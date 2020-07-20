Can VR headsets harm your eyes?

There’s little evidence to suggest that using a virtual reality (VR) headset will harm your eyes any more than using a regular screen. However, they’re not recommended for children under the age of 13. This is because their eyes are still developing and VR use could lead to permanent issues. Unfortunately, there are other health concerns associated with using VR headsets.

Virtual reality sickness

Some people who navigate virtual environments experience what’s known as virtual reality sickness, a condition that resembles motion sickness. It can cause headaches, dizziness, and nausea, which typically dissipate once headset use is discontinued. Virtual reality sickness occurs due to a mismatch between what the eye perceives and inner ear experiences (movement versus lack of movement).

Other health concerns



Using a VR headset can also affect hand-eye coordination. This is because, after a few minutes of use, the eyes and brain adapt to the simulation. When the headset is finally removed, some people experience poor hand-eye coordination. This lasts for a few minutes while they get accustomed to the real world again.

The benefits of VR

Some optometrists have begun to use specialized VR headsets to improve depth perception, visual acuity, and more. These devices can also help people get over motion sickness.

In sum, VR headsets are safe as long as they’re used in moderation. To protect your eyes, make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions. In addition, don’t forget to blink. This will prevent you from getting dry eyes.