State News
Call for organizations to help save lives on Virginia’s roads
If your organization’s passion is making a difference in your community and you want to save lives, consider applying for a highway safety grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Grants allow law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, and colleges and universities, to implement innovative programs and campaigns aimed at preventing and reducing traffic fatalities, injuries, and crashes in Virginia.
Interested applicants may apply from February 1 through February 28, 2022, and are required to complete a grant application training course. Workshops begin in January 2022. For information about the course, guidelines for grant applications, and access to the application, contact the DMV program manager assigned to the area of Virginia where the applicant is located. Visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/#resources/safety_contacts.asp for a list of program managers by area.
Grant-funded programs strive to increase seat belt use or decrease speeding; prevent drunk, drugged, drowsy, or distracted driving; or promote motorcyclist, pedestrian, bicyclist, teen, or senior driver safety. Additionally, objectives to measure the initiative’s effectiveness are required, and funding is determined by the potential impact on these established performance objectives. Applications for programs that include Virginians of various cultures and ethnicities are encouraged. For more information, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/#grants/index.asp.
The funding period for approved applications is October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023. Applicants participate on a cost-reimbursement basis.
Here are three examples of grant-funded projects:
· A local law enforcement agency provides high-visibility enforcement (HVE) of alcohol-related traffic laws, including checkpoints and saturation patrols, to combat drunk driving crashes, injuries and fatalities. The agency evaluates the crash data in its locality, including where and at what times of day the most incidents occur, and forms an HVE plan based on the data.
· Virginia GrandDriver provides safe driving resources and services to mature drivers, their caregivers, and the medical, law enforcement, and legal communities. GrandDriver holds CarFit events across Virginia, a 12-point assessment that addresses issues such as foot positioning and mirror placement. Professionals conduct approximately 200 assessments annually that evaluate an older person’s driving ability at Comprehensive Driver Assessment locations.
· Street Smart is a pedestrian and bicycle safety public awareness campaign in northern Virginia. Paid advertising displays on buses, at bus stops and bus shelters, on gas pump toppers, and through social media, while law enforcement agencies spend overtime hours enforcing pedestrian and bicycle traffic laws, all during Daylight Saving Time.
For more highway safety information, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/. To learn more about Virginia’s goal to achieve zero traffic deaths, visit tzdva.org.
State News
Agriculture and Forestry Program partners with local governments to build new food and farming infrastructure
Governor Ralph Northam announced on December 20, 2021, eight projects that will receive nearly $160,000 in funding through the inaugural round of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program. Projects supported through this round of funding support local food systems and include new and existing meat processors, goat dairies, farmers’ markets, and community canneries.
“With agriculture as our largest industry and often the biggest driver of our rural economies, making targeted investments that our farmers and food producers rely on is vitally important,” said Governor Northam. “These grants will help to diversify Virginia’s agriculture across every corner of the Commonwealth. I congratulate the communities on putting forward such compelling projects and thank them for their partnership.”
The AFID Infrastructure Program funds a wide variety of projects that will have a direct impact both on producers through infrastructure improvements, and on consumers by expanding access to fresh, local products. In addition, over half of the projects are in economically distressed communities, with several focusing on expanding fresh food access to underserved communities through the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Virginia Fresh Match.
“Virginia agriculture is in many ways sustained by the community of small farmers and food producers making high-quality products for their local communities, said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “By partnering with these communities to make small, but meaningful investments in these local food systems, we are helping to unlock the potential of these farmers and food producers to do even more. I am pleased with the quality and variety of projects that this new program from the AFID Fund is able to support and look forward to many more shared successes supporting sustainable agriculture in the Commonwealth.”
In 2021, Governor Northam signed House Bill 2068, creating the AFID Infrastructure Program. The new program competitively awards matching grants of up to $25,000 in partnership with local governments to develop community infrastructure development supporting local food production and sustainable agriculture. Targeted projects include food hubs, farmers markets, commercial kitchens, and other value-added facilities such as those for the processing and packaging of meats, dairy products, produce, or other Virginia-grown products. The AFID Infrastructure Program provides reduced match requirements for economically distressed and underserved localities and promotes projects that serve multiple producers.
