Connect with us

Food

Caipirinha

Published

3 hours ago

on

One sip of this sweet Brazilian cocktail will make you think you’re on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. Cheers!

Start to finish: 5 minutes (5 minutes active)
Servings: 4

Ingredients
• 4 juicy limes, quartered into wedges
• 6 tablespoons sugar or brown sugar
• 8 ounces cachaça
• 1/2 cup lime juice
• 1 lime, sliced into rounds
• Mint leaves (optional)
• Sliced star fruit (optional)

Directions
1. Divide the lime wedges into 4 small glasses. Add 1-1/2 tablespoons of sugar to each glass. Mash with a muddler until you get as much juice out of the lime as possible.
2. Add 2 ounces of cachaça and 1/4 of the lime juice to each glass. Stir well with a spoon.
3. Garnish each glass with a slice of lime. If desired, garnish with mint leaves and star fruit slices as well.


Cachaça is a distilled spirit made from fermented sugarcane juice that’s commonly used for cocktails in Brazil.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Related Topics:

Food

Why you should buy ugly produce

Published

5 days ago

on

July 11, 2021

By

From crooked carrots to asymmetrical apples, an increasing amount of imperfect produce is finding its way onto the plates of consumers. Here are a few reasons to opt for so-called ugly fruits and vegetables.

An eco-friendly and affordable solution
If you want to do your part to protect the environment, buying imperfect produce that would other¬wise go to waste can be a good place to start. In ad¬dition to helping save the planet, you’ll also save money. This is because ugly fruits and vegetables tend to cost less than their shapely counterparts.

It’s also worth noting that most physical imperfections have absolutely no effect on a product’s taste or nutritional value. Sure, it might be trickier to peel and chop misshapen produce, but practice makes perfect. Next time you’re shopping for fruits and veggies, keep an eye out for less-than-pretty items that are still entirely edible.

Food loss vs. food waste
Whereas food loss occurs when farmers can’t sell produce due to its appearance or for other reasons, food waste refers to goods thrown out after they’re purchased by grocery stores, restaurants, or consumers.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

How to grill the perfect, tender pork chop

Published

6 days ago

on

July 10, 2021

By

Grilling season is in full swing, and carnivores know that few things are quite as unpleasant as a dry, tough grilled pork chop. But it doesn’t have to be that way! With a little preparation and caution, you can grill tender, juicy pork chops in just a few minutes. The best part? Grilled chops pair well with just about any sauce or side, and pork is more affordable than beef, which means you can grill out as often as you please.

First, choose a thicker pork chop, at least one inch. Thinner chops cook too quickly on the grill, and by the time you develop a nice crust, the inside will be tough. You can choose bone-in or boneless chops — whichever you prefer.

Next, brine your chops in a mixture of four cups of cold water and 1/4-cup kosher salt. Leave them in the mixture for about 30 minutes. After 30 minutes have elapsed, pull them out and dry them off with paper towels.

After your chops are dried, you can sprinkle on some black pepper or your favorite spice or rub, but make sure that your rub doesn’t contain salt, or else your chops might end up over-seasoned.


To grill outside, crank up the heat to sear the chops for three minutes per side, which starts the cooking process and leaves impressive grill marks. After that, you’ll want to turn the heat down (or move to a higher rack) for an additional four to seven minutes, depending on the thickness. This completes the cooking process while leaving a nice crust outside. Make sure your grill stays closed during cooking to ensure high, even heat.

When your chops register 145 degrees Fahrenheit in the thickest part, they’re ready to come off the grill and rest for three to five minutes, which gives juices time to redistribute and lets muscle fibers relax. The result? A tender, flavorful chop with minimal effort and maximum reward.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Local producers: making quality a top priority

Published

1 week ago

on

July 7, 2021

By

Across the country, there’s an increasingly high demand for products that are grown and produced locally. Given the benefits, it’s not hard to see why you should opt for goods made in your region.

An abundance of choice
There’s no shortage of options when it comes to products grown and produced in your area. Depending on where you live, the selection at your local markets may include:

• Fruits such as strawberries, apples, blueberries, and more
• Vegetables like onions, zucchinis, cabbage, and others
• Grains including wheat, corn, and oats
• Dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, butter, and ice cream
• Fish and seafood items like trout, lobster, shrimp, and crab
• Meats including pork, veal, duck, and chicken
• Alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine, and cider

What’s more, since small-scale farmers tend to prioritize sustainable practices, you’ll get to invest in products that are safe for your family and the planet.


A local touch
In addition to local farmers and producers, your community is filled with small business owners who offer a variety of goods that can’t be grown in the region. From chocolates and teas to coffee and spice blends, these passionate entrepreneurs use their knowledge to curate a selection of products to suit even the most refined palate.

An accessible option
As regional goods become increasingly popular, it’s easier to find them in supermarkets, specialized grocery stores, and public markets. In many cases, you can even have them delivered right to your door. With just a few clicks, you can track down a variety of businesses in your area that can introduce you to the joys of local goods.

Stock your fridge and pantry with tasty local products this summer and throughout the year.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Red wine marinated flank steak

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 24, 2021

By

When marinated, this lean, flavorful cut of meat comes to life. It’s a great choice if you want to make a simple barbecued meal.

Start to finish: 2 hours 30 minutes (15 minutes active)
Servings: 2

Ingredients
• 1 cup red wine
• 1/2 cup soy sauce
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup maple syrup
• 2 tablespoons steak seasoning
• 1 clove garlic, chopped
• About 18 ounces flank steak
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. In a container or plastic bag with a tight seal, pour all the ingredients except the meat. Mix well.



