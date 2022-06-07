Canning: pot vs pressure canner

Want to try making homemade preserves and enjoy your garden harvest all year long? In addition to equipment like jars, lids, and metal rings, you’ll need a large metal pot or pressure canner. Here’s how to determine which one’s best for you.

Pot

You can use a large pot of boiling water to prepare jars. This method is best for canning acidic foods like rhubarb and strawberry jam. Plus, it’s suitable for recipes calling for acidic ingredients like vinegar or lemon juice. The pot heats your jars to prepare them for the hot food and then sterilizes your preserves. Remember, the pot must be big enough to hold the jars without water overflowing while boiling.

Pressure canner

A pressure canner is a pot designed for canning low-acid foods. Foods with low acidity must reach a specific temperature to destroy the spores that cause botulism.

Pressure canners are different from Instant Pots. While some models have a setting for canning, it’s not the same as a pressure canner and is not recommended by health officials.

What have we learned? boiling pots of water are adequate for acidic foods, but you’ll need a pressure canner to safely can foods with low acidity.

Visit your local kitchen supply store to get everything you need to start canning homemade food that your family can enjoy all year long.