Local News
Business Executive Stanmeyer seeking Republican nomination for the WC Board of Supervisors
Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) member John Stanmeyer recently announced his decision to run for the Shenandoah District Board of Supervisors seat, currently held by Walter “Walt” Mabe, and to seek the Republican nomination for this partisan position at a firehouse primary, to be held on Friday, May 5, at (tentatively) the North Warren Fire Hall.
Stanmeyer, 49, who is a successful and muti-disciplined business executive and consultant, will compete against fellow WCRC member Ralph Rinaldi, 76, the current Shenandoah District School Board representative.
Stanmeyer graduated from the University of Virginia with a BA in Economics and has since worked in the corporate world in a variety of industries, including management consulting, telecom, international trade, and aviation. He has real-world business experience, including meeting a budget, running a payroll, building and motivating teams, and delivering against tight deadlines. Stanmeyer has demonstrated skills in data analytics and strategic thinking and said he “is eager to put these skills to work on behalf of the citizens of Warren County so that their tax dollars are spent with restraint and good stewardship.” Stanmeyer said he “favors limited government, low taxes, constitutional freedoms, and pro-small-business policies, but also values smart growth ordered toward the common good and the preservation of the scenic, small-town, and family-friendly character of the County and the beauty of the Shenandoah Valley.”
Stanmeyer strongly opposes any significant development, subdivisions, or townhome communities in the area bounded by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks on the south and west, Shenandoah Shores Road on the east, and Progress Drive on the north (whether on Town or County land), which would further increase the heavy traffic burden at the intersection of Shenandoah Shores and Happy Creek, without offering an additional roadway in and out of the “landlocked” Shenandoah Shores community. He said that “this community’s one road in and out is regularly blocked by train traffic, and additional development without improved access is unsustainable.”
Any Republican resident of the Shenandoah District may vote for Stanmeyer or Rinaldi between 2:00 and 7:00 pm on May 5, 2023.
Local News
Competitiveness upgrades underway at Richmond Marine Terminal and Warren County’s Virginia Inland Port
The Port of Virginia® is investing in
(VIP) and Richmond Marine Terminal (RMT) to expand capacity at those facilities, reconfigure some areas of operation and ensure the terminals are ready for the future.
The port is investing more than $18 million in the two projects in Warren County and Richmond, and the work at both sites is underway. The investment is part of the larger $1.4 billion Gateway Investment Program that focuses on expanding the port’s capabilities, modernizing functions, and ensuring long-term competitiveness.
“VIP and RMT are critical to our overall efficiency and our ability to maintain fluidity at primary container terminals in the Norfolk Harbor,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Because of their strategic locations along important inland cargo corridors, we are able to move cargo closer to its end user, in terms of imports, and exporters can position their containers at these central collection points for loading onto barge and rail.”
The port is investing $15 million at VIP to expand and reconfigure the terminal’s rail operation and its container stack yard. The work includes building three new rail sidings and the installation of backbone infrastructure for technology. The terminal will also be getting four rubber-tire gantry cranes that are being repurposed from one of the port’s container terminals in Norfolk Harbor. The new cranes will allow VIP to retire some older, less-efficient equipment. The project will be completed in 2024.
“A reconfigured rail operation and container stacking area combined with new cargo conveyance equipment will give us room to grow and drive efficiency in the same space, but with a smaller carbon footprint,” Edwards said. “We’re laying the groundwork for greater use of technology so when the terminal warrants another upgrade, the infrastructure will be in place. VIP will be ready for the future and be a better terminal and neighbor.”
At RMT, improvements are being made to the terminal’s main gate, and a drop-lot for motor carriers is being developed. The work at the gate will allow faster processing of trucks leaving/entering the terminal and make way for the installation of two new scales. The fenced, 40-space drop-lot will give truckers an after-hours option for leaving containers in a secure area adjacent to the terminal; technology infrastructure is also being installed. The $3 million project will be ready in early 2024.
“We are investing in our inland capabilities now, so we will be ready when our deeper and wider shipping channel opens in 2024,” Edwards said. “We’re also getting ready to begin renovating and modernizing the North Berth at Norfolk International Terminals, so the ability to receive cargo and then push it inland to VIP and RMT during construction is going to be key to maintaining our efficiency.”
Virginia Inland Port, an intermodal ramp in Warren County, just north of Front Royal, is located at the intersection of I-81 and Norfolk Southern’s Crescent Corridor rail route. The terminal has daily, double-stack rail service to and from the port’s terminals in Norfolk Harbor. Richmond Marine Terminal is on the James River and has direct access to I-95 with I-64 nearby. The terminal is linked to the harbor by a thrice-weekly container-on-barge service.
(From a release by VPA. The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia that operates under The Port of Virginia brand name. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal, and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. An economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia supports more than 437,000 jobs and generates more than $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth annually.)
Local News
Laurel Ridge Community College’s Registered Nursing Program receives re-accreditation
Laurel Ridge Community College’s Registered Nursing Program has received national re-accreditation through spring 2030.
The program first received accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) in 2017. Both the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Commission recognize ACEN as the accrediting body for nursing programs.
The Associate of Applied Sciences in Nursing degree program was granted continuing accreditation in September.
“Though a program is not required to be accredited, national accreditation validates that our program is meeting standards of educational quality that is specific to nursing education through the peer-review process,” said Kristina Simpson, Laurel Ridge’s director of health professions. “I want to congratulate our faculty team and everyone who contributed to this extraordinary achievement.
