Chamber News
Card My Yard opens in Front Royal
The Phillips Family; Kisha, Tracy, Lucy, and Emme are excited to bring Card My Yard to Front Royal and the surrounding areas. Residents of Front Royal for nearly 15 years, this family has a history participating in Town Government, Little League Softball, Girl Scouts, and Parks and Rec activities.
Card My Yard exists to serve our community with joy and partner with local organizations to help them celebrate. As the Premier Yard Greeting company, they strive to grow and expand while serving the needs of their customers.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Kisha with a ribbon-cutting on August 11, 2021.
For more information, visit their website or call Kisha at 540-771-4596.
This is an independently owned and operated franchise licensed by Card My Yard Franchising, LLC.
Game Studio opens on Main Street, Front Royal
There is a new game in town. Game Studio has opened at 213 E. Main Street in Front Royal. Game Stop is owned by Alexandria and Devin Moon stands.
Game Studio is a locally owned game and art store, which also sells cards for Pokemon, Magic the Gathering, Yu-gi-oh, and Dragonball. They offer tournament games with prizes. Check out their original artwork, crafts, and prints too.
Turnmeyer Galleries celebrates opening of new store location on Main Street
Turnmeyer Galleries at 407B East Main Street in Front Royal held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 22nd to celebrate the opening of their new store location.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers, welcomed Scott and Pam to Main Street Front Royal.
Turnmeyer Galleries is a Fine Art Boutique Gift Gallery and not just your ordinary boutique gift shop or art gallery, they blend the best of both to offer something for everyone. Stop in and enjoy browsing through the local fine art photography, metalwork, and more. Or look for that perfect gift for yourself or someone else. You’ll love their hand-picked selection of apparel, jewelry, food, soap and bath, housewares, and more.
Turnmeyer Galleries is also the home of Scott Turnmeyer Photography, offering not only the finest photographic prints by Scott from the local area and around the world, but the highest quality portrait services for both those looking for indoor and outdoor services. Want to learn more about photography? Scott utilizes their classroom environment to teach photography classes and provides workshops throughout the region.
Find out more on their website and Facebook page.
Millionaire Maker 2021 Golf Event
There’s still room for more teams! Make sure you register before April 30th – the price goes up May 1st. Join us on Friday, May 14th at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club for the Millionaire Maker Golf Event. Not only will you enjoy a terrific round of golf, great food, and prizes, but 4 lucky individuals will have the chance to shoot for a hole in one for a Million dollars. The event will sell out so register today!
Sponsorship is available and is a great way to market and promote your business. You can find available sponsorship information here. Thanks to Aire Serv of the Shenandoah Valley, Amana, and Johnstone Supply – The Wallace Group, our Presenting Sponsors.
Download the brochure and registration form here.
Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop re-opens in Front Royal
The Front Royal Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop location is expanding! The new location is at 425 South Street, Front Royal (Former Peebles Store). Blue Ridge Hospice CEO/President Cheryl Hamilton Fried made the opening remarks along with CFO Cheryl Ringer.
The re-opening was on March 6, 2021, at 9 am. The Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce was on hand with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and remarks from Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell and Board of Supervisor Cheryl Cullers.
March 6th was also the first day of its Electronic Recycling Program. Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift stores will now be accepting your unwanted and out-of-date electronic devices. For more information, visit brhospice.org/erecycling/.
For almost 40 years Blue Ridge Hospice has helped guide patients and their families through the final months and weeks of life. With warmth and compassion, They have provided dignity and comfort, as well as physical, emotional, and spiritual care to people of all ages.
If you’re living with a life-limiting illness, caring for a loved one with an advanced illness, or grieving the loss of someone near to you, Blue Ridge Hospice can help.
Blue Ridge Hospice is a thriving not-for-profit healthcare organization with a robust staff and years of experience providing excellent hospice care to patients in the Northern Shenandoah Valley region.
Blue Ridge Hospice now provides care to the City of Winchester and counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Fauquier, and Western Loudoun.
Blue Ridge Hospice sets the standard for quality hospice care and is accredited by The Joint Commission. The Joint Commission inspects Blue Ridge Hospice for compliance with Medicare regulations, as well as other rigorous standards, at least every three years.
September Chamber Events
WHAT MATTERS Warren-The Front Royal/ Warren County Chamber of Commerce is kicking off fall with three fabulous opportunities for business owners, citizens and tourists alike! In this interview, Nikki Foster Cales shares three of their top events for September.
Don’t miss the many other activities hosted by the Chamber or its members by signing up for their complimentary weekly email list at https://frontroyalchamber.com/contact/enewsletter-signup/. Do you know of a small business or nonprofit which would benefit from the marketing, education and networking that membership provides (starting at $125 per year)? If so, please share the membership application: https://frontroyalchamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Membership-Application-2018.pdf
Stop by the Chamber office for a chat with Niki or Pam to learn more about the impressive rewards of being a part of this dynamic organization*:
201 E. 2nd Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
540.635.3185
www.frontroyalchamber.com
nfoster@frontroyalchamber.com
FALL PROFESSIONAL HEAD SHOT EVENT
Put your best face forward! Fall is unofficially here and it’s time to update your professional image. The Chamber has partnered with Tolliver Studios to update your professional head shot on September 10th (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) and September 12th (noon-6 p.m.). $40/Chamber members $55/Non-members. You will receive one digital image of your choice. Additional images available through Tolliver Studios. Appointments available every 15 minutes. Contact the Chamber 540.635.3185 to reserve your spot today. Payment must be received in advance of the event.
SMALL BUSINESS COMMITTEE HOSTS JOB FAIR
The Chamber’s Small Business Committee invites employers to participate in our Fall Job Fair to be held at Samuels Public Library on September 10th, 1:30-4 p.m.
Employer contract can be found here:
https://frontroyalchamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Job-Fair-Contract-Sept-2019.pdf
Individuals seeking employment are encouraged to come prepared, bring resumes and dress to impress! Contact the Chamber at 540-635-3185 or info@frontroyalchamber.com with questions.
2019 RIVER & BREWS FESTIVAL
(FORMERLY BREW & BLUES FESTIVAL)
Fun abounds in downtown Front Royal, Virginia on Saturday, September 21, 2019! Bring your family and enjoy a day of fun, delicious food, great live entertainment, and of course, beer tasting. The festival gates open at noon with activities (including corn hole and yard games) and live entertainment all day until 6 p.m.
Come and enjoy tastings of 60+ different beers from breweries all over Virginia and elsewhere. Food trucks and vendors will be offer a myriad of tasty treats and you can always stroll downtown and enjoy one of our many fantastic local eateries. Downtown also offers a wide array of unique shopping opportunities and historic walking tours and museums for your enjoyment as well. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and find a seat around the gazebo to enjoy live entertainment. The entertainment schedule is as follows: Ryan Jewel Noon – 2:30 p.m. and The Reflex Band 3 – 5:30 p.m.
Admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the gate for beer tasters. Beer tasters will receive a commemorative souvenir tasting glass, a wristband and 5 tickets for samplings or the purchase of full beers. Additional beer tickets will be available for purchase. VIP $65 and only 100 are sold.
Advance tickets can be purchased in a number of ways; Online or by visiting the Chamber of Commerce at 201 E. 2nd Street, Front Royal or the Front Royal Visitor Center at 414 E. Main Street, Front Royal. General Admission is FREE. Beer tasters must be 21 years of age or older and will be required to present a photo I.D.
BENEFITS OF CHAMBER MEMBERSHIPvSamuels Public Library
Your annual investment in the Chamber is tax-deductible as a business expense and start at $135 for sole proprietorships (there are also a substantially discounted memberships for individuals, non-profits and Realtors affiliated with a member firm in good standing).
Membership Application 2019
https://frontroyalchamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Membership-Application-2018.pdf
A national study performed by The Schapiro Group (Atlanta-based strategic consulting firm) showed that a business, which has invested in membership in a local Chamber of Commerce, enjoys a 49 percent increase in its consumer favorability, and there is an 80 percent increase in the likelihood that consumers will patronize the business in the future.
Benefits of Membership
*ABOVE INFORMATION FROM WEBSITE @ www.frontroyalchamber.com
Ask any happy Chamber member for a reference about the many ways membership has contributed to their business! Not a business owner? Join with a discounted individual membership and/or become a much-needed volunteer (enjoy unlimited rewarding opportunities for service that can fit around your busy schedule).
WHAT MATTERS:
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and Youtube. They are also shared with the Royal Examiner online (most are distributed in their daily email blast to thousands of local residents). Sign up for the Royal Examiner at www.royalexaminer.com and check out the “WHAT MATTERS Warren” tab under “Features.”
Learn more about Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com–check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved with her local or international nonprofit work, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Town Tip Thursday: Chamber business after hours at Bushel Pub
Town Tip Thursday, A WHAT MATTERS Initiative
TIP: Visit Bushel Pub, “Tapped by the Apple House” on Tuesday, 10/23 from 5:30-7PM for the FR/WC Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours! It’s a great chance to sample some of their featured VA wine, beer and hard ciders as well as to learn about the wonderful benefits of chamber membership.
Bushel Pub is open Tues-Sunday from 11am-8pm and serves ONLY Virginia beverages and pub fare. Of course the famous Apple House BBQ and Donuts are also always “on tap.” Contact Katie Tewell to book your holiday parties, events, rehearsal dinners or family gatherings at the Bushel Pub (540-636-6329) or stop by The Apple House at 4675 John Marshall Hwy in Linden. Check The Apple House Facebook page or website for updates and specials! Learn more about the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce on their Facebook Page.
Tuesday’s Event Page