“The Local Food and Farming Infrastructure program benefits both our communities and farmers,” said Delegate Sam Rasoul. “In the first round of grants, more than half of the projects are in economically distressed communities giving these communities access to fresh food and produce. This is exactly the way building a sustainable future should look.”
The following projects are receiving funding in the inaugural round of the AFID Infrastructure Grant Program:
Equipment for New Meat Processor, Floyd County | $23,124
The Economic Development Authority of Floyd County is partnering with Firehouse Farms to establish a new meat processing facility for local livestock farmers. The facility will open as a custom-exempt facility later this winter and will become a USDA-inspected facility in two to three years. Funding will be used to purchase needed equipment for the facility, including meat saws, a meat grinder, and a vacuum sealer.
New Boilers for Community Canneries, Franklin County | $25,000
Funding for this project will support infrastructure improvements for the Callaway Cannery and Glade Hill Community Canneries. The canneries allow for community members and local producers to support each other and preserve their harvests. Funds will go toward replacing the boilers at the facilities, which have been in operation for 80 years.
Meat Processor Improvements, City of Harrisonburg | $25,000
The City of Harrisonburg seeks funding to make necessary infrastructure improvements to T&E Meats, a small, USDA-inspected red meat slaughterhouse and meatpacking facility that has been in operation since 1940 and serves roughly 300 producers each year. Funding for this project will be used to replace the packing room’s outdated cooling system and purchase a new patty-making machine.
Farmers’ Market Improvements, Henrico County | $16,000
The County of Henrico seeks funding to support the Dorey Park Farmers’ Market (DPFM). DPFM recently completed its fourth year in operation, hosting 25-30 vendors, 17 of whom are producers or create value-added agriculture products from Virginia-grown products. DPFM offers SNAP benefits and a SNAP Match program for purchases of fresh food. Funding will be used to add electricity for vendors, landscaping to outline the market space, signage, and a structure to house market management and SNAP benefits.
Processing Equipment for Goat Dairies, King William County | $16,675
King William and King & Queen Counties partnered to apply for funding for new equipment that will serve three goat dairies (Bees Knees Farm, Riverwatch Farm, and Cardinal Lane Farm). The farms practice sustainable agriculture, source local hay, and sell their products to local retailers and wineries. Funding will be utilized to purchase a commercial milking system, cheese processing equipment, and milk house expansion.
Farmers’ Market Improvements, City of Martinsville | $4,088
This project will assist the City of Martinsville in improving the Uptown Martinsville Farmers’ Market. Funds will be used to purchase shades to protect produce and vendors from the sun, new commercial-grade scales to speed transactions, and storage shed. In addition to securing valuable items when the market is closed, it will serve as an office for the market manager and provide an easily identifiable location for customers to go to take advantage of SNAP benefits.
New Boiler for Community Cannery, Prince Edward County | $25,000
Prince Edward County seeks funds to replace the nearly 50-year-old boiler system at the Prince Edward County Cannery, which has been unable to keep pace with growing demand. As an FDA-registered Food Canning Establishment and VDACS-inspected commercial kitchen, the facility serves both public and commercial clients through an innovative partnership with the non-profit Virginia Food Works.
Produce Aggregation Infrastructure, Shenandoah County | $25,000
Shenandoah County, in partnership with Town of New Market, requests funding to enable local produce aggregator Jon Henry General Store to flash-freeze high volumes of Virginia-grown fruits and vegetables from producers in the Shenandoah Valley region and then package the frozen produce into retail-ready bags for wholesale distribution to local retailers. Funds will be used to offset the cost of the purchase and installation of a new flash-freezing unit and walk-in freezer.