“The time and effort that goes into maintaining accreditation is intense and demonstrates the college’s commitment to excellence and student success. We have been working toward this moment for years.”
The median salary for registered nurses is $75,261. Learn more about Laurel Ridge’s nursing program at laurelridge.edu/nursing.
Local News
VMFA on the Road Artmobile Exhibition coming to the Shenandoah Valley
The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) has partnered with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) to bring VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century to the Shenandoah Valley. This spring’s featured exhibition is Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection. This exciting exhibition of paintings, photographs, and prints explores portraiture through diverse works by more than 10 artists from VMFA’s permanent collection. VMFA on the Road will be parked at Samuels Public Library in Front Royal and open to the public May 12, 10 am – 5 pm & May 13, 10 am – 2 pm. Admission to VMFA on the Road is free. The Artmobile gallery can accommodate up to 20 people, masks are encouraged.
Samuels Public Library and FOSL have several events planned to coincide with VMFA on the Road’s visit: a virtual gallery talk with VMFA staff, a tiny art contest, a portrait exhibit by Randolph Macon Academy students, a talk by local photographer Tina Tolliver, a lecture from Museum of the Shenandoah Valley staff, a discussion with local artist Henry Wingate, and a demonstration from Carmine the Painting Dog!
“We are so excited to see the artmobile come to our community. It is an opportunity to explore the role of portrait art across cultures without hours of travel. Plus, who can resist a great lineup of programs, including a dog that paints?” says Sharon Fisher, FOSL Program Committee Chair.
For more details visit www.samuelslibrary.net.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Cottontail
You may have bunnies in your yard and not know it!
This infant cottontail came to the Center with three siblings after their nest was accidentally hit with a weedwhacker.
Two of the four littermates had no physical trauma and were able to be renested after being cleaned up. The most severely injured suffered significant brain trauma and a skull fracture and was humanely euthanized. This individual had multiple lacerations and deeper muscle wounds that we were ultimately able to repair.
After being started on pain medications and antibiotics, we were able to surgically repair all of the wounds, including the largest wound that shredded skin between the chin and shoulder. This baby’s prognosis is guarded but we are hopeful that given the age, healing will occur quickly.
This young patient is 1 of 49 eastern cottontails we have treated so far this year!
Last year, we treated 462 eastern cottontails at the Center. The top causes for admission in this species are being attacked by a cat (46%), being attacked by a dog (30%), vehicle collision (6%), and lawmower/weed-whacker accidents (6%).
Many of these injuries can be prevented by protecting nests, keeping pets indoors or on a leash when outside, and checking before you mow!
Eastern cottontail nests are easy to miss! You may have one in your yard and not even know it.
Look for a dead patch of grass, like the one in the photo, that may (not always) contain white or gray fur. Under that dead grass and fur could be a nest of baby bunnies!
Mom only feeds her babies twice per day around dawn and dusk. Just because you do not see a mother over the course of a 12-hour period, it does not mean those babies are orphans.
Mom won’t return if you’re watching nearby, so give the nest some space! If you find a nest in your yard and you have pets, we have an easy solution!
Baby bunnies only stay in the nest for 4-5 weeks so consider walking your dog or cat on a leash during that time to protect the nest. If that doesn’t work you can try using a laundry basket to protect the nest! There only needs to be a softball-sized entrance (created by cutting to combine two holes in this basket) for mom to enter/exit. For small dogs, an upside-down laundry basket may suffice. For slightly larger dogs, you may need to add weight to the top of the basket. The laundry basket solution does not work for cats so please keep your pet cats inside or walk them on a leash to protect wildlife!
If you find cottontails and you are concerned, refer to our flow chart to see what you should do. You can always call us at 540-837-9000 if you have any questions or concerns!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
R-MA seniors honored with Character and Leadership All-American Award
Congratulations to Randolph-Macon Academy seniors Shawn Starling and Henry Scott on receiving the honor of the Character & Leadership All-American Award given by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and The United States Marine Corps. The honor is given to those who lead by example through the realm of academic excellence, fighting spirit, mental toughness, and work ethic. Dependability, judgment, endurance, initiative, tact, integrity, unselfishness, loyalty, and courage are the criteria for the award. We are all so proud of these amazing young men!
Learn more:
https://www.nwcaonline.com/awards/nwca_usmc_leadership_character_aa_award/
Local News
Rep. Cline announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition
On April 4, 2023, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced his office’s participation in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. The Congressional Art Competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and is an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia.
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in the District. The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol alongside other pieces from across the country and will also be featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.
“All students from Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District are encouraged to participate in this year’s art competition,” Cline said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for students to showcase their artistic ability and for the selected winner to have his or her artwork on display at the Capitol for the next year.”
The artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, DC, framed. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds.
Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:
• Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
• Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
• Collages: must be two dimensional
• Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
• Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
• Computer-generated art
• Photographs
Each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. For more information on copyright laws, we recommend you visit the Scholastic website. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing). Artwork will hang in the Cannon Tunnel for the duration of the exhibition. Students should only submit artwork they will not need for other purposes.
Students should submit photographs of their entry and the Student Release Form to ArtCompetitionVA06@mail.house.gov.
The Student Release Form can be found here.
Entries are due by Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. For more information, contact District Director Debbie Garrett at (540) 885-3861 or Staff Assistant Dylan Audi at (540) 566-8389.
Hunter Muddiman from William Byrd High School was the Sixth District’s 2022 winner, and his painting “Shores of Observation” currently hangs in the U.S. Capitol.
