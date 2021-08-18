Crime/Court
Budget Inn trespass call nets meth, heroin dealing busts by FRPD
On Tuesday, August 17th, 2021, the Front Royal Police Department responded to the Budget Inn, located at 1122 North Royal Avenue, regarding two individuals trespassing. Officers contacted both subjects, identified as Raymond Lewis II of Front Royal and Angelia Hinkle of New Market. Both were detained after drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics were observed in the motel room. A subsequent search revealed 4.9 ounces of Methamphetamine with a street value of $5000, 2.2 Grams of Heroin, and 12 prescription pills with similar characteristics as Suboxone.
Raymond Lewis II and Angelia Michelle Hinkle were arrested and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail where both were charged with Virginia Code § 18.2-248 Possession w/ intent to sell, etc. Schedule I or II drugs. Raymond Lewis was held without bond and Angelia Hinkle was ordered to be held on a $5,000 secured bond. Court date for these offenses is set for September 14th, 2021, in Warren County General District Court. Front Royal officers were assisted by members of the Northwest Regional Drug Task Force (NWRDTF).
Heroin, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana seized by The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
On Friday, August 13, two men were arrested following a narcotics investigation by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. Kodiey Michael A. Jones, 20, of East Point, GA, was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), and Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.
Eric Isiah Moore, 22, of Columbia, MD, was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.
On August 13, members of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force were conducting surveillance in the area of the Wingate Inn, located at 150 Wingate Drive, Winchester, VA.
Throughout the day, task force officers observed Kodiey Jones enter and exit the Wingate Inn and complete numerous hand-to-hand narcotics transactions with various individuals. The narcotics transactions took place in the parking lots of various surrounding businesses. Task Force officers conducted additional surveillance inside the Wingate Inn and identified a room being used by the two men. A search warrant was obtained for the hotel room. Both men were arrested outside of the Wingate Inn, and the search warrant was executed by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and the Virginia State Police Tactical Team. During a search of the men and their hotel room, approximately 102 grams of heroin with a street value of $12,240.00, 215 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $21,500.00, 339 grams of marijuana with a street value of $2,250.00, and $2,406.00 in currency was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA funded initiative.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Warren County
Virginia State Police Trooper T. Moade is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 6:45 p.m. along the 200 block of Whitney Lane.
A 2007 Polaris Ranger side-by-side was traveling on private property when it was unable to maneuver the terrain and overturned.
The driver of the Polaris, Jerrell S. Leadman Jr, 61, of Bentonville, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on scene. Leadman was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Polaris, a 7-year-old female, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. The female was not wearing a seatbelt.
Another passenger in the Polaris, a 4-year-old male, was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.
Leadman was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. Leadman was transported to the RSW Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Additional charges are pending, as the crash investigation remains ongoing.
Emotions high as George Good plea agreement in Brinklow murder case accepted by court
Friday afternoon, August 13, Warren County Circuit Court Judge William Sharp accepted the plea agreement submitted by the Commonwealth in the cases of 29-year-old George Lee Good related and unrelated to the September 2019 murder of Tristen Brinklow. As explained in Royal Examiner’s story of July 29 on the announced plea agreement with the second involved man the prosecution believes was Brinklow’s killer, Richard Matthew Crouch, Good pled guilty to seven charges, two related to the Brinklow murder.
The latter two charges, concealing a dead body and defiling a dead body, resulted in sentences of five years on each count, with no time suspended on the concealment of the body charge, and all five years suspended on the defilement charge. It was explained during Friday afternoon’s hearing by Commonwealth Attorney John Bell that the defilement charge relates to a state code about leaving a body to decompose.
Good also received five-year sentences on his guilty pleas to the other five charges, with all but one year suspended on each sentence. So, Good will serve a total of 10 years, with 25 years suspended, but hanging over his head when he is released from prison, should he be convicted of any crime while on 10 years’ probation, the first five supervised and the last five unsupervised.
The one-hour hearing beginning at 2:45 p.m. had some emotional moments. The victim Tristen Brinklow’s mother, Jennifer Brinklow, was called by the commonwealth to make a statement on the impact on her life of her son’s murder four days after his 20th birthday. In tears, she pointed out the sentence on her is life – that she will never again hear her son tell her he loved her; that she will never be able to watch him grow into adulthood to become the auto mechanic shop owner he hoped one day to be.
“My son was in the wrong place at the wrong time and never came home,” she said, focusing on Goods presence at the scene of the crime, his motel room where the prosecution contends he watched Richard Crouch beat her son to death after all three men had done methamphetamine. In fact, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bell said it was believed that Crouch had been awake on methamphetamines for three consecutive days as he avoided arrest on other violence-related charges, and was essentially in a “paranoid methamphetamine haze” when he decided Brinklow had information related to his previous crimes and was wearing some of his clothes, leading to the fatal physical attack.
