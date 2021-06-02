Buying an outdoor fireplace: factors to consider

Do you want a fireplace for your backyard? With so many outdoor models available, you should take the time to find one that suits your needs. Here are a couple of things to think about.

The fuel

One of the first decisions you’ll need to make is whether you want a fireplace that uses wood or gas. While wood-burning fireplaces are easy to install and give off a pleasant aroma, they require regular maintenance. You’ll also need somewhere to store the logs, and some municipalities have restrictions on the use of wood firepits.

Contrarily, fireplaces that run on natural gas or propane are easy to maintain. Another advantage is that you can adjust the intensity of the flames with the push of a button. However, you must be able to connect it to a gas line or willing to periodically refill the tank.

The use

Consider how you want to use your outdoor fireplace. If you want to make it a gathering place for friends and family, opt for a round model. To create a relaxing corner where you can curl up in privacy, a rectangular fireplace may be more suitable. If you plan to cook over the embers, choose a model with a grill.

Finally, keep in mind your budget and space limitations when shopping for an outdoor fireplace. Consult the staff at your local hardware store for additional advice.