The next application period of the AFID Infrastructure Grant Program is this spring from April 1 to May 15, 2022, with award announcements to be made by June 30, 2022. Additional information about the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Infrastructure program is available here. Questions about the program and upcoming application workshops should be directed to Jennifer.Perkins@vdacs.virginia.gov.
State News
Governor Northam announces more than $3.6 million in growth and opportunity Virginia grants
Governor Ralph Northam announced on December 20, 2021, more than $3.6 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants to support thirteen projects focused on expanding workforce development and talent pipelines in key industries, fostering business, and improving infrastructure.
“GO Virginia allows us to address the unique needs of localities across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “This targeted support is critical, both for local projects and for encouraging long-term regional collaboration. These thirteen projects will foster innovation, support entrepreneurs, and drive economic growth across the Commonwealth.”
This round of grants includes 12 regional projects and one project through GO Virginia’s Economic Resilience and Recovery Program. The awarded projects will receive an additional $4.9 million in local and non-state resources.
“Virginia boasts a diverse economy, and each geographic region has distinct economic characteristics,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “GO Virginia has been effective in responding to those differences, as its regional approach fosters innovative ideas, programs, and strategies throughout the Commonwealth as demonstrated by these awarded projects.”
“Congratulations to today’s awardees and to their respective regional councils,” said GO Virginia Board Chair Nancy Howell Agee. “GO Virginia has created a foundation over the past four years that is giving regions the tools to develop high-impact solutions that have helped us tackle the economic setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic while also focusing on long term economic development strategies and objectives. These projects are a testament to how thinking creatively and collaborating deeply with localities, private industry, and other stakeholders has proven to be successful, making a difference in the lives of all Virginians.”
Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 208 projects and awarded approximately $78 million to support regional economic development efforts. To learn more about the GO Virginia program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova
2021 ROUND FOUR REGIONAL GRANT AWARDS:
Project Seed – Innovation Hub at Midtown Square | $674,304
Region 3: Counties of Cumberland and Prince Edward
Longwood University, in partnership with Hampden Sydney College, will connect the community to local and regional resources for business and social entrepreneurship development by establishing an Innovation Hub in Downtown Farmville. This hub will include a digital makerspace, a community co-working space, a Small Business Development Center office to accelerate business concepts and an educational outreach center to host youth entrepreneurship courses and educator professional development opportunities to develop entrepreneurial education practice in the classroom.
Pathway Park Infrastructure | $600,000
Region 1: Counties of Bland and Smyth
The Smyth County Economic Development Authority will further advance a business-ready development site by installing 2,000 feet of 8-inch water line and 1,600 feet of a sewer line to Pathway Park, a 70-acre site in Smyth County. The project also includes the formation of a Regional Industrial Facilities Authority (RIFA) between Bland and Smyth counties to allow the localities to collaborate and competitively market the site for manufacturers and distribution centers.
Project Eagle+ | $599,437
Region 2: Montgomery County and the city of Roanoke
The Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center (VTCRC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Virginia Tech Foundation (VTF), in partnership with the city of Roanoke, Montgomery County, and Johnson & Johnson JLABS, will support a three-prong approach to grow the region’s health and life science cluster. Project Eagle+ will pilot a shared lab facility in Blacksburg at the VTCRC to meet the demand from small, early-stage companies, many of which are spinoffs from Virginia Tech and/or alumni of the Regional Accelerator & Mentoring Program (RAMP).
Agricultural Innovation Center | $550,000
Region 8: Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the counties of Augusta and Rockbridge
The Advancement Foundation and partners will create a multi-use facility featuring a business incubator and classrooms, agriculture and food tech labs, and small-scale manufacturing space, as well as a processing and product development space. Strategically located in downtown Buena Vista, the Agricultural Innovation Center will transform a vacant 37,000-square-foot factory into a flagship, agricultural innovation facility that will grow the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, support Buena Vista’s downtown revitalization and serve as a model for future agricultural enterprise facilities in the Shenandoah Valley.
