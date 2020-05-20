Local News
Can’t pay your rent? – Resources for renters
Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam is focused on keeping Virginians in their homes and ensuring people experiencing homelessness are provided shelter. The Governor is focused on the immediate public health need to keep Virginians in their homes and is seeking federal assistance for rent relief for COVID-19-impacted Virginians. The emergency judicial order has halted eviction processes through May 17, and the Governor and General Assembly have passed legislation that caps late fees on rent and provides additional state COVID-19-related protections from evictions and foreclosure. These are short-term protections, as rent will continue to accrue. The key during this unprecedented time is to know your rights, knowing the housing counseling services available to you, and communicating with your landlord.
If You Can’t Pay Your Rent: Know your rights, seek housing counseling assistance, and talk to your landlord. If you are unable to pay your rent because of COVID-19, the first thing you should do is know your rights, seek housing counseling resources, and then contact your landlord to learn what your options are.
If you are a Housing Choice Voucher recipient, contact your voucher agency as soon as possible, so they can work with you toward a solution. From now until July 24, 2020, if you fall behind on your payment, you will not be charged a late fee or penalty for a missed payment. There will also be no evictions for those who had housing vouchers until July 24, 2020. This does not apply, however, to a tenant who may have violated their lease by damaging the property or other circumstances such as drug abuse.
Understand the consequences. Even with new evictions being suspended, and even if your landlord allows you to skip one or more payments, the rent will need to be repaid eventually. Once the current crisis has passed, tenants may fall under various state and federal protections, but some property owners may be able to collect full payment or raise your rent to recover missed payments. Be sure to discuss this with your landlord and double-check that advice with a housing counselor or legal representation so you understand any potential future consequences of skipping rental payments now, and the specifics of what protections are available to you.
Provide documentation: Provide your landlord proof that you have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
Ask for a grace period: If you just need a bit of extra time before you can make rent payments again, request a grace period from your landlord to make your payments and have your late fees waived. Most landlords understand and will be willing to work with you on this.
Discuss your payment plan options: To avoid having to pay a lump sum payment of your past-due rent, request a payment plan from your landlord and have it spread over a longer period of time. Once you agree on a payment plan, ask for the plan in writing.
File for unemployment: Workers whose jobs were halted because of COVID-19 are likely eligible for unemployment benefits.
If you are experiencing homelessness or at risk of losing your housing, contact your local homeless crisis response system.
The Virginia Residential Landlord-Tenant Handbook provides guidelines for tenant and landlord rights. For tenants in hotels or motels, if the room or suite has been the tenant’s primary residence for more than 90 days or there is a written lease for at least 90 days, it is illegal for a landlord to evict the tenant without getting a court order and involving the sheriff’s office. The halt on evictions does apply to these types of circumstances. If you are facing eviction, if your landlord attempts to lock you out without taking you to court, or if you have questions about your rights, contact Virginia Legal Aid by calling 1-866-LEGL-AID or get legal advice from the Eviction Legal Helpline by calling 1-833-NoEvict. Please do pay your rent or mortgage if you are able, as these costs will continue to accumulate. The Virginia Poverty Law Center has created a website dedicated to COVID-19 Legal Response in Virginia.
Managing Your Debt: If you have debt, you should pay it off in the following order, as a general rule:
- Rental payments
- Outstanding utility bills
- Car payments
- Other outstanding debt
Helpful Links:
HUD Brochure Addressing Tenant Concerns in HUD-assisted and HUD-insured Multifamily Developments
HUD-Certified Housing Counselors
HUD Flyer on Tenant Concerns & Suspension of Evictions for Participants in the Housing Choice Voucher, Public Housing, and Mod Rehab Programs
Mortgage and Housing Assistance During COVID-19 – information from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
National Alliance to End Homelessness
Renter Education eBook (from VHDA)
Virginia Residential Landlord-Tenant Handbook
2020 graduation plans under way; School Board Oks more reno costs
Graduation plans for the Class of 2020 are ongoing by Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), as are renovation costs for A.S. Rhodes Elementary School.
The Warren County School Board during its May 20 regular meeting unanimously voted to approve and provide authorization for the interim superintendent to sign an upgrade agreement with the Front Royal Electric Co. totaling $17,859.54 for labor, overhead, equipment, and materials. The work will be performed by the Town of Front Royal’s Department of Energy Services.
