Home
Buying local: an important practice now and always
The economic crisis caused by the pandemic made it clear that buying local should be a priority for consumers. After all, the benefits for both you and your community are vast.
Support the economy
When you buy goods from local merchants, your support has a domino effect. This is because it allows the retailers to source more materials from producers in the area, which in turn grows the regional economy. Helping local businesses thrive also ensures they can create and maintain jobs for people in your community, who will then have more money to spend.
Protect the environment
If businesses sell products that are made locally using materials sourced from nearby areas, it decreases the amount of time these goods spend on the road or in the air. A reduction in transportation means fewer greenhouse gases are emitted and, often, less packaging is used. For bonus points, walk or cycle to the local shops you frequent.
Ensure worker compensation
If you buy goods from growers and producers in your region, you can be more confident that the people who made them benefitted from local laws regarding wages and working conditions. By purchasing these products, you’re using your power as a consumer to encourage the practices of fairly treating and paying employees.
Obtain quality products
From the method in which products are manufactured to the way animals are raised and food is grown, the goods made in your area are subject to strict quality and environmental standards. In addition to ensuring you get top-of-the-line products, you’re also letting merchants know that you value quality.
When you realize the difference you can make simply by buying local, it’s hard to think of a reason not to. Happy shopping!
Home
Solar panel tax credits: How they work
The federal residential solar energy credit currently gives homeowners up to a 26 percent credit on the net cost of a solar energy system placed in service between 2020 and 2022 (Businesses also can get a credit, but that’s a slightly different program). Systems installed before Dec. 31, 2019, were eligible for a 30 percent tax credit.
The credit represents a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the amount of income tax you owe — if the system costs $10,000, for example, you can receive a credit of $2,600 toward your tax payment.
Consumer Affairs says the average cost to install solar panels in the United States is about $12,000 after federal tax incentives.
The rate is scheduled to drop to 22 percent in 2023 and sunset for homeowners in 2024. For businesses, it’s scheduled to drop to 10 percent in 2024 and remain. There’s also a rollover that may allow you to carry over a leftover amount into future years.
Some states have additional tax credits, so check with your accountant.
A few things to be aware of, according to the federal Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy:
* You can’t claim the tax credit on rental properties you own, though you can claim a portion if you live at the property for at least part of the year.
* If you receive a rebate from your utility to install a solar PV system, it is likely excluded from income taxes, which means the utility rebate for installing solar is subtracted from your system costs before you calculate your tax credit. In the example of a $10,000 system, if your utility gave you a $1,000 rebate, your tax credit would be 26 percent of $9,000 instead.
* Rebates from state governments generally do not reduce your federal tax credit.
* While state tax credits do not reduce federal tax credits, the taxable income you report on your federal taxes will be higher because you have less state income tax to deduct. Still, you can claim multiple tax credits to bolster your total cost reduction. After doing the math (it’s not straight addition), a homeowner in New York who claims the state and federal tax credits can knock $8,190 off of an $18,000 system.
Home
The future of student loan payments
This month, after an 18-month suspension of student loan payments, millions are poised to make their next payment in October.
Congress suspended federal student loan payments as part of the first pandemic relief package. Interest was frozen and collections stopped.
At the same time, millions of student loan borrowers are praying loans will again be suspended or even forgiven before October.
According to Forbes, advocacy groups claim that 90 percent of borrowers can resume payments in October. They also say loan services will be overwhelmed with the millions of borrowers starting to make payments at the same time.
In Congress, movements are underway to further suspend loans until poorly administered programs can be fixed and at least part of loan debt canceled.
Some hope for extensions exists, since President Biden has been said to favor them.
In June, the Biden administration announced that it would cancel $500 million in student loans for borrowers who said they were misled, defrauded or harmed by colleges and universities.
Home
4 tips for successful fundraising campaigns
Does your child need to raise money for a class trip or school activity? If so, here are a few tips to ensure their fundraising campaign pays off.
