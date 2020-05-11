State News
Businessman sentenced for fraud that targeted elderly homeowners
A Virginia Beach man was sentenced today to 11 years in prison for conducting a home modification loan fraud scheme that primarily targeted elderly homeowners in the Tidewater area.
In January, Gregory J. Ziglar was convicted of 16 charges following a two-week trial. According to court documents, from 2014 to 2017, orchestrated an extensive home improvement loan fraud in the Tidewater area that victimized banks and individual victims, many of whom were elderly. Ziglar developed a scheme to place individual homeowners into federally insured loans to do improvements on their homes, but instead, diverted funds to his own use. Ziglar conducted this scheme in the guise of a legitimate business using various company names and a fake name for himself in dealing with clients, banks, and contractors. He exploited a federal program designed to assist homeowners and tradesmen and advertised to homeowners that such funds could be used for any purpose. In order to obtain these loans, Ziglar submitted false estimates or purported agreements from contractors to justify these improvements. The homeowners received the loans and paid Ziglar an unlawful service fee for moving their loan application through the bank. They also paid him for the home improvements he promised to get done, but many times little or no work was done leaving the individual homeowners with loan debt and no improvements while leaving Ziglar with thousands in loan proceeds.
Elder abuse is an intentional or negligent act by any person that causes harm or a serious risk of harm to an older adult. It is a term used to describe five subtypes of elder abuse: physical abuse, financial fraud, scams and exploitation, caregiver neglect and abandonment, psychological abuse, and sexual abuse. Elder abuse is a serious crime against some of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens, affecting at least 10 percent of older Americans every year. Together with our federal, state, local and tribal partners, we are steadfastly committed to combating elder abuse and financial exploitation through enforcement actions, training and resources, research, victim services, and public awareness. This holistic and robust response demonstrates the unwavering dedication to fighting for justice for older Americans.
Kelly R. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, Washington, D.C. Field Office, IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan, Jr. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian J. Samuels prosecuted the case.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 11, 2020; more testing, NoVa may delay opening, DMV closed to at least May 18th
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen recognizes Western District of Virginia law enforcement during National Police Week
In honor of National Police Week, U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement in the Western District of Virginia. The week will be observed Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16, 2020.
“There is no more noble profession than serving as a police officer,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The men and women who protect our communities each day have not just devoted their lives to public service, they’ve taken an oath to give their lives in order to ensure our safety. And they do so not only in the face of hostility from those who reject our nation’s commitment to the rule of law but also in the face of evolving adversity – such as an unprecedented global health pandemic. This week, I ask all Americans to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to our nation’s federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers. Their devotion and sacrifice to our peace and security will not be taken for granted.”
“On a daily basis, police officers encounter situations and circumstances that put their lives at risk,” U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen stated today. “They also regularly witness unspeakable acts of violence, cruelty, and tragedy—horrors that, for most of us, would be unimaginable. Despite this—and the day-to-day reality of facing increased levels of anti-police bias—these brave men and women remain resolute, standing as the first and last line of defense between safety, security, and the rule of law on one side, and mayhem on the other. It is therefore appropriate that we take time this week to honor their sacrifice.”
In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.
Based on data collected and analyzed by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 89 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2019, including one office here in the Western District of Virginia.
On February 4, 2019, Trooper Lucas Bartley Dowell was shot and killed as he and other members of the Virginia State Police’s Tactical Team made entry into a home to secure it for a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation.
Trooper Dowell had served with the Virginia State Police for four years and was assigned to the Appomattox Division. He is survived by his parents and sister
Comprehensive data tables about these incidents and brief narratives describing most of the fatal attacks are included in the sections of Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted, 2019.
The names of the fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial will be read on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, during a Virtual Annual Candlelight Vigil. Because public events have been suspended as a result of COVID-19, the vigil will be live-streamed to the public at 8:00 PM (EDT). The online event can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNLEOMF.
Governor says religious services must be conducted according to the following requirements.
Given the public health implications of the 2020 global pandemic, the Commonwealth’s diverse faith community quickly adjusted in response to this unprecedented crisis. Therefore, it is important that the diverse faith communities in Virginia stay informed with local, state, and national officials using the links below:
CDC’s main COVID-19 Web page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Web page: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
Virginia Governor’s COVID-19 Web page: https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
Mandatory Requirements:
Religious services must strictly adhere to the following requirements:
Occupancy shall be limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy of the room or facility in which the religious services are conducted.