2. Add the flank steak and massage the marinade into the meat with your fingers or a spoon for a few minutes. Seal the container and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

3. Remove the flank steak from the fridge, and let it sit at room temperature for about 15 minutes. Light the barbecue on high heat.

4. Cook the flank steak for about 3 minutes on each side. Let it rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with grilled vegetables.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

5 foods that are good for your eyes

Published

4 weeks ago

on

June 20, 2021

By

As you get older, you become more likely to develop certain age-related eye conditions. However, eating a nutrient-rich diet can prevent or mitigate changes to your vision. Here are some foods that are believed to be good for your eyes.

1. Nuts and seeds
Chia seeds and walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E. These nutrients help protect your eyes from inflammation and decrease the risk of elevated eye pressure and glaucoma.

2. Citrus fruits
Grapefruits, oranges, and lemons are high in vitamin C, which helps strengthen the blood vessels in your eyes and reduces your risk of developing cataracts.

3. Leafy greens
Lettuce, spinach, and kale are high in lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that can help protect against age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.



4. Fish
Salmon, mackerel, and sea bass contain DHA and EPA, two fatty acids that help keep the retina healthy.

5. Orange vegetables
Sweet potatoes and carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which helps keep the surface of your eyes hydrated and healthy. It also reduces oxidative stress caused by blue and UV lights.

Your vision and eye health affect your physical and mental well-being. Consequently, taking good care of your eyes is a key component of living a long and healthy life.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Strawberry scones

Published

4 weeks ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

Featuring one of the season’s most popular berries, these scones are a simple and elegant option for dessert or breakfast.

Start to finish: 40 minutes (20 minutes active)
Servings: 12 scones

Ingredients
• 2 cups flour
• 5 tablespoons sugar
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
• 1-1/2 cups fresh or frozen strawberries, hulled and quartered
• 2 eggs, lightly beaten
• 1/2 cup heavy cream
• 1 tablespoon milk

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. In a large bowl, mix the flour, 4 tablespoons of sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the cubes of butter, and incorporate them into the flour using a fork or pastry cutter until the mixture is crumbly. Add the strawberries and mix.


2. In a small bowl, mix the eggs and cream. Pour them over the dry ingredients, and stir gently using a wooden spoon. Don’t overwork the dough; it should only be lightly mixed.

3. Place the dough on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and form it into a large disk. Using a knife, cut the disk into 12 equal triangles. Gently pull the sections apart, so there’s about an inch between each piece.

4. Use a basting brush to coat the dough in milk, then sprinkle on the remaining tablespoon of sugar. Bake for about 18 minutes, or until the scones are golden brown.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
88°
Sunny
6:00am8:36pm EDT
Feels like: 93°F
Wind: 3mph WSW
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 9
SatSunMon
91/68°F
82/66°F
84/64°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jul
16
Fri
7:30 pm Getting to Know… The Sound of Music @ New Hope Bible Church
Getting to Know… The Sound of Music @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 16 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Getting to Know… The Sound of Music @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama is thrilled to announce that the hills of Virginia will be alive with The Sound of Music this July! Join St. John’s Drama as they return to the stage with this beloved[...]
Jul
17
Sat
10:00 am Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 17 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorer Trail in the Picnic Area. Come join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Margaret Wester and explore the habitat of birds and the woodland wonders utilized for their survival. Discover the diverse stories of the[...]
11:00 am Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 17 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Stop by the Friends of Sky Meadows Farmer’s Market for tasty preserved products, heirloom vegetables, eggs and more. Pick from seasonal vegetables grown in Sky Meadows’ authentic Kitchen Garden, July through September. Grab[...]
7:30 pm Getting to Know… The Sound of Music @ New Hope Bible Church
Getting to Know… The Sound of Music @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 17 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Getting to Know… The Sound of Music @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama is thrilled to announce that the hills of Virginia will be alive with The Sound of Music this July! Join St. John’s Drama as they return to the stage with this beloved[...]
Jul
18
Sun
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 18 @ 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Picnic Area. Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 18 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects of beekeeping from hive[...]
7:30 pm Getting to Know… The Sound of Music @ New Hope Bible Church
Getting to Know… The Sound of Music @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Getting to Know… The Sound of Music @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama is thrilled to announce that the hills of Virginia will be alive with The Sound of Music this July! Join St. John’s Drama as they return to the stage with this beloved[...]
Jul
19
Mon
9:00 am Designing Modifications with Min... @ Code Ninjas
Designing Modifications with Min... @ Code Ninjas
Jul 19 @ 9:00 am – Jul 23 @ 12:00 pm
Designing Modifications with Minecraft® @ Code Ninjas
Designing Modifications with Minecraft® Manipulate and master Minecraft® by making unique mods (modifications)! Using basic block-based coding, ninjas will learn procedures, conditionals, and variables. They will create 2D and 3D textures for use in their[...]
1:08 pm Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Jul 19 @ 1:08 pm – 2:08 pm
Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Come check out the biggest camp selection in Winchester! Over 57-week-long camps are offered on a rotating basis, from June 21 through August 13, for kids ages 3-13. Extended care options are available. We offer[...]
Jul
20
Tue
9:00 am Designing Modifications with Min... @ Code Ninjas
Designing Modifications with Min... @ Code Ninjas
Jul 20 @ 9:00 am – Jul 24 @ 12:00 pm
Designing Modifications with Minecraft® @ Code Ninjas
Designing Modifications with Minecraft® Manipulate and master Minecraft® by making unique mods (modifications)! Using basic block-based coding, ninjas will learn procedures, conditionals, and variables. They will create 2D and 3D textures for use in their[...]