State News
Cana Vineyards wins 2022 Virginia Governor’s Cup® with 2019 Unité Reserve
RICHMOND, VA – During the annual celebration held at Main Street Station, Governor Glenn Youngkin awarded the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Cup® to Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg for its 2019 Unité Reserve—a signature estate red blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot. The competition received a record-breaking number of entries this year—615 wines from over 100 Virginia wineries.
Winemaker Melanie Natoli received the prestigious Governor’s Cup® on behalf of Cana Vineyards, becoming the first woman in the competition’s history to receive the award. Cana Vineyards’ first plantings were in 2012 with Natoli joining as winemaker and vineyard manager in 2015. The 2019 Unité Reserve is a particularly special wine for her as she notes, “it’s in my hands from bud break to bottle.”
“It is an honor to present this year’s Virginia Governor’s Cup® to Cana Vineyards and Winery of Middleburg and Melanie Natoli, the first woman winemaker to receive this award,” said Governor Youngkin. “The 40th anniversary of the competition saw the most diverse selection of award-winning wines to date, demonstrating the passion and experimental spirit of Virginia driving our wine industry to new heights.”
Cana Vineyards’ 2019 Unité Reserve earned the highest average score from a panel of esteemed judges who evaluated the wines based on appearance, aroma, flavor, commercial suitability, and overall quality.
The 2019 Unité Reserve will be featured alongside 11 other wines in the Virginia Governor’s Cup® Case, a collection of the competition’s 12 highest scoring wines. Cana Vineyards also placed a second Meritage blend in the case with its 2019 Le Mariage. The full case includes:
• Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg 2019 Unité Reserve
• 50 West Vineyards 2019 Ashby Gap
• Barboursville Vineyards 2020 Vermentino Reserve
• Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg 2019 Le Mariage
• Maggie Malick Wine Caves 2020 Albariño
• Michael Shaps Winery 2019 Chardonnay
• Pollak Vineyards 2017 Meritage
• Rockbridge Vineyard 2018 V d’Or
• Shenandoah Vineyards 2019 Reserve Red
• Stinson Vineyards 2017 Meritage
• Trump Winery 2015 Brut Reserve
• Wisdom Oak Winery 2019 NINETEEN
The Virginia Governor’s Cup® Case includes a variety of styles and represents three leading wine regions across the Commonwealth: Central Virginia, Northern Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley. Seven wines in the case are Meritage, Bordeaux-style blends—wines that balance the subtlety of the Old World with the boldness of the new, embodying Virginia’s unique place in the world. Elegant, expressive white varietals also tell the story of this year’s competition with Chardonnay, Vermentino, Albariño, sparkling, and a dessert rounding out the case.
For the second consecutive year, Virginia cider was judged in its own category with the highest scoring cider named “Best in Show.” Earning three gold medals in this year’s competition, Albemarle Ciderworks received the top cider recognition for its 2019 Virginia Hewes Crab.
“Virginia wines and ciders continue to cement their place in our exceptional agriculture and tourism industries and as major contributors to the Virginia economy,” said Virginia’s Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matt Lohr. “As the state’s oldest operating cidery, this year’s Best in Show Cider winner Albemarle Ciderworks has shown a dedication to bringing locally crafted cider to the table of Virginians everywhere.”
About the Virginia Governor’s Cup® Competition
The Virginia Wineries Association’s Governor’s Cup® is held in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association.
All entries must be made from 100% Virginia-grown fruit to be eligible. Each wine is ranked based on a unified scoring system. For more information about the Virginia Governor’s Cup® Competition and a complete list of winners, visit www.virginiawine.org/governors-cup.
State News
Attorney General asks Court of Appeals for a Writ of Actual Innocence in the case of Michael Haas
The Office of the Attorney General today supported the issue of a Writ of Actual Innocence for Michael Haas, who was convicted of sexually assaulting his two young sons in 1994 and was released in 2017 after serving more than two decades in prison.
Arguing in the Court of Appeals of Virginia, the Office’s Cold Cases, Actual Innocence and Special Investigations Unit joined former Virginia Solicitor General William Hurd in asking the Court to declare Haas innocent.
“My mother fled a country where there was no real criminal justice system or consent of the governed. After reviewing Mr. Haas’ case, my office has concluded that he was wrongly convicted and is deserving of a writ of actual innocence. While our system is imperfect, the ability to correct wrongdoings is incredibly important and I’m proud of the work that my office does to try to right those wrongs,” said Attorney General Miyares.
In 1994, Michael Haas was convicted at a bench trial in the circuit court of sodomy committed upon his two sons in 1992 and 1993, when they were eleven and nine years of age, respectively. After Haas’ petition for writ of habeas corpus was denied, Hass filed a petition for a writ of actual innocence based on non-biological evidence, including recantation evidence.
