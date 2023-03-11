Health
Caregiving: How to talk to someone with Alzheimer’s disease
It can be difficult to communicate effectively with a parent or relative with Alzheimer’s disease. Here’s some advice from experts quoted in the Harvard Health Letter:
- Don’t shout. Hearing is not the problem. Speak in a calm, warm tone of voice.
- Include the person in conversation whenever possible. People in the early stages of the disease complain that others talk about them as if they aren’t there.
- Use simple words and avoid too many pronouns: He, she. Use names instead.
- Use leading statements rather than open-ended questions. Ask if he would like a cup of coffee, for example, instead of asking what he would like to drink.
- Make eye contact, touch, and be conscious of your body language. Nonverbal cues become increasingly important as the disease progresses.
- Say things that express positive emotions. As you leave, say that you enjoyed the visit so much.
- Make the most of the last word. Sufferers often latch on to the last word in a statement, probably because it’s the easiest to remember. Ask which he wants to wear, red or blue. He will say “blue.” It makes him feel as though he has decided for himself.
- Don’t make him wait. A shortened attention span can make waiting even a few minutes a trying time. Often, problems with grooming or eating are the result of waiting for a caregiver to get organized — not the activity itself.
Hospital-at-home: Lower costs, improved outcomes
Patients with certain conditions may have a new care option that allows them to bypass longer inpatient stays and receive higher levels of care at home. Hospital-at-home, or HaH, is growing in the U.S. as demand increases for inpatient beds and health systems look for ways to control costs, according to Healthcare Finance. While the concept has been studied and utilized to some degree since the 1970s, interest has increased dramatically over the past few years as more baby boomers age into Medicare and the cost of care continues to rise.
How it works: In order to be eligible for HaH care, patients must be medically stable with conditions that can be managed remotely and have stable housing with functioning HVAC and climate control, according to the American Hospital Association. HaH patients also need reliable social support with caregivers who can assist them during their at-home hospitalization. Patients receive daily visits from providers in their homes or through telehealth appointments. Care teams can remotely monitor patients around the clock using devices that collect data (such as blood pressure or oxygen saturation).
For patients, the benefits include a familiar environment with their preferred foods and uninterrupted sleep. According to Forbes, the routine nighttime wake-ups, beeping machines, and fluorescent lighting in hospitals can be disorienting. And according to the American Hospital Association, a more restful environment helps prevent the onset of delirium, reduces infection and fall risk, and promotes greater mobility. In addition, for caregivers who spend long hours looking after their loved ones, patient homes are usually more comfortable and spacious than a busy hospital room with a couch or chair at most.
The benefits are increasingly clear as more hospitals and health systems adopt HaH programs. According to a study published in 2021 in JAMA Network Open, patients in HaH programs had a similar mortality risk as patients in traditional inpatient settings, but their readmission risk decreased by 26 percent, along with a decreased risk for admission into a long-term care facility.
Another study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that HaH reduced the odds of unplanned hospitalization by 55 percent and healthcare costs by 47 percent over one month.
March is Workplace Eye Health and Safety Month: Where are you most likely to suffer an eye injury? At work
In spite of safety programs and protective equipment, more than 2,000 working people in the U.S. suffer eye injuries each day.
Damage to the eyes is usually caused when something unexpected happens. It could be a sudden splash of a caustic chemical or an airborne sliver of metal.
Workplace injuries are the leading cause of vision loss and blindness resulting from an accident. Of the 2,000 injuries per day, 10 to 20 percent will be disabling because of temporary or permanent vision loss.
Many of those injured say they didn’t think they needed to wear eye protection or were wearing inappropriate eyewear.
Doctors at the American Academy of Ophthalmology say proper eye protection is vital, especially in construction, manufacturing, and automotive repair.
Eye health includes more than accident prevention. Eye fatigue and difficulty focusing have become common problems as more people use computers. But by themselves, computer screens don’t damage vision.
To reduce eye fatigue, computer users should take frequent breaks and rearrange their workstations for easier access to their computers. Wearing proper glasses or contact lenses can often relieve eye fatigue.
Sometimes, heating and air conditioning systems can make the eyes dry and scratchy. It could make you think something is in your eye. Over-the-counter eye drops usually relieve symptoms. If the problem continues, see your eye care professional for an evaluation.
There you have it: Wear eye protection when there is even the slightest chance of an injury, and make changes in your workstation to relieve eye fatigue.
Your eyes will be safer and healthier if you make the extra effort.
What’s the difference between a crown and a veneer?
Do you have a damaged tooth or want to improve the overall appearance of your smile? Depending on your situation, there are a few options available. Here’s a look at the difference between veneers and crowns and when each method should be used.
Crown
A crown is a natural-looking cap that fits completely over the tooth. It’s typically used to reinforce a tooth after a major cavity, severe fracture, or root canal, but it can also cover discolored teeth. The crown is made using an impression of the damaged tooth and those around it. The tooth is ground down to accommodate the crown. A temporary crown is typically fitted until a permanent one is placed.
Veneer
A dental veneer is a thin layer of porcelain bonded to the front surface of your tooth. Therefore, it leaves most of your original tooth intact. Veneers are typically used to beautify a tooth or repair a cavity. They can also be used to hide a tooth gap or change the color of your teeth.
To find out more, consult your dentist. They’ll be able to suggest and explain which treatment best suits you.
5 conditions that benefit from platelet-rich plasma
Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a substance derived from whole blood. The blood is passed through a centrifuge, separating the red and white blood cells and platelets from other components.
The result is a golden liquid that can be re-injected into certain parts of the body to improve several conditions, including:
1. Alopecia and hair loss. Stimulates hair growth and reduces or stops hair loss.
2. Wrinkles and fine lines. Revitalizes skin, giving it a younger appearance and a healthy glow. Reduces the size of enlarged pores.
