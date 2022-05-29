Career focus: survey technician

Are you looking for a job where you can work with mathematics and be an essential part of construction projects of all sizes? If so, a career as a land survey technician may be right for you.

Job description

Survey technicians work alongside land surveyors, measuring land and buildings to delineate property construction. This work includes private homes, businesses, and public interests like roads and bridges. Moreover, survey technicians use various tools to determine precise geographic coordinates, analyze latitude and longitude and measure elevation and contours.

Survey technicians can specialize in specific disciplines, such as geodetic, topographic, legal, or engineering surveys.

Necessary skills

If you’re interested in a career as a survey technician, you must enjoy working on a team and spending time outdoors. You must also have a knack for math and geometry, as well as a good eye for detail. Physical dexterity and spatial awareness are equally essential qualities.

Work environment

Survey technicians often work for consulting firms, government agencies, and state-owned enterprises. They also work for private organizations in the forestry, mining, and construction industries.

Does this kind of work appeal to you? If so, check out the training programs offered in your area to learn more.