Camping: 10 food safety tips

Improper storage, handling, and preparation of your food when camping can make you sick. Here are a few helpful food safety tips to keep in mind during your next outdoor adventure.

1. Prepare and freeze several dishes ahead of time. The frozen meals will last longer and help keep other items cool.

2. Place high-risk foods such as meat and dairy products on the bottom of your cooler. Keep more frequently used items on top to avoid leaving the lid open.

3. Use ice blocks, as they melt slower and last longer than ice cubes.

4. Place your cooler in a shady spot away from direct sunlight, and regularly add ice to make sure your perishables stay at or below 39 F.

5. Eat fresh or cooked meat within two to three days.

6. Wash your hands often, especially before cooking and after touching raw meat.

7. Keep your cooking utensils and work surfaces clean at all times.

8. Rinse meat, vegetables, and fruit with potable water before eating.

9. Use different utensils for each food item, and never let raw meat touch cooked meat.

10. Immediately cover and store leftover food in your cooler.

Lastly, you should keep in mind that high-risk foods that are kept out of the cooler for more than two hours have too much bacteria to safely consume.