Mobilizing the Supply Chain with Critical Infrastructure | $212,200
Region 1: Scott County, the city of Bristol, and the town of Duffield
Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD) will create critical infrastructure in the food supply chain, including outfitting building space at Appalachian Harvest Food Hub with the equipment and space needed to process produce. This new infrastructure will help increase processing capacity and revenue for small scale agricultural product producers, a priority industry sector for Region 1. This facility will also enable trainees to learn value-added processing techniques in preparation for the increasing need for small-scale local food production and grocers’ needs for trained workers.
Convene and Collaborate – Region 7 REI | $193,751
Region 7: Counties of Fairfax and Loudoun
George Mason University (GMU) will lead Region 7’s Regional Entrepreneurship Initiative through convening and collaborating with entrepreneurial ecosystem players to develop a comprehensive ecosystem strategy and identify a coordinator for the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. GMU will engage with stakeholders through an advisory board, including regional council representatives, wide outreach to stakeholders for a series of engagement events, followed by the convening of workgroups and information synthesis garnered from events outreach.
Innovation Center Roadmap | $100,000
Region 7: Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax
NOVA Labs will develop a plan to expand their Innovation Center, add new tools and equipment, and support programs for member companies that will contribute to their success and growth. The project’s long-term goal is to double the number of entrepreneur members and double the Innovation Center’s prototyping capacity in order to enhance Region 7’s start-up ecosystem, small business growth and technical workforce.
Unmanned Autonomous Systems (UxS) Route/Corridor Network Study | $100,000
Region 5: Cities of Hampton and Norfolk
Old Dominion University’sVirginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy (VISA) will examine how a network of nodes and routes utilizing air, ground and water through unmanned systems could expedite the transport of goods, services and travelers between currently underutilized entry points. The study will help inform the Autonomous Systems Strategic Playbook for Region 5, and leverage state and federal investment in maritime- and aviation-related facilities at NASA Wallops, Accomack County Airport, Fort Monroe, Cape Charles and others.
The Future Kings STEM Pipeline Project Focused on Black and Latino Boys | $97,000
Region 7: Prince William County and the city of Manassas
Future Kings, a workforce development program that targets Black and Latino boys who are in grades 6 to 12, will lead a study to determine the feasibility of expanding the Future Kings program.
RIoT Pre-Accelerator Program | $96,804
Region 6: Counties of King George and Stafford, and the city of Fredericksburg
Regional Internet of Things (RIoT) will launch three six-week, pre-accelerator programs to help entrepreneurs who are still in the early-concept stage launch their new businesses. The pre-accelerator is a key component of a regional startup support system and will further the RIoT Accelerator Program (RAP). This project will create 12 businesses and 25 jobs, as well as generate $1.5 million in revenue.
Strategy and Roadmap for Growing the Controlled Environmental Agriculture (CEA) Sector | $77,053
Region 3: Counties of Amelia, Buckingham, Brunswick, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Lunenburg, Henry, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Patrick, Pittsylvania, and Prince Edward, and the cities of Danville and Martinsville
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR), in partnership with the Virginia Tech Center for Economic and Community Engagement, will develop a strategy and roadmap for supporting industry growth and workforce development for Controlled Environmental Agriculture (CEA) in Region 3. The strategy and roadmap will include an analysis of this emerging and dynamic agribusiness sector, including its industry and economic growth potential while identifying and validating needed facilities and infrastructure, workforce development issues, opportunities and applied research assets.
Project Veer | $49,750
Region 1: Counties of Washington and Wise, and the city of Bristol
InvestSWVA will perform a market analysis to evaluate opportunities for Region 1’s manufacturers to participate in the onshore and offshore wind supply chain. Project Veer builds on the region’s manufacturing history, recent efforts to become a key player in the renewable energy economy and regional strategies to advance as a manufacturing hub. This project will help manufacturers assess the business opportunity and assist companies in looking to diversify.
