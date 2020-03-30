Cannabis in America: what travelers should know

As the steady march toward decriminalization and legalization continues, marijuana is becoming increasingly available in the country. What’s more, cannabis tourism outside the U.S. is continuing to grow in popularity. Nonetheless, you should be careful when traveling with marijuana. Here’s what you should know.

Federal law

If you’re coming back from a cannabis-friendly destination while under the influence, it may result in a few extra questions at the border. However, it won’t lead to serious trouble unless you’re carrying the drug itself. Note that it doesn’t matter which state you arrive in, as security checkpoints are under federal jurisdiction.

This also applies to state lines. You can’t carry cannabis between states, even if both states have legalized it.

Repercussions

Regardless of a traveler’s point of origin, their destination and the quantity of cannabis they’re carrying, the Transport Security Administration (TSA) has to report infractions to local law enforcement. Because of this, repercussions can vary widely.

In states where marijuana is legalized, officers may allow travelers to go through security with a small amount of pot. Alternatively, they may ask them to leave it in their car or in an amnesty box located at the security checkpoint.

However, in states like Idaho, South Dakota, Kansas, and a few others, attempting to carry marijuana through security could mean serious trouble.

The bottom line is that traveling with cannabis is likely more trouble than it’s worth.

CBD and paraphernalia

As long as it’s extracted from hemp, CBD is legal, which has been the case since December 2018. However, TSA officials aren’t trained to differentiate between hemp- and cannabis-derived CBD, so carry it at your own risk. As for paraphernalia, you’re likely to run into trouble, or at least to have to sit through a few questions, if it’s found in your possession.