“The defendant watched. He could have done something … but he did nothing. What kind of person watches a crime like this happen?” Tristen’s mother asked the court.
Later, given an opportunity to address the court on the pending agreement, Good turned toward Jennifer Brinklow and said, “I’m sorry I didn’t do more, do more to stop it. But it happened fast,” here Good hesitated, appearing to struggle with his emotions before continuing, “I didn’t know this would be the end result. I’m sorry.”
After reciting circumstances of the case in prefacing his acceptance of the plea deal, Judge Sharp noted four pillars of criminal prosecutions – deterrence, rehabilitation, containment, and retribution. Of Good’s apology to Tristen Brinklow’s mother, Judge Sharp said, “I hope your apology was sincere,” citing it as a possible first step on the road to rehabilitation. Noting the 20-plus years of suspended time hanging over his head after serving his 10 years, Sharp told Good, “I hope you fly straight,” at which point Good nodded “yes”.
“Good luck to you,” Judge Sharp concluded, to which Good replied, “Thank you.”
However, following the hearing’s 3:45 p.m. adjournment as she and some demonstrators in support of her son and a harsher sentence for Good waited along with the media outside the courthouse for the afternoon thunderstorm rain to subside, Mrs. Brinklow spoke to the two reporters present. Did she think Good’s apology was sincere?
“In my gut, no … If he meant it, fine; but in my gut, no,” she repeated, pointing to Good’s previous criminal track record and history of manipulation of others.
The other five guilty pleas unrelated to her son’s murder entered by Good Friday were for obstruction of justice (interference with a witness), conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and malicious wounding, the latter related to a non-fatal shooting incident.
Bell explained the impetus for the Good plea deal in a case where each suspect pointed to the other as the murderer, as coming from evidence Good led authorities to that seemed to substantiate his version of events. This led the prosecution to view Good as a key witness against the believed murderer, and as an accessory after the fact in the murder, rather than a participant.
Following the hearing, Jamie Brown, who organized the “Justice for Tristen” rally outside the courthouse Friday, promised a larger one on November 29, when the court considers the proposed plea agreement with Crouch.
As previously reported in the above-referenced July 29 story (“Dynamics of second Brinklow murder plea deal explained”), the plea agreement for Crouch indicates a possible total of 60 years’ incarceration, with 20 years recommended suspended, leaving 40 years facing the 38-year-old. Commonwealth Attorney Bell added that if the Crouch plea agreement is accepted by the court, with sentencing guidelines applied, it was likely Crouch would serve 29 to 31 years of the recommended 40. With no probation currently in Viriginia, Bell noted the defendant would be in his late 60’s at the time of his projected release.
Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force investigation nets dealer arrest in Culpeper
CULPEPER, VA – The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a three-month long investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. William E. Settle III, 36, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed at his residence. Through the course of the investigation, Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers learned that Settle would routinely travel outside the Commonwealth to a fentanyl source of supply. Settle would then transport the fentanyl back to the Commonwealth for distribution and sale.
On July 26, members of the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force obtained a search warrant for Settle’s residence located along the 600 block of Highview Court in Culpeper, VA. During a search of the residence, 50 capsules of fentanyl with a street value of $1500.00, $1,750.00 in currency, and 2 firearms were seized. Settle was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I/II drug, one misdemeanor count resisting arrest, one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice. Settle was also served with outstanding failure to appear warrants out of Culpeper. Additional charges are pending. Settle was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he is being held without bond.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Orange, Rappahannock Sheriff’s Departments, Culpeper, and Warrenton Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
New DNA technology being utilized in 23-year-old Strasburg murder-infant abduction case
On Monday, July 26, the Culpeper Field Office of the Virginia State Police issued a statement on new DNA technology being utilized to seek new leads in a 23-year-old murder/child abduction case that occurred in the Town of Strasburg. VSP noted the ongoing cooperation of the child’s father, Daniel E. Pompell, in its investigation. Anyone with possible information regarding the July 1998 murder of Sylena Jo Dalton and abduction of then 10-week-old Allyson Kathleen Dalton is urged to contact VSP Senior Special Agent Mike Jones at (540) 829-7400 or by email at bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.
Below is the VSP release in its entirety:
“Tomorrow marks 23 years since on July 27, 1998, a 10-week-old baby girl disappeared and her mother was violently murdered at their apartment in the Town of Strasburg. The Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s (BCI) Culpeper Field Office is awaiting results from new, advanced DNA testing utilized as a part of the still ongoing criminal investigation.
“As technology has changed and advanced, so have our tactics in working to solve these tragic crimes,” said Capt. John A. Defilippi, VSP BCI Culpeper Field Office commander. “The DNA testing will provide additional information that will greatly aid us with advancing this case. But we are still encouraging anyone with information related to Allyson’s disappearance and Sylena’s death to still come forward with information.”
