‘Cancer’ gone from EDA, will Town belligerence follow suit in November?
The Warren County Board of Supervisors decision to delay consideration of absorption of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority into a County Department was made in large part to see if the Town’s current belligerent and litigious attitude toward the EDA changes after the November town election at which three council seats could experience electoral turnover.
And while one might consider the potential of such change as “ballot box surgery” as previously referenced, further examination of the virtual-world broadcast of the May 5th supervisors’ work session discussion of the future structure of the half-century-old Town-County EDA indicated the context of South River Supervisor Cheryl Cullers’ “cancer removal” observation was directed at the progress of the EDA now, as opposed to that of the town government in six to seven months.
“Yes, the former (EDA) board was there for everything that happened, but for a long period, they did a lot of good things until cancer moved in. And hopefully, the cancer is gone. I would just like to see them have an opportunity for a while longer to be cancer-free at this point,” Cullers said on the heels of Board Chairman Walter Mabe’s observation about the Town’s current hostility toward a re-tooled and forward-looking EDA.
“I’m happy with the way that it’s going,” Mabe had just observed of the new EDA board and staff, “But I think bringing Mr. Parsons and Gretchen (EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons and Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson) under the umbrella of the County might be something that the overall public would want; and then they can go sell the product no matter where it’s at, whether it’s in the town or county.
“The only thing we have to work out is how the Town is going to help pay for it. And that’s a hard discussion with the current management that’s there,” Mabe said pointedly of the current town council majority and executive leadership.
County Attorney Jason Ham then observed that the Town remains affiliated with the joint EDA dating to the mid-1960s despite the council initiative to have the State General Assembly authorized them to become the first municipality in Virginia to be allowed to create a second, unilateral EDA while still affiliated with its original one.
“And now we’ve got to make them step back up to the plate,” Mabe said of the Town of Front Royal government’s continued existing EDA membership.
“Well, why?” Ham replied, observing, “Of course we have an agreement with them that says otherwise, but the plan they’re talking about making their own … They’re effectively asking permission to make a second (EDA).”
There followed some confusion as to the precise status of that request. The board directed staff to sort out whether after “sailing through” the State House and Senate, apparently without much discussion, authorization for a second Front Royal EDA had yet been signed into law by the governor.
But Cullers wondered whether County absorption of the EDA at this point might not send a wrong message. That message is that the County has counted the Town out of all future EDA plans, accepting that its current path of finger-pointing in civil litigation seeking recovery of approximately the same $21 million as the EDA itself is attempting to recover from 23 individual and business entity civil defendants alleged to have conspired with the former EDA executive director in misdirecting EDA assets invested by both the County and Town, is a permanent stance.
“I don’t know how we’re going to bring the Town (on) board by saying we’re going to take over the EDA … Yes, they’re not willing to play well with the ball, but by doing that, we’re taking the ball away,” Cullers added of any hope of a redirection of the current council-interim town manager path away from cooperation with the County and EDA in righting its operational and financial ship.
“I feel with the new people on the (EDA) board – it seems like they’re headed in the right direction. I’d like them to stay where they are and give them more time to see where they can go before we make this radical change,” Cullers told her colleagues.
Also present in the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room with Mabe and Cullers forming a meeting quorum, Archie Fox agreed, suggesting putting off a decision for several months.
County Administrator Doug Stanley observed that the County has already become Fiscal Agent for the EDA had “changed things 75%” as to organizational relationships, “The remaining 25% simply is who do they (EDA staff) report to on a daily basis,” Stanley told the supervisors. The previous discussion has indicated a desire to preserve the volunteer EDA Board of Directors in a direct oversight and advisory capacity to the supervisors were the EDA move to a County Department made.
“This gives the Town a little more time to reconsider their current decisions; maybe get on board where things (are). Otherwise, we’re kind of shutting the door by saying ‘We’re changing this’,” Cullers said, continuing to hold out hope for a major shift in the town government perspective.