Individuals attending religious services must be seated at least six feet apart at all times and must practice physical distancing at all times. Family members, as defined in Executive Order 61, Order of Public Health Emergency Three, maybe seated together. Mark seating in six-foot increments.
It is recommended that persons attending religious services be encouraged to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times (See CDC Use of Cloth Face Coverings guidance for more detailed information.).
No items must be passed to or between attendees, who are not family members as defined in EO 61, Order of Public Health Emergency Three.
Any items used to distribute food or beverages must be disposable and used only once and discarded.
Thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces must be conducted prior to and following any religious service.
Post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted in the establishment.
Post signage to provide public health reminders regarding social distancing, gatherings, options for high-risk individuals, and staying home if sick (samples at the bottom of this document).
If any place of worship cannot adhere to the above requirements, it must not conduct in-person services. Other suggested guidance for faith communities and funeral directors can be found below.
Suggested Best Practices:
In addition to the requirements provided above, faith communities are encouraged to utilize the following best practices to the extent they are feasible:
Designate a health coordinator and/or health equity team who will be responsible for COVID-19 planning and preparation for your place of worship.
For the building:
o Conduct thorough cleaning before and between services.
o Use separate doors to enter and exit the establishment when possible.
o Allow interior doors to remain open to limit touching of door handles.
o Provide sanitizing stations throughout the building, particularly at entry and exit points.
o Consider installing touchless door entry systems or providing single-use barriers (i.e., paper towels) for use in touching the door and sink handles in bathroom facilities.
o Use messaging boards or digital messaging and social media for announcements to eliminate the use of bulletins and handouts.
For weekly religious services:
o Members are safer at home. Continue to provide and encourage the use of online streaming and drive-in options for people who can utilize these options. No place of worship should feel obligated to return to in-person worship before they are ready to do so.
o Consider holding multiple services, with time for thorough cleaning in between each service, to allow for greater distancing during services.
o Suspend the choir as part of services.
o Consider shorter services to avoid the need for people to use bathroom facilities.
o Consider limiting or suspending youth services until a safer time.
o Consider holding small group or separate services for senior citizens and other high-risk populations.
Consider making this the first service of the week, after thorough cleaning and disinfection of facilities have been performed.
Ensure the use of face coverings and physical distancing is maintained between individuals at this service.
Ensure social distancing in parking lots or common areas.
Consider discontinuing the use of common items (e.g., microphones, books, hymnals, scriptural texts) that may be shared between people and are difficult to clean. Consider assigning religious books to a family or individual that they can bring to each service, or use a projector for the display of sacred texts, scriptures, and songs.
When oils, water, ashes, or other materials are applied to a person’s forehead, self-application should be used, to the extent possible.
Discontinue shared meals and other activities where people may gather in groups (e.g., limit or suspend coffee stations, shared food, meet and greet time before and after services, etc.), except for essential food services for low-income residents.
Possible methods for religious services:
1. Drive-in/parking lot church: This is the safer model of religious service where social distancing may be maintained.
2. Sign-up worship services: This will limit the number of live worship services. Ask members, visitors, or guests to sign up for one live service per month, or every other week (in Phase 1). If needed, members can take turns between online and in-person worship services during this interim time. Allow space for impromptu visitors by registering fewer people (for each worship or religious service) than the maximum allowed per the occupancy restrictions.
3. Multiple gatherings during the week: A place of worship may divide the number of congregants by the maximum occupancy level and offer worship services at that level. Consider adding online services, multiple services on one day, or alternative services during the week and/or on Saturdays and Sundays.
4. Utilize multiple methods: As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, most places of worship lost the ability to gather in-person, but many gained a stronger online presence. Consider nurturing both aspects for at-risk individuals, as well as for the increased capacity to reach and serve those outside of the walls of the faith organization.
5. Adult-only services: This method asks parents of young children to alternate worship attendance (naturally reducing attendance, as one parent stays home with children).
6. Online-only: Take this approach if you are in a high-risk area, your place of worship is not yet prepared with the conditions outlined in the state guidelines for opening, you or a member of your family has COVID-19 symptoms, or the governing authorities have requested additional measures in the interest of public health.