For years, Mr. Haas’ sons have said they were coerced into testifying against their father, and have repeatedly recanted their 1994 testimony. Additionally, the medical testimony relied on for Haas’ conviction was recently proven unreliable. Due to these developments, the Commonwealth of Virginia has moved to support a Writ of Actual Innocence for Michael Haas.
State News
Court affirms that parents have the choice whether their children should wear masks to school in Virginia
On March 24, 2022, Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement:
“Today’s ruling affirms that Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 and Senate Bill 739 is the law of Virginia and parents have the right to make choices for their children.”
In a 56-page written opinion order released this evening, the Court stated “E.O. 2 and S.B. 739 are the law in Virginia and they remain in force, affording parents the choice whether their children should wear masks to school, notwithstanding any school rule that would require students to wear masks.”
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin calls on lawmakers to finish budget, deliver tax breaks for Virginians
On March 23, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a proclamation calling the members of the General Assembly into a special session on April 4th to address the unfinished work from the 2022 legislative session.
Governor Youngkin issued the following statement:
“Today I am calling back lawmakers to Richmond to finish their work. Between high gas prices and rising inflation, Virginians are more squeezed than ever and the General Assembly can deliver much-needed tax relief to struggling Virginia families. Together, we can produce the biggest tax cut in the history of the Commonwealth at a time when Virginians need it the most and also make record investments in our education, law enforcement, and behavioral health system, among other important priorities. Let’s get back to work.”
The full text of Governor Youngkin’s proclamation is available here.
State News
Lawmakers opt for study over elimination of jail, prison fees
Incarcerated people and their loved ones will continue to pay fees that advocates and some lawmakers say are too stiff.
Senate Bill 581, introduced by Sen. Joseph Morrissey, D-Richmond, initially proposed to eliminate jail fees related to the costs of an inmate’s keep, work release, or participation in educational or rehabilitative programs. Additional costs include telephone services, commissaries, and electronic visitation systems.
Paulettra James, the co-founder of Sistas in Prison Reform, said she spent thousands of dollars providing funds for her son and husband, both of whom are incarcerated. Her husband is currently incarcerated at Deerfield Correctional Facility in Southampton County and her son is at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Culpeper. The fees go toward commissary expenses, phone calls, stamps, and taxes, James said.
“One thing statistics and science has shown is that individuals who have constant contact with their loved ones are less likely to recidivate,” James said. “It’s important for families to stay in touch with their loved ones, it gives them a sense of hope, a sense of stability, and a sense of being loved.”
Findings from the nonprofit research and advocacy group Prison Policy Initiative back that up. Incarcerated people, along with their families and loved ones, also have better health, and improved school performance when they have contact.
Legislative Action
Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, introduced a companion bill with identical objectives to Morrissey’s measure, but it added language incorporating prisons.
Lawmakers made several amendments to Hope’s bill which resulted in the development of a workgroup study led by the Department of Corrections.
Morrissey’s amended bill established a workgroup led by the State Board of Local and Regional Jails which will involve law enforcement organizations and advocacy groups.
“Although a workgroup was not the ideal scenario, I look forward to reviewing the outcome of the published study from the workgroup,” Morrissey stated.
The Senate bill was drafted by Shawn Weneta, a policy and advocacy strategist with the Virginia ACLU. Weneta served approximately 16 years on a 30-year embezzlement conviction and was pardoned by former Gov. Ralph Northam.
The measure would have cut hidden taxes, increased public safety, and kept families connected, according to Weneta.
“The people that can’t afford to send the least to somebody that is incarcerated are having to pay the most,” Weneta said. “It’s predatory profiteering off the backs of people who can least afford it.”
The incarcerated are a “captive market” which gives the state government control over the price of goods and services, according to legislative liaison Ben Knotts with Americans for Prosperity in Virginia.
“When we told the committee that in some cases they were charging $40 for 100 count of Advil in some of these jails, I mean their mouths literally hit the floor, they were shocked,” Knotts said.
Morrissey said he introduced the bill to regulate and decrease costs within jails, including costs related to phone calls, emails, and commissary items.
“These high-priced items and services do not simply burden those incarcerated; these costs fall mostly on the shoulders of an inmate’s family and loved ones,” Morrissey stated in an email. “We, as members of the General Assembly, cannot let these practices continue.”
Commissary Fees
A commission is earned from commissary sales, which includes items such as toothpaste, feminine products, and food.
Benjamin Jarvela, deputy director of communications with the Virginia Department of Corrections, stated that VADOC takes a 9.5% commission for commissary sales. The rate is expected to drop to 9% by this summer.
VADOC commissions “are among the lowest in the country,” according to Jarvela, who stated that commissary commissions in several other states exceed 30% or more than triple the VADOC rate.