The county administrator noted that at the State level the Virginia Economic Development Partnership is encouraging regional EDA’s for a joint approach to economic development, precisely the opposite direction the Town has chosen to move toward.
“They want real cooperation and that will not be the way it plays out if the County and Town end up creating their own, separate (EDA’s) – we’ll be going in the opposite direction, where we should be getting bigger, collaborating with our neighbors,” Stanley said.
Having retreated to the relative safety of his car after delivery of fresh Apple House donuts to his colleagues, Tony Carter concurred remotely with Cullers and Fox that the board waits till near the end of the year to see if there is any shift in the Town’s “I, Me, Mine” attitude (with a lyrical nod, late Beatles George Harrison’s way) be it by electoral and appointed personnel changes within town government or a shift in perspectives of existing members, or a combination of both.
Carter noted the overlapping economic interests of the town and county governments, often straddling the border between the two municipalities as occurred in the development of the Route 522/340 North Corridor and in the Happy Creek-Shenandoah Shores area.
Choosing optimism for the future over a pessimistic present, the board reached a consensus to allow the Town time to reassess its hostile and reclusive legal stance toward the EDA, be it by personal reflection or citizen “surgery” at the ballot box.
“I look at it as the first week in January we get triggered to start looking at it again,” Chairman Mabe said, adding, “And we will know November 4th who the winners are. And by following the candidates we’ll kind of know which way that they’re thinking.”
Indeed, we will – should be an interesting 2020 electoral season, not only on the national but local front as well.
FRLP presents evolving development plan despite uncertain financial times
Some six years down the road from the friendly annexation into town of Front Royal Limited Partnership’s 604 acres earmarked for residential and mixed use development off Mary’s Shady Lane on the town’s east side, FRLP principal David Vazzana brought his evolving developmental plan back to the Front Royal Planning Commission Wednesday night, May 6.
After a power point presentation by the virtually present Vazzana, one commission member expressed gratitude for the detailed and graphically enhanced material.
“This is a wonderful presentation – I really learned a lot from this. And I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the work you put into the visuals, because it’ll be useful …” Cee Ann Davis told Vazzana of the path forward on his amended plans for the property.
Those plans include 106 acres for a solar power farm and another 153 acres for a Data Center Campus, as well as 138 acres left as wooded and open space on the property’s more topographically challenged western area. Those changes leave 207 acres of the now Agriculturally-zoned land for rezoning to residential development. Vazzana estimated a Phase One of that development for 400 to 800 homes on 125 acres. FRLP owns another 150-acre parcel also earmarked for future development by the Town Comprehensive Plan, but that is another discussion for another planning district and day.
As things stand now Vazzana acknowledged myriad unknowns from financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency and response, particularly as they might impact the new housing market and banking options in residential investments.
“Obviously things have changed significantly since February (when the amended plan was first brought to the Town planners) and I appreciate your bearing with me on this as my thinking has also continued to evolve in light of present circumstances,” Vazzana told the commission.
Part of that evolution is delaying a public hearing on his proposed Comprehensive Plan Amendments for his project to avoid multiple hearings on what could be a constantly changing endgame in the current fluid economic environment.
So following completion of his presentation it was agreed to table the FRLP Comp Plan Amendment requests until the economic landscape becomes clearer and FRLP might be able to consolidate its three proposals into a more finalized, perhaps single developmental and amendment request.
The FRLP 604-acre property has been given its own “Marshall Planning District” designation for the Marshall family connections to property around Mary’s Shady Lane. That includes some crumbling remains of one structure and a cemetery of the family that produced the fourth, and some consider the most important, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, John Marshall. Those historical sites would be preserved in the FRLP plans.
Vazzana addressed one long-time sticking point for FRLP’s development plan, transportation infrastructure providing egress and ingress to what was originally envisioned as a primarily residential development once discussed by a regional developer – Centex if I recall – at as many as 1862 homes. Presenting graphics on three potential access roads into the property, a fourth might potentially be added it was noted, Vazzana said a goal for him from the start was to give the residential development a “neighborhood feel”.
