Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?
At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy.
Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8. It also gets users high but doesn’t run afoul of current marijuana laws because it’s derived from hemp plants.
A grocery store a short distance away offers a variety of milder CBD products that don’t have intoxicating effects but also come from hemp.
For those who prefer a more DIY approach, it’s now legal to grow up to four marijuana plants at home. You have to find seeds, which remain illegal to sell.
And even though possessing small amounts of pot is now legal, there’s still no way to buy real-deal marijuana for purely recreational use legally.
Even in the eyes of many legislators who write the state’s laws, Virginia’s stance on cannabis is more than a little bit confusing and illogical.
“I think, by and large, most of the people would like to get it straight. We haven’t done it,” said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax. “It’s weird that it’s legal to possess it, but you can’t sell it.”
Clearing up Virginia’s stance on marijuana is expected to be a major topic of discussion in the General Assembly session that began last week, but it’s unclear if the two parties, which are sharing power in the state’s divided government, will come to any major agreements. There are also unanswered questions about whether Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a devout Christian widely thought to be considering a presidential run, is interested in signing legislation that might allow future opponents to tag him as a legal weed guy.
Asked last week whether he would sign a bill creating a retail marijuana market in Virginia, Youngkin dodged.
“Right now, we’re very focused on making sure the enforcement and consumer protection laws are straightened out with regards to hemp and delta-8, and we’re seeing products on shelves that are being mislabeled, and we’re seeing products that are targeted towards children,” Youngkin told reporters at the Capitol. “That’s the bill I’m most focused on. I haven’t seen any other bills.”
JM Pedini, executive director of the pro-legalization group Virginia NORML, said the legislature can either find a way forward on retail sales for adult use or “choose to continue ceding control of cannabis in the commonwealth to unlicensed, unregulated operators.”
“If public safety is a priority for either chamber, then they will approve legislation to begin sales at licensed dispensaries as soon as possible,” Pedini said.
Left with this mess
Multiple Republican legislators have filed bills to establish retail marijuana sales starting in 2024 or 2025, but House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, says he’s unsure what the General Assembly will do.
Gilbert blamed Democrats, who couldn’t agree on the rules for a retail market when they legalized marijuana in 2021, a few months before losing much of their policymaking power in that year’s elections, for doing a sloppy job.
“They just legalized it and walked away and said, ‘Oh, we’ll come back and do that later.’ Which is just an absurd way to go about making public policy,” Gilbert said. “And here we are left with this mess.”
Gilbert said House Republicans will continue discussing the issue, but he said they’re wary of rushing forward with a poorly thought-out bill.
“The main thing for me is whether we’re going to spend a lot of time churning through this issue if we don’t know what the governor would intend to do with it,” the speaker said.
When Democrats were discussing how to set up legal marijuana sales, one point of contention was to what extent the state should make amends to minority communities most impacted by aggressive police enforcement of drug laws.
Progressive lawmakers and activists are particularly concerned about the optics of allowing big companies to dominate the retail market at the expense of smaller entrepreneurs, particularly Black Virginians, who have been disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition. Democratic lawmakers envisioned “social equity licenses” that would help Black Virginians, particularly those convicted of misdemeanor marijuana offenses, get a piece of the new legal market.
At a news conference last week, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus said one of its priorities is finishing the legalization of marijuana in a “socially responsible way.”
“Our position on marijuana has been the same from the beginning: We need to legalize marijuana in the right way,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. “There’s this war on equity because they don’t know what it means.”
Republican marijuana bills filed in the House strip out the social equity concept but include language promoting a role for “historically economically disadvantaged communities” in the retail market. A retail sales bill filed by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, uses the same term.
Another key question raised by the various retail marijuana bills filed for the 2023 session is whether to allow the state’s four licensed medical cannabis companies to begin “transitional” recreational sales as the state works to set up a new retail licensing process. Some bills would allow medical dispensaries to become regular dispensaries as early as this year, but critics contend that would give a few major players an unfair head start in the retail market.
