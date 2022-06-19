Home
Building a treehouse with your child: an exciting project
A beautiful wooden treehouse instantly adds whimsy and fun to your backyard. While you can purchase many pre-made models, most people will agree that nothing beats a treehouse built by your own hands.
An activity that brings people together
Instead of assembling a mass-produced treehouse in a few minutes, you can invest many hours with your child. You won’t regret this opportunity to spend quality time together.
A learning opportunity
You can make your treehouse look like a cozy cabin or a tiny replica of your home. No matter what style you decide to build, you can teach your child about tools, technology, and the construction process. They’ll also learn how to plan and execute a project, providing them with valuable life lessons.
A great environmental option
Your custom-built treehouse will easily outperform its commercial rivals if you choose the right materials. Whether you buy wood at a hardware store or gather it in a nearby forest, your treehouse will be unique and ecologically sustainable.
A pleasure to rediscover
If your child is usually glued to their video games, it may take some effort to convince them to get their hands dirty building a treehouse. You may be able to persuade them to participate by implementing screen-free days or rewarding them with small prizes for spending time outside.
Building a treehouse is a satisfying project that could turn into one of your child’s fondest memories.
5 benefits of raised garden beds
Raised gardening is the practice of growing plants above ground level. Here are five reasons why this method is becoming increasingly popular among gardeners.
1. Easy access. You can design your raised garden bed so you can till the soil, pull weeds, and pick vegetables from a comfortable standing position.
2. Reduced predators. Walled garden beds limit access to many unwanted visitors. Moreover, raised gardens to allow less weed intrusion than ground gardens, making them easy to maintain.
3. Better soil control. Raised garden beds give you better control over variables that can affect the growth of your plants, like drainage, water retention, soil aeration, and PH levels.
4. More abundant harvests. Many gardeners with raised beds report more bountiful fruit and vegetable yields than traditional ground gardens.
5. An asset to your decor. When it comes to outdoor design, raised garden beds give your yard a finished and tailored look.
Whether you build it yourself or purchase a ready-made raised garden bed, your new growing space will require an initial investment. However, you’ll be quickly won over by its numerous advantages.
Walmart cracks down on scam gift cards
In recent weeks, Walmart has cracked down on gift card scams, working with the Department of Justice to return money to the folks ripped off. Even with these efforts, fraud remains rampant and gift cards, in particular, are a serious risk.
Walmart took a proactive approach, notifying authorities of suspicious transactions and leveraging a “victim-assisted consumer fraud program” that the company claims is unique among retailers. Federal officials lauded Walmart’s moves as “impressive.”
Often, fraudsters will pretend to be an authority, such as the Internal Revenue Service, the police, or a hospital. They convince people that they owe the IRS money and might “threaten” to throw someone in jail. Or scammers could pretend to be hospital administrators, claiming that a loved one will die if the victim doesn’t pay up. To make payment, you’re supposed to send gift cards.
Unfortunately, some folks fall for high-pressure tactics. Scammers frequently target the most vulnerable among us, including the elderly. Often, the fraudsters will look up names of relatives, such as grandchild, making their lies sound real.
So why specifically gift cards? They are hard to track and there are fewer protections for people who buy them. Once paid for, it’s hard to get the money back and difficult to cancel the gift cards.
With banks and credit cards, it’s often possible to reverse payments. Once scammers have the gift cards in hand, they may sell them for cash, usually at a discount, or they can buy products online.
So what can you do? It’s smart to show the elderly stories like this one. Demonstrating other people getting ripped off raises awareness. Also, anytime anyone is asking someone to pay in gift cards, it’s a massive red flag.
25 suggestions for summer fun
There’s no shortage of possibilities to entertain yourself during the summer. Here are several inspiring ideas to enjoy the hot, sunny days of summer to the fullest.
1. Admire waterfalls and streams
2. Play tennis with family or friends
3. Go to the zoo, aquarium, or insectarium
4. Eat ice cream
5. Browse a library or bookstore
6. Take a self-guided tour
7. Play miniature golf
8. Take a heritage tour
9. Try out a new board game at a cafe
10. Explore bike paths
11. Go camping
12. Go bowling
13. Go shopping
14. Visit a museum
15. Have a picnic in the park
16. Play water sports
17. Hike in the mountains
18. Relax at a spa
19. Push your limits in an aerial park
20. Enjoy a nice meal on a patio
21. Test your skills in an escape room
22. Beat the heat at a beach or water park
23. Visit an agricultural operation like a farm or vineyard
24. See a movie or visit a drive-in
25. Learn to climb or try via ferrata
Have a good summer!
Garden shed considerations
Do you need storage space for your barbecue, patio set, and gardening accessories? If so, it’s time to get a shed. There are many prefabricated models made of synthetic materials, metal, and wood. Here are a few tips for making the right choice.
Synthetic materials
Plastic, vinyl, and PVC sheds are resistant to water and insect damage. Moreover, they require very little maintenance. Although available in a wide variety of designs, they tend to have a commercial look that may not suit everyone.
Metal
Metal sheds are lightweight, affordable, and easy to assemble. If made from aluminum, the shed won’t rust. However, metal sheds are easy to dent and come in fewer designs than those made of synthetic materials.
Wood
Wooden sheds are sturdy and can complement the outside of your home. However, they require considerable maintenance and are more vulnerable to insects and rot than metal and synthetic sheds.
If you’re handy, you can design and build your own shed. This way, you can choose its size and appearance. Furthermore, you can insulate the walls to create a workshop. But keep a close eye on your budget. This type of project can easily cost several thousand dollars.
Whether you choose to buy a prefabricated shed or build your own, make sure it’s strong enough to withstand inclement weather. Finally, check the laws and regulations in your municipality for building this type of structure.
How to choose a wok
A wok is a high-walled pan used to sear food quickly using very little oil. The traditional wok has a rounded bottom, but flat-bottomed varieties are gaining popularity. Here are a few tips for picking out the perfect wok for you.
Size
The size of the wok you choose is crucial. If it’s too small, your ingredients will crowd together and steam instead of sear. If you have a gas stove, be sure to choose a round-bottomed wok that can rest between the burner grates without wobbling. A flat-bottomed wok is best suited to electric cooktops.
Material
Steel and cast-iron varieties require regular maintenance. Woks made of enameled cast iron, titanium, and aluminum-lined stainless steel require little upkeep. Avoid non-stick woks unless they’re designed for high heat.
You should also consider the weight of the wok and the type of handles it has if you like to stir your food without using a utensil. To make it easier to maneuver, choose a lightweight model with a handle that stays cool to the touch.
Accessories
If you want to steam food or prepare casseroles in your wok, choose a model with a lid and steaming rack. If you like fried foods, choose one that comes with a deep-frying basket.
Explore your kitchen supply stores to find a wok best suited to you.
Add a shower to your backyard
Have you ever thought about installing a shower in your backyard? Here are a few reasons you might like this idea and how to get started.
What’s the point?
An outdoor shower can serve many purposes. For example, you can use it to rinse off after you get out of the pool to remove chlorine from your skin. You can also use it to cool off on hot days or after working out.
How do you do it?
You can place your outdoor shower almost anywhere you want. Just be sure there’s a nearby water supply and that the location allows water to flow away from your home instead of stagnating. You can connect your shower to a garden hose, your home’s hot water tank, or a sun-warmed tank for added comfort.
Do you want an outdoor shower that’s perfectly integrated into your property? If so, contact a landscaping professional to give you the outdoor shower of your dreams.
