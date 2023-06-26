Local News
Caring Outreach Team enjoys group outing at Region’s 117 restaurant in Lake Frederick, VA
‘Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.’ Matthew 25:40 NRSV
The Stephens City UMC Caring Outreach Team provides spiritual and holistic care for church members and regular visitors in support of the Church Pastor. The group sends cards to both members and extended family/friends for sickness, sympathy, or to those needing to be uplifted. Home-made soup and meals are taken to those who may be recovering at home from illness or returning from the hospital. Caring Outreach members visit shut-ins, nursing home residents, and others who may need assistance for various reasons. A Connect Volunteer Team assists church members if food or medicine requires pick up or someone needs to be taken to a doctor appointment.
Caring Outreach also supports local schools through the Bright Futures program. Bright Futures is part of the Frederick County/Winchester school system and provides food and school supply items to needy students. A church food and school supplies drive for Bright Futures will be held in July and August to start the new school year. Bright Futures provides over 1,000 Frederick County and Winchester needy school children with weekend food bags all year long. Caring Outreach donates snack items on a regular basis to Middletown Elementary School and delivers twenty bags of food monthly to Orchard View Elementary School Back Pack Ministry in Winchester which are provided to needy children.
Local News
Class cameras, enhanced policy, mandated staff training could bolster student safety
Adding cameras in preschool and special needs classrooms and requiring mandatory child abuse and neglect reporting that is acknowledged by every employee of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) could help improve the safety of students.
Following the grand jury indictment earlier this month of a former WCPS special education teacher charged with multiple counts of felony abuse and misdemeanor assault, the Warren County School Board, during its June 21 work session, discussed ways to improve student safety.
Board Chair Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present for the meeting. Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi was absent.
According to Pence, the School Board recently received a petition that was circulated by a local community member who received 138 signatures showing support for adding cameras in classrooms.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger discussed a proposal that aims to increase safety and accountability and raise awareness about activities within the school environment by adding cameras to preschool and special needs classrooms.
WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant said that the cameras and an optional audio add-on could be integrated into the school division’s existing system with adjustable access levels that would allow for selective viewing, ensuring that only authorized personnel, such as principals and central office staff, have access to the footage.
Implementing such a measure, Ballenger said, would help create a secure environment while addressing concerns about unauthorized access to video footage.
Regarding legal and privacy considerations, Ballenger (above) said that while no law in Virginia prohibits the use of cameras in classrooms, legal aspects need to be thoroughly examined. For example, student records and their long-term storage requirements are crucial factors to consider, he said, particularly for special education students.
“What I’m saying,” Ballenger told the board, “is that whatever we do, or whatever you decide to do, if you want to go with cameras, we’re going to have to have a pretty detailed outline policy that will follow some pretty strict guidelines and restrictions to access or process storage.”
The creation of video records also raises questions about the handling and potential disclosure of such records. Collaboration with neighboring states, such as West Virginia, which has existing policies in place, could provide valuable insights and help shape a comprehensive policy framework, according to Ballenger, who said he is not opposed to having cameras in the classrooms.
“But I think whatever we do, there needs to be a good quality policy that really outlines the details,” he said.
Toward that goal, for instance, the policy should define guidelines for their usage, determine the access levels for different personnel, establish storage and retention protocols, and address concerns regarding the potential misuse or distribution of recorded footage. Creating a workable policy requires careful consideration of the practicality, legality, and ethical implications surrounding video surveillance in an educational setting, said Ballenger.
At the same time, public opinion is necessary, and the School Board will have to decide whether it’s essential to actively seek input from staff members, particularly preschool and special education teachers, to gauge their opinions and gather recommendations, according to the superintendent and members of the board.
In other related work session topics, the School Board discussed looking at some of the online tracking for what could be the school division’s mandatory professional development or training courses every year regarding child abuse and neglect and updating the handbook to include a checklist for WCPS employees to sign showing that they understand they are mandatory child abuse and neglect reporters and know how to do it, among others.