Virginia’s regulatory system for cannabis remains jumbled, and some bills attempt to create a more streamlined approach.
Bills sponsored by Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, and Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would transfer oversight of the state’s medical cannabis program away from the Board of Pharmacy and put it under the newly created Virginia Cannabis Control Authority. Ebbin’s bill would also put “regulated hemp products” under the purview of the Cannabis Control Authority, moving them away from the food safety sphere overseen by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The sky isn’t falling
A hemp task force led by the Youngkin administration recently recommended creating a registration system for businesses that sell hemp products. Legislation has been introduced to do just that, requiring businesses to pay $1,000 to register and creating the possibility of $10,000 fines for retailers who break the rules.
That proposal has come under strong criticism from some in the hemp industry.
“This puts every single retail operation in Virginia that wants to sell hemp products in a very precarious situation and a lot of risk, quite frankly,” said Jason Amatucci, president of the Virginia Hemp Coalition. “It’s overbearing for a problem that is not as dire or extreme as they make it out to be. No matter what they want to tell you, the sky isn’t falling.”
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, who’s sponsoring an administration-backed hemp regulation bill, said the proposal “is not onerous.”
“It’s just a matter of registering properly,” Hanger said. “That’s the essence of what we’re trying to do, just having a systematic way of ensuring all is good.”
A hemp regulation bill filed by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, broadens the state’s definition of marijuana to cover all products that contain a certain amount of naturally occurring or synthetic THC, drawing a clearer regulatory line between cannabis products that get users high and those that don’t.
Delta-8 products have come under heightened scrutiny after a Spotsylvania County boy died after allegedly eating a large amount of delta-8 gummies containing THC. In October, numerous ambulances were sent to a Fairfax County middle school after more than half a dozen students said they had gotten sick from delta-8 gummies.
In response to concerns about child safety, Amatucci said countless other legal products can be harmful to children if not stored properly, including alcohol and over-the-counter drugs.
“Just because a kid got into something they shouldn’t have doesn’t mean we need to take the whole industry down,” Amatucci said.
Legislation filed by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, calls for a tougher crackdown than what the Youngkin administration prefers by banning the sale of delta-8 products altogether.
If Youngkin or the Republican-led House decides not to support a retail sales proposal, it’s possible the main cannabis-related change of the 2023 session will be the state getting tougher on delta-8 and hemp with no movement toward legal sales of marijuana.
Marijuana legalization wasn’t a major campaign issue in Virginia’s 2021 elections. But General Assembly members could be asked to explain their positions to voters in the high-stakes legislative elections this fall that will decide partisan control for the final two years of Youngkin’s term.“
“Governor Youngkin’s lack of direction on this issue has created a near-immovable obstacle for House Republicans,” said Pedini, the head of Virginia NORML. “While it’s reasonable to assume that he’s aware voters on both sides of the aisle overwhelmingly support legalization, his recent statements have left Virginians, including his supporters, scratching their heads.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
An explosive public rift between Sen. Morrissey and his wife and more Va. headlines
• After a political comeback built partly on an image as a reformed family man, Sen. Joe Morrissey is now having an explosive public rift with his apparently estranged wife, Myrna. In a series of Instagram posts, she accused the senator of infidelity and giving her a sexually transmitted disease. Morrissey accused her of allowing their children to be abused by a new boyfriend, an allegation Myrna called “completely false.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• After a series of high-profile shootings in the state, Virginia Democrats are pushing for more gun control legislation, including restrictions on assault-style weapons and a law requiring guns to be locked up while stored in vehicles.—Washington Post
• Progressive Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj told local courts her office would no longer prosecute some minor crimes like trespassing, drunk in public, hit and runs involving property damage, and violations of noise ordinances.—Loudoun Times-Mirror
• A proposed policy on sexually explicit reading material in Amherst County schools would require parents to opt-in rather than giving them a chance to opt-out, an idea educators have criticized as overbearing and time-consuming.—News & Advance
• A white oak in Brunswick County was recently recorded as the second-oldest tree in Virginia, and perhaps the oldest of its kind in the country.—WRIC
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
In Virginia, ‘patchwork’ of ordinances makes public-sector organizing a maze
On Jan. 17, Prince William County teachers and staff will begin voting on whether to join the growing number of public-sector workers who have maneuvered through Virginia’s maze of collective bargaining ordinances.
