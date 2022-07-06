Caesar pasta salad

Despite best intentions, few individuals can boast of never wasting food. To improve your food usage balance sheet over the next few weeks, here are some questions to help you take stock of how much you throw in the trash or compost.

• Have any of your unopened perishables become wilted or moldy?

• Do you have to scrape food like uneaten spaghetti or milk-soaked cereal from your dishes before washing them?

• Do you dispose of food as soon as it passes the expiry date on the packaging?

Once you’ve evaluated what foods you throw away, you’ll have a clearer picture of your household’s habits. You may find you’re serving oversized portions or buying more perishables than you can eat. With these insights, you’ll be able to adjust your practices accordingly.

Before throwing away any food, ask yourself if it can be used in another dish. For example, leftover vegetables might work in an omelet. Additionally, you can turn a slice of dry bread into breadcrumbs. If you’ve prepared too much food that can’t be frozen, offer the extras to friends or coworkers. You can reduce your waste and make others happy at the same time.

Best if used by

Remember, the expiration date leaves room for flexibility. According to the Food and Safety Inspection Service, this date isn’t a guarantee of the safety of a product. Rather, it’s an index of the freshness and potential shelf life of foods that haven’t been opened. This means that after the date indicated, the food may no longer have the same freshness or nutritional value but may nevertheless be edible. Of course, sure signs of deterioration, like a foul odor or mold, don’t lie. You just need to be cautious.