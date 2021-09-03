Buying local: an important practice now and always

The economic crisis caused by the pandemic made it clear that buying local should be a priority for consumers. After all, the benefits for both you and your community are vast.

Support the economy

When you buy goods from local merchants, your support has a domino effect. This is because it allows the retailers to source more materials from producers in the area, which in turn grows the regional economy. Helping local businesses thrive also ensures they can create and maintain jobs for people in your community, who will then have more money to spend.

Protect the environment

If businesses sell products that are made locally using materials sourced from nearby areas, it decreases the amount of time these goods spend on the road or in the air. A reduction in transportation means fewer greenhouse gases are emitted and, often, less packaging is used. For bonus points, walk or cycle to the local shops you frequent.

Ensure worker compensation

If you buy goods from growers and producers in your region, you can be more confident that the people who made them benefitted from local laws regarding wages and working conditions. By purchasing these products, you’re using your power as a consumer to encourage the practices of fairly treating and paying employees.

Obtain quality products

From the method in which products are manufactured to the way animals are raised and food is grown, the goods made in your area are subject to strict quality and environmental standards. In addition to ensuring you get top-of-the-line products, you’re also letting merchants know that you value quality.

When you realize the difference you can make simply by buying local, it’s hard to think of a reason not to. Happy shopping!