To achieve that “feel” the use of multiple access roads are now planned. That would avoid potential bottlenecks at a single primary entrance point into an originally Town-requested East-West connector road funded by FRLP. However, Vazzana’s presentation noted that existing road improvements would be necessary tied to all three access points – how much at what expense, and would those costs be shared, remain at issue.
Vazzana observed cutting back the total number of homes and thus traffic could reduce necessary improvements to existing roads saving millions in road infrastructure costs.
“The Town has historically been unwilling to fund any infrastructure to improve the safety or capacity of its transportation network serving the Happy Creek Technology Park and Northeast Planning Area,” one page of the FRLP power point observed.
An Eastern Access would be at Shenandoah Shores Road; Central Access at Mary’s Shady Lane; and Eastern Access into Manassas Avenue and/or Eighth Street.
Of transportation and solar field planning, Vazzana addressed discussions with Southern Railroad regarding the Mary’s Shady Lane crossing onto Happy Creek Road and Dominion Power line right of way running across a portion of the property. He said he hoped to receive permission to install solar panels under the power lines, which would increase the acreage of the solar array. However, pointing to historical difficulties in negotiating with either railroad or power companies, he noted his assumptions on desired outcomes with both were that they would most likely not be achieved.
Planning Commissioner Darryl Merchant called the proposal timely and observed that the potential tax revenue generated to the Town by the Data Center would likely more than compensate for the relatively low tax generation from the solar field.
And next door
Following the FRLP presentation the planning commission reviewed a request from the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority for the rezoning of two of its properties adjacent to the Marshall Planning District-FRLP parcel.
Merchant told his fellow commissioners that the EDA wanted to return the parcels to their original Industrial-2 zoning, from R-1.
Merchant said the agenda item was not up for immediate movement toward approval, but rather was included as a “heads up” as it might impact the FRLP-Marshall District proposal or vice versa.
Commission Chairman Doug Jones noted the surrounding Progress Drive area commercial zoning at the EDA’s Happy Creek Technology Park, observing, “To me that’s a very logical reason to approve that rezoning.”
“What is the story going on here – hadn’t we made some changes there a while ago when this was going to be the police academy or something?” one commissioner asked, drawing some laughter concerning the aborted police academy project. As readers will recall the EDA police academy project is now one target of the EDA forensic audit and consequent civil litigation that linked the names of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, late Sheriff Daniel McEathron and ITFederal principal Truc “Curt” Tran.
But that too, is another story for another day – eventually in court more than likely.
For today, Acting Town Planning Director Chris Brock explained the zoning change involved the EDA’s attempt to improve its properties’ “Tier” rankings with the State Economic Development Partnership to make its properties more marketable.
See that brief discussion and the lengthy but informative FRLP presentation in the virtual recording:
Money & appointments: a busy start to the month for the County Supervisors
It was a busy two virtual-world meeting days for the Warren County Board of Supervisors to begin the first full week of May. On Monday night the county supervisors co-opened the Front Royal Town Council’s work session with a joint discussion of a potential contract on new video and recording equipment for the Warren County Government Center.
Then on Tuesday morning at the supervisor’s first regularly scheduled meeting of the month, they took on funding appropriations for the current fiscal year directly related to the local COVID-19 Emergency Management pandemic response; and appropriations for the coming Fiscal Year-2021 that are likely to be impacted by State and Federal revenue shortfalls from the pandemic emergency response impact on those government tax revenues.
The latter Resolution authorizing conditional funding of $121.68-million, including a Capital Outlay of $15.89-million, was unanimously approved as part of a two-item Consent Agenda that bore no discussion.
The other Consent Agenda item was the appointment of Melissa Gordon to fill the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Director’s seat vacated by Mark Baker on January 23. No information on Gordon’s background or qualifications is yet available from the County.