ECONOMIC RESILIENCE AND RECOVERY AWARDS:
Growing the Pipeline: Expanding Early Stage Entrepreneurship Support | $250,000
Region 4: Counties of Henrico and Chesterfield, and the city of Richmond
Startup Virginia (SVA) will lead an effort to expand support for early-stage entrepreneurs through the implementation of technology platforms, the addition of staff, and enhancement of incubator services, and further development of two programs designed specifically for earliest-stage startups, the Idea Factory and the Entrepreneur Certificate Course. This project will support the entrepreneurial rise created by the pandemic to cultivate and expand the pool of early-stage startups in Region 4 by increasing SVA’s incubator capacity to support more aspiring entrepreneurs while enhancing incubator services for early-stage startups who desire to move beyond the idea stage.
State News
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia’s next Secretary of Education
Virginia Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced on Monday, December 20, 2021, that he has selected Aimee Rogstad Guidera to serve as the new Secretary of Education. Youngkin said, “Aimee understands that Parents Matter & will go to work on Day One to restore excellence in our education system by putting your children first.”
“Aimee will be a critical partner in restoring expectations of excellence; overseeing a record education budget to invest in teachers, facilities, and special education; rolling out innovation lab and charter schools; and standing for a curriculum that prepares Virginia’s children for a dynamic future and removes politics from the classroom,” said Governor-elect Youngkin. “A nationally recognized leader, Aimee is deeply respected for her distinguished career advocating for innovation and choice, data-driven reform, and high standards, and will apply these principles in order to implement the Day One Game Plan. Most importantly, she understands that parents matter and the best interests of students must come first. Her leadership, intellect, and talent will be tremendous assets as we ensure Virginia kids are the best prepared in the country to succeed, and that they are taught how to think, not what to think. She will help us recharge a system that has settled for too long.”
Guidera is currently the President of Guidera Strategy and is the former founder and chief executive of the Data Quality Campaign (DQC), a leading national organization advocating for improved quality, accessibility, and use of education data to increase student achievement. Before founding DQC, Guidera served as the director of the Washington, D.C., office of the National Center for Educational Achievement. She started her career working on education policy at the National Governors Association. A Maryland native, Guidera, and her husband moved to Virginia in 1995 and their daughter attended Fairfax County Public Schools. She was an active supporter of her daughters’ public schools and served as a classroom volunteer, parent-teacher organization leader, and advisory committee member.
State News
Governor Northam announces possible recovery of 1887 Time Capsule on Richmond’s Monument Avenue
On December 17, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that crews may have located the 1887 time capsule of Confederate artifacts on Monument Avenue in Richmond at 7:11 AM today. It was discovered by crew members disassembling the pedestal that formerly held the Robert E. Lee statue.
Workers noticed something that looked “different” this morning, so they chiseled down with a hammer and found the top of what appears to be the time capsule–located inside a large block, under one inch of cement. It was located approximately 20 feet in the air, in the tower, not in the pedestal’s base. It was located approximately 8 feet from the outside of the granite and about one foot from the edge of the core. It appears to be largely undamaged.
The stone must be removed and lowered to the ground before historic preservation teams are able to confirm whether this is, in fact, the actual time capsule. That is expected to take much of today or longer.
Historians believe a time capsule was placed in the cornerstone of the Lee pedestal on October 27, 1887. Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.
If this is confirmed to be the time capsule, it will be transported to the Department of Historic Resources, so it can be opened using best practices for historic preservation to maintain the integrity of the artifacts.
State News
Unemployment rate drops to 3.4% in November, the lowest since the start of the pandemic
Governor Ralph Northam announced on December 17, 2021, that Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent in November, which is 2.4 percentage points below the rate from one year ago and well below the national rate. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 4.2 percent.
“The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate has decreased once again, for the eighteenth month in a row and to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia continues to remain a place where both businesses and workers can thrive—and these numbers prove that.”
