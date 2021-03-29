Automotive
Car maintenance quiz
Is your car being properly cared for? Do you know when to schedule routine maintenance tasks? Take this quiz to find out!
1. How often should you get your brakes checked?
a) Every three months
b) Every six months
c) Once a year
d) Every two years
2. How often should you check your tire pressure?
a) Once a month
b) Every two months
c) Every three months
d) Every four months
3. How often should you get an oil change?
a) Every three months
b) Once a year
c) Twice a year
d) Every two years
4. How often should you change your engine air filter?
a) Every three months
b) Every six months
c) Every nine months
d) Once a year
5. How often should you rotate your tires?
a) Every three months
b) Every six months
c) Once a year
d) Every two years
No cheating!
Answers: 1-B, 2-A, 3-C, 4-D, 5-B
Automotive
How to sanitize your car cabin
If you share your car, drive for Uber or give rides to friends and family members, sanitizing your vehicle is a must. Here’s a brief guide to eliminating viruses from your car’s interior.
Take precautions
When cleaning your vehicle, make sure to wear protective gloves and a mask to guard against virus transmission.
Be thorough
Make sure to clean all high-touch surfaces. This includes the steering wheel, turn signal lever, seatbelts, cup holders, sun visors, door handles (inner and outer), armrests, radio, and center console. If the weather permits, it’s also a good idea to open your windows to air out the cabin.
Use the right products
Use a disinfectant with at least 70 percent alcohol to sanitize the hard surfaces in your vehicle. This includes the dashboard, glove compartment, and stereo.
For fabric and leather seats and features, opt for a gentle cleaning solution of dish soap and water. Scrub the fabric or leather well with a microfiber cloth. However, be careful not to soak fabric seats, as this can encourage mold growth in the cushions.
Taking these steps will help ensure that your car is safe to ride in for you and your passengers.
Automotive
4 signs you should get your brakes checked
When it comes to vehicle safety, your car’s braking system plays a crucial role. Here are four signs that you need to get your brakes professionally serviced.
1. Unusual noises
Brake pads have built-in wear indicators that produce a high-pitched squeal when the pads wear down. As soon as you hear this sound — you can’t mistake it! — you need to get your brake pads replaced.
2. Vibrations
It’s normal for your brake system and other car components to pulse and vibrate when you slam on the brakes. However, if your brakes vibrate when applied normally, this is a major red flag. In most cases, brake shudder is caused by an unevenly worn brake rotor.
3. Pulling
If your car pulls to the left or right, it’s likely due to uneven tire pressure, incorrect wheel alignment, or a problem with the brake system. If it’s the brakes, you may have a stuck caliper, collapsed brake hose, or uneven brake pads.
4. Spongy pedal
If your pedal feels mushy, or you have to apply extra pressure when braking, this is usually an indication that the brake fluid isn’t flowing properly. Replacing the brake fluid typically corrects this issue.
Finally, note that experts recommend car owners get their brakes checked every six months.
Automotive
A road map to eco-driving
Eco-driving reduces your vehicle’s fuel consumption, thereby lessening its impact on the environment. If you want to save money on gas and help protect the planet, here are some practices you should adopt.
Respect speed limits
Driving fast causes a spike in fuel consumption. In fact, your car uses about 10 to 15 percent more gas at 65 miles per hour than it does at 55 mph. Plus, the increase in speed will only shorten your travel time by a few minutes at most.
Maintain a steady speed
When driving, fluctuations in speed can eat up more gas than you might think. In fact, variations in speed within a range of just six or seven mph can have an impact. Choose a speed that suits the traffic and weather conditions, and maintain it as much as possible.
Use hills to your advantage
When you reach an incline, ease off the gas and allow your car to take the ascent at a slower pace. In addition to reducing your fuel consumption, this will allow you to brake later on the way down since your speed is already reduced.
