needed for Russia, especially if Ukraine joins NATO. He can protect himself by taking over Ukraine.
Stalin was willing to sacrifice much needed American help after WWII to keep his newly acquired territory for protection. It should not be a surprise that Putin is similarly willing to sacrifice sanctions to keep parts of Ukraine. Like Hitler, Putin has been emboldened after his capture of Crimea and it shows with the invasion of Ukraine. Once again, Ukraine needs help from a bully that the U.S. promised to help with. As of now, President Biden has followed Obama closely and has passed similar sanctions. Biden is hoping that somehow things will differ this time around.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Commentary: The Russians are coming!
Why does Russia exact fear in our cumulative thinking? Why are Russians always the bad guys? Think about how Russia is portrayed in the media and the impact that has on our cumulative psyche. Much of that is a function of how Russia is portrayed in history, film and our daily news. Vladimir realizes this fear and plays upon it. His conventional forces have proven to be rather inept but his portrayal of a madman with nukes has paralyzed the world with fear and inaction.
Reflection time: in the early 1990s, the USSR dissolved, and we all had hope that Russia would join NATO and all would be good with the world. It started out that way with Boris Yeltsin but then things changed with the emergence of Vladimir Putin. George W. Bush tried to befriend Vladimir but it didn’t take.
In the Russian mindset, you are either strong or you are not. To the West, Russia is always the bad guy or the dubious actor that is at odds with our principles and normalcy. Even in the movie “Highlander”, the most feared of the immortals was the Kurgan – portrayed as a fierce Russian warrior who played the fearsome antagonist throughout the movie. The Kurgan’s Russian ancestry was an easy sell in the movie because the evil Russian villain was already a part of our collective awareness. If the Kurgan was French, Belgian, British or Italian – it is doubtful that his character would resonate the same.
Let’s step back through the last 100 years of Russian infamy. Remember the Ukrainian Holodomor of 1932 – the Stalin-led forced famine when Russians removed all the wheat from Ukraine resulting in the starvation of an estimated 8 million Ukrainians. That was followed up in the Second World War with the 1940 Katyn Forrest massacre. The Russians murdered 22,000 Polish officers and intelligentsia. The Russians celebrated victory over Hitler by raping the vanquished women and marching off millions of German soldiers to captivity – few returned. They also subjugated the countries of Eastern Europe to 45 years of servitude and sealed them off from the rest of the world. Over the next forty years, the USSR brutally squashed the Eastern European countries that expressed a desire for freedom. Recall the 1956 Hungarian uprising and the 1968 “Prague Spring” in Czechoslovakia. They also shot down commercial jetliners, provided haven for Red Brigade terrorists, terrorized the world during the Cuban Missile Crisis, started wars in Central America and Africa, invaded Afghanistan and outlawed free thinking and free press in all its spheres of influence. All of these actions shape Russia as the bad guy and permanently stamp Russia into our latitude of rejection and fear. After a lifetime of hearing about this ‘Evil Empire’ we accept it. Fear is a byproduct of this bad guy persona.
Lately in the news, when Vladimir Putin is blamed for poisoning Russians, killing local journalists and allowing Syrian President Assad to gas his population – we hardly take notice anymore – because that is expected of Russia. They are the Kurgan. I challenge you to find one movie that paints Russia in a friendly light. Subsequently, if there is a Boogie Man that keeps the United States up at nights, it’s Russia and its leadership. No other country’s leader acts with naked aggression while wielding the threat of nuclear holocaust and no other country is currently feared like Putin’s Russia.
While it is true the United States deploys more forces abroad than any other nation, most of the world does not expect to be thrust into servitude if we land upon their shores. We may travel over and conquer but we always depart after we’ve depleted our treasury rebuilding that which we destroyed while there. We are not conquerors that plant the flag. The Russians are the antithesis of the U.S. though. Once they’ve spent blood and treasure, they reap the benefits as the conquering victor. And from one perspective there is something to be said for that – but modernity comes with expectations. That is why we are all appalled with the Ukrainian invasion.