3. Scars. Fades the appearance of acne scars, stretch marks, and other imperfections left by injury or surgery.
4. Skin sagging. Increases the synthesis and regeneration of the skin’s elastic fibers. Stimulates collagen-producing cells and stimulates and firms the epidermis.
5. Skin texture and tone. Improves skin density and luminosity. Reduces redness and brown spots caused by sun exposure.
Visit your local medical esthetics clinic to determine if a PRP treatment suits you.
4 reasons to see a registered dietitian nutritionist
Here are four reasons to meet with a local registered dietitian nutritionist.
1. You want to manage a health condition. If you have a health condition like diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure, a dietitian can work with you to set goals and make changes to your diet, eating habits, and physical activity to improve your feelings.
2. You have a digestive issue. Do you suffer from a digestive condition like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or acid reflux? A dietitian can help you find nutritious foods to prevent or minimize uncomfortable symptoms like bloating, cramping, heartburn, and diarrhea.
3. You have a food intolerance or allergy. If you’re allergic to common foods like nuts, soy, or shellfish, a dietitian can help you find substitutions to keep your diet healthy and enjoyable.
4. You want to eat healthier. If you want healthier food choices, a dietitian can assess your diet and help you set goals to improve it. They can also teach you to read nutrition labels and create varied meal plans.
If you think you could benefit from the services of a registered dietitian nutritionist, visit eatright.org to find a nutrition expert.
American Cancer Society releases new colorectal cancer statistics; rapid shifts to more advanced disease and younger people
Colorectal cancer is swiftly shifting to more advanced disease and younger individuals according to Colorectal Cancer Statistics 2023, a new report on cancer facts and trends by the American Cancer Society (ACS). Researchers showed the proportion of individuals in the United States diagnosed with advanced-stage colorectal cancer (CRC) increased from 52% in the mid-2000s to 60% in 2019. In addition, diagnoses of people under 55 years of age doubled from 11% (1 in 10) in 1995 to 20% (1 in 5) in 2019. Overall, in 2023, an estimated 153,020 people will be diagnosed with CRC in the U.S., and 52,550 people will die from the disease. These major findings are to be published today in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, alongside its consumer-friendly companion, Colorectal Facts & Figures 2023-2025, available on cancer.org.
“We know rates are increasing in young people, but it’s alarming to see how rapidly the whole patient population is shifting younger, despite shrinking numbers in the overall population,” said Rebecca Siegel, senior scientific director, surveillance research at the American Cancer Society, and lead author of the report. “The trend toward more advanced disease in people of all ages is also surprising and should motivate everyone 45 and older to get screened.”
CRC is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the third leading cause of cancer death in both men and women in the U.S. CRC incidence declined rapidly in people 50 and older during the 2000s, largely because of increased screening with colonoscopy, which can prevent cancer by removing premalignant polyps. However, this progress has slowed over the past decade with decreasing trends now confined to people 65 and older.
For the report, researchers used incidence data available through 2019 from 50 states and the District of Columbia from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program of the National Cancer Institute and the National Program of Cancer Registries of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as provided by the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries. National mortality data available through 2020 were provided by the National Center for Health Statistics.
Other key findings from the report include:
- Progress against CRC has slowed from declines in incidence and mortality of 3%-4% per year during the 2000s to 1% per year for incidence and 2% per year for mortality during the past decade.
- The CRC incidence rate was 33% higher in men (41.5 per 100,000) than in women (31.2 per 100,000) during 2015-2019, likely reflecting differences in risk factor prevalence, such as excess body weight, processed meat consumption, and historical smoking.
- Declining incidence rates are confined to ages 65 and older since 2011; incidence rates have stabilized in ages 50-64 years and have increased by 2% per year in people younger than 50 years of age, as well as in people ages 50-54 years.
- Diagnoses have shifted to more advanced disease; the proportion of cancers that are regional (spread to nearby lymph nodes, organs, or tissues) or distant (spread to distant organs/lymph nodes) stage increased from a low of 52% in the mid-2000s to 60% in 2019 despite increased screening
- CRC death rates have increased since around 2005 by 1% annually in people younger than 50 years and by 0.6% in people ages 50-54.
- CRC incidence is highest in people who are Alaska Native (88.5 per 100,000), American Indian (46.0 per 100,000), or Black (41.7 per 100,000; versus 35.7 per 100,000 in Whites); mortality patterns are similar, with rates highest in people who are Alaska Native (50.5 per 100,000), American Indian (17.5 per 100,000), or Black (17.6 per 100,000; versus 13.1 per 100,000 in Whites).
“We have to address why the rates in young adults continue to trend in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Ahmedin Jemal, senior vice president, surveillance and health equity science at the American Cancer Society and senior author of the study. “We need to invest more in research to uncover the causes of the rising trends and to discover new treatment for advanced-stage diseases to reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with this disease in this young population, who are raising families and supporting other family members.”
“These highly concerning data illustrate the urgent need to invest in targeted cancer research studies dedicated to understanding and preventing early-onset colorectal cancer,” said Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society. “The shift to diagnosis of more advanced disease also underscores the importance of screening and early detection, which saves lives.”
ACS’s advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), advocates for policy solutions that eliminate barriers to colorectal cancer screening, including those that ensure coverage of follow-on colonoscopies after a positive non-invasive test without cost sharing. In November 2022, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized its rule for Medicare to cover colonoscopies after non-invasive screening tests and lower the minimum age of screening to 45. To date, 11 states have passed such laws that would eliminate cost-sharing and lower the screening age to 45. ACS CAN will continue to advocate for the implementation of these policies at the state level. CONFIDENTIAL
ACS authors Dr. Nikita Wagle and Dr. Robert Smith also participated in the study.
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
