Building video games and learning? Code Ninjas debuts in Front Royal to teach kids coding in a cool way

Say the words “video game” and your kids are bound to stop and listen. The local owners of a new Code Ninjas, a learning center that recently debuted in Front Royal at 217 E Main Street, know that video games aren’t only fun, but educational. Code Ninjas serves the local area by teaching children computer coding and problem-solving skills while having fun building video games.

To ensure the safety of all Ninjas, parents, and Senseis, Code Ninjas is taking extra precautions. The center will be thoroughly cleaned routinely, on a daily basis by employees. Devices, tables, door handles, bathrooms, and other frequently-used surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day. In addition, student workspaces and equipment, including computers, monitors, and mice will be cleaned between every student session. There will be an increased distance between individual student workstations in the dojo, as well as careful monitoring and enforcement of no-contact interactions.

The Front Royal Code Ninjas is owned and operated by Kimberly Hancock and Christopher LaCross. Hancock has an extensive background in the technology industry. After running a sole proprietorship in web and graphic design, Hancock served as a project manager in web development for several well-known International technology brands. The Front Royal resident was looking to pivot her career path and discovered Code Ninjas to be the perfect fit for her and the community.

“Since first being introduced to Code Ninjas, I loved the concept,” said Hancock. “It is very humbling to have the opportunity to provide my local community with such a unique and fun educational outlet.”

Front Royal children ages 7-14 can look forward to visiting the new Code Ninjas center to learn how to code in a fun, safe, and social learning environment where gaming is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. But the center also provides the results that parents are looking for, as their children gain coding and problem-solving skills they’ll need for the jobs of the future.

Code Ninjas accomplishes this with a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and “Belt-Up” celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish an app in an app store.

Code Ninjas offers a variety of opportunities for children to get involved, including a flexible drop-in program, camps and Parents Night Out events on weekends.

For more information about the Front Royal Code Ninjas location, please visit https://www.codeninjas.com/va-front-royal.