The renovation design for A.S. Rhodes Elementary School included the upgraded electrical service, which will support the new HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) and other related building systems, according to WCPS Maintenance Director Greg Livesay.
“This requires a larger transformer, additional utility pole and the necessary underground primary conductors and wiring between the utility pole and transformer,” explained Livesay, who attended the meeting remotely. “This work can only be accomplished by the utility provider, Front Royal Electric” and was not included in the original base bid.
Fork District School Board member Catherine Bower motioned to approve the request while Happy Creek District School Board member James Wells seconded the motion, with School Board members Kristin Pence (South River District) and Ralph Rinaldi (Shenandoah District), who attended remotely, and Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr. (North River District) also voting to approve the item.
Livesay said that the estimated installation for the new services are expected to occur in early June, which would allow the electrical subcontractor to maintain its schedule for providing the new electrical.
During the work session portion of the School Board’s meeting, WCPS Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard provided an update on commencement discussions regarding the Class of 2020, which to date has been unable to hold traditional celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheppard reported that a May 12 survey was sent to all high school seniors at both Skyline High School and Warren County High School detailing two types of graduation ceremonies being considered for the Class of 2020. According to Sheppard, the two choices were:
1. Individual Graduation Ceremony, which would be held during the first part of June and would allow a scheduled time for each senior to graduate. Each senior would wear a cap and gown and parents would be invited to attend. Seniors would walk across the stage and accept their diplomas and pose for photos. A video compilation of the individual graduation ceremonies then would be distributed to all seniors.
2. Traditional Graduation Ceremony with a contingency plan that would take place during the first weekend in August. The ceremony would be held in the football stadium at each high school. The graduates would sit in chairs spaced 6-feet apart on the field. Each graduating senior would be allowed to invite four people, who would sit in groups on both the home and visitor bleachers in each high school stadium. There would be plans in place to ensure social distancing. Part of the contingency plan would be that if a traditional graduation ceremony could not be held due to the number of people allowed in one place, WCPS would hold individual graduation ceremonies during the first part of August.
The survey, which ended on May 17, asked the high school seniors to weigh-in on which ceremony they preferred, Sheppard said, noting that almost 50 percent of them chose option #2.
Sheppard said she meets on Thursday with the Graduation Committee to continue discussing the plan and related safety protocols. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office also would be involved with the outdoor graduation ceremonies to help with crowd control, she said.
In other action items, the Warren County School Board unanimously approved a resolution regarding its need to hold closed meetings for interviewing WCPS superintendent candidates.
Section 2.2-3712 of the Code of Virginia allows public bodies to announce such closed meetings at a prior open meeting. Such announcements are good for 15 days. The School Board intends to start interviewing candidates later this month.
The School Board also unanimously approved additional teacher and instructional assistant positions to support the increase in Virginia Preschool Initiative slots awarded by the Virginia Department of Education.
“This will allow us to serve 130 students versus the 92 we are now able to serve,” said WCPS Special Services Director Michael Hirsch. “This will generate $114,000, which will cover the cost of the teacher and instructional assistant salaries and benefits at a total of $94,491.”
Additionally, the School Board unanimously voted to approve the donation of a 2003 International School bus (unit #64) to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Bus #64 is well past its service life and was removed from the fleet, WCPS Transportation Director Aaron Mitchell told School Board members on Wednesday night. “The floor needs to be replaced and the cost to replace it makes it no longer financially viable to keep it in the fleet,” he said, adding that the air conditioning units also need to be replaced.
The vehicle has been parked and was set for disposal when WCPS found out that the sheriff’s office needed a vehicle that could be transformed into an incident command unit, Mitchell explained, noting that the sheriff’s office would be responsible for the cost of converting the bus.
The School Board’s next meeting will be held on June 3. To view the entire School Board May 20 meeting, watch the Royal Examiner video below.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 20, 2020; PPE supplies, expanded healthcare coverage
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Fauquier Health resuming elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures
Fauquier Health is taking the appropriate steps to safely resume some elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that were previously rescheduled out of an abundance of caution amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The decision to reschedule procedures when clinically appropriate was made in accordance with federal and state guidance, and aimed to help preserve critical resources in the event of a surge of COVID-19 patients in the community.