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 13,600 jobs in November. The labor force increased by 2,706 to 4,259,504, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,627 to 145,605. The number of employed residents rose by 11,333 to 4,113,899. In November 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 2.1 percent.
“The continued increase in payroll employment and decrease in the unemployment rate are exciting indications of a strong job market in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy. “We’re proud of the resiliency of Virginia’s businesses and workers alike, and we will continue to work with our workforce development partners to provide support and resources for Virginians looking to enter the workforce.”
“Since this time last year, the unemployment rate is down significantly, and nonfarm payroll has increased by more than 52,000 jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These are just two of many positive signs for Virginia’s economy, which is on track to be even stronger than it was before the pandemic.”
In November, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 73,100 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 9,500 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up to 24,000 jobs (7.1 percent). The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 19,200 jobs (2.5 percent). Trade and transportation experienced the third-largest over-the-year job gain of 12,400 jobs (1.9 percent).
For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
State News
Governor Northam continues ‘Thank You, Virginia’ tour, announces $150 million to recruit companies to the Commonwealth
On December 16, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam continued his ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, announcing that his proposed budget will include $150 million to expand the Virginia Business Ready Site Program. The new funding will dramatically increase the marketability of sites across the Commonwealth. These sites are designed to be move-in ready for any company, making them strategically important to securing investments and building Virginia’s economy. This is the largest amount of funding ever set aside by the Commonwealth for site development.
“These historic investments will be felt in every corner of the Commonwealth and represent an investment in our collective economic future,” said Governor Northam. “Companies want to invest here, and we can make it easier for them by preparing these industrial sites for their use. We have an opportunity to improve Virginia’s economy and create jobs for thousands of people—so we must take full advantage of it.”
Virginia has secured 900 new or expanding projects, 101,000 new jobs, and more than $80 billion in capital investment since 2018. That is four times more capital investment secured than under any previous Governor. For three years in a row, the Commonwealth has been named CNBC’s Top State for Business. Virginia holds more “Top State” titles than any other state in the nation.
These one-time funds will be used to develop a large variety of business-ready sites. Of the $150 million, $100 million is dedicated to the development of mega-sites that can accommodate the substantial needs and short timelines of businesses considering major investments in the Commonwealth. The remaining $50 million is dedicated to the development of mid-sized sites all across Virginia. The more sites that are available, the more competitive Virginia is with other states.
“The availability of business-ready sites is one of the leading factors taken into account when companies and site selectors are deciding on a location for a new business operation, and for too long, Virginia has lagged behind in funding for site development,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Expanding the Virginia Business Ready Site Program to this extent has the potential to create 20,000 new jobs for hardworking Virginians and enhances our already-nationally recognized business climate.”
As the best state for business, Virginia has a proven track record of attracting companies and investments. The Commonwealth can become even more business-friendly by increasing the availability and quality of business-ready sites. Other states spend tens of millions of dollars more annually on-site development than Virginia does. These new sites ensure Virginia can improve upon our already historic job and investment numbers, as well as continue to rank as the best state for business.
The Virginia Business Ready Site Program develops and characterizes sites to enhance the Commonwealth’s infrastructure and promote its competitive business environment. The program identifies, assesses, and improves the readiness of potential industrial sites, which must contain a minimum of 100 contiguous, developable acres.
Virginia: The Country’s Strongest Economy
Virginia is now the country’s Top State for Business— and becoming an even better place to work.
Under Governor Northam, Virginia has secured $80 billion in capital investment and more than 100,000 jobs.
• That’s four times more investment than any previous Governor.
• Governor Northam opened his term by negotiating the plan to welcome Amazon’s new corporate headquarters to Virginia—a $2.5 billion investment that will result in at least 37,000 jobs. (More than 238 cities sought Amazon, but they picked Virginia.)
