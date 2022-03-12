Car tech for elderly drivers

Even the most cautious driver can get into a fender bender. Here’s an overview of the people who will be there to help you if you’re in an accident.

• Paramedic. If you, another driver, or anyone else is injured, they’ll be transported by ambulance to the nearest hospital.

• Insurer. It’s important to contact your insurer as soon as possible after getting into a car accident. They’ll assess the situation and help you file a claim.

• Autobody specialist. If your vehicle gets banged up, an autobody specialist can restore your car’s body and paint to its original condition.

• Mechanic. If you bring your vehicle to a garage, a mechanic will inspect it from top to bottom. They’ll assess the damage as well as replace or repair any broken parts.

• Police officer. In some instances, you may be required to call the police. This is the case if there are injuries, if the damaged vehicles are obstructing traffic or if one of the drivers has committed a criminal act, such as speeding or driving under the influence.

• Auto glass specialist. If your windshield is cracked, chipped, or shattered, an auto glass specialist can evaluate the damage and make the necessary repairs.

• Tow truck driver. If you can no longer safely drive your vehicle, you’ll need to call a tow truck driver and transport it to the nearest garage.

• Car rental provider. While your damaged vehicle is being fixed, you may need to rent a car so you can continue to partake in your day-to-day activities.

Additionally, if you want to press charges against the other driver, you may need to hire a lawyer to represent you.