“Before anybody steps foot in the classroom, they would need to complete the child abuse and neglect training,” suggested Salins. “If it’s within a 12-month period or outside of a 12-month period, then they would have to take it. Let’s really be thoughtful and make sure we’re not overlooking something else that really our teachers need to have as like a baseline to protect the safety of our students.”
Ballenger said that the pilot program could start with cameras in preschool and special services this coming school year and then could possibly be used later in higher grade levels. He noted that the funding to install cameras in 10 preschool classrooms this summer is estimated to cost $12,908 — or $1,290 per room, including equipment, licensing, audio add-on, and installation. Ballenger also will meet again with school division attorneys to discuss the many legal implications of such a pilot program.
Pence encouraged people to attend the School Board’s July 12 meeting to provide comments on these items during the community participation segment.
To view the exclusive Royal Examiner video in its entirety, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2EUk6MV3dg.
Local News
Rotary Club of Warren County announces board installment for the 2023-2024 Rotary year
On June 24, 2023, the Rotary Club of Warren County installed their new board for the Rotary year, starting July 2023-2024, and thanked our recent Past President Peggy Shrimpton for her dedication and service this past year. The room was packed with family, friends, and fellow Rotarians from all over!
Please watch this video to hear straight from our new president, Michael, as he looks forward to the new year ahead with enthusiasm and thanks! The evening was kicked off by passing the gavel, like in many other board installations. This moment is always full of fond memories and usually a chuckle or two!
This year, the Rotary Club of Warren County is really looking forward to a board full of new energy and ideas. Here is our line up:
- Immediate Past President: Peggy Shrimpton
- President Elect: Ellen Aders
- President Nominee: Krista Beahm
- Treasurer: Cara Brown
- Secretary: Kahle Magalis
- Member at Large: Glenn Woods
- Sergeant-at-Arms: Greg Lynch
We had a very special presentation of The Four-Way Test by early act Rotarian Tallulah Pence. Have you ever learned about the Rotary Four-Way Test? Here it is! It is a great foundation for life in general! These principles have been part of Rotary for over 100 years.
“The Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do.”
- Is it the truth?
- Is it fair to all concerned?
- Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
- Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Finally, our meeting and the new board installation was wrapped up by a blessing from well loved Pastor Christy Goodwin. Stay tuned for more from the Rotary Club of Warren County 2023/2024 – A year to remember and “Create Hope in the World.”
Have you been curious about learning more about Rotary? Does the Four-Way Test sound like your kind of core principles? Come out on July 3rd to the Front Royal Cardinals baseball game vs Woodstock at Bing Crosby Stadium at 7pm. The Rotary Club of Front Royal and the Rotary Club of Warren County are sponsoring the game. This means FREE Admission for the whole community. Look for folks in their Rotary shirts to chat with and learn more! After the baseball game, The Town of Front Royal is sponsoring gorgeous fireworks! Text or call 540.683.0790 for more information.
Local News
VDOT prepared for potential statewide impacts of severe weather Monday afternoon and evening
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is prepared to address the potential impacts of the forecasted severe weather expected this afternoon and into the evening.
At this time, forecasts indicate that heavy rain and wind gusts will arrive in the Commonwealth between 2 p.m. in western portions of Virginia to midnight in the eastern areas, with regions east of Interstate 81 experiencing the worst conditions. Severe weather threats along and east of the I-95 Corridor could include wind gusts up to 75 mph, large hail, and possible isolated tornadoes. The safety of the traveling public and our crews is VDOT’s top priority. As forecasts and conditions could change, travelers should pay close attention to local weather reports and announcements from officials and limit their travels based on conditions.
The weather impacts may cause downed trees, power lines, and other debris, as well as flooding that will make roadways extremely hazardous or impassable. Stay away from downed wires and do not approach or touch trees or limbs that are entangled with wires, as they could be extremely dangerous. If those are in state-maintained roadways, VDOT crews will await the power company to remove any electrical hazard before addressing downed trees or other roadway debris.