Thirty-seven percent of U.S. workers employed by state and local governments belong to a union, compared to only 7% of private-sector employees, according to Gallup, Inc.’s 2021-22 Work and Education survey.
But for years, those statistics wouldn’t have included local government workers in Virginia, where collective bargaining had been paused in 1977 after a Virginia Supreme Court ruling stopped local governments from bargaining with their employees.
Then, in 2020, the newly Democrat-controlled General Assembly passed legislation empowering local governments to allow collective bargaining while leaving them free to decide the specifics. House Bill 582 took effect in May 2021.
David Broder, president of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 512 Virginia, called the law “the most important piece of labor law reform” but said that “at the same time, it is the smallest of first steps. The legislature needs to realize that that patchwork system, that instability, is bad for Virginia. … Ordinances look different in every locality.”
Eric Paltell, an attorney with Maryland-based law firm Kollman & Saucier who is outside counsel for the Prince William School Board, called the law “an arcane process” that allows counties, cities, towns, and school boards to reach various agreements with employees, sometimes leading to different agreements within one county.
In Prince William County, the eight-member school board authorized the two bargaining units that vote this month. One, the school system’s classified staff bargaining unit, includes bus drivers, food service workers, and janitorial staff. The certified staff bargaining unit comprises teachers, nurses, counselors, librarians, and social workers. The county has about 4,000 classified employees and about 7,000 state-certified employees.
The mechanics of voting have been complicated to work out, according to Paltell. After votes are cast, a third party must determine whether 50% of employees in each bargaining unit voted. If so, and if the union wins the majority of the votes cast, it then becomes the exclusive representative for employees in that bargaining unit.
Prince William’s requirement that 50% of employees in the bargaining union must turn out to vote “is more the exception than the rule,” Paltell said, but “it’s not quite as onerous as some” localities’ criteria.
Collective bargaining across the U.S.
According to the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, “some states, such as Ohio and California, have state labor boards. Any group that wants to organize, local or state, follows the state law and organizes similarly to private-sector unions.”
In Virginia and other states like Maryland, Alabama, and Colorado, “public-sector bargaining is permitted but not required. The precise systems differ from state to state. In Virginia, no state worker can organize. If a public employee locally wants to organize, the locality can then pass or not pass a bargaining ordinance under their own terms.”
Complicating Virginia’s situation is the Dillon Rule, a rule that forbids local governments from exercising any powers not explicitly given to them by state law. As a result, prior to the passage of HB 582, localities had no authority to allow collective bargaining by their public-sector workers.
Mel Borja, a policy analyst for the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, a progressive think tank that advocates for strengthening collective bargaining rights, noted that the process of moving from an interest in unionizing to actual contract bargaining “can take a long time. It’s an ever-evolving space.”
But Borja said she sees signs of activity now taking place in areas such as Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Charlottesville, as well as in Northern Virginia and Richmond.
Broder said he’s also seeing interest across the commonwealth. His union represents over 4,000 public service employees — home care providers, nurses, social workers, sanitation workers, inspectors, librarians, and park staff — in Prince William, Fairfax, Loudon, and Richmond.
Although the state leaves it up to localities to decide whether or not to allow collective bargaining, once bargaining rights are secured, they generally cover the same territory, he said — pay, benefits, working conditions, and terms of employment.
One concern, Broder added, is that it remains illegal under Virginia law for public-sector workers to strike.
“No local ordinance can change that,” he said. “We have seen some localities try to weaponize that” by trying to frame actions by individuals as unlawful union activity.
Cities and counties step up
Since the collecting bargaining prohibition was lifted, the cities of Alexandria and Richmond and Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties have passed some ordinance or resolution allowing public-sector collective bargaining.
Where can public sector employees collectively bargain in Virginia?