Commissary sales fund programs and “quality of life services” for inmates, including travel assistance for families of inmates who qualify, according to Jarvela. The funding also helps cover cable TV and recreation equipment costs, he stated.
Communication Costs
VADOC takes about a 5 cent commission for every email sent, according to Weneta.
The email fees are used to supplement funding for inmate post-secondary educational programs and vocational education, according to Jarvela. There are glaring disparities between jails across the state in how much inmates are charged for a 15-minute phone call, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.
Hampton City Jail and the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center charge about $11 for a 15-minute call. Many other Virginia jails charge around $4 or less, according to 2019 data from Prison Policy Initiative. Inmates housed in jails around Virginia that use the telephone provider service Securus often pay the highest rates, the report shows.
Telephone service providers collect about $2 for phone calls to Hampton City Jail while family and friends of inmates are charged about $10. This leaves the sheriff to collect about $8 per 15-minute call, according to Weneta.
“What’s happening is that the sheriff is artificially quintupling the price of a phone call and collecting an 800% commission on that call,” Weneta said.
Advocacy groups such as the Humanization Project, Worth Rises, and Americans for Prosperity researched where the imposed fees went.
“We discovered that in the last five years, the sheriff’s offices in Virginia have collected over $183 million in commissions, yet only spent about $9 million of that in programs to benefit people that are incarcerated,” Weneta said.
The Virginia Sheriffs’ Association did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Some fees are targeted to harm the people who cannot afford them, Weneta said. For example, it costs $6 to deposit $25 into an inmate’s trust account, but only $10 to deposit $300, he said.
The introduced legislation proposed that fees charged when depositing to an inmate’s account could not exceed 3% of the amount received.
Prison vendors take advantage of families with low income and limited financial means, according to Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises. The nonprofit organization is focused on dismantling what it said is a multibillion-dollar exploitative industry. Tylek has led several campaigns to make jail phone calls free.
“We know that people often don’t have $300 to put on an account and so you know, typically those who are making deposits that are in much smaller amounts are getting exploited the most,” Tylek said.
Impact on Families
Many families of the incarcerated deal with financial burdens to communicate through email and phone calls. Over a third go into debt attempting to pay the correspondence fees, according to the Who Pays Report. The report was a national community-driven research project with multiple partners.
“What we found in our research is that one in three families go into debt just trying to stay in contact with an incarcerated loved one, and those fees were most egregious in the jails,” Weneta said.
Knotts said that a woman in his congregation helped raise her incarcerated daughter’s son.
“She can barely afford diapers, we’ve had to help her cover the cost of diapers and essentials,” Knotts said. “One of the things that she really struggles with is the amount of money it costs to talk to her daughter.”
The report for the study is due December 2022. Morrissey hopes the workgroup will help legislators write a bill next year that would better regulate costs, he stated via email.
By Safia Abdulahi
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
State Police, VDOT on site as single tractor trailer crash closes I-95 southbound at Stafford
At 8:32 a.m., Wednesday (March 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 at the 135 mile-marker in Stafford County. A tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-95 when it ran off of the right side of the roadway and collided with a guard rail actuator.
The impact caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and catch fire. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. I-95 southbound is currently shut down
VDOT is on scene and assisting with a detour.
This Virginia State Police release will be updated as more information becomes available.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin applauds Virginia Worker Safety Board for removing disruptive COVID-19 workplace restrictions
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today praised the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Worker Safety Board for their vote to remove unnecessary COVID-19 workplace restrictions. The board, consisting of former governor Ralph Northam appointees, evaluated the current COVID-19 infections in Virginia, mitigation strategies, and asserted that the COVID-19 virus no longer poses a grave danger to Virginians.
The governor issued the following statement on the matter:
“Businesses asked us for updated workplace guidance to reflect our current COVID-19 situation in Virginia. We are pleased with the board’s move and this vote signals that a return to normalcy in Virginia is not a partisan issue. We’re going to continue providing greater certainty and decision-making power to businesses and workers in the Commonwealth as we move beyond the pandemic. With the removal of these regulations, it is undeniable that Virginia is open for business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
This vote follows the Governor’s clear actions to chart a path to normalcy and consistently update COVID-19 approaches through:
• The administration’s updated and less restrictive DOLI draft guidelines
• The governor’s executive order to remove business community regulations
• The governor’s COVID-19 Action Plan
• The governor’s executive order to provide flexibility in health systems
• Updated guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools
• The governor’s updated COVID-19 Action Plan
• The governor’s executive order to renew health system flexibilities
Wind: 2mph ESE
Humidity: 87%
Pressure: 29.69"Hg
UV index: 0
50/32°F
45/25°F