However, we anticipate Gordon’s presence at Friday’s Special Meeting of the EDA Board at which we hope she may be introduced, even if only virtually, to her colleagues and interested tuned in media.
The board also approved the County Fire & Rescue Department’s application for a State Grant that would add matching State-Local funding for six new, trained, front-line emergency service personnel. The County Emergency Services Department had forwarded consideration of grant applications for six or 12 new positions.
In fact, County Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico promised that Chief Richard Mabie, who both appeared live before the three-person Board quorum present in the WCGC caucus room, would do a cartwheel if the six-position grant application was approved, and a double cartwheel if the 12-spot application was authorized.
However, perhaps due to social distancing concerns the single cartwheel was not approved as a late agenda addition.
If County Emergency Service’s grant application were successful, and it was pointed out that it is far from guaranteed, over the first three years the State contribution will be $750,313, with Warren County providing the remaining $599,695. From the fourth year on the County would be responsible for the entire $405,575 of required annual funding. Ways to minimize those costs were discussed prior to the vote to approve the six-position application.
Following the adjournment of the meeting, the board convened a two-item work session. Those topics were Chris Ramsey’s application for a partial annexation by the Town of property he hopes to develop affordable, workforce housing residential development on. The one public comment submitted to the board by email, from Gary Kushner, opposed the proposal.
However, Ramsey made his case and the board took it under advisement.
The board then decided to tread water on the absorption of the EDA into the County Departmental umbrellas until after the November election. The reasoning was to see what kind of change to the Front Royal Town Council that election might bring. It was observed that public comment has been highly critical of the adversarial stance the current council and its appointed interim town manager have taken against the existing co-created Town-County EDA as a newly structured EDA attempts to rebound from the financial scandal of a previous administration and board.
With a newly hired town manager likely in place at some point after June, and the potential of turnover of three of council’s six seats on the horizon, the Town’s current belligerent “our CIP financial mistakes weren’t our fault, they were the EDA’s, so we’re not going to play with them anymore” stance might change (note: that is not a quote by a supervisor, but the writer’s perception of the content of the Town’s $20-million-plus litigation against the EDA).
However, see the board’s interesting discussion of the current Town-EDA situation and its own intentions, as well as all the other meeting and work session business in the video recording: (Thanks to Dewayne Coats for providing this video)
Part Two: Council expresses frustration with governor on continued COVID-19 closings
That the closing of the Front Royal Visitors Center crossed paths with the State COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic response somewhat blurred public discontent with what had been criticized as a mandated change to the Town’s Tourism function without an immediate plan to implement that change as spring, and normally tourist season, approached.
Perhaps fittingly following Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick and some councilmen’s occasional sparring with the Visitors Center’s Meghan Campbell Monday night over the effectiveness of Visitors Center staff’s past work in online marketing, council’s attention refocused on the COVID-19 pandemic and state-mandated emergency responses of Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.
For the Front Royal Town Council majority it was a perhaps natural segue from the “painful and disheartening experience” they were told they were a party to imposing on the Visitors Center staff, to that imposed by Governor Ralph Northam on small businesses, their employees and a stir-crazy customer base in Front Royal, and across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“As everybody’s aware, there’s a lot of people in our town that are hurting right now, especially our small business people. And you know, the one size fits all approach to Fairfax and Richmond and a lot of our big metropolitan areas, shouldn’t really be pushed on the Valley and things of that nature,” Gary Gillespie began, noting he had not prepared remarks on the statewide COVID-19 pandemic response but felt they needed council’s attention.
Gillespie said he had emailed Town Attorney Doug Napier earlier, “As far as what we can do, if anything we can do to help our business people open up. Because let’s face it, we can sit here and talk about putting bills off and payments off and things of that sort, but the only thing that’s going to help is for these people to reopen.
“And I just want for us as a council to have this discussion; because I know a lot of people right now are going to be mad at me, you know, I’m probably going to get some death threats after this one. But hey, you know, there are other people out there that are seriously in trouble right now. And we need to realize that. And I think all of us do,” Gillespie said, pointing to a brewing Resolution proposal he credited fellow councilman Jacob Meza with.
