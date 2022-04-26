Local News
Career opportunities available with the City of Winchester and Department of Public Services
Are you looking to start a career path in Public Service? Are you looking to move up within an organization? The City of Winchester and the Department of Public Services invites you to come join our team!
The City has an outstanding strategic plan that includes goals and objectives, a clear vision, and a culture of collaboration. We offer a competitive benefits package that includes free employee only healthcare.
We are recruiting for several positions in our Public Services Department:
- Electricians with a Hiring Bonus of $2,500
- Public Services Technicians with a Hiring Bonus of $1,000
- Plant Mechanics
- Water Treatment Plant Operators
- Wastewater Treatment Plant Operators
We are looking for all levels of experience. For more details and to apply visit www.winchesterva.gov.
Front Royal Rotary ‘shares the wealth’ with check presentations
The Rotary Club of Front Royal opened its cash awards program Friday, April 22, when $11,500 was handed out to representatives of 11 local organizations at the regular Friday Rotary luncheon. Representatives of each of the recipients were there to receive the checks presented by Rotary president Katie McIntyre.
Five organizations, led by Ressie Jeffery Elementary School playground fund ($5,000), received four figure checks. The others were Warren County Educational Endowment ($1,000); St. Luke Community Clinic ($1,000); Blue Ridge Opportunities ($1,000); and Blue Ridge Arts Council ($1,000).
Other recipients were: Front Royal C-CAP ($500); Samuels Public Library ($500); Warren County DARE Program ($500); Warren County Heritage Society ($250); and Warren County Girls’ Softball ($250).
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: American Kestrel
Loki? Kevin? You pick!
This American Kestrel was brought to us last summer as a juvenile after tourists found him in Brooklyn, NY, and drove with him down here to Virginia, where they were slated to fly out of the country. Some time along their journey, they realized that they could not take this bird home with them on the plane, so they stopped at a local police station and dropped the bird off with the officers.
Officers from the station quickly brought this kestrel to us for evaluation. Unfortunately, by the time he got to us, he was already quite habituated. With young birds, just a few days of inappropriate human care can be the difference between a life in the wild and a life in permanent captivity or euthanasia.
Though we are devastated that he cannot be released, we are glad that he will educate the public about his species and live out the rest of his life with us as a Wildlife Ambassador—we just need a name!
Our staff and volunteers have narrowed the names down to Loki and Kevin. Help us decide by donating to the Loki Fundraiser or the Kevin Fundraiser.
These Facebook fundraisers will be open all week, and we will announce the chosen name next Tuesday!
If you do not have a preference on the name, but would like to support this falcon and our other ambassadors, please donate here!
Senior Centers reopen after two years
It’s time to learn to live with COVID-19 and all the variants.
After being closed for an extended period due to COVID-19, Seniors First, The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging announced that all senior centers will reopen.
“Our centers have basically been closed since March 2020. We are extremely excited about this announcement and will reopen our facilities from a health and safety perspective. This would not have been possible without the commitment and compassion of Seniors First staff,” said Jimmy Roberts, Executive Director.
Our number one goal is the health and safety of our participants. The centers have received a thorough cleaning and sanitizing to meet CDC and VDH guidelines. Designated personnel will be onsite to address high touch areas (door handles, railings, desks) throughout the day. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout senior centers and air purifiers have been installed to assist with clean air flow.
In addition to the above-mentioned services, meals may be provided to seniors who do not feel comfortable returning to on-site facilities. Senior Center staff will coordinate and continue supporting daily meal needs.
Clients are welcome to visit any of the re-opened centers to socialize. Staff and instructor-led programs are scheduled to resume when senior centers open at full capacity.
No temperature or daily health checks are required to visit any of the re-opened centers. However, please stay home if you feel ill. Participants will be required to sign a liability waiver to visit senior centers. Current hours and days vary per center. Please check our website at www.seniorsfirst.info for specific information.
