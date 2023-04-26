Obituaries
Carl J. Frazier, Jr. (1948 -2023)
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Carl J. Frazier, Jr., on April 15, 2023.
Carl J was born June 19, 1948, to the late Carl J. Frazier, Sr., and Emily Sue Nicholson Frazier.
Carl J will forever be remembered for his tenacity in getting where he needed to go and letting his presence be known once he arrived. He knew no stranger and was often found on a street corner, drawing his pipe, waiting on a good Samaritan who would be willing to give him a ride back to Bentonville. If you were one of the many, who would graciously give Carl J a ride, bless you.
Carl J will forever be remembered by his brothers, Bill, David, Melvin (Caroline), and Lynwood, and sisters, Mary Soyars and Brenda Williams.
He is united with loved ones that cleared the path, his parents; his wife, Margaret Frazier; three brothers, James Frazier, Paul “Dick” Frazier, and Charles “Charlie” Frazier; and three sisters, Susan Slusher, Shelby Foster, and Paula Frazier.
May we forever remember Carl J by doing an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone every day.
James Michael Deveney (1976 – 2023)
James Michael Deveney, 47, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
James was born on April 17, 1976, in Yuba City, California, to the late William Randy Deveney and Crystal Lynne Cloud Lorenzetti. He worked for True Value Hardware Store.
Surviving along with his mother are his stepfather, Paul Lorenzetti; wife, Dawn Frankel; grandparents, James and Phyllis McClain; two sons, Nicholas and Jonah Deveney; brother, Dustin Deveney; sister, Kelly Scobie; step-sister, Tanya Haney, and several aunts and cousins.
Edward “Ed” R. Waltz (1937 – 2023)
Edward “Ed” R. Waltz, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Waltz was born on October 30, 1937, in McKees Rock, Pennsylvania, to the late William F. Waltz and Etta Dee Campbell Wagner. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Albert Waltz, and three sisters, Dolores Waltz, Etta Fay Daly, and Lou Lou Waltz. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include his twin brother, Joseph R. Waltz (Opal) of Front Royal; nephew, Joseph Waltz (Mary) of Front Royal and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Florence “Flo” K. Miller (1936 – 2023)
Florence “Flo” K. Miller, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Commonwealth Assisted Living of Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Flo was born March 9, 1936, in Waterlick, Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter Henry Shiflett and Rachael Virginia Marrow.
She attended Riverton United Methodist Church and was a lifetime member of the Woman of the Moose Chapter 1194 in Front Royal, a member of the Elks Lodge in Front Royal, and the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion in Front Royal. She retired after many dedicated years as an accountant from the CIA and received numerous awards for her work.
Surviving are three children, Vickie K. Henry and partner Francois of Front Royal, Wanda L Miller of The Villages, Florida, and Robert R. Miller and wife Kelly of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Hugh B. Henry (Stephanie) of Front Royal, Micah N. Henry (Shanna) of Front Royal and Tori R. Campbell (Kevin) of Tampa, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Brian M. Smoot (Jessica) and Allison N. Henry; two sisters, Annie “Petzie” Wilson of Strasburg and Rachael “Cookie” Wood of Washburn, Tennessee; and a special niece Denise F. Smedley of Front Royal.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Annette D. Miller.
Pallbearers will be Hugh Henry, Micah Henry, Francois Ouimet, Brian Smoot, Art Saffelle, and Mark Merchant.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 25, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Jan Marcia Ward (1952 – 2023)
Jan Marcia Ward, 70, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, in the comfort of her home.
A funeral service will be held for Jan at 11:00 am on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Jan was born on September 15, 1952, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Clarence and Bernice Farrier. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jason Gallagher, and her brother, Woody Ferrier.
Surviving Jan is her loving husband of 33 years, Roger Ward; her children, Kenneth Gallagher (Michelle), Diane Gallagher, and Danielle Brown (Don); her sister, Cheryl Mayo (Pete); her grandchildren, David “Bug” Brown, Christian Brown, Morgan Brown, Jake Gallagher, Erik Neilsen, Rebecca Neilsen, Cassandra Caulder, Jason Gallagher Jr., Troy Gallagher, Destiny Gallagher, and Tyler Gallagher.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Connie “Winnie the Pooh” Huff Harris (1954 – 2023)
Connie “Winnie the Pooh” Huff Harris, 68, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Harris was born on November 16, 1954, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Frank and Mamie Lillard Huff. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Harris; sister, Carolyn Huff Kinsey and brother, Frank Edwin Huff. She was formerly a dispatcher with Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Department and a member of Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her nephew, Jason Keith Kinsey; lifelong friends, Lisa Clay, David Jones, and Dan Chauncey; two cousins and many other friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 945 Fodderstack Rd, Flint Hill, VA 22627.
Mary Hoffman Simons (1949 – 2023)
Mary Simons of Front Royal, VA passed away peacefully at Lavender Hills Assisted Living, where she was treated with love and respect every day.
Mary was born March 11, 1949, in Front Royal, VA, to the late Guy and Freida Smelser Compton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Hoffman; her second husband, John Samuel Simons; and her two sisters: Aileen Hamrick and Dorothy Rudacille.
She was a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy and retired from Hampton Inn. Mary was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Wayne Hoffman, and his wife Tana of Waterlick; and grandson, Paul Samuel Hoffman, whom she called her Punkin, he was her pride and joy! Also surviving are brothers Paul Compton (Connie) and Carl Compton and Sister Pauline Wharton (Richard), all of Front Royal; brother Lawrence Compton (Donna) of Smithville, Tennessee; and special niece, Cindy Totten, to whom Mary was like an “older sister” as well as a partner in crime on their many adventures.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630
Family and Friends will assemble at Maddox Funeral Home at 10:30 am Tuesday, April 25, and proceed to Frederick Cemetery for a graveside service. Pallbearers will be friends of the family.