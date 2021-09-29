Can betta fish live with other fish?

Betta fish, also known as the Siamese fighting fish, are notoriously aggressive and territorial. Some are so defensive they can’t live in a tank with other fish. Others are less aggressive and can share their habitat under the right conditions. Here are a few things to consider when determining if your betta can live with other fish.

Tank size

On their own, betta fish only need a five-gallon tank. If you’re looking to get them a companion, you’ll need to have at least a 10- or 15-gallon tank. Remember to include lots of plants, decorations, and other hiding places so that your betta fish has somewhere to go if it’s stressed.

Tankmates

Don’t put bettas in a tank with brightly colored, energetic, or aggressive fish. Choose a companion with dull colors that won’t be perceived as a threat. You should also look for bottom dwellers and other fish that won’t inhabit the same area of the tank as your betta fish.

Gender

Male betta fish are more aggressive than females. Two males should never be put in a tank together.

It’s best to introduce tank mates when your betta fish is still young. Remain cautious at first and be prepared to separate your fish if they fight.