Communication Resources:
Members and leaders of the diverse faith communities and funeral homes around the Commonwealth can receive a signage tool-kit and register to receive updated information from the Governor’s Office of Diversity and Partners in Prayer and Prevention from the Virginia Department of Health by contacting DEIDirector@governor.virginia.gov or OHE@vdh.virginia.gov
Resources to print and display:
Resources to print and display are available here.
Governor Northam announces Phase One guidelines to slowly ease public health restrictions
~ Phase One will begin no sooner than Friday, May 15 ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order Sixty-One and presented a detailed framework for the first phase of the “Forward Virginia” plan to safely and gradually ease public health restrictions while containing the spread of COVID-19. Phase One guidelines will be implemented when the data meets the public health criteria outlined by the Commonwealth. The new executive order modifies public health guidance in Executive Order Fifty-Three and Executive Order Fifty-Five and establishes guidelines for Phase One.
The Governor’s phased approach is grounded in science and data and includes mitigation strategies to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus through enhanced safety practices. The plan allows localities to consider delaying implementation of Phase One guidelines based on local conditions.
“I am proud of the millions of Virginians who have stayed home and helped to flatten the curve, but our work is not done,” said Governor Northam. “These guidelines represent one step forward in a gradual process, establishing the necessary modifications to business operations to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure for employees and customers. When we move into this first phase, it will be important for Virginians to act cautiously—especially our most vulnerable populations, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions.”
Under Phase One, the Commonwealth will move to a Safer at Home strategy, which continues the ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people and maintains recommendations for social distancing, teleworking, and wearing face coverings. All businesses should make modifications to maintain six feet of physical distancing, increase cleaning and sanitization of high contact surfaces, and provide enhanced workplace safety measures.
Retail establishments will be allowed to operate at 50 percent occupancy, restaurant and beverage establishments may offer outdoor dining at 50 percent occupancy, personal grooming services may begin operating with one patron per service provider, and fitness centers may offer outdoor exercise services. Campgrounds may also begin taking reservations for short-term stays.
Places of worship have had a 10-person limit and have been allowed to hold drive-in services allowed. In Phase One, drive-in services may continue, and services may be held inside at 50 percent capacity. Specific guidelines for religious services can be found here.
Many of the restrictions put in place by Executive Order Fifty-Three will remain in place in Phase One. Entertainment and public amusement venues will remain closed and beaches will continue to be open only for exercise and fishing. Childcare centers remain open for children of working families. Overnight summer camps will remain closed in Phase One.
See more about the changes in Phase One below:
Phase One guidelines for specific sectors are available here.
View the graphs and slides from the Governor’s presentation here.
The full text of Executive Order Sixty-One and Order of Public Health Emergency Three is available here.
Watch the briefing on Friday, May 8 in this related story.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 8, 2020; Phase one, let’s wait one more week
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 8, 2020; Phase one, let's wait one more week
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Attorney General Herring highlights tenant’s rights during COVID-19 pandemic
RICHMOND (May 7, 2020) – During the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic, Attorney General Herring is encouraging Virginia tenants to familiarize themselves with their rights and protections, especially while the Supreme Court of Virginia’s judicial emergency order remains in effect.
“Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 many Virginians have found themselves in tough financial situations and may not have the ability to pay their rent right now, which is why it is so important that every Virginia tenant knows their rights during this time,” said Attorney General Herring. “It is absolutely outrageous that any landlords are trying to evict their tenants right now at a time when we are asking every Virginian to stay home to keep themselves and their families safe and prevent further spread of the virus.”
Evictions and Abandonment
Under the extended judicial emergency order, all non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings, including new eviction cases, have been suspended until at least May 17, 2020. This means that a landlord cannot legally evict a tenant for any non-emergency reason like not paying rent. You do not have to move just because your landlord tells you to. If your landlord tries to evict you without a court order and a sheriff’s notice – by cutting off electricity, heat, or water or by changing the locks – you should seek legal assistance at:
• Virginia Lawyer Referral Service or 1 (800) 552-7977
• Your local legal aid office or 1 (866) LEGLAID
• The Eviction Legal Helpline at 1-833-NOEVICT
Depending on your circumstances, you may have additional rights under state or federal initiatives. New state law gives tenants an additional 60-day continuance if they explain to the courts (once they have reopened) that their income has been adversely affected by COVID-19. The federal CARES Act also provides significant additional protections, including a prohibition on charging late fees or filing to evict, through at least July 25, 2020, for tenants living in federally subsidized housing so they can maintain housing at this critical time. Other housing units are covered by a Virginia Housing Development Agency program that prohibits housing providers that receive mortgage forbearance from evicting tenants.