Russians as a people are harder than the West and distinctly less refined. I harken back to an interaction I had in the Balkans with a Russian soldier. While sitting in the back seat of a car with a Russian Special Ops soldier (Spetsnaz), I was taken aback by his ill-tempered disposition. His forearms were stone and his demeanor fierce. He evoked fear. He was all that I thought a Russian should be. So, as I sat next to him my fingers held tight the pistol in my coat. That was a function of fear – overflowing from all that encompassed my cognitive map of Russians. Fast forward to present day. In 2022 we cannot even process the horrors we see on TV as Russian forces terrorize a neighboring country of similar culture and history. The Russians are attacking with vehement aggression with no regard to civilian life. Perhaps they are acting out human instincts without the polishing of modern day civility and expectation. After all, in the words of General William Sherman, “War is cruelty and there is no refining it.”
Humans have always been a bit fearful of the black flag – meaning being fearful of those that are unbalanced in accordance with cultural norms and manners. Think Blackbeard the pirate and the menacing ruse he perpetrated during the heady days of piracy in America. Blackbeard won many engagements by notoriety alone. His fearsome reputation motivated many to surrender without a fight. He once terrorized the City of Charleston into surrendering a medicine chest under fear of bombardment. Fear is a strong emotion. Today Vladimir Putin plays this card better than all others. He simply publicizes that his nuclear forces have gone to DEFCON 1 and the U.S. and NATO stand down.
Russia in its name alone wields uncanny powers of persuasion as we see played out before us on TV now. The West has refined warfare to smart weaponry and expects the same of others – although these are means that are not prevalent in everyone’s arsenal. Smart weapons were initially showcased by General Norman Schwarzkopf in 1991. The Russians don’t seem to have many of these weapons yet. Subsequently, they must resort to indiscriminate bombing to destroy the target and all its surroundings.
In the words of Bodhi played by Patrick Swayze from the 1991 movie “Point Break”, “Fear causes hesitation and hesitation will cause your worst fears to come true.” The West fears Vladimir and those fears are coming to us in vivid color as we watch Ukraine burn.
Didactically Trivial (Jeopardy) by Design
Have you ever engaged in mindless web surfing in hopes of gaining nuggets of wisdom that may prove enlightening and useful? If so, continue reading as this may be one of those times. I’ll break it up for you in bite-sized “Jeopardy” like installments.
Let’s go Presidential trivia for a thousand. You’ve all seen the President depart the White House in a helicopter. What is the call sign of the Marine Corp Helicopter when carrying the President of the United States? The answer: Marine One. But this is a two-part answer for the thousand: How many helicopters accompany the President of the United States (POTUS) for those White House pickups? Typically, three Marine helicopters from Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) will sortie from their headquarters at Bolling Air Force Base across the Potomac River to pick up the President. Two will loiter about over Washington, while one descends to the White House lawn and picks up POTUS. When the helicopter has POTUS on board, the call sign changes to Marine One and it departs the White House lawn and is immediately joined by the other two identical helicopters for the journey ahead.
Next, Shades of Russian gray. The following is not necessarily flattering of Russia – but this seems to be the time to pile on. In July 1918 Czar Nicholas II of Russia, his wife, and 5 children was murdered and buried anonymously by Vladimir Lenin’s Russian Bolsheviks. As horrible as that was, the mass execution of a ruling president and his family were replicated in modernity.
Here’s a clue: The execution of this president kicked off a sequence of events that led to America’s boycott of the 1980 Olympics and subsequently 9/11 and America’s longest war. So the question is: what other ruling family was executed in a similar fashion in March 1978 that triggered these events? The answer: the first Afghan President, Mohammad Daoud Khan, his wife, and 26 family members and servants were executed in Kabul, Afghanistan by a Russian-backed Afghan coup and secretly buried for 30 years. As with Nicholas’s family, Daoud Khan’s family were all gunned down in a basement and transported out in military trucks for secret burial during darkness. Their bodies were not discovered until 2008. As a Lieutenant Colonel, I watched from atop a small hill as President Khan was given a state funeral 30 years later in Kabul. I wonder if Ukrainian President Zelensky, whose wife and two children have reportedly stayed in country with him, knows the Afghan President Khan trivia?