The infant, Allyson Kathleen Dalton, was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on July 27, 1998, at her mother’s second-floor apartment in the 100 block of Charles Street in Strasburg. She was with her mother, Sylena Jo Dalton, at the time.
Later that same day, at 2:25 p.m., one of the mother’s coworkers found 20-year-old Sylena stabbed to death on a couch inside the residence. Allyson was unaccounted for and has not been seen since that morning. Investigators believe Sylena was killed between 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., that morning of July 27, 1998. Neighbors told police that no screams were heard nor was there any disturbance made that morning at the apartment. No murder weapon was found at the scene.
Allyson’s father, Daniel E. Pompell, told state police agents he stopped at the residence on the morning of the murder. Witnesses confirm seeing him outside the apartment with a bundle under his arm. State Police are appreciative of Mr. Pompell’s continued cooperation related to the ongoing investigation as state police persist in efforts to locate his daughter.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact VSP Senior Special Agent Mike Jones at (540) 829-7400 or by email at bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.
(From a Virginia State Police release)
UPDATE: EDA and McDonald agree to $9-million debt exemption to her bankruptcy claim
On Tuesday, July 20, U.S. Western District Harrisonburg Division Bankruptcy Court Judge Rebecca B. Connelly issued a “Non-Dischargeable Consent Order Judgement” in Jennifer McDonald’s bankruptcy filing. The judge’s order decrees that “The Warren EDA is granted judgment against and is entitled to recover from Debtor, the sum of $9,000,000; and this judgment shall survive discharge of the Debtor in this Chapter 7 bankruptcy …”
The preface to Judge Connelly’s ruling notes that “In the interest of resolving this matter and avoiding litigation uncertainty, risks, and costs, but without the Debtor admitting the Warren EDA’s allegations, the Warren EDA and the Debtor have engaged in arm’s length negotiations and agree that the Warren EDA’s non-dischargeable claim is in the amount of $9,000,000 …”
The bottom line appears to be that the EDA and its former executive director have agreed that $9 million is the amount of the EDA’s civil court claim against McDonald, without her agreeing that she actually did anything wrong to justify the claim. So, that amount will be subject to collection in the civil action claim by the EDA outside the bankruptcy court process. The bankruptcy court order notes that any amount the EDA was to recover in the bankruptcy action would apply to achieving its $9-million civil claim in Warren County Circuit Court.
A reading of an “Exhibit A1 – the Stipulation” explaining detail of the “Non-Dischargeable Consent Order Judgement” further elaborates that McDonald as “The Debtor waives any right to contest the validity, enforceability, extent, and scope of the terms of the Stipulated Non-Dischargeable Judgment … and waives any right to seek relief from this Stipulation on any grounds” based on any applicable law.
Remaining at issue between the parties appears to be how the EDA will collect that $9-million dollar judgement the parties have agreed to. A number of McDonald-owned properties were frozen by the court early in the civil process, while properties co-owned with other family members were not. Since that order several relatives were named as co-defendants. The “Stipulation” also notes that the EDA-McDonald agreement order “shall not release or discharge any entity other than the Debtor from any liability owed to the Warren EDA” under its Amended Complaint in civil court against all co-defendants.
No ‘Summary Judgement’ against ITFederal
Also, on the EDA vs. McDonald et al. civil action side, on July 14, Harrisonburg-based presiding Circuit Court Judge Bruce D. Albertson dismissed an EDA motion for a “Summary Judgement” ruling against Truc “Curt” Tran’s ITFederal LLC. Plaintiff and defense attorneys made oral arguments on the EDA motion before Albertson on June 10. The bottom line here appears to be that the court has ruled there is not enough substantive information in the plaintiff’s original complaint to rule ITFederal immediately liable for the claim against it.
ITFederal’s $10-million EDA loan to achieve the development of its 30-acre parcel (valued at about $2 million but gifted to ITFederal by the EDA for one dollar) at the Royal Phoenix Business Park/former Avtex Superfund site, with as much as another $2 million in developmental expenses, was the largest single claim in the initial EDA financial scandal civil action.
The EDA alleges that the ITFed loan was achieved under false pretenses as part of the over-arching embezzlement-misappropriation of funds conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by McDonald as EDA executive director after former federal Sixth Congressional District Representative Robert Goodlatte brought Tran here with much ballyhoo for a fall 2016 ITFederal ribbon cutting at the Avtex site. And now the EDA claim against ITFederal, which remains current on its EDA loan payments of about $40,000 a month with an estimated $2 million spent on site, will, unlike the EDA claim against McDonald, continue as a contested part of the EDA’s civil action.
See related EDA meeting, 2018-19 audit story – “Financial Scandal Era Audits near completion as EDA ponders Budget Adjustments”