Additionally, notices of abandonment are not legitimate tools for landlords to use to evict tenants who are sheltering in place. If your landlord sends you a notice of abandonment while you are still present, respond in writing that you do not intend to abandon the unit. If your landlord has tried to evict you through a notice of abandonment please reach out to Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
Extended Stay Hotels and Motels
If you have stayed in a hotel or a motel for more than 90 days or have a written lease with a term of more than 90 days, you are protected under the Virginia Residential Landlord Tenant Act (VRLTA) and cannot be evicted for a non-emergency reason during the mandatory continuances required under the judicial emergency order. Those who are currently living in hotels or motels but have not been there for 90 days or do not have a lease are not protected by VRLTA, but the landlord must give them a five-day notice of eviction if the resident has failed to pay.
For more information consult the Virginia Poverty Law Center’s list of housing resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following Governor Northam’s state of emergency declaration, Attorney General Herring has taken many actions to help Virginians navigate the uncertainty surrounding the COVID19 pandemic. Attorney General Herring has:
• Successfully petitioned the SCC to put a hold on all utility disconnections and, in response to a second request from Attorney General Herring, the SCC extended that freeze and suspended all late fees for the duration of the state of emergency
• Reviewed price gouging complaints from around the Commonwealth with his Consumer Protection Section and investigated any potential violations and pursued violators, including sending warning letters to dozens of businesses about which Virginians have complained
• Issued numerous warnings urging Virginians to be wary of COVID19 related scams as well as scams related to the federal stimulus package
• Issued an advisory opinion outlining the authority of public bodies, including local governments, to conduct meetings and critical public business while meeting social distancing needs and important transparency and accountability obligations
• Sent letters to Amazon, Facebook, Craigslist, eBay, and Walmart urging them to more rigorously monitor price gouging practices by online sellers who are using their services
• Urged Virginians who have lost or could lose their jobs due to the COVID-19 health crisis to evaluate their insurance options to make sure that they remain covered during this unprecedented national health crisis
• Lead a multi-state effort of 20 attorneys general in urging 3M to do more to combat inflated prices of N95 respirators and other desperately needed PPE
• Urged the telecommunications industry to make further commitments to protect consumers who are struggling financially as a result of COVID-19 and in calling upon the FCC for support
• Fought to protect women’s access to reproductive healthcare by filing amicus briefs to block efforts to ban abortions during COVID-19 in Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas
• Warning the nation’s three Consumer Reporting Agencies that he will not hesitate to enforce safeguards set in place to ensure consumers’ credit is properly protected and that their credit reports are fairly and accurately reported as Americans continue to struggle from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 public health crisis
• Encouraging Virginians to utilize mental health and substance abuse treatment services, including through insurance purchased on Healthcare.gov
Additionally, Attorney General Herring has urged the Trump Administration to take many different actions to protect Virginians and Americans during this time including:
• Utilize the Defense Production Act to immediately prioritize the production of personal protective equipment and ventilators
• Provide federal student loan borrowers with crucial emergency protections
• Suspend Department of Veterans Affairs deadlines and debt collection activities
• Instate special enrollment periods on HealthCare.Gov and develop and implement an outreach plan to inform the millions of Americans who have lost or will lose their employer-sponsored health insurance coverage about the Special Enrollment Period available to them through HealthCare.Gov
• Ensure billions of dollars in emergency stimulus payments authorized by the CARES Act go to American families and not debt collectors
• Enforce the CARES Act and require credit reporting agencies to follow the Fair Credit Reporting Act following the CFPB’s announcement that it would not enforce the law, leaving consumers at the mercy of unresponsive credit agencies
• Denounce the EPA’s March 26th memo that announced a nationwide policy significantly reducing the civil enforcement of federal environmental laws during the COVID-19 crisis
• Urging the FDA to ease restrictions on blood donations to maintain an adequate national blood supply and to move towards a risk-based, gender-neutral screening model and further revise guidance to make it easier for the LGBTQ population to give blood
• Urging the Federal Housing Finance Administration and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to take actions to help homeowners who have been affected by COVID-19 and the disruption to the mortgage market
