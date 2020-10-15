Budget season must be on the horizon as supervisors begin departmental reviews

At a Tuesday night, October 13 work session the Warren County Board of Supervisors reviewed a draft schedule for its Fiscal Year-2022 (FY-22 which runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) Budget process and may have previewed that process with a detailed review of two of its in-house county departmental budgets, staffing and logistical operations.

Those departments were General Services and Public Works, headed by Brandy Rosser and Mike Berry, respectively. The department heads gave very precise power point presentations on their departmental functions, including future concerns that could impact those budgets, on the public works side including Sanitary District operations. Also prominent on the public works side were changes in availability of disposal sites, rising costs and tonnage on the recycling side of refuse disposal operations.

Rosser reviewed the General Services Department established during FY-2018 to oversee County-owned property and building maintenance and custodial services. The custodial function has taken on added importance with added duties from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic reopening precautions, Rosser noted.

The department also provides management and staff support in implementation of the County’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP). Rosser’s power point included a number of projects overseen in past four years, including Eastham and Rockland Parks trails and the installation of Music Park equipment enabled by the generous donations of Ms. Lorraine Holquist; boat landings and building renovations including Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, RSW Jail, the Community Center in old library, the Parks & Rec Department Splash Pad among others.

Some projects are facilitated through grant applications won, Rosser told the board, elaborating on local versus State or Federally supported contributions.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting the board heard from Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore on the advisability of closing county courthouse operations on New Year’s Eve, December 31, due to the closing of the state court system, making computer system availability necessary to virtually all of the courthouse operations inaccessible.

Moore also noted a “budgetary nightmare” aspect to remaining open on December 31, which is that any land recordings or other business able to be conducted are recorded as occurring on January 2, the first business day of the following year. It was noted that Warren County was one of only 14 of the commonwealth’s approximately 126 courts open December 31 of last year.

A consensus appeared to be to approve the closure at the next supervisors’ meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting opened with Sheriff Mark Butler presenting staff awards, several associated with Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) recognitions.

Deputies Anthony Stevens, Jonathan Price and Cindy Burke were singled out for outstanding contributions to the department’s efforts to keep our roads and county safe for the general public. Stevens received an Outstanding Service Award for his compassion to a citizen in distress, and a MADD recognition; Burke was awarded a Community Policing Medal for community service and problem-solving skills; and Price rounded the awards out with a nod from MADD for his work keeping our roads safe from intoxicated drivers.

See those awards open Tuesday’s meeting; the departmental and courthouse reports; and the FY-22 Budget Process Schedule review in this Royal Examiner video: