Real Estate

Buying a home within your means: what does it mean?

Published

4 hours ago

on

House-hunting is exciting. However, don’t allow your enthusiasm to make you lose sight of the realities of your financial situation. It’s not enough to qualify for a mortgage. You must also ensure you can make the payments over the next 15, 25, or 30 years. Here are a few things to consider to avoid running into trouble.

The one-third rule
Many financial professionals advise against spending more than one-third of your net income on your mortgage payments. You may be able to afford a larger payment, and your lender may agree to modify your agreement. Still, you should give yourself a buffer to ensure you have money on hand for an emergency.

Total debt
You must consider all your debt when determining much you can afford to pay towards your mortgage every month. This is a significant factor for financial institutions and helps them determine how much they’ll let you borrow. For example, if your mortgage, car, and credit card payments take up half your net monthly income, the bank may consider you a high risk and lend you less money.

Other costs
Always keep in mind that the cost of buying a house doesn’t stop at the mortgage. You must also factor in expenses like maintenance, repairs, and municipal taxes when making your calculations.


Get personalized advice from a financial or real estate professional to avoid costly mistakes.

Virginia home prices still climbing, but cooling market brings moderation

Published

1 day ago

on

August 23, 2022

By

According to the July 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 11,346 homes sold in Virginia in July 2022. This is nearly 26% fewer than July 2021, the sharpest year-over-year drop in more than seven years. Overall, sales activity has been moderating from last year’s level in Virginia since last fall.

While total sales activity continues to slow down considerably, home prices in the market are still climbing. At $385,000, the July median sales price in Virginia rose nearly 7% from a year ago, a gain of $25,000.

While the price trajectory is still creeping upward, indicators suggest that the upward pressure is easing. “In most price segments, homes are still selling for more than the listing price, on average. However, that ratio has been inching down for several months,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. “We aren’t seeing quite as many bidding wars as we did just a few months ago, and we expect price growth will moderate even more as the market activity continues to cool.” The average sold-to-ask price ratio across the state was 101.2%, down from 102.4% last month (June 2022), and down from 101.8% last July.

While Virginia’s statewide inventory of homes still remains low, in many local housing markets around the commonwealth, the supply of active listings is growing. About half of all counties and independent cities in the state had more active listings at the end of July compared to a year ago.


“The expanding supply is good news for buyers in the market,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “Buyers’ purchasing power has been impacted by elevated inflation and rising mortgage rates. The slowdown in sales activity we’ve seen in many areas of the state is resulting in a buildup of available homes.”

The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®Click here to view the full July 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.

Real Estate

Ask the expert: What are contingencies in a real estate deal?

Published

5 days ago

on

August 19, 2022

By

A contingent offer is a standard way that buyers agree to purchase a home if certain conditions are met. If the conditions are not met, then the buyer can back out of a sale.

For example, the home inspection is the most common contingency. Most buyers are not willing to spend money on inspections unless they can back out of the purchase or renegotiate it at the end of the process.

A home inspection can reveal all sorts of problems, from mold to bad floor joists. It is one contingency that is nearly always made on a sale.

A mortgage contingency is also common. This protects the buyer and the seller from a situation where the buyer can’t get a loan to cover the sale price. The buyer has a certain amount of time to get a loan. He may think he has the mortgage lined up, but things happen. If he can’t get a lender to agree to the loan, then the buyer can back out of the agreement. This wastes everyone’s time, and there is also an appraisal contingency.


The appraisal contingency is good for the buyer because it helps ensure the property is worth what he is paying for it. In this case, a lender hires a third party to put a value on the property. If the value is less than the buyer is paying, then the buyer can cancel the deal.

You might hear of non-contingency deals in hot real estate markets.

These can be very risky for buyers and sellers.

You might hear of them in a case where the price is low, and the buyers have cash. In this situation, the buyers sign the contract without an inspection. It is somewhat risky for the seller because the buyers could sue if something dramatically wrong with the property. On the other hand, it is terribly risky for the buyer because they don’t know the property’s pitfalls.

Jenspiration

Real Estate and Community News (July/August 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 12, 2022

By

COMMUNITY NEWS:

House of Hope

  • Check out Facebook page to read about a great mentor and resident story.

Humane Society of Warren County

  • Waggin’ for Dragons
    August 6, 2022 – River Access at the Front Royal Golf Course
    We brought in over $19,000 for the Humane Society, Chamber of Commerce, and United Way.  Rugged Terrain Crossfit WON the boat race bringing home the trophy!  The Rotary River Rats won Team Spirit and Most Funds Raised awards.

Chamber of Commerce

  • After Hours will be hosted by City National Bank this month on August 23. Come out at 5:30pm to enjoy networking, snacks, and maybe a little live music by House of Hope resident Ed McCurdy!

REAL ESTATE:

Warren County Market Report for July 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR


Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2022. There has been a jump in listings.

In general summary:

  1. New Listings are UP 17.2%
  2. New Pending DOWN  -19.63%
  3. Closed sales are DOWN -19.2%
  4. Average Median Sold  $320,000
  5. Average Days on Market 23

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: July 2022  Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated August 2022

Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400

Real Estate

5 reasons you may be struggling to get home insurance

Published

1 month ago

on

July 24, 2022

By

Insuring your home gives you peace of mind and may be required by your mortgage lender. However, sometimes insurance companies are reluctant to cover your property. Here are five of the most common reasons.

1. Claims history. Your personal claims history has a major impact on your home’s insurability. For instance, the more claims you’ve made in any of your homes, the less likely an insurance company will want to take on the risk of insuring you.

2. Criminal record. Did you know that having a criminal record can jeopardize your eligibility for home insurance? This is especially true if the crime is relatively recent and involves property damage.

3. Poor home condition. The condition of your home can impact its insurability. For example, insurers don’t like to take a risk on homes that have foundation issues, bad plumbing, old electrical systems, or inadequate insulation. You may also be denied home insurance if your property is in an area with a lot of crime.


4. Old home. Older homes are often more difficult to insure. This is especially true if the house is over 25 years old and hasn’t been updated.

5. Vacant home. Homes that sit vacant for an extended period are at a greater risk for theft, vandalism, and water infiltration. Therefore, some insurance companies don’t offer coverage for these properties.

If you’re having trouble insuring your property, contact an insurance broker. They can analyze your situation and recommend solutions.

Real Estate

Virginia's housing market sees sharpest drop in sales since May 2020 

Published

1 month ago

on

July 21, 2022

By

According to the June 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 13,324 homes sold in Virginia in June 2022. This is 3,208 fewer sales than last June, a slowdown of more than 19%. This is the sharpest drop in Virginia’s housing market since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sales activity edged up slightly between May and June, up slightly over 2%, which is much lower than a typical May-to-June jump in sales. “The slowdown we’re seeing in sales is due to more buyers pressing ‘pause’ on their home search,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. “The lack of inventory paired with the rise in interest rates have created a more challenging environment for home buyers.”

Even as the market slows, many localities across the commonwealth are still experiencing an increase in home prices. Statewide, the median sales price in Virginia in June was $397,315, nearly a 7% price gain over the same time last year.

“Buyers have limited options to choose from right now, and the low inventory levels are putting upward pressure on prices,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “There are still more buyers in the market than there are active listings. This supply shortage will likely keep prices rising, but as the market continues to cool, we expect price growth will ease in the coming months.”


The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®Click here to view the full June 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.

Real Estate

3 reasons to buy an intergenerational home

Published

1 month ago

on

July 17, 2022

By

Intergenerational homes can take many forms, from a building where each person has their own unit to a large residence with shared common spaces. The idea is to bring together more than one generation under the same roof. Here are three reasons why this concept has been gaining in popularity.

1. Care for elderly parents
Many people are increasingly questioning the standard model within western society in which seniors live apart from their families. Stories of loneliness, neglect, and even abuse have prompted more people to take their elderly parents or grandparents under their wings.

2. Assist with everyday life
Living with your parents or grandparents comes with responsibilities. However, it also offers significant benefits. Young families can benefit from the experience of their elders, both in terms of practical knowledge and life lessons. Grandparents can also participate in the family dynamic by babysitting and helping with daily chores.

3. Ease family finances
As real estate prices continue to rise, intergenerational homes are an appealing option for young families who want to own their own place. In fact, cohabitation can be financially beneficial for both parties. For example, the mortgage payments and other expenses like groceries and transportation can be shared.

Front Royal Virginia

Of course, opting for this type of shared living arrangement can also lead to conflict. It’s therefore essential to think it through and establish rules to govern daily life.

Are you interested in buying an intergenerational home? Contact a real estate broker to discuss the possibilities.

King Cartoons

