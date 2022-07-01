Livestream - FR Cardinals
Cardinals vs Harrisonburg Turks – July 3 – Double-Header
Sunday, July 3, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 4:00 pm – it’s a double-header.
Front Royal Cardinals vs Winchester Royals – Saturday, July 2
Saturday, July 2, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Front Royal Cardinals vs Purceville Cannons
Monday, June 27, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Front Royal Cardinals vs Strasburg Express
Friday, June 24, 2022. The game will be live-stream. Pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Front Royal Cardinals vs Woodstock River Bandits
Front Royal Cardinals vs Covington Lumberjacks – Double Header
Sunday, June 19, 2022. The game will be live-stream. Pre-game action should begin at 4:00 pm.
Front Royal Cardinals vs Woodstock River Bandits
Saturday, June 18, 2022. The game will be live-stream. Pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Upcoming Events
Jul
1
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
7:30 pm 2022 Independence Day Band Concert @ Northern Virginia 4H Center
2022 Independence Day Band Concert @ Northern Virginia 4H Center
Jul 1 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
American Legion Community Band presents Independence Day concert at the Northern Virginia 4H Center amphitheater, before fireworks at dusk. Music features a range of American band traditions, from Sousa marches to circus marches (Karl King),[...]
Jul
2
Sat
10:00 am A Tree-mendous Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Tree-mendous Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 2 @ 10:00 am – Jul 3 @ 11:00 am
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Paul Guay and explore the rich natural history of trees along the park’s Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the[...]
11:30 am Declaration of Independence reading @ Warren Heritage Society
Declaration of Independence reading @ Warren Heritage Society
Jul 2 @ 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
On 2 July, at 11:30, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will read the Declaration of Independence on the porch of the Archives at the Warren Heritage Society. [...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Jul
4
Mon
3:00 pm 4th of July Celebration @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
4th of July Celebration @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 4 @ 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Jul
6
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 6 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
8
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 8 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Jul
9
Sat
all-day Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 9 – Jul 10 all-day
Historic Area. Don’t miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful Historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon[...]