The city of Alexandria got off to the quickest start, with its ordinance going into effect May 1, 2021, the earliest date possible under HB 582.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted in October 2021 to adopt a collective bargaining ordinance. Under the ordinance, the county recognizes separate bargaining units for the fire department, police, and other county workers.
Last July, Richmond City Council voted to allow collective bargaining with most city employees, including police, firefighters, emergency personnel, municipal labor and trade workers, professional workers, and administrative and technical staff.
And in November, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted in favor of a collective bargaining ordinance that covers county employees.
School boards take action
A similar pattern has emerged in the efforts to organize teachers, with Northern Virginia and Richmond taking the lead.
In December 2021, the Richmond School Board approved a resolution allowing teachers and other school staff the right to join a union and bargain collectively. And the following December, the Richmond Education Association’s four bargaining units approved tentative contracts with the school system’s administration.
In June, the Arlington School Board voted unanimously to authorize collective bargaining for teachers and staff.
The Prince William County School Board passed its collective bargaining resolution in October.
And in December, Fairfax County Public School administrators presented a draft resolution to the school board to allow employees to organize.
Prince William County organizers said they’ve seen misunderstanding and opposition to teachers’ efforts to unionize.
Maggie Hansford, president of the Prince William Education Association (PWEA), said that public and public officials often focus just on compensation in discussions about unions. But while she said compensation is an important issue — “We are second to last in pay in Northern Virginia,” she said — it’s not the only issue that matters to educators.
There’s not enough understanding of teachers’ concerns for other critical issues such as health, safety, and “the basic human right to have a say in our career and work environment,” according to Hansford.
“We want employees to be able to say: ‘This is what I need for my students.’ When educators make decisions, there is a better learning environment for students,” she said.
Quality of education and working conditions are also major concerns for educators, “, especially after COVID,” said Jerod Gay, an organizer who teaches language arts in Prince William County Public Schools. The problem is not only worrying about the disease itself, but the disruption it has triggered in the schools, according to Gay: “It caused a lot of people to leave the division or the profession altogether. As people have left, it’s created an even bigger strain on the people who have to pick up the slack.”
That’s because he often said newcomers “haven’t been through the normal professional development. They have none of the pedagogical experience. They’re not certified and are limited in the tools they have.”
Gay said he believes teachers who take the lead in organizing are often seen as too “progressive.”
“We’re receiving resistance where other people are not,” he said. “We are targets of demonization.”
But Gay also said he is seeing “a renaissance of class consciousness. When I was growing up, the mentality people had was that unions were unnecessary at best, and at worst, they hurt. Over time, as people see lower wages and can’t afford to pay their bills, they get desperate” and rediscover unions.
Data show a shift in attitudes about union representation. According to Gallup, 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions, the highest percentage the polling organization has recorded on this measure since 1965. And the National Labor Relations Board reported a 57% increase in union election petitions filed during the first six months of the fiscal year 2021.
Broder attributes some of that shift in attitude to the pandemic.
One thing COVID made clear “is how much we need a safe and healthy workplace and also how much inequity there is,” he said, pointing out that unsafe work is disproportionately done by people of color and women who lack paid sick days and safe scheduling.
As a result of that concern, “workers are organizing in the public and private sector, across race and gender,” Broder said. “The public sector and the private sector are inspiring each other.”
by Stephenie Overman, Virginia Mercury
A bill to count fetuses as passengers in HOV lanes and more Va. headlines
• Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, filed a bill allowing pregnant women to count their fetuses as a passenger for the purpose of driving in HOV lanes. Reproductive rights groups say its a thinly veiled attempt to curtail abortion rights by inserting personhood laws into state code.—NBC 4
• Metal detectors are being installed in every school in Newport News following the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old last week. Metal detectors previously weren’t used at elementary schools.—Associated Press
• Unlike other Republican presidential hopefuls, Gov. Glenn Youngkin “faces home state political dynamics that make it harder to notch clean, conservative victories.” The election of a Democrat to fill a previously Republican-held state Senate seat Tuesday further complicates his situation.—New York Times, Axios
• The average temperature in Virginia has risen about 1.5°F over the past century, and “with the exception of 2014, every year in the last quarter-century in Virginia has been warmer than the full 20th-century average.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The Virginia Aquarium “needs major renovations — and a place to put the animals during the work.”—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
January 13, 2023
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Virginia Mercury will look at a few proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy
This legislation, from House of Delegates Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, would eliminate various state tax exemptions for the Virginia Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the General Organization of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy currently has the same tax exemption status held by churches, state and federal properties, and non-profit colleges. The association owns more than a dozen Confederate statues in Virginia and its national headquarters, which is roughly three miles from the state Capitol in Richmond.