“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” said Chad Melton, Chief Executive Officer of Fauquier Health. “As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and employees.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauquier Health has continued to carefully follow guidance from federal, state and local officials, monitor the prevalence of the virus in the community, and evaluate supplies and resources – including personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, gloves and goggles.
The decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will be made only after assessing a comprehensive pre-operative checklist and evaluating potential risks. The hospital will initially focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, and those decisions will be made in partnership with the attending physician/surgeon/proceduralist. Patients who are scheduled and approved for procedures must meet specific requirements, including passing standard COVID-19 screenings. Surgical patients also will be asked to practice “safer at home” behaviors for seven days prior to their procedure to minimize potential exposure; check their temperature twice a day during this seven day period and report temperatures over 100°F to their provider; and undergo testing for COVID-19.
Fauquier Health will continue to screen and mask everyone who enters the facility and maintain a zero-visitor protocol for the foreseeable future. These important measures have had a positive impact on ensuring a safe environment, and they also are aligned with the federal government’s guidelines. Additionally, the facility has implemented new processes and procedures to further protect the health of patients, providers and employees. Visit FaquierHealth.org to learn more.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FaquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Don’t Fry Day (Friday before Memorial Day): May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Rates for melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer, are rapidly rising. Melanoma can be cured if caught early but very difficult to treat at later stages when it has spread. In 2020:
- About 100,350 new melanomas will be diagnosed (60,190 in men and 40,160 in women).
- About 6,850 people are expected to die of melanoma (4,610 men and 2,240 women).
In general, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. and is caused by excess exposure to UV rays from the sun or other sources, such as indoor tanning devices.
Melanoma incidence rates are higher in women than in men before age 50, but by age 65, rates for men double those for women, and by age 80, they triple. This may reflect differences in men’s and women’s occupational and recreational exposure to UV radiation (golf, tennis, swimming, outdoor jobs, indoor tanning, etc.) and early detection practices and health care use that differs between men and women, according to the American Cancer Society.
Don’t Fry Day is the Friday before Memorial Day – May 22, 2020. Ways to protect your skin from harmful UV radiation, including seeking shade when possible, wearing protective clothing, generously applying sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher with broad spectrum protection), and not letting your skin tan or burn. Avoid the sun when UV rays are strongest, from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. And practice:
SLIP! SLOP! SLAP!® & WRAP! the American Cancer Society’s Prevention Campaign:
* Slip on a shirt: wear clothing to protect as much skin as possible. Ideal fabrics are lightweight and protect against exposure even when wet.
* Slop on sunscreen with an SPF of 30+: look for sunscreen with broad spectrum protection to guard against UVA and UVB rays.
* Slap on a hat: wide-brimmed to protect neck, ears, eyes, forehead, nose and scalp.
* Wrap on sunglasses with at least 99% UV protection to block UVA and UVB rays.
Risk factors for skin cancer include:
- Excess exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation (from sunlight or indoor tanning devices)
- Pale skin (easily sunburned, doesn’t tan much or at all, natural red or blond hair)
- Exposure to large amounts of coal tar, paraffin, arsenic compounds, or certain types of oil
- You or members of your family have had skin cancers
- Multiple or unusual moles
- Severe sunburns in the past
- Weakened immune system
- Older age (although melanomas can also occur in younger people)
Signs and symptoms of skin cancer:
- Any change on your skin, especially in the size or color of a mole, growth, or spot, or a new growth (even if it has no color)
- Scaliness, roughness, oozing, bleeding, or a change in the way an area of skin looks
- A sore that doesn’t heal
- Spread of pigmentation (color) beyond its border, such as dark coloring that spreads past the edge of a mole or mark
- Change in sensation, such as itchiness, tenderness, or pain
What are basal and squamous cell skin cancers?
They start in the outer layer of the skin in the basal cells or squamous cells, developing on sun-exposed areas of the skin, like the face, ears, neck, lips, and the backs of the hands. Basal cell cancers tend to grow slowly and rarely spread to other parts of the body. Squamous cell cancers are more likely to grow into deeper layers of skin and spread, although this is still not common.