“Whenever severe weather is expected, we partner with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police to coordinate efforts,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich, P.E. “Teams throughout the Commonwealth are prepared to address impacts from this storm. We ask for the public’s assistance to remain safe and stay aware of changing weather and road conditions in their area and along their travel routes.”
Travelers should use extreme caution on roadways:
• Obey all “road closed” signage.
• “Turn around, don’t drown” – Do not attempt to travel through flooded roadways. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the primary causes of flood-related deaths occur to individuals driving into or walking in, or near flood waters.
• 6 inches of flood water is enough to knock an adult off of their feet
• 12 inches can move most cars
• 18-24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans, and trucks
• Be alert to debris, downed trees, and power lines
• Move over for emergency crews operating in or near roadways.
• Be alert to High Wind Advisories, especially on bridges or taller structures. High-profile vehicles such as tractor-trailers, SUVs, or box trucks are especially vulnerable and should not cross a bridge when a High Wind Advisory is posted.
Prior to travel, the public should check road conditions by calling 511, visiting www.511Virginia.org, or checking the 511 Virginia mobile app.
The public should report any problems such as flooding, downed trees, or road hazards to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
For more information about VDOT, including safety information and travel alerts, visit www.virginiadot.org.
Local News
Higher Blue Ridge Tech class fees, VSBA membership, SMS schedule change top work items
The Warren County School Board, during its Wednesday, June 21 work session, received details on several items, including a proposal to increase fees for certain classes at the Blue Ridge Technical Center (BRTC), whether to retain membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) and a schedule change at Skyline Middle School.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present, while Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi was absent.
Vincent Gregg, principal, and director of Career and Technical Education at BRTC (above), discussed the 2023-2024 school year fee change proposal for BRTC classes.
The cost of consumable supplies has risen significantly, especially in the trades and industry area, with costs for building supplies and metals tripling in many cases, Gregg said, noting that an increase in student fees will be requested specifically for the advanced classes, where 60 percent to 70 percent of the time is spent with hands-on activities using consumable supplies.
“The increase is requested for our advanced classes,” which offer more practice of skills, are longer in duration, and use a much greater amount of supplies, Gregg said. “The costs have risen, particularly in these areas.”
For example, Gregg said that welding rods have increased from an average of $50 to $200 for the same box of rods.
Similar increases have been observed across all trades and industry classes, he said, and the proposed fee increase, while not negligible, aims to offset some of these rising costs in order to continue to provide students with first-hand experience in their classes.
“The goal is to put more materials in the hands of our students so that they can get that first-hand experience when they sign up for our classes,” Gregg told the School Board, adding that the BRTC has never turned away a student for his or her inability to pay the class fees. The main goal is not to create a financial barrier but to manage the escalating costs that the school has been facing, he said.
Gregg’s proposal includes a $10 increase for the Automotive II class fee to $25; a $10 increase for the Carpentry II & III class fees to $25 each; a $10 increase for the Electricity II & III fees to $25 each; a $10 increase for the Welding II class fee to $35; a $5 increase for the Welding I class fee to $25; and a $5 increase for the Culinary I class fee to $25.
The fee change proposal will be part of the agenda for the July 12 School Board meeting.
To stay or not to stay?
The School Board again discussed whether to renew its VSBA membership for the 2023-2024 school year.
Board member Salins, who is against being a VSBA member and who also is the board’s delegate to the VSBA, questioned the value proposition that the VSBA offers, particularly around the services that she says could be sourced through different organizations. The School Board has already switched its policy services to the school division’s attorney, Bruce Anderson, in lieu of the services provided by the VSBA.
For instance, Salins cited the School Board Member Alliance of Virginia (SBMA), a 501(c)(3), non-partisan association.
“I’d love for you guys to join. It’s an individual membership,” Salins told her board colleagues about SBMA. “It’s a lot cheaper, and they are very proactive encouraging boards for what they can do instead of constantly reminding boards, ‘Oh, be scared, don’t say that, be scared, don’t say that, hide this, hide that.’ It’s a very different perspective that things are done through.”
Other board members see the potential in remaining a member of the VSBA, particularly because of its lobbying power, in addition to the many other benefits provided by VSBA, such as board leadership development, professional services, training, networking, and collaboration, among others.
“All things considered, it may be a benefit to Warren County to have our voice heard in that group because it would be stronger than just us saying something,” said Lo, referring to the VSBA’s lobbying arm.
With a final decision on membership pending, the School Board plans to watch how things develop in the coming months at VSBA, particularly around its proposed changes to the VSBA’s lobbying positions, which Salins will provide to VSBA in July.
In other discussions, the School Board heard from Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, who presented an item on a school division logo redesign that’s an effort to enhance the visual identity of WCPS and better represent the spirit of the community.
Ballenger said that the logo redesign project has sparked conversations and creative discussions among stakeholders, who have shared their opinions and suggestions for further improvements. With a diverse range of perspectives, the logo redesign process has become an engaging and collaborative endeavor, he said.
For example, a recently conducted survey for three different designs received 1,248 votes, said Ballenger.
Board members made several suggestions, as well, to the top-proposed logo, and Ballenger will take them back to the group working on a final design for board approval at a later date.
In the last work session item, WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Heather Bragg and Skyline Middle School Principal Bobby Johnston shared information regarding Skyline Middle School (SMS) changing its schedule to a seven-period class day beginning in the upcoming academic year.
Bragg said that the change is recommended to allow for a more student-centered schedule that supports both student, academic, and behavioral needs. And the schedule change also allows SMS to hire a reading specialist and two instructional coaches to help support teachers.
She also said it would be a mitigated cost of about $3,000 for the instructional coaches who work an additional five days beyond the 200-day teacher contract. “But other than that, it’s a one-for-one swap. So we’re not asking for additional positions,” said Bragg.
Johnston said that through a partnership with the American Institutes of Research (AIR) forged last year, SMS received valuable input and recommendations. The goal was to address the academic needs of students, provide additional support for special education students, and enhance teaching practices. Based on these recommendations, a transition to a seven-period day was identified as an effective solution, he said.
Specifically, SMS will move from four 75-minute blocks to seven 48-minute periods, Johnston said. Under the new schedule, students attend four core classes each day, including English, Math, Science, and Social Studies. Physical Education also is offered daily, compared to the previous alternating day schedule. Eighth-grade students have the opportunity to engage in Spanish 1, PE, and band concurrently — an arrangement not previously available. Additionally, the revised schedule allows for increased instructional time in history and science.
The class sizes will remain an average of 20 to 25 students per grade and approximately 200 students per grade level. The transition to the new schedule is expected to result in two core teachers for each grade level to ensure smooth continuity of instruction, said Johnston, and the change doesn’t require additional teaching positions.
The key objectives of the schedule change include providing extension periods for students requiring additional support in math, English, and special education. These periods would allow for targeted instruction and individualized attention. Gifted and talented (GATE) students also will benefit from advanced classes that delve deeper into specific subjects.
Teachers will have dedicated planning and meeting periods, safeguarding their planning time and allowing them to focus on student needs.
Behavioral support for students will be provided during seminar periods, which align with the extension periods. Students requiring executive functioning support or other behavioral assistance will receive targeted interventions during this time.
The addition of reading specialists and instructional coaches also aims to enhance professional development opportunities for teachers and ensure continuous growth in teaching practices.
“Will there be growing pains? Absolutely,” said Bragg. “Do we need to do it for more than one year to see the result? Yes. But just trying to make some true changes that when we look at the data, we can see if something is starting to build.”
Watch the exclusive Royal Examiner video in its entirety at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2EUk6MV3dg.
Local News
School Board passes FY24 budget, cafeteria fund request, renewed custodial contract
The Warren County School Board on Wednesday, June 21, voted 4-0 to approve each of three action agenda items: the fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), a request for an additional appropriation to the cafeteria fund, and a renewed custodial contract with Sodexo Operations, LLC.
School Board members present to vote were Board Chair Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins. Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi was absent.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger presented the final FY2024 School Board budget totaling $89,583,540, as well as the FY2024 salary scales, for approval.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS), at its July 13 special meeting, approved the School Board’s $89,583,540 budget. The Operating Budget of $72,524,408 will be funded with $28,650,000 from the County’s general revenues and the remaining $43,874,408 from state, federal, and miscellaneous revenues. Another $3,919,125 was appropriated to the School Food Services Fund to be paid by state, federal, and miscellaneous revenues, while $13,140,007 was appropriated to facilities, which is also funded by state, federal, and miscellaneous revenues.
In highlighting key aspects of the new budget, Ballenger pointed to the restructuring of the WCPS Special Services department and related changes in specific positions. The department will be split into two programs for special education and pupil services.
The approved budget of $89,583,540 projects the revenue to be $72,524,408, with salaries and benefits amounting to $61,536,183. The non-labor costs are anticipated to be just under $11 million, ensuring a balanced budget, according to Ballenger.
In comparison, the FY 2024 budget is almost a $4 million increase over the FY2023 approved budget, which totaled $85,656,775.
What’s driving the FY2024 budget, Ballenger explained, is a 5 percent, plus a step for all teachers and instructional assistants; a 5 percent inclusive for all other employees except grades 12, 13, and 18; and a step raise for grades 12, 13, and 18. Transportation fuel costs also are a contributing factor, as are new positions and extra costs associated with operations and maintenance.
Regarding capital improvements, the superintendent said that significant actions included initiating the A&E cost associated with the E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School project to convert the auditorium to a multipurpose room, as well as revisions in the classification of certain positions and the introduction of monthly attendance incentives.
The proposed FY2024 budget is available here: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/warren/Board.nsf/files/CSZTGC6EF659/$file/FY2024%20Proposed%20Budget%206-21-23%20Final.pdf
WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Administration George “Buck” Smith (above) detailed two other action agenda items during the School Board’s work session on June 21.
One item called for the School Board’s approval of a request for an additional appropriation to Budget Category 65000 — School Food Services.
“Due to an increase in the number of meals served and a corresponding increase in meal reimbursements, the Food Service program is on track to exceed its originally approved appropriation of $3,392,190 by a projected $732,250,” Smith told the board members. “In order to receive and spend this additional amount, an increase in the Category 65000 — School Food Services budget must be approved by the Board of Supervisors.
“This item is actually a good thing,” Smith explained, “in the sense that… it deals with our ability to serve more meals than we previously had anticipated.”
Smith added that there’s no loss of money here and that the item’s approval is “more of a formality.”
“We’re going to be reimbursed for all those meals that we have that actually exceed the 732,000,” he said. “You don’t really know at the beginning of the year how many meals you’re going to serve, and when we go into where all students are eating free, then all students eat free. So with this, it’s really a formality for the board to release the money that we already have.”
The item received unanimous board approval.
The other item Smith presented for action called for approval to renew the school division’s custodial service management contract with Sodexo.
The Warren County School Board, on June 3, 2020, entered into an agreement with Sodexo to manage its custodial operations. The agreement contains a clause that allows the contract to be renewed annually for four additional one-year periods upon the mutual consent of both parties said Smith, who recommended its renewal.
The board voted to approve the renewed custodial service management contract with Sodexo for an additional one-year period beginning July 1 through June 30, 2024, in an amount not to exceed $2,263,583.
Watch the exclusive Royal Examiner video in its entirety at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2EUk6MV3dg.
Local News
160th Anniversary of the Great Cataclysm – Episode 2: Logistics & Reconnaissance
At 6:30 a.m. on July 1st, Union Cavalry General John Buford lowered his binoculars and scribbled a hurried message to awaiting curriers, “Delaying Confederate main body in Gettysburg. Come at once with all possible speed.” After a brief tangle with A.P. Hill’s foraging parties the previous afternoon, his boys awoke to a slugfest with Confederate infantry brigades. And so, the games began.
We’ll come back to Buford and Day 1 a little later. In the interim, I’m going to spin this yarn a bit from Lee’s perspective to highlight a couple of reasons why the handling of this battle was so uncharacteristic of him. You recall that General Lee’s won/loss record prior to this battle and even the subsequent battles was rather impeccable. He became ‘audacity personified’ and had a sort of cowering effect on the Union psyche. In short, Lee’s failed decisions at Gettysburg were fueled by poor knowledge of the enemy’s disposition and a colossal logistics nightmare. Of course, in the words of General Pickett after the war, “I’ve always thought the Yankees had something to do with it too.” True-dat. They did, indeed.
Overview: When your team goes on the road, you’re constantly contending with a hostile environment, and it’s always “Operation Dining Out.” In the final assessment, Lee’s team simply couldn’t win on the road.
Managing the movement of 75,000 men with 33 different wagon trains in enemy territory is no small feat. For visual aid, these wagon supply trains were each several miles long and cumbersome. Getting food to the men and their horses is the trick – especially while on the move. Unlike Virginia, the Pennsylvanian countryside was not friendly. Local militias impeded Lee’s foraging efforts by shutting off mountain passes with partisan attacks against his quartermaster teams.
His cavalry’s earlier blocking operations in Virginia had given the Confederates a nice head-start, but that was the last bit of enemy Intel General Lee would receive until game day. Lee’s attention was focused northward, assuming that General Stuart was between him and the Union army.
With that assumption in mind, Lee tasked his remaining cavalry detachments with wagon train protection rather than reconnaissance. Food is petrol for both man and beast. Somehow, the Union army managed to get between Stuart and his boss, and they closed fast. Clarification: No enemy intel is detrimental. This crucial variable and the ensuing chain reactions it caused totally took General Lee out of his game. Instead of assembling his forces and setting the conditions – he was in react mode and ended up with a poor hand to play.
A few days earlier, Lee’s lengthy deceptive intrigue was revealed when his legions entered Southern Pennsylvania. Local telegraph messages flowed to Harrisburg detailing the composition and locations of the Southern forces. Those transmissions were soon read by decision-makers in the war department and relayed to General Meade’s forces, now racing in pursuit of the Confederates. Confederate leadership had no warning of the approaching Northern horde. They would soon get an education.
The logistical worries surrounding the Confederate’s extensive trains severely inhibited Lee’s situational awareness. Things were much simpler when playing defense behind the Rappahannock River. To be clear, supplies and logistics were the center of gravity for the Confederates and dominated almost all of Lee’s battlefield calculus during the three-day clash in Gettysburg.
Storm clouds cometh
To set the scene in Pennsylvania, General Ewell’s forward divisions were tasked with procuring provisions for the follow-on forces of Longstreet and A.P. Hill. By the time Ewell’s 20,000 men had moved through an area, there was nothing left for the others. Foraging opportunities dictated their route and tempo. General Lee wrote to Lt. General Ewell, “It will depend upon the quantity of supplies obtained in southern Pennsylvania whether the rest of the army can follow.” Lt. General Longstreet recorded receiving 3,000 head of cattle and 5,000 barrels of flour from Ewell to feed his soldiers after crossing the Potomac. You can just imagine that the local farmers and merchants were overjoyed with the Confederate currency they received as payment. I jest.
To sustain provisions such as these, the army had to keep moving to new bountiful areas as they quickly depleted local resources. Lee did not have the luxury to stop and bang it out with the Federals for a prolonged period, or he’d consume all the local supplies. Those concerns would later affect Lee’s decision to attack over ground favorable to General Meade.
