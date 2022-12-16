Connect with us

Candy cane martini

9 hours ago

This minty martini is a throwback to childhood Christmases of yore. Serve it at a holiday celebration, or enjoy it with a loved one by a crackling fire.

Servings: 2

Ingredients
• 6 ice cubes
• 1/4 cup vodka
• 2 tablespoons white vermouth
• 2 tablespoons crème de menthe
• 1-1/2 teaspoons spearmint cream
• 2 candy canes
• 4 red maraschino cherries
• 2 green maraschino cherries

Directions
1. In a cocktail shaker, combine the ice cubes of vodka, vermouth, simple syrup, and crème de menthe. Shake for about 30 seconds or until well blended.


2. In 2 martini glasses, strain the candy cane martini mixture (without the ice cubes).

3. Garnish each glass with a candy cane pierced with 2 red and 1 green maraschino cherry.

Cranberry-rosemary cocktail

Published

6 days ago

on

December 10, 2022

By

This pretty cocktail’s color, flavor, and fragrance make it an ideal drink to serve at Christmas.

Servings: 2

Ingredients
• 12 ice cubes
• 1/4 cup whole cranberries, frozen
• 3/4 cup cranberry juice
• 1/4 cup simple syrup
• 1/3 cup vodka
• 3/4 cup soda or tonic water
• 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Directions
1. In each of 2 cocktail glasses, place half the ice cubes and half the cranberries.


2. In each glass, pour half the cranberry juice, then slowly add half the simple syrup, vodka, soda, or tonic water.

3. Garnish each glass with a sprig of rosemary.

 

6 crowd-pleasing dishes to bring to a potluck

Published

1 week ago

on

December 9, 2022

By

Do you plan to attend a potluck this holiday season? If so, it’s a good idea to choose dishes that are easy to transport and can be prepared ahead of time. Here are some ideas.

1. Salads
Potato, quinoa, and couscous salads are easy to make in advance and don’t need to be warmed up once you arrive.

2. Meatballs
Season ground pork, beef, or chicken and roll it into balls. Then, bake them in the oven with your favorite sauce. When you arrive, simply reheat the meatballs in a microwave.

3. Marinated shrimp
These crustaceans are quick to prepare, keep well for a couple of days in the refrigerator, and can be served with crackers, bread, and various kinds of sauces.


4. Rice
White, brown, and wild rice make great sides. Add toasted nuts, herbs, or dried fruit to elevate this dish.

5. Macarons
These sweet and light cookies can be made in a multitude of colors and flavors. Opt for gingerbread, candy cane, and eggnog varieties to keep in the spirit of the season.

6. Nanaimo bars
This no-bake layered dessert is perfect for sharing. You can make it a few days ahead of time and cut it into bars before serving.

Visit your local markets and grocery stores to find all the ingredients you need.

Spanakopita bites

Published

1 week ago

on

December 9, 2022

By

With its unique blend of textures and flavors, this appetizer may just steal the show at your holiday party.

Servings: 12

Ingredients
• 12 whole walnuts
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 1 green onion, finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 10 ounces frozen spinach, thawed and drained
• 2 eggs
• 1/2 cup parsley, finely chopped
• 1 tablespoon dill, finely chopped
• Zest of half a lemon
• Juice of half a lemon
• 1 cup feta cheese, coarsely chopped
• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 1 sheet puff pastry, thawed and cut into 12 equal squares
• 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Place the walnuts on a baking sheet and bake them for 10 minutes. Let cool and set aside.
2. In a large saucepan, melt the butter, then sauté the onions for about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, green onion, and spices. Continue cooking for about 2 minutes. Add the spinach and cook for another 2 minutes, making sure to thoroughly break up any big pieces. In a bowl, pour the spinach mixture and let it cool for about 30 minutes.
3. In the bowl with the spinach add 1 egg as well as the parsley, dill, lemon zest, lemon juice, feta, and Parmesan cheese. Mix well and adjust the seasoning as desired.
4. On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, place the 12 squares of puff pastry. On each square, put about 2 tablespoons of the spinach mixture. Pull the corners of each square toward its center, and seal it with a walnut.
5. In a small bowl, whisk the remaining egg. Brush the egg mixture over the puff pastry and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake for 25 minutes.


Ice palace cocktail

Published

1 week ago

on

December 6, 2022

By

This bright blue cocktail combines an array of tropical ingredients to warm your soul on a cold winter night.

Servings: 2

Ingredients
• 1/4 cup coconut cream
• 2 tablespoons shredded sweet coconut
• 12 ice cubes
• 1/4 cup pineapple juice
• 1/4 cup blue curaçao
• 1/4 cup white rum

Directions
1. Dip the rim of 2 cocktail glasses in coconut cream and then in the shredded coconut. Set aside.


2. In a blender, pour the remaining coconut cream, ice cubes, pineapple juice, curaçao, and rum. Blend on high for 30 seconds or until smooth. In the 2 glasses, pour the blended cocktail and serve.

How to safely deep-fry a turkey

Published

4 weeks ago

on

November 19, 2022

By

Deep-fried turkey is actually a Cajun tradition and is an increasingly popular way to cook the main course.

It’s not the safest way — in fact, many people have burned their houses while attempting to do it. The number of burn victims from deep-frying reaches into the hundreds each year. The National Fire Protection Association and the American Burn Association discourage cooking a turkey in this manner, but because it produces a more flavorful bird with crispy skin, people continue to deep-fry.

Some advice from Underwriters Laboratories:

* Get a sturdy turkey fryer with four legs and a built-in thermostat, so the oil maintains the proper temperature.
* Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry, or you could be spattered with oil and severely burned.
* Fry outside and far away from your house.
* Follow instructions on the size of turkey to put into your fryer and how much oil to use. Splashing oil can ignite and turn your fryer into a flamethrower.
* Wear gloves designed for deep-frying.
* Never leave the fryer unattended.


Raking leaves? You might be missing a treat

Published

1 month ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Autumn leaves are a beauty — and a chore to rake — in autumn, but in Japan’s city of Minoh, they are also a snack.

According to legend, around 1,300 years ago, a traveler to the Minoo Taki waterfall in Osaka’s Hokusetsu region was so enamored of the beauty of autumn maple leaves that naturally, he decided to fry them. Thus, a new treat was born.

Maple leaves are picked from the tree, soaked in salt water for a year, then coated with a tempura batter, sesame seeds, and sugar before they’re fried in oil.

The first maple leaf store opened in 1910 in Minoh, 10 miles north of Osaka.


