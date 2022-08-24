Bullying and harassment at school: an appalling problem

These days it’s rare to find primary and high school students who have not, at one time or another, been the victim of bullying and harassment at school. This sad reality contaminates the atmosphere of a school and, unfortunately, can harm our children’s social development.

Bullying and harassment are characterized by a bully’s repeatedly aggressive behavior towards a victim. This includes physical, verbal, or psychological abuse that can take the form of threats, extortion, shoving or hitting, insulting, humiliating, or coordinated rejection.

Girls can be bullies just as much as boys. Boys usually resort to physical violence, while girls tend to use verbal abuse and coordinated rejection, such as by suggesting that “nobody” talk to the victim. Peers can also become passive participants in bullying, whether by providing an audience for the bully or by not informing school authorities of acts of bullying they witness.

The consequences of this kind of violence can be serious for the bully and the victim. Statistics show that young people who were bullies at school are more likely to face criminal charges in the courtrooms as adults. On the other side of things, victims often show signs of anxiety and can become isolated, with school marks and social skills bearing the brunt of the effects. Even worse, some people who are bullied eventually feel so helpless and hopeless that they consider suicide or taking revenge in a violent way.

In order to fight bullying in schools, it is important to encourage young people to be more assertive without being aggressive. In schools and families, it is also important to cultivate a culture of tolerance and acceptance of those who appear different. Children should be encouraged to report any form of bullying they experience or witness.