Anticipate stops
If you wait until the last second to apply your brakes, you’ll use a lot more fuel than if you take your foot off the gas pedal and coast to a stop. Similarly, there’s no need to accelerate to the full speed limit between two stops. Doing so could result in rapid acceleration and hard braking, both of which are bad for fuel consumption.
By following these and other eco-driving practices, you’ll be able to reduce your car’s fuel consumption without drastically affecting your travel time.
Automotive
Top 3 car care apps
Do you want to simplify the way you care for your car? Here are three applications that can help.
1. Drivvo
Use this app to record vehicle expenses, including service costs and gas purchases. Drivvo organizes all inputted data into user-friendly lists, charts, and graphs. Having this information at your fingertips allows you to stay on top of car care tasks and know the precise costs associated with maintaining your vehicle.
2. CARFAX Car Care
This app allows you to access the maintenance schedule for your car’s make and model and lets you track your auto repair history. In addition, it tells you about any safety recalls for your vehicle and can even remind you when your registration needs to be renewed.
3. Fuelly
With Fuelly, you can track your car’s mileage and receive detailed fuel consumption data. This allows you to monitor vehicle performance and take proactive steps at the first sign of faltering fuel efficiency.
These are just some apps that make car care easier. All of them are available for both iOS and Android devices.
Automotive
Accidents and collisions: Turn to dent repair specialists for seamless bodywork
Have you ever backed into a garage door after mistakenly putting your car in reverse rather than drive? Or perhaps you’ve clipped a garbage can while turning, or possibly scratched your bumper in a parking lot?
These types of accidents can happen to even the most careful drivers. What’s more, black ice and other hazardous conditions can easily result in a fender bender. Even if your car is parked, all it takes is a minor mishap to leave your door, hood, or bumper with a dent. In short, there are a variety of ways your vehicle can get dinged, scratched, or otherwise damaged.
Leave it to the pros
Depending on the extent of the damage, you might be tempted to deal with scratches and dents yourself. Certainly, you can pick up a body repair kit at any store that sells car parts, and there are plenty of tutorial videos you can consult online. Just keep in mind that removing dents is harder than it looks, and there are plenty of ways to get it wrong.
In addition to lowering the value of your car, a botched repair could cost more to fix than the initial damage, weaken the surrounding metal and leave your car vulnerable to rust. Rather than take this risk, it’s best to leave bodywork to a professional.
Auto body repair specialists have the expertise, equipment, and experience to get the job done right. If your car is looking worse for wear, make an appointment at an auto body shop or collision repair center in your area.
Automotive
Should you repair or replace your car?
Are you wondering whether you should repair or replace your car? If so, here are some tips that can help you determine if it’s time to invest in a new set of wheels.
Do the math
Compare the cost of the repairs your car needs to the current market value of your vehicle. Book an inspection to get an estimate on the repair work, and look online to determine the market value of your car’s make, model, and year.
If the cost of fixing your car is greater than its current estimated value, then it’s probably best to trade in your old set of wheels. However, if your vehicle is well maintained and the repairs will extend its lifespan by at least several years, then getting a skilled mechanic to fix your car is a worthwhile investment.
Be wary of major repairs
Certain types of car problems are more serious than others and serve as an indication that it’s time to trade in your current ride. This is often the case if the engine or transmission breaks down or if the body or chassis falls into disrepair. With few exceptions, major restorations are best avoided.
Evaluate your situation
There are a number of personal and financial factors to take into account when deciding whether to repair or replace your car. Ask yourself the following:
• Does your car still align with your values and lifestyle?
• Is your car reliable?
• Is it fully paid for?
• Are the needed repairs likely to be the first in a string of many?
• How much would it cost to purchase the car that you want?
By reflecting on these and other pertinent questions, you’ll be able to weigh the pros and cons and come to an informed decision.
Finally, when evaluating whether to repair or replace your car, keep in mind any anticipated future changes such as the arrival of a family member, starting a new job, or moving to a different town.
