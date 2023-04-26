Carl J. Frazier, Jr. (1948 -2023)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Carl J. Frazier, Jr., on April 15, 2023.

Carl J was born June 19, 1948, to the late Carl J. Frazier, Sr., and Emily Sue Nicholson Frazier.

Carl J will forever be remembered for his tenacity in getting where he needed to go and letting his presence be known once he arrived. He knew no stranger and was often found on a street corner, drawing his pipe, waiting on a good Samaritan who would be willing to give him a ride back to Bentonville. If you were one of the many, who would graciously give Carl J a ride, bless you.

Carl J will forever be remembered by his brothers, Bill, David, Melvin (Caroline), and Lynwood, and sisters, Mary Soyars and Brenda Williams.

He is united with loved ones that cleared the path, his parents; his wife, Margaret Frazier; three brothers, James Frazier, Paul “Dick” Frazier, and Charles “Charlie” Frazier; and three sisters, Susan Slusher, Shelby Foster, and Paula Frazier.

May we forever remember Carl J by doing an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone every day.