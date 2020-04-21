Community Events
Canine Quarantine Virtual Outdoor Challenge: Go the distance while social distancing
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties invites you to join us for something that isn’t cancelled: spending time outside with your pets.
Our virtual run/walk encourages you to set a goal to run or walk with your dogs during Be Kind to Animals Week, May 3-9. It’s easy to participate. Register at winchesterspca.org, use your own personal app to track your distance, tag the SPCA on social media and post pictures of you and your pets as you participate in the Canine Quarantine Outdoor Challenge.
Let’s show kindness to our pets who have been a stable source of comfort during this time of crisis. All proceeds from the Canine Quarantine Outdoor Challenge go directly to the SPCA’s Pets for Life program, which provides support to pet owners negatively impacted by COVID-19 who need temporary financial assistance for pet related issues.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library announces expanded virtual resources available during COVID-19 quarantine
Due to Virginia’s statewide stay-at-home order through June 10, Samuels Library will remain closed until further notice to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Understanding that this closure creates hardships for those who rely on our services, Samuels Library continues to take steps to keep library resources available to patrons. Updates will be posted at www.samuelslibrary.net as the situation develops. Here are few things to note:
- All programs, events and meeting room reservations are suspended through at least June 10.
- Due dates for physical items have been extended until July 1.
- Holds will not expire. We will keep your holds on the shelf until the library reopens.
“While our building may be closed, the library staff is committed to serving our community in any way possible,” said Eileen Grady, Interim Library Director. “We have expanded many of our virtual library services and even added some exciting new services to support our library patrons and keep them connected during this difficult time for everyone. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the library when it is possible, and thank you for your continued support. We wish all our patrons to stay safe and healthy until then.”
Ways to stay connected to Samuels Library during COVID-19:
- Connect with a librarian by calling 540-635-3153 to ask questions, get help using online resources, speak with the Circulation department and more. This service is available Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Free WiFi may still be accessed from the parking lot or outdoors at one of the picnic tables. Patrons are strongly encouraged to practice safe social distancing while using this service.
- Tune in for Virtual Storytimes with your librarians. The whole family can join us on Facebook on Thursdays at www.facebook.com/samuelspubliclibrary/
The Library is also excited to announce new and expanded e-Resources available through our website, such as:
- Hoopla! is an amazing digital media database that allows library patrons to borrow movies, TV shows, music, eBooks, audiobooks, and comics, all from the comfort of home for free. samuelslibrary.net/hoopla-ancestry
- Ancestry Library Edition. For a limited time, this resource is accessible from home when patrons login to their library accounts. Ancestry.com is the most comprehensive database of genealogical information available online, containing billions of records across thousands of local, state, federal and international record collections. samuelslibrary.net/hoopla-ancestry
- The ability to access thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks on Overdrive with the Libby app, download free music with Freegal, and much more. samuelslibrary.net/helpful-resources
- Universal Class is a free resource where there is something for everyone. You can take online classes and follow tutorials varying from many subjects such as candle and soap making to office skills to help with improving your resume!
“We are continually looking for ways to serve our patrons during this difficult time,” said Youth Services Supervisor Michal Ashby. “One way that we are doing that is to plan for the future. We intend to begin our Early Bird Summer Reading Club on May 1, to promote reading among the children of our area, and to encourage them, even if it is done remotely.” Kitti McKean, Adult Services Supervisor will also begin her Adult Summer Reading program on May 1. McKean explained that the theme this year is “Dig Into Reading’ “and we want all of our patrons to ‘dig into’ all of the online resources we have at Samuels Public Library.”
Further information about Samuels Library is available at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Community Events
Area Churches and Civic Organizations partner to serve meals five nights each week
More than a dozen Front Royal/Warren County Churches and Civic Organizations have partnered to provide free carryout meals for our community. The combined meal service has been named Dinner Together and serves grab ‘n’ go meals from 1st Baptist Church in Front Royal each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 5-6 PM. More than 1500 meals have been provided to the community in the past 6 weeks.