“I thought that was a fabulous idea. I don’t know how far it will go, but at some point, somebody’s going to have to take a look at this. And I know Mr. Napier’s answer to be is when you’re under a government’s order, or a governor’s order that there’s nothing we can do out of fear of liability,” Gillespie offered, adding, “… I think some of the businesses as far as the separation – we’ve got to give them a chance. And we need to seriously soon start this discussion.”
Meza noted his agreement with Gillespie’s assessment before expressing dissatisfaction with the latest announcement from the governor that a phased-in reopening would be targeted from a most-recently stated June 15 date, to a May 15 start.
“I just want to say I agree with Councilman Gillespie, and even the new update of the May 15th phased approach is going to restrict restaurants to only 25% of occupancy,” Meza observed of continued social distancing restrictions in public places, “and then go on for months in reassessments. So, May 15 isn’t the end, it’s part of a phased approach.”
Meza continued the theme of a localized approach to pandemic restrictions, rather than statewide, based on community COVID-19 statistics despite the ongoing severe limitations on available testing and troubling numbers to our east.
It might be noted that the European experience with COVID-19 has illustrated the advisability of community-wide testing of virtually all citizens to effectively isolate even asymptomatic 2019 Coronavirus contamination and allow normal social and business interactions to safely resume. But as elsewhere, testing availability has been a problem from the outset of the 2019 strain of Coronavirus’s arrival in the U.S. in late January.
Pointing to only four hospitalizations in Warren County “with zero deaths” out of the 68 confirmed cases here, Meza suggested the Town, and the County government if willing to join, add a Second Amendment impetus to what some see as a First Amendment issue on government-mandated restrictions to citizens’ freedom of movement and choice.
“I think as elected officials we should start putting our heads together on the right approach. One more thing, I think Councilman Gillespie made a really good point about, you know, in the Resolution stating that we’d like to be able to reopen and remove some of the restrictions on our businesses. Just keep in mind that we quickly did that when it came to our Second Amendment rights. And I think there are still some questions out there as to the Constitutionality of the outreach of the executive order,” Meza said of the governor’s mandated restrictions on public gatherings and movement, even in a declared statewide health emergency.
“Just as the Second Amendment rights were challenged in a Resolution, I think we should pick that up, evaluate it and look at doing a Resolution to send to Richmond,” Meza urged his colleagues.
Council’s one non-partisan, non-county Republican Committee member Letasha Thompson quickly voiced her support, making it an apparently unanimous council consensus that Front Royal, and possibly Warren County as a whole, as with the Second Amendment Sanctuary Community designation opposing Democratic-proposed gun control legislation, move toward defiance of, in this case, the Democratic governor’s COVID-19 Emergency Management restrictions on business operations and public movement.
“Yea, I agree with that as well. And … I just think we’re not saying that we’re going to sacrifice people’s lives because it’s just not that widespread here right now, there’s one fatality,” Thompson appeared to note of the till recently standing total for the six-jurisdiction Lord Fairfax Health District.
A check of the Virginia Health Department website on May 5th indicated the LFHD fatality total up to 9, with 5 of those in Page County, 3 in Shenandoah County, and 1 in Frederick County, of a total of 545 confirmed LFHD cases and 44 total hospitalizations.
As to statewide testing, the total on May 5 stood at 127,938 of Virginia’s 8.7 million population.
Of the COVID-19 state totals, to our east lie six potential tourist source or commuter destinations totaling 15,541 cases, 1,068 deaths and 1,319 hospitalizations, in Fauquier County (147 cases, 3 deaths, 11 hospitalizations), Prince William County (2,223, 33, 225), Fairfax County (4,834, 24, 100), Arlington County (1,169, 49, 196), Loudoun County (998, 24, 100), and Washington, D.C. (5,170 cases, 258 deaths, no hospitalization statistic) to the D.C. Metro Area total.