Let’s touch upon a less morbid subject like upcoming anniversaries – Anniversaries for a thousand: This May Front Royal is about to celebrate the 160th anniversary of one of the town’s most significant historic events. Hint: Did you know that Front Royal is the only town in the United States to have a running gun battle between two armies? If you swing by Historic Downtown Front Royal and check out the Civil War Trails’ signs, you’ll know the answer. But I’ll save you time. On May 23, 1862, during the U.S. Civil War, Stonewall Jackson’s Confederate army attacked U.S. forces and battled them through the streets of Front Royal, driving them in retreat towards Winchester. This was one of several battles that comprised the much renowned Jackson Valley Campaign. The anniversary is coming up.
Let’s stay with anniversaries as another lingers on the horizon: The date is April 18, what happened on this date 80 years ago? This year on the 18th of April we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the daring U.S. military air raid on Tokyo. This event occurred just over 4 months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Historically, what is the name of this raid? Answer: “The Doolittle Raid” – Look it up. It was America’s first bit of good news after the Japanese sunk much of the U.S. Pacific fleet (but not the aircraft carriers) at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
Further trivia question: what was significant about the Doolittle Raid that had never been attempted prior? The raid entailed twin-engine B-25 army bombers launched from the aircraft carrier Hornet on what many believed would be a one-way suicide mission to bomb Tokyo – the enemy’s capital. Prior to 18 April 1942, only fighter planes had taken off a carrier deck. The military was not sure the planes could even make it off the carrier deck. Somehow the raid was a success and most of the Doolittle Raiders survived and subsequently held a reunion each year on the 18th of April until the last of their members died 3 years ago in 2019. The surviving airmen wore blue blazers with Doolittle Raiders emblazoned on it. I attended their leader’s funeral (Jimmy Doolittle) in Arlington in 1994. At the funeral I also met a distinguished group of aging African American men – who were there to pay respects to their ole WW 2 commanding officer. These gentlemen sported red blazers with a crest sewn on the left breast pocket. It was the emblem of the only black fighter pilot squadron in the US Army Air Corps in WW 2. Hopefully, these clues are helping you along – what was the emblem on their blazer? That’s right, they were the Tuskegee Airmen. You may recall a couple of the movies made about them, ‘Red Tails’ (2012) or the first one entitled, The Tuskegee Airmen (1995).
So, after reminiscing about the Doolittle Raid on the 18th, you should be on the lookout for the term 4/20 a couple days later on April 20th of this year. ‘Happy 4/20.’ Pray tell, what does that mean? Well, in short, it’s modern parlance for cannabis sativa, or marijuana day. Essentially Happy 4/20 is synonymous with Happy Marijuana Day! There’s more to it than that, but it’s too ambiguous to explain, so just look it up if you’re curious. Since it’s legal in Virginia now, I say, “Smoke ’em if you got ’em to celebrate.” But let’s move on before we bog down.
Once upon a time in the west there was a famous personality named Wild Bill Hickok. He was a living legend that still reverberates today. However he is also famous for the cards he was holding when he was murdered during a card game in Deadwood, South Dakota. Henceforth that poker hand has been referred to as the “dead man’s hand”. The real question is, what cards were in his hand? Wild Bill was holding two pair, eights and aces – henceforth known as the dead man’s hand.
You’ve heard the question “Who was buried in Grant’s tomb?” and this next question may resonate as such: Guess what color the famous “black box” is painted. Yes, I’m talking about the cockpit voice recorder that is standard for all passenger aircraft? Have you ever thought how difficult it is to find a black box in the scattered debris after a crash? If you are looking for a black box – you will be awhile. Luckily, the aviation industry ensures that they are painted bright orange.
Next topic is sleeping: Punch that up on the computer and you’ll find volumes written about it. For trivia purposes I ask this question – on average, how much do you think humans sleep over the course of our lives? Here’s some quick stats on sleep: Humans sleep roughly one-third of their lives, cats sleep two-thirds and only opossums and bats sleep more often than that. No one has yet to figure out why we sleep other than as cyclic rest for recharging the body and its brain.
Now, “Food” for a hundred: Just as turkey is the national meal at Thanksgiving, guess what has become the national meal for Christmas in Japan? In all likelihood, you’ve probably eaten it many times. Keep in mind that Christmas is not a national holiday in Japan but is essentially, a national “fun day”. Turkeys are nearly impossible to find there so the Japanese enjoy KFC. That’s right. Each November, the advertisements depicting Colonel Sanders in a Santa cap prompts the locals to submit their order through KFC for a barrel of his finger licking good recipe. As Christmas arrives, several million Japanese descend on the local KFCs, grab their takeout orders and return home for the big family meal. It you wait till Christmas Day to order or eat in, you’ll find incredible lines and you might be out of luck. From the 23rd-25th of December, KFC makes a third of its annual sales in Japan. That’s 33% of annual sales in three days.