- What: Dinner Together To Go Meals
- When: 5-6 PM, M-Th & Sat
- Where: 1st Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 14 West 1st Street
About Dinner Together
Dinner Together began in January, 2020. First Baptist Church invited Community Table, a long-standing community meal served at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, to begin serving on Thursday nights from First Baptist. Good Shepherd Lutheran began serving on Monday nights and First Baptist began serving on Wednesdays. In March of 2020, in response to the COVID 19 outbreak, The organizations making up Tuesday’s Table, formerly served at Calvary Episcopal Church, moved to join the other groups at First Baptist Church. They retained their Tuesday night service. In April, the group as a whole, Dinner Together, added a Saturday evening service.
Since joining together, Dinner Together has not only served guests who walk-up for carry-outs, but they have also provided meals for the Thermal Shelter and House of Hope, as needed.
Dinner Together is made up of First Baptist Church, Calvary Episcopal Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Front Royal Presbyterian Church, Front Royal United Methodist Church, Riverton United Methodist Church, The Rappahannock Charge, Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Front Royal Church of the Brethren, South Warren Ruritan Club, Warren County Rotary, the Communitarians, as well as a number of unaffiliated volunteers from the Front Royal/Warren County community.
Dinner Together has gratefully received donations of food and monetary support from the congregations of each serving church, SYSCO and Costco (through Reaching Out Now) and many members of the community. To volunteer or donate, contact Dee Sparger at 540-635-3894 or missions@frontroyalpres.org.
Dinner Together will continue to serve take-out meals only through the stay-at-home order.
Community Events
Virginia War Memorial announces Armed Forces Day Student Art Contest
The Virginia War Memorial is seeking submissions for its first ever Armed Forces Day Student Art Contest. Saturday, May 16, 2020, is Armed Forces Day. Recognized annually on the third Saturday in May, Armed Forces Day is the day for all Americans to celebrate and to honor the men and women who serve in all branches of the U.S. military.
The Memorial’s contest is open to all Kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) students currently enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled in Virginia. Artwork submitted will be judged in four grade categories (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12).
“As the Virginia War Memorial is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 emergency and schools are closed, we hope this contest will encourage children and their families to use their creative talents to honor our servicemen and women,” said Morgan Guyer, the Memorial’s Assistant Director of Education. “This is a digital contest. We will post all entries received in a gallery on our website and the public will vote online for the best in each category.”
“The theme for the submitted artwork is ‘home’,” Guyer said. “The Virginia War Memorial honors those who serve our nation from every town, city and county throughout the state. The artwork should reflect what ‘home’ means to the student artist and to those who serve today or served in the past. What does or did ‘home’ mean to them and why was it worth protecting?”
Entries for the Virginia War Memorial Armed Forces Day Student Artwork Contest may be two or three-dimensional and should be submitted as a clear photograph. There are no size requirements or limitations. Submissions will be accepted in digital format only – in JPG, PNG or PDF format. Each student is limited to submitting one entry. Complete details are posted at https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/artgallery/.
Entries must be received by Friday, May 15, 2020 to be eligible for consideration. Appropriate submissions as determined by the Virginia War Memorial staff will be placed in the online digital gallery on the Memorial website beginning Saturday, May 16.
The public can vote for their favorites May 16-May 25 with the artwork in each category receiving the highest number of votes announced on Memorial Day, May 26. In addition to the online gallery, submitted art may be printed and displayed at the Virginia War Memorial when COVID-19 emergency restrictions are lifted and it reopens to public visitation. For additional information regarding the Armed Forces Day Student Artwork Contest, contact Morgan Guyer at morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military.
For more details, visit www.virginiawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Community Events
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Tribute Parade to be televised and streamed on Saturday, May 2, from 1:00-3:00 pm
Just like other local businesses and organizations, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Inclement weather had a devastating impact on Festival finances in 2018 and 2019, and the recent postponement of the 2020 Festival has placed our organization in uncertain times. Regardless of the situation, the Festival and its partners are resilient, and stand committed to providing our loyal fans with opportunities to celebrate the arrival of spring and the beautiful apple blossoms – even it if
means doing it from home this year.
