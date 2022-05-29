Job Market
Career focus: survey technician
Are you looking for a job where you can work with mathematics and be an essential part of construction projects of all sizes? If so, a career as a land survey technician may be right for you.
Job description
Survey technicians work alongside land surveyors, measuring land and buildings to delineate property construction. This work includes private homes, businesses, and public interests like roads and bridges. Moreover, survey technicians use various tools to determine precise geographic coordinates, analyze latitude and longitude and measure elevation and contours.
Survey technicians can specialize in specific disciplines, such as geodetic, topographic, legal, or engineering surveys.
Necessary skills
If you’re interested in a career as a survey technician, you must enjoy working on a team and spending time outdoors. You must also have a knack for math and geometry, as well as a good eye for detail. Physical dexterity and spatial awareness are equally essential qualities.
Work environment
Survey technicians often work for consulting firms, government agencies, and state-owned enterprises. They also work for private organizations in the forestry, mining, and construction industries.
Does this kind of work appeal to you? If so, check out the training programs offered in your area to learn more.
Job Market
4 tips for recruiting during a labor shortage
Are you looking for one or two candidates to round out your team, but the scant labor market is making it difficult? Here are four tips to help you land new employees in a challenging time.
1. Pay attention to your brand
Harness the potential of your social networks to publicize your company’s successes, the causes you support, or other information that reflects your organization’s values. Moreover, don’t forget to let people know about the company culture and working conditions.
2. Be flexible
Be open and adaptable with your selection criteria. For example, be prepared to hire someone who may not tick all the boxes but who has the potential to develop within your organization.
3. Make your offer quickly
The labor shortage allows candidates to choose from several employment opportunities. Therefore, if a candidate stands out, move quickly through the recruiting process to avoid missing your chance.
4. Call on the experts
Use a recruitment agency to help you find suitable candidates. For instance, recruiters can help you position your company as an appealing employer.
These are some of the many strategies that can help you make your company shine and attract new talent. Don’t hesitate to seek the services of professionals who can help you find a winning formula.
Job Market
5 inexcusable résumé mistakes
Do you want to make a career change? Before sending your résumé to potential employers, make sure you haven’t made any of the following errors.
1. It’s not up to date. If you haven’t updated your CV in a while, make sure it isn’t missing relevant employment information. Think about the position you’re applying for and trim any extraneous details that could take away from your skills.
2. It mentions incomplete knowledge. Don’t exaggerate your skills by saying you gained experience working with specific technologies in your studies or a previous job if you didn’t.
3. It lacks precision. Does your CV say you worked for a company from 2021 to 2022? This is ambiguous and could mean the job lasted two years or two months. Therefore, include the months for each job you list to avoid misunderstandings.
4. It misrepresents your abilities. Don’t try to make yourself look better by including false information in your CV. If the manager finds out you lied, this could potentially harm your reputation.
5. It doesn’t include contact information. In addition to your email address, your CV must include your mailing address and telephone number. This makes it easier for recruiters to contact you. It also gives them an idea of the distance between your home and the office.
Do you need help updating your CV? Consider hiring a résumé writing and editing service near you.
Job Market
How to minimize job-interview stress
Job interviews can be stressful. However, simply changing the way you think about them can help calm your nerves.
Think of the interview process as a discussion between equals. If you believe the employer has a lot to offer, know that you do too. Consequently, you shouldn’t be shy about showcasing your skills and talents.
Furthermore, stop perceiving job interviews as interrogations. Doing this will only make you feel inferior, undermine your confidence, increase your stress and prevent you from being yourself.
Instead, think of the exchange as two potential business partners getting to know each other.
Job Market
Interview question: ‘Why did you leave your last job?’
If you quit your previous job, it’s normal for potential employers to be curious about why you left. Asking this question can help them determine if your decision was well thought out and if you’re on good terms with your previous employer. Your answer will say a lot about you as a potential candidate.
Don’t bad-mouth your former employer
Even if you left your previous job because of poor working conditions or tense professio¬nal relationships, never blame your former boss. Instead, be diplomatic and use the first-person plural. For example, you could say, “we didn’t see eye to eye.”
Showing that you respect your former employer will give your interviewer a good idea as to what kind of relationships you’ll cultivate with your future managers and colleagues.
Reassure your interviewer
Although most interviewers won’t directly ask you how you left your former job, this question is usually implied. Consequently, stating that your departure was amicable will reassure the interviewer that you aren’t impulsive or confrontational.
It’s a good idea to indicate that you carefully considered your decision and left your position in a responsible and professional manner. If things didn’t go well at your last job, admit that you mishandled the situation and emphasize that you’ve learned from your mistakes. This will let the interviewer know that you won’t repeat these actions in the future.
Job Market
Explore the hidden job market
If you applied for several jobs that were posted online and weren’t successful, you might want to consider exploring the hidden job market. Here’s what you should know.
What’s the hidden job market?
Not all employers immediately turn to online recruitment services to fill their needs. In fact, many jobs never get posted online, and there are companies that don’t have the time or resources to advertise jobs to the public. Additionally, many employers rely on recommendations from their staff to find the perfect candidate.
Why target this market?
If you apply for a job that hasn’t been advertised, you may be one of the few candidates in the running. This can improve your chances of landing the position.
How do you find jobs?
Leverage your connections by making calls, sending emails, and submitting your application package to various employers.
Keep in mind, you may have to step out of your comfort zone to find an unadvertised position.
Job Market
A brief guide to networking
Networking is a great way to let potential employers know you’re open to new opportunities. Here are a few tips for developing your professional network during the pandemic.
Involve the people you know
Let your friends, acquaintances, former colleagues, and classmates know that you’re looking for work. Specify the type of position you’re interested in, and ask them to let you know if they hear about any suitable job openings.
Be proactive on LinkedIn
Simply creating a LinkedIn profile won’t get you noticed by potential employers. You need to make contacts, join discussions and proactively promote yourself.
Participate in local events
Keep up to date with online job fairs, and actively participate in ones that are in your area. Additionally, you can attend conferences, seminars, and symposiums to meet new people.
Remember, networking can increase your chances of being successful in your job search.