What time is it? Two hundred years from now, our descendants will be leafing through antique magazine from the 21st century and they will wonder about the significance of the time on all the watch ads. On the other hand – perhaps it will go un-noticed just as it has amongst most of us, except for me of course. The next time you see a watch advertisement – check the time on the watch being advertised. They are all the same. No matter the brand or the country you’re in, it’s always 10 past 10, well mostly. I have found a couple of anomalies out there but you have to search hard.
But whatever time it is on your end right now, this episode of “Didactically Trivial (Jeopardy) by Design” is signing off.
Soft Power – Biden’s international tactics at odds with much of GOP
The Republican cult has shown its true colors, first by their support for Putin and other autocrats such as Orban in Hungary, and then by second-guessing President Biden on his handling of the Russian threat. He has marshaled the support of the free world and multiplied his influence by the wielding of soft power, a concept that Republicans fail to understand. Subtlety is not a strength of the modern GOP.
Multiple Republican talking heads have disparaged the timing of Biden’s actions or dismiss his tactics as weak. Some stated their support for Putin. While it is still early in the conflict, the world’s overwhelming rejection of Russian force is cascading through strategies such as banking and economic sanctions aimed at undermining support among the ruling elite as well as the Russian rank and file. Putin’s attempts to demonize Ukraine are classic propaganda tactics of a strongman, and to some extent are echoed by the GOP dogma over the last decades. Putin’s eroding support appears to reach into his armed forces and there have been multiple arrests at demonstrations by ordinary Russians upset over the murderous invasion. Even Switzerland has come out against Putin.
Worldwide support for Ukraine and for Biden’s tactics means that China will have to reconsider their intent to reclaim Taiwan by force. They have global economic entanglements that Russia lacks. Their economy is at a weak point currently, and any movement toward a takeover would severely damage their hard-won economic power as a trade partner to the world.
Biden’s statesmanship and skillful play of the limited hand he has been dealt regarding Ukraine should increase the appreciation of his administration here at home. The use of diplomacy to influence world opinion and marshaling sanctions from Europe and NATO have boxed Russia in and limited their options. The administration of millions of vaccinations in the U.S., and navigation of the ever-changing circumstances of the pandemic have created the conditions for a successful recovery. Our economy has already approached the state it was in prior to the pandemic, and is poised to exceed it, having successfully rebounded. Inflation and supply chain problems are inevitable given pandemic restrictions on employment and the surplus of money and wants built up by an economy unable to freely travel or spend for several years. A lack of goods caused by a lack of production means fewer items available, but a return to production will allow these shortages to work out in time.
Comparisons of the previous administration to Biden are plainly seen as conditions return to as nearly normal as we can expect in a nation weary of uncertainty and unrest caused by the recent disruptions.
There is a moral precedent that many Republicans are ill equipped to understand. The imposition of their will by any means necessary and a cynical attitude towards power has left a bad taste in much of the electorate that will reject this behavior after experiencing Biden’s thoughtful and skilled leadership.
Republicans demonize those who oppose them in order to persuade their base to support their actions. That sort of persuasion depends upon making your followers feel justified in looking down on those who differ, as their enemies. Regardless of how ridiculous their theories, they can count on a portion of their base to swallow attitudes that feed their sense of entitlement. Without a quasi-religious fervor to whip up support, they cannot justify their means. Raw worship of power is a trait much of the GOP shares with Moscow. When judged on their results they stand naked and wanting.
Steve Foreman
Warren County
(Foreman is a former chairman of the WC Democratic Committee)
USA and Ukraine – What to do?
In our classes on conflict resolution, we refer to the extremes of conflict. We call this “The Conflict Continuum.” We illustrate a linear continuum (on a whiteboard or by slides). On the one side of the continuum is “Non-Engagement,” and on the other side is “War.” The latter is the total engagement in conflict – often without rules. The Russian government apparently has no problem engaging in war (total engagement in conflict). Further, they don’t seem to even adhere to the so-called Rules of Warfare. In my opinion, this term is itself an oxymoron – war by definition, is the total disregard of rules – in favor of winning.