Join us on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 1:00 pm, as the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, in partnership with Shenandoah University airs a two-hour Tribute Parade showcasing the Festival’s rich history and giving fans an opportunity to help the Festival through an on-line giving campaign. Supporters are encouraged to keep the Festival spirit alive by hosting a family social distancing parade party at home, decorating your homes in pink and green, dressing up in your best pink and green outfits, sharing your favorite Apple Blossom stories, photos and videos on social media and inviting family and friends from out of town to tune in to the tribute parade on WDVM TV25 or stream the parade on-line at thebloom.com.
Each year the Festival and its volunteers rely on ticket sales, sponsorship and merchandise sales to cover costs. The Tribute Parade celebration includes an opportunity to support the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® financially through an on-line giving campaign. 2020 has proven to be financially disastrous, and we need your support as we make plans for 2021. Each year, the Festival provides a positive economic impact to our local economy and many local charities rely on Festival events to raise funds. These worthy organizations include local church youth groups, scouts, civic clubs and other non-profits. Without your support and generosity, we cannot guarantee future Festivals or the type of springtime celebration that we are normally accustomed to.
You may be asking, what should I expect if I tune in to watch the Tribute Parade on May 2? The Festival has years of parade video and photography along with candid celebrity interviews. Our Tribute Parade will include a mix of old and new footage packaged together that encompasses all things Apple Blossom.
How do I support the Festival during these hard-economic times? We know that many organizations and businesses are hurting financially right now, and they are all deserving of your help. As a Festival that has been around for 93 years, we have touched the lives of millions of festival-goers over the years, and we want to be around at least another 93 years, but we cannot do it without your support. As you consider contributing, think about family and friends who have traveled to our community in the past to celebrate with us and ask them for $10, $20, $50 or $100 towards our cause. Ask your friends to form a team to raise funds for the Festival through our GoFundMe account or mail in a tax-deducible contribution to the Festival office at 135 North Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601. All of these options are available, and we appreciate your support and generosity. The top fundraiser will receive a landscape makeover valued at $1,500 just before the next Festival in April 2021 compliments of our friends at C&J Lawn Care and Grand Feature Parade seats and catering for up to 10 friends.
Even if you are unable to contribute towards our on-line giving campaign, we want you to enjoy the Tribute Parade on May 2 in the comfort and safety of your home. In uncertain times like these, we are all seeking normalcy and there’s nothing like celebrating 93 years of family, fun and tradition that is the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®.
Community Events
Drive-through pet food pantry on April 24th, helping people and pets in crisis
The Humane Society of Warren County is setting up a drive-through pet food pantry in the parking lot of PaveMint Smokin’ Taphouse on Friday, April 24, from 11am until 1pm.
The Hand in Paw program was established in 2012 to help people and pets in crisis. The goal of the program is to help people feed and care for their animals so that they do not have to surrender them to the shelter. The program allows participants to get free dog or cat food, once a month, for as long as they need help. Funding for emergency medical care is also available on a case-by-case basis. The program is supported through donations from individuals and businesses who are committed to the welfare of the community and their pets.
Executive Director Meghan Bowers, along with Community Outreach Coordinator Sue Wagoner, will be on site distributing food and helping to make people aware of other resources available to them in our community.
Those interested in getting the free pet food simply need to show up and stay in their cars. Food will be loaded into the car by the Humane Society, and all CDC guidelines will be followed.
If you’d like to help, dry dog and cat food donations, as well as other pet supplies, may be donated to the Humane Society of Warren County. Items can be shipped or dropped of at the shelter: 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630. For more information, please call 540-635-4734.
Community Events
SPCA virtual “Pets for Life” Art Show
At the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties, we know the importance of pets to your family. We understand the unconditional companionship of a pet is vital during times of uncertainty and crisis. We believe that every family deserves a pet, and every pet deserves a family and where a pet is a “Pet for Life.”
We are introducing a fun art project, for animal lovers of all ages, to give you something fun to do during this time of isolation. We invite everyone to draw a picture of their lifetime pet, write the pet’s name on the picture, and then send it to us here at the SPCA. You can send it to us through Facebook messenger, email it to director@winchesterspca.org, or mail it to 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601. We’ll post your ‘pets for life’ on our social media for everyone to see. Don’t be shy, we’ll keep your work anonymous, we just want to celebrate your pets!
The Virtual Art Show will run through April 30, 2020!