CMA’s Subaru of Winchester delivers Subaru of America, Inc. donation to local charity Winchester SPCA
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) and CMA’s Subaru of Winchester presented a check for $28,905 to the Winchester SPCA on Thursday, April 21st at the shelter’s adoption center. The animal shelter was the local beneficiary in the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event. Every new Subaru purchased or leased during the holiday season prompted Subaru to donate $250 to each customer’s choice of charities. CMA’s Subaru of Winchester selected the Winchester SPCA as its hometown charity for the 6th consecutive year.
The check for was presented to SPCA Executive Director, Lavenda Denney by Bobby Williams, General Manager of CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, and regional and national representatives of Subaru of America. Ms. Denney said, “Our partnership with our local Subaru is actually priceless, they have served as our constant supporter and our advocate and have helped us to save the lives of thousands of homeless pets”.
Two Valley Health Hospitals add robotic technology for knee replacement
Valley Health orthopedic surgery teams at Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) and Winchester Medical Center (WMC) have brought on two new surgical robots to help patients seeking relief from arthritic knee pain and immobility through total knee replacement.
Teams led by fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons Mesfin Shibeshi, DO, at WMH and Max Lingamfelter, DO, at WMC, are using robotic technology to aid in same-day total knee reconstruction procedures at both facilities.
“The surgical robot is another enhancement to the comprehensive care our teams provide, from thorough pre-op patient education through surgery and post-op physical therapy, so our patients can get back to living life more fully, more comfortably, faster,” said Julie Miksit, BSN, MBA, Vice President, Operations and Service Lines at Valley Health.
Robot-assisted surgery offers uncompromising steadiness and precision when performing total knee replacements. Paired with the robotic technology, an imaging, and surgical planning interface provides a detailed 3D model of the patient’s unique anatomy, supporting more precise planning of incisions and implant placement before surgery. During the procedure, the surgeon can guide the robotic arm to achieve the predetermined surgical plan with a high level of accuracy, while also having the freedom to make intraoperative adjustments, if needed. This level of surgical personalization and precision can limit soft tissue damage, preserve bone, and reduce post-surgical pain for some patients.
About 25% of American adults have arthritis. It is a leading cause of work disability, with annual costs for medical care and lost earnings of $303.5 billion. Replacing a knee or hip joint damaged by osteoarthritis with a prosthesis is one of the most common orthopedic procedures. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), 90% of people who have a knee replacement experience a significant reduction in pain.
The Valley Health orthopedics team completes more than 1,000 total joint replacement procedures each year, offering relief for those with joints damaged by degenerative arthritis, injury, or wear and tear. Refinements in surgery, pain management, and rehabilitation have continued to improve the overall experience. For many, joint replacement is now an outpatient surgery and patients go home the same day.
“The robot was an important addition to our orthopedic surgery program at Warren Memorial,” said Dr. Shibeshi. “The individualized 3D pre-planning is exceptional, and the robotic arm is a very stable, precision extension of the surgeon’s hands. We are excited to offer patients this advancement for the long-term relief of knee pain and immobility.” WMH was the first Valley Health hospital to earn the Gold Seal of Approval® for Total Knee Replacement and Total Hip Replacement Certification from The Joint Commission, recognizing its compliance with rigorous performance standards for safe, high-quality joint replacement care. This certification attests to the quality of the hospital’s total joint program, from pre-surgical consultation and patient education to surgery, pain management, rehabilitation, and follow-up.
One of the first patients to benefit from the new robotic equipment at WMH was Front Royal resident Marie McDaniel, age 75, an avid walker despite severe arthritis and bone spurs. She has been very pleased with the personal care she has received from the whole team, before, during, and after her mid-March outpatient surgery. “They’re the best of the best,” McDaniel said of the WMH team. “They still have small-town caring and compassion, and give great medical, but also personal and psychological, care.” She began physical therapy at Valley Health’s Riverton Commons location with realistic expectations. “I’m not a patient person, but I have a wonderful physical therapist I absolutely adore,” she said.