The question for us in the United States and Canada – and other people in other democracies concerned about the presumptive battle between democracy and autocracy, is: What can we do now? Our governments are wrestling with this dilemma at this very time. Sanctions by the U.S. and other allied or friendly governments pale in comparison to news images of the valiant people of all ages in Ukraine dying and being injured by the most horrendous military campaign ever witnessed in Europe since Hitler’s rampage.
As to sanctions, there should be no exceptions to what the U.S. and the free world might impose. Good works in some cases by Oligarchs (such as Roman Abramovich with Israel’s Yad Vashem Memorial) should not allow them to escape sanctions. If they have repudiated the Russian/Putin conduct, maybe that could be a factor. On March 10, 2022, according to press reports, the U.K. has sanctioned Mr. Abramovich and other oligarchs. The British press quickly picked up the Abramovich sanctions because he (or his organization) owns the well-known British Premier League Chelsea Football (soccer) team.
Add to my own frustration at not being able to do more to save Ukraine is my own background in the military and emergency services (years ago). Like so many people, I wish we could do more. I wish we weren’t so afraid of Russia (or China, or Iran, or North Korea), but rationally I understand that we have many “decision factors” at play in this crisis.
In America, as we relate to our own domestic policing issue, we constantly see in the news how dangerous it is for police in this country to deal with someone who is both unstable AND armed. The result of that situation is too often the death of one or more people.
In Russia’s case, many people have questioned the very mental health of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Conduct of Russian soldiers in Ukraine (now – and in the past in Georgia, Crimea, Donbas, Chechnya) are warnings to us that we are dealing with an unpredictable (and well- armed) foe. In the U.S., our government has taken the “position” (a term which we, in conflict resolution, don’t like because the “p” word implies an inability to change) that Ukraine is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and we don’t have a “legal right” to commit U.S. forces to the fight.
The premise of what is right or moral has not so far been enough to get the United States into the fight. What is very relevant to the calculus of war with Russia is the nuclear issue. Is it just Putin bombast, or does he mean it that he would risk everything, including nuclear retaliation, if he thought American or NATO combat forces entry into the Ukraine situation might tilt Russian goals toward a loss – and lead to one or more irrational nuclear strikes in Europe – and even at our North American homeland.
This is not a war-mongering column, as some might see it. But – there is such a thing, in my view, as doing what is right. Years ago, I wrote one of the least popular books ever written:
Ethics for Government Employees (Crisp Publications, 1993). In it, I called for standards of conduct for employees in the public sector. My wife, Bryane, and I have a book coming out called: Principled Choices: A Public and Private Sector Ethics Practice Guide (to be published by Lalo Publishing late 2022). In these books and according to many other commentators, the “public good” and the “right choice” from several alternatives is both challenging but also the moral pathway to proceed.
Following the ethics/moral test, it is hard to accept what is being done by the Russians in Ukraine as acceptable conduct by what has been thought to be a rational, thinking nation. It must be dealt with – and as soon as possible. The U.S. has had no problem stepping in with full force in the past: the “domino theory” launching Vietnam, the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq, the attack on the Iraqi Kurds, the war in Bosnia, and attempts at defeating the Taliban in Afghanistan – even Korea just five years in the shadow of World War 2. Why, now suddenly, are we standing by the “legal precept” of Ukraine not being a member of NATO?
According to recent opinion, including both Democrats and Republicans, 74% of Americans favor a NATO “no fly zone” over Ukraine (as reported on CBS-TV “Sunday Morning” on March 6, 2022).
Is there not an ethical, moral “public good” principle here: Defending Democracy against Tyranny?
It may be said by many Americans (and maybe others) if we don’t fight “them” there, we will have to fight them much closer to home, or indeed, even in our own collective backyards. Poland certainly believes that statement. They have offered MIG-29 aircraft and at no cost to Ukraine, but the U.S., at our press time, has quashed that offer.
HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE TO DIE BEFORE WE OFFER SOME REAL PROTECTION – SUCH AS A “NO FLY ZONE”!