Day 1 Gettysburg: With that backdrop, let’s rejoin the series of events starting on Day One with Union General Buford on defense.
On 1 July, Confederate forces were spread out from Maryland to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, when Major General Heth’s Confederates crashed into General Buford’s cavalry. This was Lee’s first real confirmation that the Union Army was indeed nearby.
Despite Lee’s standing order not to get drawn into a general engagement, Major General Heth’s skirmish quickly morphed into a large-scale conflict. Any battle that results from an unplanned meeting engagement between two armies is almost impossible to manage. Both sides rushed forces to the fray.
General Ewell’s Confederate forces north of Gettysburg wheeled around and came in behind the Union lines pushing the Federal brigades to the high ground south of town. The rapid convergence of troops towards one location invariably caused traffic nightmares amongst the many wagon trains – all several miles long. A good portion of Lee’s army was impeded by their extensive reserve train and became bottlenecked on the Chambersburg-Gettysburg turnpike southwest of Gettysburg.
Note: Due to the barren farmlands in Virginia, Lee was forced to build a reserve supply train to ensure provisions for future campaigns back in Virginia. By the end of Day 3, it was over 20 miles long and had become an enormous logistical impediment.
One of Longstreet’s Confederate divisions (General McLaws) was twenty-eight miles from Gettysburg when the fighting began and was stopped dead in its tracks when it got behind one of General Ewell’s 10-mile wagon trains. McLaws didn’t arrive until late the following day. (Gettysburg wagon train 1863 Picture from www.theatlantic.com)
The impromptu battle caused congestion that hindered everyone’s movement. This greatly affected the number of men both sides could bring to bear. Union General Hancock’s ‘Command Order’ to move all Federal wagon trains off the roads greatly increased the number of Union troops that joined the fight. That command decision likely diverted a Union disaster. By late afternoon, the Confederates had brought into action at least 23,000 infantry and managed to win the day. However, because of poor reconnaissance, Lee was not aware of his numerical advantage and subsequently did not continue the momentum.
As the sun set on the first day, Lt. General Longstreet argued to disengage and maneuver to the southeast to get in between the Union Army and Washington. In this course of action, the Confederate army could choose suitable ground and continue their streak of tactical victories. General Lee rejected this option. He understood the army could not execute the maneuver because his logistics footprint had become too big to facilitate an operational turning movement. General Lee articulated this in his after-action report: “It had not been intended to deliver a general battle so far from our base unless attacked, but coming unexpectedly upon the whole Federal Army, to withdraw through the mountains with our extensive trains would have been difficult and dangerous.”
While the Confederate lanterns burned late, Union General Meade and staff rode throughout the night towards Gettysburg.
Colonel Sharpe of the Bureau of Military Intelligence informed Meade that captured Confederate documents from Richmond indicated Jefferson Davis was not going to send Lee any reinforcements. That intel, combined with an advantageous defensive position, underscored General Meade’s decision to “Stay and fight it out,” which is the title of this print by Don Stivers seen here at Lt. Colonel JP Morgan’s home in Virginia. “It was good ground” to make a stand until more of his forces arrived. Meade would construct his defenses while simultaneously blocking Lee from threatening Baltimore and Washington. As the calendar changed to July 2nd, the campfires around town multiplied. However, like the Confederates, many of the Union brigades were still strung out along the route of the march and would arrive worn out just in time to join the fight the following day.
Day 2 at Gettysburg: Mars, the God of War, was in rare form on this day.
Early morning observations confirmed Meade’s defensive posture. As alluded to earlier, Lee’s provisions were finite. He could not sit idly by long, or he’d consume his food supplies. Meade’s forces also grew stronger by the hour. Lee decided to attack both Union flanks before the Federals could assemble all 7 Corps. General Ewell attacked the Union on the left, and Longstreet attacked on the right. After marching for miles, Confederate Generals Hood and McLaws arrived at 4:30 p.m. just in time to launch their attacks.