Are we about to roll the dice?
Well, as its commitment to New Market Tax Credit financing of the FRPD construction project against the advice of its own administrative and finance staff and the NMTC program administrator illustrated, this is a council majority that likes to gamble.
Part 1: Visitors Center staff expresses frustration with council direction on Tourism
Part One: Visitors Center staff expresses frustration with council direction on Tourism
Near the end of a double-pronged Monday night, virtual work session focused largely on budgetary decisions related to proposed expenditures on a variety of fronts, including a joint purchase with the County of new meeting videotaping equipment and service contracts, some festering political discontent surfaced.
However, that discontent did directly follow the agenda’s final item, a PowerPoint presentation on the work of Town Visitors Center staff by one of those staffers, Customer Service Specialist Meghan Campbell.
That presentation skirted the still somewhat volatile politics of the sudden dismantling of much of the Town’s Tourism Department by Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick as part of his recommended downsizing of the town governmental function as part of both the coming Fiscal Year 2021 budget and the final five months of the current fiscal year budget.
Council and its appointed town manager came under scathing public criticism, much of it from tourism-related business owners, in the wake of the late January firings of key Tourism and Community Development staff, and a paring back of Visitors Center functions. However, Tederick cited specifics of Visitor Center operations, including perceived online marketing lapses and paraphernalia over-acquisitions to justify his cuts to the department.
“As with any major decision in government, there has been a lot of talk around the budget and cuts to said budget. Along with these talks, some misinformation has been shared with both the council and the public about the Tourism Department and what we do down there at the Visitors Center. I’m here tonight to correct the misinformation,” Campbell said after thanking both council and Tederick for giving her the opportunity to address them at the request of Councilwoman Letasha Thompson.
In fact, as the interim town manager noted at the presentation’s outset, he would be the “clicker” of the PowerPoint slides for Campbell. The detail of that presentation and its occasional give and take punctuations are recorded in detail in the linked audio-visual recording, leading up to Campbell’s rather pointed closing comment.
“On a personal note, this has been a painful and often disheartening experience for those of us at the Visitor’s Center. Since the end of January and Felicia Hart’s termination, we were in limbo.
Often not knowing whether we would have a job the next day or not. And to make matters worse, in all the discussions … on tourism, both by the council and the tourism advisory board, no one aside from Letasha Thompson even attempted to speak with the employees of the Visitors Center, the very people who were doing the work that was being stopped,” Campbell pointed out.
She noted that the interim town manager had posed many questions regarding the Visitors Center and its operations to the joint Town-County Tourism Advisory Board that those members had not been able to answer.
“However, had the Visitors Center employees been present at those meetings, we would have been able to provide those answers as to where we were and where we were going.”
Following Campbell’s presentation, Tederick’s call for comments from council led to 15 seconds of silence, followed by Mayor Gene Tewalt’s noting that the Tourism presentation was the work session’s final order of business.
But the work session was far from over.
Part Two: Council expresses frustration with governor on continued COVID-19 closings
Local Extension Office available to assist citizens through COVID-19 assistance program application processes
At the sixth weekly briefing of the Joint County-Town COVID-19 Emergency Management Team, County Director of Emergency Management and Board of Supervisors Chairman Walter Mabe was joined by County Deputy Emergency Coordinator Rick Farrall and Virginia Cooperative Extension Services Senior Extension Agent Karen Poff.
At the Thursday afternoon, April 30, roundtable discussion Farrall gave an update on the Governor’s “Forward Virginia Blueprint” plans; reviewed new COVID-19 pandemic statistics throughout our Lord Fairfax Health District and the Commonwealth of Virginia, as well as information being assembled thought the University of Virginia’s “Vital Complexity” website.
As usual, Chairman Mabe opened the briefing by urging citizens to continue to observe social distancing and other pandemic response safety guidelines and to be proactive in protecting, not only themselves and their families, but neighbors who may need a helping hand in staying informed and supplied through pandemic supply shortages.