Founded in 1894 by female descendants of Confederate veterans to protect and memorialize the Confederate legacy after the Civil War, the association is known for creating and promoting the “Lost Cause” interpretation that emphasized states’ rights rather than slavery as the primary cause of the war while also arguing that most slaves were happy and most slave-owners virtuous.
House Bill 1382: Prohibiting declawing cats
HB 1382 from Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke, would outlaw the practice of declawing cats in Virginia and create a civil penalty of $500 for the first violation, $1,000 for the second, and $2,500 for the third or subsequent violation.
Dels. Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax, Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, Danica Roem, and D-Manassas are co-patrons of the bill.
Animal control officers, humane investigators, or state or local law enforcement officers would be entitled to bring a civil action against anyone who violated the law, and penalties collected would be used for the costs of local animal control.
Declawing a cat when necessary for therapeutic purposes, such as the animal’s medical necessity, would remain legal.
House Joint Resolution 484: Study on the effect of antidepressant use on mass casualty events
This joint resolution, from Del. Timothy Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, would establish a joint subcommittee to study the effect of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, widely prescribed antidepressants, on mass casualty events.
If it is determined SSRIs are linked to crimes or violent behavior, the subcommittee would be directed to develop recommendations for how to prevent them.
“Studies have shown that there may be a connection between the use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and violent behavior, especially in persons between the ages of 18 and 24,” the resolution reads.
A potential connection between SSRIs and mass shootings has been amplified by statements from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, and FOX News host Tucker Carlson, despite psychiatrists saying there is little evidence for these claims.
The subcommittee would meet four times a year until the end of 2024 and consist of eight members, with the cost of the study capped at $11,800 per year.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Lawmakers consider expanding eligibility for state Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship
Nearly a million dollars sits in a state scholarship fund for people denied a public education during Massive Resistance when Virginia imposed a set of laws to prevent school desegregation. Now a lawmaker is pushing to expand the criteria for more candidates to apply.
Last month, Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, filed House Bill 1419, which would extend eligibility for the Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Fund to the “lineal and collateral descendants of persons” who were denied a public education in the localities of Arlington County, Charlottesville, Norfolk, Prince Edward County, and Warren County, due to the closing of the public schools to avoid desegregation between 1954 and 1964.
“I am proud that Virginia has established this fund and think that our state government should actively promote it — especially these days, when more and more is being learned about our education system, land use, and zoning — and how we absolutely in all those ways disadvantaged people of color and took their property and suppressed their ability to achieve in our society,” said Kory. “I think we should all be enthusiastic about this opportunity to use the balance of $989,185.00 to support the education of the siblings and descendants of those irreparably harmed.”
Under the existing law, only persons who resided in the five listed jurisdictions at the time of the school closings are eligible for the program. The late Democratic Sen. Benjamin Lambert, who represented the Richmond area, carried the bill to create and fund the scholarship program and fund in 2004.
Lily Jones, reference center director for the Division of Legislative Services, said the statute was repealed, modified, and reenacted in the following years. Still, the program has been continuously in place. She said the state appropriated $50,000 for the fund when it was first enacted. John Kluge, a private donor, then offered $1 million if the state would match the donation, so Virginia contributed an additional $1 million, bringing total contributions to $2.1 million.
Over the years, 88 students have received scholarships that totaled $1.3 million.
