Buying an older home: points to keep in mind

Have you fallen in love with an older home? You may be tempted to seize the opportunity and skip an inspection, especially if there are several interested parties. Before taking on a mortgage, here are a few essential points to keep in mind.

Materials

Some materials that were popular in the past are now undesirable or even prohibited. For example, old paint is laden with asbestos and lead, which can infiltrate your drinking water. Therefore, you must find out if your dream home hides any unpleasant surprises.

Additionally, you may be saddled with inadequate electrical circuits or an insufficient number of power outlets. Moreover, energy efficiency wasn’t a priority in the past. Therefore, single-paned windows and poorly insulated walls are sure to drive up your heating bill.

Cost of renovations

Even if the home’s foundations and frame have survived well over the years, you may still be faced with costly renovations. For example, if you decide to knock down a wall and upgrade the insulation, you probably don’t want to close it off with bare drywall. Consequently, you must think through the additional expenses you may incur to preserve the home’s character.

Among the many aspects to consider is the insurability of the building. Before taking the plunge, take time to consult a broker and call a qualified inspector.