To put it mildly, some of the most heroic and gallant fighting of the war occurred during the afternoon of Day 2 in Gettysburg. For the next 160 years, countless books, paintings, movies, and battlefield tours would beguile generations with awe-inspiring stories of the many actions of July 2nd, 1863. General Longstreet’s Corps attacked the Union’s left flank across iconic places such as the Wheat Field, the Peach Orchard, Devil’s Den, and the Valley of Death.
Confederate General Barksdale was mortally wounded while leading what is renowned as the grandest charge ever seen. The Union 3rd Corps was virtually destroyed, and its Commander, Major General Dan Sickles, had his leg shattered by a cannonball. He was carried off the battlefield in fashion, smoking a cigar. (Picture taken at Gettysburg Re-enactment 2013)
Union Colonel Joshua Chamberlain’s fabled bayonet charge on Little Round Top saved the Union flank and propelled him into prominence after the war. The list of heroics is far too numerous for this little article but suffice it to say, there were many. At 10:30 that evening, darkness finally halted the melee.
Both sides were severely beaten up. General Meade’s note to Washington indicated it was the fiercest fighting of the war. The Union had lost around 9000 soldiers, and the Confederates sustained about 6800 casualties. When the smoke cleared, both sides remained across from each other.
The Curtain Call (Day 3 at Gettysburg)
On the third day of battle, fighting resumed with Ewell attacking Lee’s left while cavalry battles raged to the east and south. But the main event occurred in the middle of the field. Lee began the day’s finale with an incredible 150-gun cannonade to weaken the Federal center. This bombardment was the largest of the war. When Longstreet’s artillery chief ran low on long-range ordinance, he signaled the general to kick off the attack. When the cannonade stopped, over 12,000 Confederates stepped forward from the tree line and moved forward in a dramatic assault across three-quarters of a mile toward the Union lines.
General Meade’s artillery chief had held his fire during the Confederate cannonade to deceive the Confederates into believing the Northern cannons had been knocked out of action. The approaching Confederates walked into a killing box of flanking artillery fire from the heights combined with musket and canister shots from their front. This triangulation of fire had devastating results.
Unless you’ve walked across the terrain of ‘Picket’s Charge,’ you don’t have a feel for how uphill and ominous the terrain really is. The advancing troops were terrified as swaths of their fellow soldiers disintegrated all around them. The remaining attackers crashed into the defenders, and for a moment, the Union line wavered, but reserves rushed to the breach, and the Confederate attack dissolved.
Nearly one-half of the Confederate attackers did not return to their lines. General Pickett’s division lost about two-thirds of its men, with all three of his brigade commanders killed or wounded. Lee’s offensive punch was gone, but with around 45,000 men remaining, his army was still lethal, and General Meade recognized that. Later that evening, General Lee tasked General Imboden’s cavalry detachment to begin the movement of his 25-mile reserve supply trains and wounded on a westward circuit towards Virginia.
The following day, the Confederates manned defensive positions hoping that Meade would attack. General Meade, having been in command a week, did not wish to sully his good fortunes by repeating the Confederate mistakes of the previous day. Both sides cared for their wounded and kept tabs on the other. That evening, Lee left the campfires glowing and slipped away in the night. The Confederates then embarked upon one of the most grueling retreats in the history of warfare. Ironically, it was Independence Day in the United States.
Epilogue: Prior to 1 July 1863, there were 2,400 citizens in Gettysburg. It was a sleepy little town. On July 1st, two competing armies with a hurricane force of 160,000 belligerents swarmed into the area for a 3-day donnybrook, leaving in their wake over 50,000 casualties and 8,900 confirmed dead. Both armies vanished from the scene, leaving more dead people than residents. Pieces of people and debris were everywhere, and thousands of dead horses carpeted the community. Gettysburg was a wreck. The hurricane force was last seen heading south.
Wind: 5mph SSW
Humidity: 64%
Pressure: 29.65"Hg
UV index: 0
82/57°F
86/61°F