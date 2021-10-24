Can you feed your cat fruits and veggies?

Are you wondering if you should feed your cat fruits and vegetables? Even though they contain vitamins and antioxidants, not all produce is safe for cats to consume. Here are a few things to consider before giving your feline fruits and veggies.

The quantity

Cats are carnivores, and they require a meat-based diet. Consequently, they have problems digesting many plant-based foods. In fact, the high fiber content of fruits and vegetables can cause your cat to have digestive issues. If you decide to feed these foods to your cat, make sure they don’t account for more than 10 to 15 percent of their diet.

The method

Always wash and peel your fruits and vegetables before feeding them to your cat. Vegetables should be cooked. Remove any seeds, pits, rinds, and inedible skins.

The type

Certain fruits and vegetables can be toxic to your cat. The following are poisonous and should be avoided at all costs:

• Avocados

• Cherries

• Grapes

• Onions

• Citrus fruits

The following fruits and vegetables are considered safe in moderation:

• Blueberries

• Carrots

• Cucumbers

• Zucchinis

• Green beans

• Peas

• Apples

Remember to always consult your veterinarian before making changes to your cat’s diet.