1. Be clear about the purpose. If your child explains what they’re raising money for (an educational outing, a playground renovation, etc.), people are more likely to care about the cause and donate.
2. Talk to friends and family. Relatives are often a great source of support during a fundraising campaign. Encourage your child to ask their grandparents, aunts, and uncles to contribute. Friendly neighbors are another good option.
3. Get people excited about it. If your child is selling recipes in a jar, make sure they tell anyone who likes to cook. Similarly, if they’re having a flower bud fundraiser, they should target people who are avid gardeners.
4. Use a variety of tactics. If possible, take your child to visit people who live nearby and encourage them to call those who live further away. If it’s a web-based fundraising campaign, they can send a link to it by email and mention it on social media.
To help your child throughout the campaign, remember to point out opportunities to mention it to the people around them.
Home
Retirement community living: how to create a budget
Have you recently moved into a seniors’ residence, or do you plan to make the transition in the near future? If so, creating a budget will help you avoid unpleasant surprises, enable you to treat yourself on occasion, and ensure financial security during this chapter of your life. Here’s how to do it.
Identify your sources of income
To determine how much money you’ll have available each month, add up your various sources of income. These may include:
• Social Security benefits
• A defined benefit pension plan
• An employer-sponsored retirement plan such as a 401(k)
• An individual retirement account (IRA)
• Veterans benefits
Calculate your monthly expenses
Start with the price of housing at your seniors’ residence, which may include the costs for heating, electricity, and meals. The amount might also cover expenses for nursing care, television, leisure activities, and more. Additionally, list any monthly expenses that aren’t included in your rent like laundry services, parking, and haircuts.
Give yourself some leeway
Once you’ve determined how much money you’ll have left each month after paying for your various expenses, remember to set your remaining income aside in a savings account. This way, if your rent increases or you have an unexpected expense (car repair, new medication, etc.), you can cover the cost without experiencing financial hardship.
If you’re having trouble creating a budget, don’t hesitate to speak with a financial adviser or ask a staff member at your residence for help.
Home
Should you punish your child for something that happened at school?
If your child misbehaves at school, you may be wondering how to address the issue. Here’s some advice to keep in mind if your son or daughter gets into trouble during the school day.
Once you’ve been informed about the incident, it’s important to discuss the matter with your child. Keep in mind, however, that they’ve likely already received some form of punishment from their teacher or principal. Therefore, further disciplining your child at home might not be the best solution. If they’ve suffered the consequences for their actions, it’s probably best to move on.
However, there are steps you can take to help prevent a repeat of the incident. Start by inviting your child to explain what happened. Once you’ve heard their side of the story, explain the perspective of the adult who caught them misbehaving. Finally, discuss with your child ways they can respond more appropriately if the situation arises again.
In short, the goal should be to get your child to reflect on their actions and encourage them to make better decisions in the future.
Home
When should you hire a tutor?
Children with learning disabilities aren’t the only ones who can benefit from working with a tutor. Here are some situations in which you may want to hire someone to help your child.
• You’ve forgotten the material. It’s likely that your school days are long behind you. A tutor, however, will be up to speed on the concepts that your child is learning. Plus, they can provide additional exercises and use current teaching methods to help your child grasp the material.
• You don’t have enough time. If you struggle to find the time in your schedule to help your child with their homework, a tutor can fill the gaps. While the tutor works with your child, you can take care of other tasks like cooking dinner.
• Your child is struggling. Is there a specific math or writing concept that your child is having a hard time grasping? If so, a tutor can give your child the extra time they need to wrap their head around it. What’s more, a tutor may approach the topic in a way that makes more sense to your child.
A tutor can be an invaluable partner in your child’s learning. If you’re looking to hire someone, ask your child’s teacher or principal to offer recommendations.
Wind: 3mph NNW
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 2
77/63°F
82/55°F