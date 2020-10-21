Connect with us

Candy sales expected to remain steady during COVID-19 Halloween

Published

5 hours ago

on

Americans haven’t been shy about stocking their quarantine pantries with candy — sales were up 6.3 percent during the 17-week period ending at the end of June.

But what will happen with the huge eight-week selling season for Halloween?

The Hershey Company expects a reasonably good season, though they have prepared for a dip.

The Halloween season accounts for 10 percent of the candy business, with Americans purchasing about 600 million pounds for the spooky days. About 90 million pounds of that is chocolate.

Candy makers aren’t that worried about Halloween, since they believe families will find ways to celebrate even if quarantine orders are in place. After all, kids can always wear, you know, masks. In addition, there is no evidence that the novel coronavirus survives on the packaging.

At Hershey, the company has decided to make fewer Halloween-specific packages, but continue making packages of bite-sized treats.

According to Hershey, about 55 percent of their Halloween sales are for the home or office candy bowls.

3 things you need to pour a concrete slab

Published

1 day ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Concrete is a durable and affordable material that can be used to build a patio or walkway on your property. Here’s what you need to successfully pour a concrete slab.

1. A stable base
Excavate a hole that’s the right dimensions for your project, then add a layer of compacted gravel that’s at least four inches deep. This facilitates soil drainage and will help prevent the slab from shifting and cracking when the ground freezes and thaws.

2. A strong form

A form is a framework that holds the liquid concrete in place to ensure it hardens in the desired shape. For best results, use straight wood planks to build the form and firmly brace the sides. You should also reinforce the concrete with rebar to strengthen the slab and prevent cracking.

3. A steady hand
When you pour the concrete, make sure it seeps into every crevice. Once the form is filled, you’ll need to remove air bubbles and smooth out the surface of the slab with a bull float and trowel. Allow the concrete to harden overnight before you carefully remove the form.

Keep in mind that pouring concrete can be a challenge, particularly for large-scale projects like a garage floor. To ensure the job is done correctly, leave it to the professionals.

Interesting Things to Know

A renewed look at the future of energy

Published

1 day ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

As the scientific community urges global leaders to rapidly and drastically scale back their reliance on fossil fuels, it’s worth taking a closer look at renewable energy. Here’s what you should know.

What is it?
Energy is considered renewable when it’s obtained from resources that are inexhaustible or at least replenished as fast as they’re consumed. There are five common types of renewable energy:

1. Solar (the use of radiant light and heat from the sun)

2. Wind (the use of wind turbines to generate electricity)
3. Hydro (the use of flowing water to produce electricity)
4. Geothermal (the use of thermal heat generated and stored in the Earth)
5. Biomass (the use of organic matter to generate energy)

It should be noted that biomass energy is only considered renewable if its source isn’t consumed faster than it can be regenerated.

What can you do?
While widespread systemic change is necessary to mitigate the effects of climate change, there are steps you can take at home to reduce your reliance on non-renewable energy sources. Here are a few ways to make your household more sustainable:

• Replace your natural gas or oil furnace with a hydroelectric system
• Choose a geothermal heat pump for a new home
• Install solar panels on the roof to heat your pool
• Trade in your gas-powered car for an electric vehicle

In addition to helping protect the environment, you may be able to benefit from government-issued rebates when you make the switch to clean energy.

Interesting Things to Know

3 eco-friendly options for your funeral

Published

4 days ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

Conventional burials and cremations contribute to climate change. If you want your funeral proceedings to match your environmentally conscious lifestyle, here are three green options that might be available to you.

1. Aquamation
This process uses water, sodium, potassium, and heat to dissolve the body’s soft tissues into a sterile, aqueous solution that can be safely returned to the water supply. The remaining bones can then be ground up and placed in an urn. While it’s not yet legal in all places, aquamation (also referred to as alkaline hydrolysis or bio-cremation) is gaining in popularity as an environmentally friendly alternative to burials and cremations.