Charles P. Lickson
Front Royal, VA
(Charles Lickson is a former trial attorney, turned mediator, writer, publisher; above excerpted from March 2022 issue of IRONING IT OUT NEWSLETTER)
Superman
What is expected of a Super Power? That’s a subjective question actually but it’s one that is being thrown around quite a bit lately, especially in light of recent events in Eastern Europe. We’re all watching helplessly from the bleachers as the news brings the crisis in Ukraine into our homes and TV screens. Many of us in the United States can’t list two countries that border Ukraine and most of us don’t know why Vladimir has decided to unleash tanks and violence against its neighbor. Furthermore, most of the people I have talked to recently don’t know that the US could squash Russia conventionally any time we feel like it. That’s not a hit on the American intellect, it’s just that we all have other things on our minds and we rarely take time to solicit an executive summary of world politics.
So, if you don’t have time to read this article in its entirety, I’ll provide an executive summary for you now. Here goes; The United States has no military peer! The US has superior state-of-the-art weaponry in every conceivable military department (air land and sea). The US spends more on defense annually than China and Russia combined. We have had troops and equipment positioned around the world since World War II. That entails; deployed troops, ships and ports, military posts, air bases, aircraft, and missile sites all positioned globally. We have a global airlift command that can create a logistical air bridge to anywhere anytime and deliver troops and armor for an immediate fight. We have an armada of 11 operational aircraft carrier battle groups that control the sea lines of communication around the world. We have operational 4 Star Combatant Command headquarters that monitor and control all of the terrain on the planet around the clock. As a reference, Russia and China have one operational aircraft carrier apiece and a very inadequate blue water navy to accompany it and project power. They have minimal to no airlift capability to move their armies. This is important because you must have an air bridge capability or a blue water navy if you are going to transport your team to an away game.
By the way, in terms of nuclear capability, we’re the only nation that has ever nuked another nation, so not only do we know how to do it but we have proven that we will do it – and that fact is not lost on anyone. This sounds rather brash and could be misconstrued as big talk but in the words of an ole professional baseball pitcher, Dizzy Dean, “it ain’t bragging if you can back it up.”
So, why are we standing on the sidelines when a regional power like Russia attacks a fellow neighbor in Europe? What would Superman do when a disillusioned punk strolls over and kicks sand on his girl? He stands up – demonstrates a bit of physical prowess and the punk cowers back to whence he came without incident. That’s what is expected of Superman and that’s what is expected of the United States as well. No one else sports around with a cape with Super Power emblazoned on it. We’re the only nation that could have stepped into a phone booth and emerged with an air bridge of military equipment and troops into Kiev, encircled by an air umbrella of B2 and B52 bombers as a show of strength – all under the guise of a military exercise – and all choreographed and on site within 48 hours. It would have drawn intense ire and noise from Moscow but at least we would not be watching helplessly as Ukrainians get slaughtered by taboo ordnance like cluster munitions and thermobaric vacuum bombs. Vladimir would not resort to nuclear missiles and an ‘end game mentality’ over an impromptu military exercise between Ukraine and the US/NATO – especially with Ukrainian broadcasts informing the world that we’d been invited and especially since Russia proper is not in peril. All of this could have easily been avoided if Superman had acted the part.
Here’s another angle to consider. As I alluded earlier, most Americans don’t know much about the politics surrounding NATO, Ukraine and Russia – especially as it relates to the crisis at hand. Most Americans think that Ukraine is an extension of Russia. In our collective consciousness, Ukraine has been aligned with Russia since we can remember. Hardly any of us were alive prior to WW 2. In that vein, why should we wish to interfere in what many of us consider as Russia’s back yard? Makes sense. But, if that’s the answer then why all the sanctions and the angry rhetoric and diplomatic threats when Russia attacked?
The bottom line is this. We had our chance to stop this invasion and we didn’t act. Now it’s simply too late as both forces are embroiled in conflict. We reacted when Saddam invaded Kuwait and we’ve provided security for Europe for over sixty years so why cower from responsibility now? A superpower should act like one. Walk softly and carry a Super Power stick. If a weak nation is brazen enough to step out of line, then slap it back. Others will understand that and will act accordingly – essentially saying, “Fool, I could have told you not to try anything as foolish as that.”
