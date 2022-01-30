Butter chicken

If you want to cook a restaurant-worthy steak at home, here are five tips to ensure you get great results every time.

1. Choose the right cut

Different cuts of beef deliver different levels of tenderness and flavor. Therefore, when looking for the perfect steak, skip the supermarket and go to your local butcher shop. The staff will be able to recommend the right cut for your needs.

2. Season it well

Generously season your steak with salt and pepper and let it rest for at least 40 minutes before cooking. The salt will draw out a bit of moisture to create a perfectly crisp crust once the meat hits the heat.

3. Let it get to room temperature

Cold steaks don’t cook evenly. Make sure you let your steak reach room temperature before putting it on a hot pan or grill. In fact, room temperature steaks cook faster and stay juicer than those taken straight out of the fridge.

4. Preheat the pan or grill

Make sure you preheat your pan or barbecue so that it’s searing hot before you begin. This will prevent you from overcooking the steak and help caramelize the meat to lock in the most flavor.

5. Use a thermometer

If you want to cook your steak to perfection every time, a simple meat thermometer probe works wonders. Choose one that can be inserted into the side of the steak until it reaches the center. The ideal temperature depends on the level of doneness you desire.

After cooking, let the steak rest for a few minutes and place a pat of butter on top for a melt-in-your-mouth finish.

Steak doneness temperature

Remove your steak from the pan or grill at the indicated temperature (the final cooked temperature is in brackets).

Rare: 118 F (120 F)

Medium Rare: 125 F (130 F)

Medium: 136 F (140 F)

Medium Well: 143 F (150 F)

Well Done: 154 F (160 F)