Campsite kitchen essentials

Losing someone you love is difficult, both because of the emotional toll involved and the considerable work that goes into planning a funeral. When the time comes, you shouldn’t have to do it alone. Fortunately, most funeral homes can alleviate some of the burdens by offering these four services.

1. Legal assistance. Many funeral directors are familiar with the legal aspects that need to be taken care of. They’ll be able to ensure nothing falls through the cracks.

2. Funeral planning. This involves choosing a coffin or an urn, determining what kind of reception to hold when to hold it, whether there’ll be viewing and more. You’ll also need to select flowers and make decisions about other aspects of the ceremony. A funeral director can assist you with all of this, and some may even help you make arrangements with places of worship and cemeteries. They can also organize for there to be a hearse and driver.

3. Repatriation of remains. If the death occurred somewhere far away from the burial location, such as in another country, then you’ll need the help of a funeral home to repatriate the remains. It’s a complex process that’s easier to manage if you have someone in your corner who’s familiar with both the paperwork and legal requirements involved.

4. Pre-planning. Making your own arrangements in advance may feel strange, but doing so will give your loved one’s peace of mind. They’ll be assured that your funeral reflects your wishes and they won’t have to make difficult decisions. This will help them process the loss and will ensure you’re remembered the way you want to be.

Other services funeral homes offer include cremation, obituary publication, and burial. Finding one that can take care of a variety of things will help the most in lightening the load placed on your shoulders.