Buying the right device for folks unfamiliar with computers

Connect a laptop to the Internet and you’ve got a portal into the World Wide Web. Whether you want to communicate with friends and family, do some shopping, look up information on practically anything or whatever else, the Internet and computers offer myriad opportunities.

Yet tech can be a bit tricky, especially for someone who’s not technologically inclined, such as an elderly relative. Fortunately, users now have more options than in years past and computers are also more affordable than ever before. When purchasing a laptop for folks unfamiliar with tech, ease of use and security are arguably the two most important factors.

Mac laptops, offered by Apple, are well-known for their ease of use and security. Traditionally, cybercriminals have focused on Windows devices, as they account for a larger share of the market.

Some cybersecurity experts also argue that the Unix-like Apple OS is fundamentally more secure than Windows, according to Pensar.

If there’s one major drawback with Apple, it’s price. Their cheapest laptops start at $1000. You could opt for a cheaper iPad and get a keyboard to go along with it. However, the screens are small, making text hard to read. And touch screens are problematic for some users (cough, cough — the elderly).

If you want security, simplicity, and an affordable price, consider a Chromebook. You can now get a powerful Chromebook for $400 or less. These laptops run on ChromeOS, which is offered by Google. ChromeOS is a lightweight operating system and can run on computers with basic specs.

The software options on ChromeOS are a bit more limited compared to Mac or PC. Fortunately, Google offers many free software services, such as Google Docs, that work great even if they’re not as robust as, say, Microsoft Word.