2. Humusation

Also known as human composting, this technique is similar to traditional burials but without the toxic chemicals and wasteful caskets. Instead, the body is buried among wood chips, alfalfa, and straw rich in microbes that help speed up decomposition. This process takes about a month and yields fertile soil that can be scattered in forests or gardens. For now, this option is only legal in a few select areas.

3. Biodegradable urn
A popular green burial option involves placing the deceased person’s ashes in a decomposable urn. This can be made of sand and gelatine, cornstarch, recycled paper, coconut shells or other organic materials. In some cases, these burial pods can be placed beneath a sapling to help generate new life after death. Keep in mind that while the urn produces little to no pollution, this option still relies on cremation.

Speak with your family or a funeral director in your community about how you would like your remains to be handled after death.

Interesting Things to Know

Why is it important to have a will?

Published

6 days ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

A will is a legal document that allows you to dictate how you want your money and property to be distributed after you die. While not mandatory, it’s highly advisable to create one, even if you have few assets.

Ensure your wishes are carried out
A will allows you to decide who will inherit your possessions, how your assets will be distributed, and who will be the executor of your estate. In the absence of this legal document, the state steps in to make these decisions based on a set of rules that might not align with your wishes.

For example, if you’re separated from your spouse but not officially divorced, your ex may be considered the legal heir whereas your current partner could end up with nothing. A will ensures your assets end up in the right hands based on your preferences.

Similarly, you can use your will to assign someone you trust to be the executor of your estate. This further guarantees that your wishes will be carried out and can help prevent family rifts.

Regardless of your age, it’s never too early or late to create a will. For more information about this process, be sure to speak with a lawyer.

The little things
You might not leave behind much money, but what about family photo albums or a beloved pet? A will allows you to decide who will be entrusted to care for these treasures after your death.

Interesting Things to Know

How to avoid work-from-home scams

Published

1 week ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

For many people, the prospect of working from home is alluring. While it’s easy to find opportunities online, you should be aware that some job offers are created by people with dishonest intentions.

Detecting scams
Scams on job boards and social media are increasingly common. However, fraudsters tend to use similar tactics that can make it easier for you to identify an illegitimate offer. For example, if the supposed employer doesn’t use a corporate email or offers you the position without an in-person or video interview, the job is probably a scam.

Another red flag is the promise of quick, easy money with little to no professional experience. This is often emphasized with flashy graphics and a job description that contains plenty of exclamation marks but few details about the business. Always research a company before you pursue an employment opportunity to ensure the offer is legitimate. If you can’t find an address or phone number for a business’ head office, for example, it’s likely the company doesn’t exist.

Finally, any request for money should be an immediate red flag, whether it’s for a training program or application fee. To learn more about fraudulent job offers, or to report a work-from-home scam, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

Interesting Things to Know

Celebrating Columbus Day, day of discovery, Oct. 12

Published

1 week ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

It was 528 years ago, in 1492, Christopher Columbus discovered the new world.

But Columbus remains a mysterious and controversial figure who has been variously described as one of the greatest mariners in history, a visionary genius, a mystic, but also called some not so flattering names.

Columbus’s enterprise to find a westward route to Asia grew out of his practical experience as well as his considerable reading in geographical and theological literature. He settled for a time in Portugal but was unable to enlist support for his project.

He moved to Spain, where, through a combination of good luck and persuasiveness, he gained the support of the Catholic monarchs, Isabel and Fernando.

The widely published report of his voyage of 1492 made Columbus famous throughout Europe and secured for him the title of Admiral of the Ocean Sea and further royal patronage. Columbus, who never abandoned the belief that he had reached Asia, led three more expeditions to the Caribbean.

A great navigator and mariner he was, but Columbus had his shortcomings. Later in his life, he was known as a failed administrator and a naive entrepreneur.

Whatever his greatness and shortcomings were, he remains one of the most daring and successful mariners of all time.