Dr. Lingamfelter, as well as Dr. Shibeshi, is fellowship-trained and experienced in all levels of orthopedic surgery complexity. “Robotic-assisted surgery is the next evolution in total joint replacement and delivers a level of accuracy which is beyond the human eye,” said Dr. Lingamfelter. “Using this technology, we are able to plan and create a 3-dimensional model of the knee before the bone is cut, which allows us to predict how the knee will respond to these implants. This delivers a more consistent and reproducible feel to every knee and allows us to achieve this goal using the most conservative bony cuts.”
One of Dr. Lingamfelter’s patients, Trista Runion, 47, of Martinsburg, WV, had sustained multiple gymnastics injuries and previously struggled to hike and climb stadium steps at sporting events. “My knees are so bad I can’t do a lot of things. It’s especially hard to address being overweight when exercise is so painful,” she said. “Dr. Lingamfelter was very compassionate; he didn’t judge, he just wanted to help.” Runion has had very little surgical pain since her robotic procedure in March and has made tremendous functional gains throughout her postoperative recovery. “I’ve never felt this stable,” she said, adding that Dr. Lingamfelter’s robot-assisted team will replace her other knee in mid-May.
For more information about orthopedic services at Valley Health, visit valleyhealthlink.com/ortho.
Warren County runner is a Boston Marathon ‘streaker’ with a heart for helping others
Warren County resident Nancy Smith is part of an elite group—runners who have completed 22 or more consecutive Boston Marathon races. She finished this year’s marathon on April 18, with an official finish time that was 30 minutes under the required time for her to maintain her streak.
Boston Marathon officials in February contacted Ms. Smith to inform her that she was one of only 181 athletes who held an active streak of 21 or more consecutive marathons, and just one of 24 female entrants. When she hits 25 consecutive years of running the marathon, Smith will become a part of the runner-led Quarter Century Club (QCC), a group of Boston Marathoners who have completed 25 or more consecutive races.
Of the 109 members of the QCC with active streaks, about half are from the Northeast; about a third are from Massachusetts, according to the Boston Athletic Association. Perks of the club include a team dinner and a bus ride to the start. ‘Streakers’ with 25 or more consecutive finishes are allowed to register early for the next marathon without needing a qualifying time.
Smith and her husband, both retired teachers, moved to Warren County from Michigan in October 2020. Citing the cold winters—and harsher training conditions for Nancy—the couple relocated to Warren County to be closer to family.
A runner since her college days, Smith said that having a career, raising three children and pursuing a master’s degree caused running to take a back seat to other things, though she began running earnestly again about 26 years ago.
Training is definitely easier in Warren County, she said. “I never expected to be on this journey for so long. Looking back at it, I don’t take any of it for granted,” she said in a Monday morning phone conversation.
Smith says that while she is committed to her training, she has cut back a little over the years. She currently runs four of seven days, averaging 35-40 miles per week.
In addition to staying the course for 22 consecutive marathon runs, Smith is also part of a group of 500 who run on the charity team of Dana-Farber. This year’s Boston Marathon marked the seventh year she has run as part of the fundraiser group.
The group has raised $6.1 million for innovative cancer research; Smith herself has raised a total of $45,000 over the last seven years, with $8,555 going into the charity’s coffers this year. “I feel honored to run in honor and memory of my patient partner, Brooke Mulford,” Smith said.
Sadly, Brooke lost her battle with cancer in June 2018. Her mother, Amy, keeps in touch with Smith, and after this year’s Boston Marathon, she sent Smith a photo taken during the race when Smith ran past, bearing Brooke’s image on the back of her shirt.
To learn more about the Dana-Farber charity team, or to donate to Smith’s fundraiser, click here: Make a Donation to Support a Runner – Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge (jimmyfund.org)