• Historic investments in Agriculture and Forestry represent more than $290 million in new capital investment, nearly 1,100 new jobs, and commitments to purchase more than $539 million of Virginia-grown agriculture and Virginia successfully competed with California and Texas in landing forestry products.
Virginia is bringing manufacturing back to the United States—‘on-shoring’ jobs and investment, reversing a generation-long trend of watching them slowly drift overseas:
• Micron is investing $3 billion to build semiconductors in Manassas—one of the largest manufacturing investments in the history of Virginia.
• Thanks to Virginia’s investments, Wytheville has attracted the largest investment in Southwest Virginia in a generation—a major joint venture committing to employ 2,500 people to manufacture up to 60 billion medical gloves a year.
• In Petersburg, Phlow Corporation executed a $354 million contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to re-imagine domestic production of essential medications.
• Its partner, AMPAC Fine Chemicals, is investing $25 million to expand manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients here in the United States.
• Next door, another partner, pharmaceutical manufacturer Civica Inc., is investing more than $124 million to establish its first in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing operation. The Civica plant will convert active pharmaceutical ingredients from AMPAC and Phlow into vials and syringes of finished medications for use in hospitals. The facility will employ more than 180 people to address chronic drug shortages and produce essential medication right here in Virginia, and not overseas.
People are working in Virginia.
Virginia’s unemployment rate is 3.8%–a full 1.0% below the national rate of 4.8%.
Virginia is investing in people:
• Raising the minimum wage–for the first time in a generation–to $12 an hour by 2023. It had been just $7.25 an hour over the last 12 years.
• Creating free community college, for workers choosing high-need fields.
• Toughening safety standards and banning discrimination in the workplace.
• Providing eight weeks of paid parental leave for state employees for the birth or adoption of a child—and passing bipartisan legislation to sign it into law.
• Making historic investments in affordable housing—more than doubling the number of affordable housing units created and preserved each year. The Northam Administration has invested more than $145 million in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund–a 13-fold increase, up from just $11 million when Governor Northam took office.
Virginia is for broadband:
• Virginia is on track to become one of the first states to achieve universal broadband access by 2024, thanks to historic investments. Virginia anticipates more than $2 billion in total broadband funding, to connect over 390,000 homes thanks to local and private-sector matching funds that go beyond the $874 million in state appropriations under Governor Northam. When he took office in 2018, an estimated 660,000 Virginia homes and businesses remained without internet, while the state invested barely $4 million annually.
Virginia is leading in renewable energy:
• Governor Northam signed the Virginia Clean Economy Act—to achieve 30% renewable energy by 2030, and set Virginia on the path to a carbon-free electric grid by 2050.
• That’s enabling Dominion Energy to build the country’s largest new renewable energy project and the country’s first federally licensed offshore wind farm, 27 miles off-shore from Virginia Beach.
• The project will provide up to 8.8 million megawatts per year–enough renewable electricity to power up to 660,000 homes.
• And clean energy is creating jobs too. Virginia secured an agreement to establish the first offshore wind turbine blade facility in the United States—Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is building a plant in Portsmouth to supply Dominion Energy’s offshore wind farm—and propelling a new manufacturing industry in Hampton Roads.
• Virginia ranks fourth in solar installations made in 2020, behind only California, Texas, and Florida. (Virginia jumped 15 spots, with installations increasing by a factor of more than 10 recently.)
And when COVID-19 hit, Virginia helped people and small businesses recover.
• Virginia’s Rent Relief program is recognized as the best in the country—it both helps people stay in their homes, and protects landlords too.
• The Rebuild Virginia economic recovery plan awarded more than $370 million to help sustain more than 3,000 small businesses and nonprofits during the pandemic.
It’s no surprise Virginia became the first state to earn CNBC’s ‘Top State’ honor over and over (winning in 2019, holding through 2020’s pandemic, winning again in 2021).
No other state has done this—ever.
Wind: 0mph NNE
Humidity: 77%
Pressure: 30.19"Hg
UV index: 0
43/23°F
45/32°F