But the program has not received any new applicants since 2019, Jones said, despite statewide ads being published yearly.
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, served as the committee chair until her four-year term expired during the pandemic. The committee has not met since June 2019, according to its records.
Lucas said she would support legislation to expand the criteria for eligible descendants.
“I think it’s an excellent idea because I think it was so wrong, so discriminatory, to have done it in the first place that there needs to be, and I guess I want to call it this in some respect, reparations,” Lucas said.
Kaye said she believes the bill is in line with the program’s purpose and that her colleagues should “seriously consider” expanding the eligibility criteria.
The bill was referred to the House Education Committee meeting next Wednesday.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Youngkin halted Ford battery plant efforts in Virginia over concerns about China
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration halted efforts to site a Ford battery plant in Virginia late last year over concerns about Chinese Communist Party influence.
Speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s annual State of the Commonwealth address, Youngkin said his administration “felt that the right thing to do was not to recruit Ford as a front for China to America.”
A spokesperson for his office said the governor’s comments were linked to the possibility of Ford Motor Company building a battery manufacturing plant in Virginia that Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. would operate, or CATL, a Chinese company that is the largest producer of electric vehicle batteries in the world and under the Ford agreement would retain ownership of the technology used in building the battery cells.
Bloomberg reported this December that Ford was eyeing Virginia as a competitor to Michigan, the auto giant’s home state.
Less than a week later, right-wing news outlet The Daily Caller published a story citing an anonymous source who claimed Youngkin had directed the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to remove Virginia from the running for the project.
The Youngkin administration did not provide further details about incentives considered for the project, potential sites or when Virginia withdrew from consideration.
Suzanne Clark, a Virginia Economic Development Partnership spokesperson, said that “for competitive reasons and to protect company confidentiality, VEDP will not comment on unannounced projects.”
Ford did not respond to specific inquiries about Youngkin’s remarks about the Ford plant serving as “a front for China” and whether the company’s plans were a security risk.
“As we shared in July, Ford plans to localize and use approximately 40 GWh of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery capacity in North America starting in 2026,” spokesperson Hannah Ooms said in an email. “We also announced a separate (memorandum of understanding) with CATL to explore cooperation for supplying batteries for Ford vehicles in markets across North America, Europe, and China. Our talks with CATL continue – and we have nothing new to announce on either front.”
The governor’s comments about the Ford proposal followed a series of dire warnings about Chinese influence and farmland purchases during his Wednesday speech to the General Assembly, which convened for the 2023 legislative session earlier that day.
Youngkin, who was the target this November of a social media swipe from former President Donald Trump that called him “Young Kin” and said the name “sounds Chinese,” denounced “the ever-growing threat that the Chinese Communist Party poses to our national security, our privacy and our way of life in Virginia.”
“Virginians should also be wary of Chinese Communist intrusion into Virginia’s economy,” he said. “We welcome and encourage economic cooperation with international companies. … But let me be clear, ‘Made in Virginia’ cannot be a front for the Chinese Communist Party.”
Youngkin later told reporters that his prior role as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm that has invested extensively in China, made him “uniquely positioned to understand how the Chinese Communist Party works.”
“I understand what they’re doing,” he said. “They have one objective: global dominance at the expense of the United States.”
Much of Youngkin’s criticism of the Ford proposal Wednesday was accompanied by criticism of what he called Democratic President Joe Biden’s “maniacal focus on getting rid of all fossil fuel generation, replacing it with solar, wind, or replacing every car immediately with batteries” when “the reality is that the technology that in fact drives all that is owned and dominated by the Chinese.”
Concern over China’s primacy in manufacturing batteries and solar panels is shared by many policymakers in Washington on both sides of the aisle, particularly as renewables increasingly displace coal and put pressure on natural gas. Federal legislation backed by the White House and congressional Democrats has sought to jumpstart American manufacturing in both sectors: The CHIPS Act commits $52 billion in subsidies to domestic semiconductor manufacturers, while the Inflation Reduction Act ties tax credits for wind, solar, and battery components to those materials’ production in the U.S.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
