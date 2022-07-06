Career change: Why you should consult a career counselor

The pandemic prompted thousands of people to reflect on their priorities in all areas of their lives. As a result, many people decided to start new careers that more closely aligned with their values or were in a less vulnerable sector. If this sounds like you, find out why it’s important to carefully plan your career transition by consulting a career counselor.

An essential reflection

In theory, changing careers when your job no longer suits you can be a good idea. However, choosing a completely different field isn’t something you can do overnight. In fact, decisions made on the spur of the moment can have unfortunate consequences.

If you want to better understand your professional strengths, weaknesses, and priorities, it’s advisable to meet with a career counselor. A career counselor can speak with you and give you various questionnaires and tests to help you make a targeted career plan.

A range of possibilities

A career counselor can help guide you towards a career that’s consistent with your current living situation, including your family status. These professionals have experience with several types of clients and may help you uncover career options you never knew existed.

Are you on a limited budget and unable to afford a private career counselor? If so, many community organizations offer free or low-cost career counseling services. Contact one in your local area to find out more.