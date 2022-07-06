Job Market
Career change: Why you should consult a career counselor
The pandemic prompted thousands of people to reflect on their priorities in all areas of their lives. As a result, many people decided to start new careers that more closely aligned with their values or were in a less vulnerable sector. If this sounds like you, find out why it’s important to carefully plan your career transition by consulting a career counselor.
An essential reflection
In theory, changing careers when your job no longer suits you can be a good idea. However, choosing a completely different field isn’t something you can do overnight. In fact, decisions made on the spur of the moment can have unfortunate consequences.
If you want to better understand your professional strengths, weaknesses, and priorities, it’s advisable to meet with a career counselor. A career counselor can speak with you and give you various questionnaires and tests to help you make a targeted career plan.
A range of possibilities
A career counselor can help guide you towards a career that’s consistent with your current living situation, including your family status. These professionals have experience with several types of clients and may help you uncover career options you never knew existed.
Are you on a limited budget and unable to afford a private career counselor? If so, many community organizations offer free or low-cost career counseling services. Contact one in your local area to find out more.
Job Market
How to get more responses to your job ads
You must have a well-written employment listing to attract the best candidates. Therefore, you must carefully distribute it to reach the type of talent you’re looking for while optimizing your recruiting budget. Here are a handful of ways to publicize your employment opportunities.
• Networks of colleagues and acquaintances. You or your employees may already know the ideal person.
• Government employment agencies. Their employment services can match you with suitable job seekers.
• Job fairs or employment expos. These events put you in direct contact with a variety of potential candidates.
• College or university placement services. Be the first to recruit new graduates.
• Recruiting agencies. Professional recruiters can provide you with a pool of preselected candidates that meet your requirements.
• Employment websites. These platforms provide high visibility and enable you to receive applications quickly and at any time of day.
• Publications. Consider posting in your local newspaper, especially if you’d prefer to hire from within your community.
• Your company’s website. Create a careers page on your website.
• Professional organizations. This resource helps talent within a specific discipline.
• Social media. Let the information circulate among your networks of followers and acquaintances.
Finally, don’t forget to advertise your employment opportunities internally.
Job Market
7 jobs for people who like to work outdoors
Do you find the idea of spending your entire workday within the confines of four walls unthinkable? Here are some of the many jobs that could satisfy your need to work outside in the fresh air.
1. Roofer. If you like hands-on work, are in good physical shape, and aren’t afraid of heights, you could make a good living installing and repairing roofs.
2. Land surveyor. Are you interested in mathematics, geography, and the law? This career combines these three fields of study with fieldwork and office work.
3. Horticulturist. Do you love nature and have an artistic side? You can put these qualities to work, creating and maintaining spectacular gardens. This service is in demand for domestic properties and businesses like golf clubs.
4. Game warden. If you love animals, why not contribute to their protection and conservation? In this line of work, you’ll enforce regulations that protect wildlife and conduct investigations.
5. Farmer. This occupation is essential for keeping the population fed. Although it can be demanding, it’s also rewarding. Whether working the land, raising livestock, or combining the two, farming offers a wide range of possibilities
6. Adventure tour guide. If you feel the call of the great outdoors, enjoy human interaction, and are a good leader, this job may be for you. Share your passion with others by leading kayak expeditions or wilderness hikes.
7. Geologist. If you’re fascinated by natural phenomena like cliff erosion, you can observe this process firsthand and study its impacts. Bear in mind that some of your work will have to be done in an office.
Contact an employment service agency in your area to find out about other exciting job opportunities.
Job Market
Best practices for emailing your CV
Do you have to respond to an employment offer by email? If so, adopt the following best practices to improve your chance of success.
• Use a professional email address. An email address that starts with chocolate137 doesn’t project a professional image. Instead, use your first and last names.
• Be specific in the subject line. If you don’t want your message to go directly to the junk folder, include the precise title of the job and the listing number if applicable. Your subject line should look like this: Application for Press Relations Officer position.
• Pay attention to your writing. If the body of the email serves as your official cover letter, include an overview of your experience and skills and why you think the recruiter should look at your CV. If you attach your cover letter, opt for a concise email message inviting the reader to look at the attachments. In any case, your email message must be error-free and end with an appropriately polite closing.
• Send your documents in PDF format. Using PDF format will ensure the recruiter won’t have to deal with corrupted formatting or, worse, attachments they can’t open at all. Moreover, give your attachments clear filenames, like CV_firstname_surname_position.
Finally, check your inbox regularly, including your spam folder, so you can reply promptly to any responses you receive. Best of luck with your job search.
Job Market
Career focus: survey technician
Are you looking for a job where you can work with mathematics and be an essential part of construction projects of all sizes? If so, a career as a land survey technician may be right for you.
Job description
Survey technicians work alongside land surveyors, measuring land and buildings to delineate property construction. This work includes private homes, businesses, and public interests like roads and bridges. Moreover, survey technicians use various tools to determine precise geographic coordinates, analyze latitude and longitude and measure elevation and contours.
Survey technicians can specialize in specific disciplines, such as geodetic, topographic, legal, or engineering surveys.
Necessary skills
If you’re interested in a career as a survey technician, you must enjoy working on a team and spending time outdoors. You must also have a knack for math and geometry, as well as a good eye for detail. Physical dexterity and spatial awareness are equally essential qualities.
Work environment
Survey technicians often work for consulting firms, government agencies, and state-owned enterprises. They also work for private organizations in the forestry, mining, and construction industries.
Does this kind of work appeal to you? If so, check out the training programs offered in your area to learn more.
Job Market
4 tips for recruiting during a labor shortage
Are you looking for one or two candidates to round out your team, but the scant labor market is making it difficult? Here are four tips to help you land new employees in a challenging time.
1. Pay attention to your brand
Harness the potential of your social networks to publicize your company’s successes, the causes you support, or other information that reflects your organization’s values. Moreover, don’t forget to let people know about the company culture and working conditions.
2. Be flexible
Be open and adaptable with your selection criteria. For example, be prepared to hire someone who may not tick all the boxes but who has the potential to develop within your organization.
3. Make your offer quickly
The labor shortage allows candidates to choose from several employment opportunities. Therefore, if a candidate stands out, move quickly through the recruiting process to avoid missing your chance.
4. Call on the experts
Use a recruitment agency to help you find suitable candidates. For instance, recruiters can help you position your company as an appealing employer.
These are some of the many strategies that can help you make your company shine and attract new talent. Don’t hesitate to seek the services of professionals who can help you find a winning formula.
Job Market
5 inexcusable résumé mistakes
Do you want to make a career change? Before sending your résumé to potential employers, make sure you haven’t made any of the following errors.
1. It’s not up to date. If you haven’t updated your CV in a while, make sure it isn’t missing relevant employment information. Think about the position you’re applying for and trim any extraneous details that could take away from your skills.
2. It mentions incomplete knowledge. Don’t exaggerate your skills by saying you gained experience working with specific technologies in your studies or a previous job if you didn’t.
3. It lacks precision. Does your CV say you worked for a company from 2021 to 2022? This is ambiguous and could mean the job lasted two years or two months. Therefore, include the months for each job you list to avoid misunderstandings.
4. It misrepresents your abilities. Don’t try to make yourself look better by including false information in your CV. If the manager finds out you lied, this could potentially harm your reputation.
5. It doesn’t include contact information. In addition to your email address, your CV must include your mailing address and telephone number. This makes it easier for recruiters to contact you. It also gives them an idea of the distance between your home and the office.
Do you need help updating your CV? Consider hiring a résumé writing and editing service near you.