Both basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers can be cured if found and treated early – when they are small and have not spread.
What is melanoma skin cancer?
Melanoma is a cancer that begins in the melanocytes – the cells that make the brown skin pigment known as melanin, which gives the skin its color and helps protect the skin from sun. Melanoma can start on nearly any part of the skin, even in places not normally exposed to the sun, such as the genital or anal areas. It can also start under the nails or in the eyes or mouth.
Although it is almost always curable when it’s found in its very early stages, melanoma is much more likely to grow and spread to other parts of the body, where it can be hard to treat.
The EDA Board of Directors announce helpful webinars hosted by the US Small Business Administration
SBA economic resources for COVID-19 webinars this week:
- Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
Thursday, May 21, 2020 – 9:00am EDT
SBA Participating
Registration Required
- Webinar: SBA Economic Resources for COVID-19 (EIDL)
Thursday, May 21, 2020 – 11:00am EDT
SBA Sponsored
Registration Required
- Webinar: SBA Economic Resources for COVID-19 (EIDL)
Friday, May 22, 2020 – 11:00am EDT
SBA Sponsored
Registration Required
Front Royal Rotarian honored by Rotary District
Rotary Club of Front Royal Club member Douglas Stanley has been honored by Rotary District 7570 with the Douglas A. Newton Excellence in Communications Award. This award was created by the Rotary Club of Downtown Kingsport in honor of former member and radio and TV personality Past District Governor Doug Newton. This award is presented to the person or group that has exhibited excellence in communications.
According to a press release by District 7570, “The 2020 Excellence in Communications recipient is Douglas Stanley from the Rotary Club of Front Royal. He supports the ideals of this award in his personal and professional life by creating press releases, maintaining relationships with local media, and coordinating press and photo opportunities with club members, partner projects, and/or awardees. Douglas manages the Club’s New Member Breakfast Information Session and coordinates and presents the Fireside Chat for members prior to their induction, communicating the value of Rotary to all participants. He serves as club historian and assists in maintaining the Club Roles and Responsibilities Manual. Douglas has served Rotary in many capacities both at the club level and district level. As a past president, he has been involved in every element of the club. He has served as a Senior Director and currently chairs the Public Image Committee, New Member Information Committee, and Social Outing Committee. He participates in all the club’s projects and has also served on several District Planning Committee in a variety of capacities.”
The Rotary Club of Front Royal is one of 82 clubs in District 7570 that stretches from Winchester in the north to northeastern Tennessee in the south. According to District Governor and Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter, “Doug has served Rotary International, and particularly the Rotary Club of Front Royal and District 7570, with distinction. In addition to leading his club as Club President, Doug has taken a leadership role in mentoring young Rotarians and served as a host family for our foreign student exchange program. I appreciate the time and help that he has given me. I know the membership of the Rotary Club of Front Royal also recognize his service to the club and to their community. We are all especially proud of his achievement in being named the Rotary District 7570 2019/2020 Douglas A. Newton Excellence in Communications Award.”
Club President Bret Hrbek, “It is a great honor for our club to have one of our own members receive this recognition from the district. Doug has made a tremendous impact on our club and our community. He is very deserving of this award. I look forward to many more years of service to our club by Doug. He is a living example of Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self.”
The Club would like to take the opportunity to thank its FY 2019-2020 Club sponsors. With the sponsors’ support, the Club is able to better serve the Front Royal-Warren County community.
PLATINUM SPONSORS
The Apple House, Axalta, First Bank, George Karnes, Joseph F. Silek, Jr., PC, Valley Health/Warren Memorial Hospital, Wells Fargo
GOLD SPONSORS
CBM Mortgage, Charles and Margaret Huber, Kym and David Crump, Edward Jones, LCW, No Doubt Accounting, Pennoni, Sodexho America, Inc., Union Bank and Trust, United Bank
SILVER SPONSORS
Aire Serv, Frederick Andreae – Architect, Main Street Travel
BRONZE SPONSORS
Ellen Aders – State Farm Insurance, Family Pharmacy, L’Dees Restaurant, Marlow Motors, Ron and Kathy Napier, Royal Oak Animal Clinic, Inc., Via Satellite
INDIVIDUAL SPONSORS
First Citizens Bank, FitAdTV, Mariner Financial