Vladimir Putin gave us every opportunity to fly over and get involved. He staged his divisions forward and waited for weeks. He was assuming the whole time that we would send in troops forcing everyone’s hand to heightened negotiations under stress and inflammatory rhetoric. He would have made his point and likely would have gained concessions and he would have looked good in the eyes of his countrymen. But it didn’t happen and he probably can’t believe we didn’t do anything. On the other hand, he is a shrewd poker player and may have read his opponent perfectly.
When we did send our forces in, we sent them to neighboring Poland – unreal. We showed weakness and Putin acted accordingly. He abruptly moved his medical units forward and started the countdown into launch sequence. Prior to that, he was still anticipating that we would intervene – and why not, he is an astute student of the games nations play. That’s what is expected of a super power. But we didn’t act.
At that point, he couldn’t pack up and go home, he had to go through with it – which was obviously the preferred option from the start, but not anticipated. When we balked at the opportunity to help Ukraine, the door was left unattended. Unbelievable. I harken back to the lyrics from Paula Cole, entitled, “Where have all the cowboys gone?”
Where is my John Wayne? Where is his shiny gun? Where is my lonely ranger? Where have all the cowboys gone?
Daylight Saving Time: Spring forward! Reset your clock, check your faith
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 13th, 2022 at 2 am. In those wee hours of the morning, when you reach out to turn your clock forward and curse losing an hour of that precious weekend time, seriously think about resetting or just beginning an intimate relationship with God. For me, it is usually in the early morning when I get the opportunity to celebrate an hour alone with God. These are the divine moments given to us by Him. I recognize that in my life, this thing called time moves quickly and can often appear out of control.
We all know the old proverb, “time nor tide wait for no man.” The origin is uncertain, although it’s clear that the phrase is ancient and that it predates modern English. “Tide” didn’t refer to the contemporary meaning of the word, i.e., the rising and falling of the sea, but to a period of time. When this phrase was coined tide meant a season, a time or a while.
Although man cannot stop time, God can and He has stopped the clock before as referenced in the Old Testament of the Bible. God created time and as such He can manipulate it and use it to serve His purpose and to bring glory to His Kingdom.
In Joshua Chapter 10, Joshua was on a mission to defeat the five evil kings of the Amorites. The five kings had been losing a long-standing war with Joshua’s army and planned to attack the great city of Gibeon, whose leaders had made peace with Joshua and with the sons of Israel.
God had guided Joshua to many victories so far with deceptive maneuvers and quick strikes against the enemy. Again, Joshua came upon the enemy suddenly with an all-night march and the Lord confounded the Amorites before Israel. The battle between the combined armies of the five Amorite kings and the army of Israel resulted in Joshua’s army slaying them with great speed and mightily pursuing them in their retreat.
Joshua wanted a total victory and feared the day would soon end and his enemy would escape. So, in a moment of deep faith, he prayed out loud, in front of his army and asked God to command the Sun to stand still so he could complete the victory.
“The day God gave the Amorites up to Israel, Joshua spoke to God, with all Israel listening: ‘Stop, Sun, over Gibeon; Halt, Moon, over Aijalon Valley.’ And the sun stopped, the moon stood very still until he defeated his enemies…the sun stopped in mid-sky and did not hasten to go down for about a whole day. There was no day like that before it or after it” (Joshua 10:12-14).
God controls the sun, moon and stars and placed days, hours and minutes into motion. There is not a minute that transpires that God is unaware. His authority over time as demonstrated in Joshua defeating the Amorites reveals His occupation with every minute of every day. In Psalm 90:4, Moses enlightens us with a profound analogy in describing the timelessness of God: “For a thousand years in Your sight are like a day that has just gone by, or like a watch in the night.”
Like Joshua, we often would like to see time stop for a day so we can catch up and improve on having God’s presence in our life. So come Sunday morning, take time to engage with God and ask to get to know Him. God has a will and a plan for your life. He wants you to know Him in a personal and intimate manner and to trust Him completely. He needs for you to understand His principles, what He desires to accomplish in your life and how He wants you to lead that life.
The best approach to get to know God is to take the time to find out about Him. Join a local Bible believing church. You will soon comprehend that he is faithful and true and a very loving friend.
“I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).
Mark Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia