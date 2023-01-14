Real Estate
Buying a house soon? Here’s why you should get pre-approved first
There are a lot of life circumstances that dictate the purchase of a new home. Upsizing, downsizing, upgrading, downgrading, buying your first home, changing neighborhoods, the list goes on. Almost all home purchases have one thing in common: unless you have the money to buy the house in cash, you will need to borrow a mortgage to complete the purchase. One important factor often overlooked by excited house hunters is the timing of the mortgage process.
Here’s what I mean: when you apply for a mortgage, an important document you’ll receive at some point in the process is a pre-approval letter. Essentially, it’s the bank saying that you, the buyer, can borrow the money you need to buy the house (barring any unforeseen circumstances). But why is this so important?
Here’s how it works: when you and your agent submit an offer on a house, the listing agent (the real estate agent representing the sellers in the deal) takes your offer to the property owners and presents it to them. If they accept your offer, the status of the house changes from “for sale” to “under contract.” During this time, the sellers will not entertain other home offers. That downtime can cost them a lot of money, as other buyers will make offers on other houses instead of theirs. For that reason, the sellers will prefer an offer from someone already pre-approved. They want to go into this transaction feeling confident the buyer can close the deal, and pre-approval gives them peace of mind. With that being said, here are three reasons pre-approval is so important:
1. Pre-Approval Helps Eliminate Surprises Later in the Process
Imagine spending months planning to buy a house: researching neighborhoods, finding the best schools, making a list of homes you like, and preparing to tour them… all to find out you can’t borrow money to buy a house in the first place. Most often, the obvious cause of this is bad credit. The absolute minimum credit score to obtain a mortgage is 580, and sometimes people are unpleasantly surprised to find out their credit isn’t strong enough. Wouldn’t you rather get that out of the way and start working on the solution before you fall in love with buying a new house? Getting pre-approved means unless your financial situation changes significantly, your credit will be good enough to complete the purchase – one less worry for later on down the road.
2. It Helps Set Realistic Expectations During Your Home Search
If you’re only approved to borrow, for example, $250,000 to purchase your new home, it’s just not the right time to look at $400,000 houses. When you buy a house, you’re making an investment in your future – it’s where your kids will grow up and go to school, it’s where you’ll wake up every morning and commute to work, it’s where you’ll entertain guests with cookouts and Super Bowl parties. Planning your future around purchasing a home you can’t afford is a recipe for heartbreak every time. One of the best ways to be realistic with yourself and avoid having too lofty ideas for your next home is to see your pre-approval amount. That will help dictate the budget you use in your home search, establishing your frame of mind before seeing what’s on the market at any price point.
3. It Puts You in Control While You Search
Getting pre-approved before you begin your home search will really put you in the driver’s seat when it comes time to buy a house. If you go and tour a house and decide you absolutely love it, having the pre-approval letter, which shows you can borrow enough money to buy the house puts you in a real position to be competitive with an offer that same day. On the other hand, if you went and toured a house and fell in love and then started the pre-approval process, there are absolutely no guarantees the house will still be on the market by the time you’ve been approved (ask anyone who tried to buy a house over the last couple years about how quickly the market can move). The process isn’t very long, but every minute counts when you’re trying to buy a house in a competitive market. You can shop ‘til you drop with peace of mind knowing your pre-approval letter puts you in the position to make an offer right away!
Spring is just around the corner, and with that comes real estate’s busiest time of year. Every year, new people enter the housing market as buyers, and the lack of housing inventory in some markets can mean competition for buyers. If it’s your goal to become a homeowner this year, trust me and cross off pre-approval from your list before you start your search – you might end up thanking me later.
Paul Bernd is a local REALTOR® from ERA Valley Realty in Woodstock, Virginia. If you have any questions about the real estate market, you can find him on social media @paulberndrealtor, call him at (540) 481-4825, or visit his website at www.PaulBernd.com.
How to prepare for rising home interest rates
Interest rate hikes are on the horizon for consumers in North America. Here are a few tips to ensure you’re doing everything possible to prepare.
1. Balance your budget and cut costs where needed. If you currently live beyond your means, you’ll quickly feel the effects of rising interest rates. Therefore, it’s a good idea to analyze your expenses and adjust your spending ahead of future interest rate changes.
2. Pay down high-interest debt as quickly as you can. The more debt you pay down now, the more room you’ll have in your budget to absorb any additional costs caused by a rise in interest rates.
3. Lock in low-interest rates while you can. If possible, lock in your variable rate or open a mortgage at a low-interest rate for the next several years. Moreover, you may want to consider consolidating your high-interest debt or applying for a consumer proposal to reduce your debt load.
Finally, if you need help preparing your finances for higher interest rates, book a consultation with a financial professional in your area.
Are rising interest rates getting you down? Consult an expert.
Soaring interest rates can radically impact mortgages, home equity loans, student loans, car loans, lines of credit, and more.
If the upsurge in interest has affected your budget or compromised your quality of life, reach out to a financial expert. A professional can help you minimize increased rates’ impact on your finances.
Meet with a mortgage broker, debt consultant, financial adviser, lawyer, or other specialists to analyze your situation. The right professional can help you develop a plan and suggest personalized solutions tailored to your lifestyle and needs.
Don’t let rising interest rates bring you down. Contact a financial expert today!
State of the Market: 2023 Forecasts higher prices, steady sales in Northern Shenandoah Valley
There is a lot of speculation around the real estate market in today’s society. Everyone with access to television or an internet connection is exposed to some kind of information about real estate. It’s all different, some good and some bad, but there is one common theme: regardless of the source or quality of the information, it all gets treated like gospel. Opinions aside, the simplest (and most reliable) way to settle the debate is to look at the numbers.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley comprises five counties and one city: Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and Winchester. All the data in this article is from public records from the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). The MLS is a database that real estate brokerages use to “host” their listings so that everyone can view them from one centralized location. When you look at real estate listings online, for example, you’re most likely viewing data that has been uploaded to the MLS. In order to understand what the future holds, it’s important to look at what’s already happened in the past. For that reason, I went back and looked at all the numbers from our region since 2019. There has undeniably been a rise and fall of total home sales in that time:
|Number of Sales
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Clarke
|207
|269
|283
|205
|Frederick
|1698
|1922
|1888
|1450
|Page
|195
|236
|271
|262
|Shenandoah
|716
|845
|801
|750
|Warren
|764
|890
|919
|688
|Winchester
|332
|400
|403
|299
This can be attributed to a number of factors, including the push for homeownership in the “stay at home” phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and the slowdown from the recent increase in mortgage rates. Throughout this time, however, there has been another constant. Average prices have gone up – year over year – in every locality:
|Avg. Sale Price
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Clarke
|$391,000
|$454,000
|$494,000
|$629,000
|Frederick
|$291,000
|$318,000
|$370,000
|$416,000
|Page
|$203,000
|$236,000
|$268,000
|$295,000
|Shenandoah
|$215,000
|$235,000
|$278,000
|$299,000
|Warren
|$253,000
|$294,000
|$352,000
|$368,000
|Winchester
|$252,000
|$300,000
|$324,000
|$364,000
It’s important to remember that another factor that could explain the lower number of total sales is less inventory on the market. Basically, the demand for housing is eating through all the houses available for sale. Increasing prices have clearly not scared buyers away, as the average Days on the Market has reduced drastically over the last four years:
|Days on Market
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Clarke
|51
|54
|25
|22
|Frederick
|46
|39
|16
|23
|Page
|99
|79
|34
|30
|Shenandoah
|78
|54
|25
|23
|Warren
|56
|39
|24
|27
|Winchester
|49
|41
|18
|20
Simply put, while there may be fewer transactions taking place right now, they’re happening for more money in less time. So, what’s the cause of this stability in our real estate market? The answer is complex as there are several factors at play. The most significant factor is the continued growth of Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia pushing out to the west. Along with that growth comes an increase in many different industries, with government; technology; manufacturing; and logistics being key contributors. As we continue to see the development of industries throughout the region, along with that will come more population growth and, inevitably, more activity in the housing market. According to Old Dominion University’s State of the Commonwealth Report for 2021, the Winchester region was the fastest-growing region in all of Virginia. In 2022, the Winchester region remained insulated from much of the economic woes experienced in other parts of the Commonwealth.
Some financial experts expect mortgage interest rates could continue to drop from the rate hikes we saw in the Fall of 2022. When rates drop, historically speaking, housing prices continue to rise. Spring Market (often the busiest time of year in real estate) is just around the corner, which means buyers will be positioned in the perfect place to achieve their goals in the real estate market – whether that might be to buy their first home, sell their current home to upgrade or downsize, or even take a chance on an investment property. No matter the desired outcome, the time to start preparing to buy is now, because the stars are aligned for another steady year in the real estate market for the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Paul Bernd is a local REALTOR® from ERA Valley Realty in Woodstock, Virginia. If you have any questions about the real estate market, you can find him on social media @paulberndrealtor, call him at (540) 481-4825, or visit his website at www.PaulBernd.com.
Three purchase conditions to consider when buying a home
Buying a home is one of the biggest investments you’ll ever make. Therefore, it’s important to include specific conditions in your purchase offer to protect your interests. Here are three you may want to consider.
1. Appraisal. An appraisal condition protects you from over¬paying for your home. In short, it ensu¬res you don’t lose money if there’s a large discrepancy between what the home is worth and what you agreed to pay for it.
2. Financing. Including a financing condition in your purchase offer gives you adequate time to get approved for a mortgage. It gives you a way out of the contract if you cannot secure financing and prevents you from losing your deposit if your application is denied.
3. Home inspection. This condition allows you to hire a professional to inspect the home for structural, electrical, plumbing, or superficial issues. This enables you to decide whether you want to proceed with the purchase, negotiate a lower price or ask the seller to complete repairs before moving in.
Finally, working closely with a realtor and lawyer when preparing an offer to purchase a property is crucial to ensure you don’t get blindsided by unforeseen circumstances.
What you need to know about buying a repossessed home
If you want to buy a home, you may be wondering if a repossessed property is a good investment. Here’s what you should know.
What’s repossession?
Properties are repossessed when homeowners fail to pay their mort¬gage. If the proprietor doesn’t make payments to the lender in a timely manner, the property may be foreclosed. This gives the lender the right to sell the home to repay the outstanding loan.
When should you buy this type of property?
Repossessed homes have immense potential. However, you must do your due diligence. To ensure you’re getting a deal, you’ll need to calculate the difference between the market value of the property and the outstanding mortgage balance. If the disparity is high, the property could be a good investment.
It’s also essential to consider how much more money you’ll need to pay for the property after purchasing it. Repossessed homes often require extensive repairs. Plus, they frequently come with multiple conditions and a tight procurement deadline. Moreover, these properties must be purchased “as is” without a legal warranty.
Is there a lot of competition?
Investment buyers are often proactive when it comes to purchasing repossessed homes. They know how to get in touch with proprietors directly to make a quick and profitable transaction. For this reason, many of these properties never get listed.
Contact a real estate lawyer in your area to learn more about purchasing a repossessed home.
Virginia’s housing market slowdown likely to continue into 2023
According to the November 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, sales activity continues to slow across the commonwealth. There were 7,681 sales statewide in November, 4,453 fewer sales than last November. This is a 36.7% decrease, outpacing last month as the sharpest decline in more than a decade.
Pending sales (homes that went under contract in the month) can provide a preview of future home sales activity. In November, there were 6,057 pending sales in Virginia, 3,781 fewer than a year ago, representing a 38.4% decrease. Virginia’s pending sales have been slowing down since July 2021.
On average, homes are staying on the market longer. Virginia homes that sold in November were on the market an average of one month (30 days), four days slower than a year ago. As market activity has moderated, it’s taken longer to sell homes, on average, for four consecutive months. This is the first time this has happened since early 2015.
Virginia’s cooldown in sales is predicted to continue into the new year. Fewer buyers are in the market than the same time last year, which is largely a result of reduced purchasing power caused by mortgage rates rising rapidly in 2022 and the upward pressure on home prices.
“In the current economic environment, some buyers and sellers are taking a wait-and-see approach,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2023 President Katrina M. Smith. “However, other buyers are choosing to take advantage of the decline in competition and the slight uptick in inventory occurring in most markets across the state.” In total, 63% of counties and cities across Virginia had more active listings at the end of November compared to a year ago.
“The decreased confidence in the market on both sides of the table will take some time to overcome,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “Consequently, sales activity will likely be sluggish in the coming months. Numerous variables, such as inflation, the health of the job market, interest rate trends, and consumer confidence will determine how the market moves in 2023.”
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full November 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.
