Interesting Things to Know
Can’t get out for Memorial Day? Try this
A treasured tradition for many is to decorate graves on Memorial Day.
How pleasant it is on a sunny day to finally find the right stone, pull a couple of weeds around it, then arrange the flowers.
But, inevitably, some things get in the way of that trip: Bad weather, no ride, or quarantine for some virus.
No matter!
You can still visit the grave at the website Find A Grave — and you can leave digital flowers too.
Find A Grave has an amazing database of gravesites around the country. Even small historical cemeteries are listed.
Thanks to the work of volunteers around the country, Find A Grave has grown to be a huge index of cemeteries.
You can search by name or cemetery to find your loved one. You can leave digital flowers and even a note. You’ll also be able to see notes others have left.
So if you can’t get to the cemetery on Memorial Day, you’ll discover Find A Grave a very satisfying option.
What time is mocktail hour?
In one of the latest trends that could be voted Best Oxymoron, consumers are heading to cocktail bars and buying boozy drinks with no booze.
The zero-proof drink movement is an actual thing, says PopSugar, which claims the latest trend in alcohol is – nonalcoholic.
Imagine trendy cocktail bars creating elaborate mocktails with faux spirits. There’s Getaway, an alcohol-free bar in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Vena’s Fizz House in Portland, Maine, a cocktail/mocktail bar and mixology shop.
Even those who question the point of a cocktail without a kick – kind of like decaf coffee, no? – would likely admit that the drink menus do sound delicious. Consider Vena’s drink called Blackheart, made of blackberry puree, honey, lime, and bitters; or the Kickstarter, with Fire cider, ginger beer, blood orange, and bitters.
Getaway’s menu is decidedly quirky, featuring drinks with names like “A trip to Ikea,” made with lingonberry, lemon, vanilla, elderflower tonic, cream, and cardamom. Or the Coconaut, with pineapple, coconut milk, cream of coconut, blood orange soda, and nutmeg.
At-home drinkers (non-drinkers?) have a growing number of choices, too. Two Roots Brewing Company, Fre Wines, Kin Euphorics, and Ritual boast alcohol-free versions of popular beverages.
Because no matter how hard we try, a seltzer is never as satisfying as sipping on a hearty glass of red.
5 ways to share Memorial Day with your kids
Memorial Day, which falls on May 25 this year, is an ideal occasion for kids to learn about the brave men and women who died serving their country. Here are five ways you can pay tribute to our national heroes with your kids on Memorial Day.
1. Visit a cemetery or memorial. While not every community has a veteran cemetery, most have a memorial to fallen soldiers. Visiting such a location with your kids is a good way to honor the fallen and open a dialogue on the topic of service.
2. Attend a parade. If your children have never seen soldiers before, attending a Memorial Day parade will provide an opportunity for them to observe men and women in uniform. If there aren’t any parades in your region, you can watch one on television or YouTube.
3. Write to active service members. Help your kids make cards, draw pictures, or write letters for soldiers deployed overseas. Active service members will appreciate the gesture and your kids will become more familiar with the importance of supporting our troops.
4. Learn about military history. Watch a documentary or read a book with your kids to teach them about the role America and its military have played in global history.
5. Share a meal. Make a Memorial Day themed meal with your kids. Little ones are sure to enjoy decorating a star-spangled cake, and if you’re planning on hosting family and friends, ask your children to help set the table, decorate the house or greet your guests.
While it’s become associated with sales and celebrations, it’s important to keep the origins of Memorial Day alive for younger generations. This holiday is an ideal time to teach your children about the sacrifices our service members have made.
4 services offered by funeral homes
Losing someone you love is difficult, both because of the emotional toll involved and the considerable work that goes into planning a funeral. When the time comes, you shouldn’t have to do it alone. Fortunately, most funeral homes can alleviate some of the burdens by offering these four services.
1. Legal assistance. Many funeral directors are familiar with the legal aspects that need to be taken care of. They’ll be able to ensure nothing falls through the cracks.
2. Funeral planning. This involves choosing a coffin or an urn, determining what kind of reception to hold when to hold it, whether there’ll be viewing and more. You’ll also need to select flowers and make decisions about other aspects of the ceremony. A funeral director can assist you with all of this, and some may even help you make arrangements with places of worship and cemeteries. They can also organize for there to be a hearse and driver.
3. Repatriation of remains. If the death occurred somewhere far away from the burial location, such as in another country, then you’ll need the help of a funeral home to repatriate the remains. It’s a complex process that’s easier to manage if you have someone in your corner who’s familiar with both the paperwork and legal requirements involved.