Mabe then first handed the floor to Poff who made a presentation on navigating the unfamiliar pandemic terrain as it applies to planning, spending, establishing financial priorities in uncertain financial times, and perhaps most timely, how and where to apply for assistance programs citizens may qualify for and not even realize it.
Poff used the phrase “CRUNCH” to introduce her very timely presentation, explaining the acronym stands for:
Consider immediate options;
Revise or create a spending plan;
Use all available resources (she’s there to help);
Narrow your priorities;
Contact your creditors;
Heed scam and loan warnings.
On that last one, Poff warned that there are numerous shady efforts to take advantage of the pandemic financial crisis to separate citizens from what resources they do have. Advise on that front included: Ignoring COVID-19 testing or treatment offers; avoiding loan offers you didn’t initiate; not clicking on links in text or email offers; hanging up on robocalls; and doing background research before donating money to anything.
As for the often dizzying assistance application process, Poff concluded her presentation with her contact and related Virginia Cooperative Extension Office links where you can seek information and help in applying for COVID-19 assistance on multiple levels.
Watch this timely presentation from our Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, as well as Farrall’s updates on potential phased-in business re-openings over the next two months and Chairman Mabe’s comments in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
BAR skirts informational vacuum – forwards CDBG application conditionally
On Tuesday evening, April 28, a three-person virtual-world quorum of the Front Royal Board of Architectural Review moved along a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) request from Bill Powers for his State Farm Insurance office building at 135 North Royal Avenue, with a few stipulations.
Those stipulations primarily revolved around uncertainty about the existing material in some upper story gables. Powers’ request included the installation of 4-1/2-inch white vinyl Dutch Lap siding on those gables. However, from a visual survey at a street distance from a site visit, board member Andrea White said the existing gable siding appeared to be wood.
The three present members, BAR Chair Angela Toler, Laure Runyon, and White were like-minded in that their approval of all requested work should be on a “like for like” material basis.
Other aspects of the COA request were for the installation of Granite Gray roof shingles and a white-painted chimney. Photos included in the one-item agenda packet indicated those two requests appeared to be verifiable as “like for like” on the existing structure.
“My thought was if all of this was wood and remotely historic original, then I would like to keep the gable matching all the other finishes,” Toler said, adding, “But if the rest of this is already vinyl then I can be a little more flexible.”
Unfortunately as was noted by staff, Powers was not logged in virtually to comment on what existing materials were in place on the building.
“I’m thinking that with our lack of information and our tendency to keep the appropriate fabrics in the district, the three of us are really in favor of keeping wood in the gables right now,” Toler told her board quorum.
Acting Town Planning Director Chris Brock noted that Powers wanted his request included as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project for matching State-funded Historic Downtown Front Royal revitalization. And if not at the East Main and Chester Streets intersection focus of many of those CDBG projects between Royal and Commerce Avenues, his building’s presence just three blocks north between North Royal and Chester Streets does have him eligible in the town’s Historic District Overlay section, Brock pointed out.
The CDBG inclusion would mandate review by that project’s State Historical Review agencies, Brock observed. “So even if you approve the vinyl, they may not,” he told the board.
“I’d say for that block grant there’d be no way they would approve the vinyl here. They’re even more strict and rigorous about materials than we have been. They might even start asking questions about the roof,” Toler agreed with Brock’s assessment.
“I think we’re all really in agreement here, especially moving forward with the other grant application,” Toler said of the CDBG variable. “We could … approve the roof, approve the paint, but then the gables would need to be wood.”
The question was raised whether that wood would have to be styled to mimic the vinyl Dutch Lap siding in the request, “or tell them it has to be wood and let them choose (between that style or wood shingles).”
Noting the uncertainty about the existing materials, Toler suggested going with the replacement of a “like wood product” (not like wood, but like design).
And that is how the BAR forwarded approval of the Powers’ Certificate of Appropriateness for the work on his building.
King Cartoons