4. Pre-planning. Making your own arrangements in advance may feel strange, but doing so will give your loved one’s peace of mind. They’ll be assured that your funeral reflects your wishes and they won’t have to make difficult decisions. This will help them process the loss and will ensure you’re remembered the way you want to be.
Other services funeral homes offer include cremation, obituary publication, and burial. Finding one that can take care of a variety of things will help the most in lightening the load placed on your shoulders.
Bold Bubbles: The strange journey and superpowers of soap
According to Roman legend, thousands of years ago women washing in the river Tiber used bubbly globs flowing down a mountain to clean their clothing.
Whether they knew it or not, the bubbles were inadvertently created by the temple priests on Mount Sapo. Ashes from fires combined with animal fat and river water created a bubbly substance that lifted dirt from skin and clothing.
Soap.
Humans have been using soap for at least 5,000 years, but it isn’t an obvious sort of formula. Soap requires three ingredients: An alkaline (like lye), water, and fat.
The fat part is easy and lots of things work well, from olive oil to tallow, which is beef fat.
But lye is a different story. Lye has to be made with white ash from a hardwood fire. Lye makers literally had to go out to a place where hardwoods burned down to ash. They scooped up the white ashes and put them in a barrel. Then, they waited for rain, best for making lye. Buckets full of rainwater were poured into the ash barrel to soak the ash. The lye water formed at the bottom of the barrel. They then caught and stored the caustic lye water that leeched out from the bottom.
Strangely, somewhere along the line, someone decided to make lye and combine it with fat and more water.
Today we might think of soap as gentle, but it is actually fierce to dirt, bacteria, and viruses.
Soap molecules are pin-shaped crowbars. Their tails love fat but hate water. Their heads love water. So when soap molecules find a piece of dirt or virus, the tails pierce the fatty membrane, while the heads pull away toward the water, thus prying open the dirt or virus and destroying it. Fancy science for some glop that once rolled down a hill.
Today soap smells nice and has lots of different forms from hand soap to detergent. Yet, the recipe really hasn’t changed much from the recipe used by Romans or ancient Egyptians. It’s still ancient science.
A lifesaving team on the medical frontline
National EMS Week takes place from May 17 to 23 and is an ideal opportunity to learn about the people who work in emergency medical services. In the United States, the EMS workforce encompasses four levels of trained first responders.
Emergency medical responder (EMR)
The role of an EMR is to initiate patient care while awaiting an additional emergency medical response. They’re trained to perform basic lifesaving interventions, such as CPR and bleeding control, with minimal equipment. Firefighters, police officers and lifeguards are often certified EMRs.
Emergency medical technician (EMT)
The role of an EMT is to provide basic lifesaving care and medical transportation by ambulance. They’re trained to assess a patient’s condition and manage various types of trauma, cardiac events, and respiratory emergencies. In rural areas, an EMT may be the primary EMS provider, but they can also assist higher-level personnel at the scene and during transport.
Advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT)
The role of an AEMT is to perform basic and certain advanced lifesaving interventions. They’re trained to provide more complex medical care than an EMT, such as administering intravenous fluids and certain medications.
Paramedic
The role of a paramedic is to provide extensive pre-hospital care, although the tasks and procedures they’re allowed to perform vary by state. They’re trained to make critical medical decisions, use advanced diagnostic equipment, and perform minor surgical procedures.
In honor of National EMS Week, take the time to thank all types of first responders for the important and often lifesaving work they do in our community.
Iced tea discovered on hot day
Do you love a nice tall glass of iced tea on a hot summer day?
If you do, you are part of a relatively new tradition in the long and noble history of tea.
According to The Tea Companion (Macmillan, 1997), by Jane Pettigrew, tea was first poured over ice in 1904 at the St. Louis World Trade Fair. A group of tea producers had a booth at the fair promoting black Indian tea, different from the green tea popular in the U.S. at the time. Unfortunately (or fortunately) temperatures were especially high during the hot summer fair and the crowds avoided the hot tea.
Worried that their investment was for naught, Richard Blechnyden, the English supervisor at the Fair, packed ice cubes into their glasses and poured the tea over it. People flocked to sample the cold brew.
Since then, iced tea has become the most popular. In the U.S., in 2019, Americans drank 3.8 billion servings of tea with 80 percent of it served over ice, according to Tea USA.
Ironically, though it was an Englishman who invented the drink, icing tea never caught on in Britain.
Here’s how to brew a perfect glass of iced tea. In very hot, but not boiling, water put in double the amount of tea you normally use for a hot serving. Sweeten the hot tea immediately so the sugar will melt and the tea will not be cloudy. Fill another glass with a lot of ice and pour the hot tea over it. For a special garnish, add a slice of orange, or the old favorite, lemon.
